Harney Poway
12245 Poway Road
Poway, CA 92064
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- Agedashi Tofu$8.00
tempura fried tofu served with ponzu
- Baked Mussels$13.00
4 pc. baked (green) mussels
- Calamari$13.00
calamari | Mike’s mignonette | lemon wedges
- Crab & Cream Cheese Wontons$7.00
wontons filled with crab and cream cheese | served with sweet chili dipping sauce
- Harney-Peño's$14.00
tempura fried | jalapeno | spicy tuna | krab | cream cheese | faux nagi sauce | spicy mayo |spicy aioli
- Monkey Brains$13.00
mushrooms stuffed with spicy tuna | spicy mayo | faux-nagi sauce
- Pork Gyoza$9.00
mixed veggie dumplings with spicy ponzu togarashi dipping sauce
- Salted Edamame$6.00
edamame | salt
- Shishito peppers$9.00
bonito flakes | soy sauce
- Specialty Edamame$8.00
Garlic Manchego | Spicy Garlic | Spicy | Garlic | Soy Truffle
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
vanilla salt | roasted garlic aioli
- Tempura App$12.00
Shrimp | softshell crab | vegetable |mixed
- Veggie Gyoza$8.00
vegetable gyoza
- Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$16.00
VEGETARIAN & VEGAN
- Garden Delight$12.00
cucumber | carrot | sprouts | avocado | lemon | micro cilantro | mango habanero | vegan ponzu
- Gyoza Roll$12.00
veggie gyoza | carrots | cucumber | red pepper | soy paper | avocado | sweet chili sauce
- New Zealander Roll$13.00
tempura string beans | tempura sweet potato | tempura carrots | topped w/ kiwi | gluten free vegan eel sauce | mango salsa | togarashi
- Sea Monster Roll$12.00
avocado | green bean | cucumber | top w/ red bell pepper | chuka salad
- Tofu Crunch Roll$10.00
tempura | yamagobo | cucumber sprouts | crunchies | vegan eel
- Vegan "OG"$14.00
tempura fried | tofu | avocado | green beans | sriracha | vegan mayo | vegan eel sauce
- Vegan Crunchy Roll$12.00
tempura zucchini | fresh green bean | avocado | tempura crunchies | vegan eel sauce
- Vegan O'sider$17.00
"impossible steak" | tempura fried onion | jalepeno | soy paper | tempura fried tofu | shishito pepper | vegan mayo | vegan eel sauce | avocado
- Vegan Poke Bowl$15.00
rice | chuka seaweed | avocado | cucumber | tofu | wontons | bell pepper | micro greens | garlic ponzu | rayu
- Vegan Rainbow Roll$14.00
sprouts | carrots | asparagus | avocado | strawberries | bell pepper | pinapple | vegan eel sauce
- Crispy Orange Tofu$16.00
tempura tofu | yamagobo | asparagus | vegan eel sauce | togarashi | mango
- 2 Specialty Vegan Handrolls$15.00
lightly fried asparagus, mushrooms, broccoli | carrots | cabbage | onion | ponzu | rayu | garlic | side cucumber salad & chuka salad
- Tofu Hand Roll$4.00
tofu | green onions | sesame seeds | sesame soy
ENTREES
- Bento Box$15.00
choice of protein | rice | edamame | 2 piece California roll | salad.
- Chimichurri Steak$22.00
tri-tip | bok choy | mashed potatoes | chimichurri
- Filet Mignon$38.00
pan seared 6oz filet | topped with chimichurri sauce | garlic butter mashed potatoes | asparagus | side salad
- Fried Rice$12.00
add veggie+2 | tofu +$3 | chicken +$6 | bbq pork +$5 | shrimp +$6 steak + 5
- Kama$15.00
salmon or yellowtail collar served on a bed of daikon and greens
- Katsu Chicken Entree$17.00
panko fried chicken thigh | house katsu sauce | steamed rice
- Mongolian Beef$18.00
tri-tip | rice | bell pepper | carrot | broccoli | honey sriracha
- Salmon Filet$24.00
capers | lemon | garlic butter | mashed potatoes | asparagus | side salad
- Spicy Orange Chicken$17.00
chicken thigh | red bell pepper | broccoli | carrots
- Teriyaki Entree$16.00
choice protein | mixed vegetables | rice | teriyaki sauce
- Yakisoba Entree$16.00
seasonal vegetables | yakisoba sauce | choice of protein
- Sweet Chili Rock Shrimp$20.00
8 piece tempura fried rock shrimp | rice | mixed greens
SOUPS & SALADS
- Cucumber Salad$6.00
cucumber | wakame | vinaigrette
- Farmers Market Salad$12.00
arugula & frisee | farmers market vegetables | banyul vinaigrette | pistachios | goat cheese
- Harney Green Salad$9.00
mixed greens | tomato | red onion | sweet onion soy dressing
- Miso Soup$5.00
seaweed | tofu | green onion
- Mixed Sashimi Salad$25.00
assorted fish | mixed greens | pickled vegetables | mango salsa | togarashi
- Seaweed Salad$7.00
chuka salad | sweet sesame dressing
- Lg Spicy Seafood Miso$15.00
chef's choice assorted fish | tofu | negi | seaweed | rayu | sriracha
- Sunomono Salad$8.00
krab | cucumbers | wakame | sesame seeds | vinegar
- Udon Soup$12.00
choice of protein
KIDS
SUSHI
SPECIALTY ROLLS
- Ana Roll$20.00
2017 Roll Contest Winner soy paper | shrimp tempura | spicy krab | top w/ seared salmon | orange slices | super sauce | garlic aioli | micro greens
- Baked Dynamite Roll$19.00
baked | smoked salmon | spicy scallops | cream cheese | avocado | faux-nagi sauce | spicy mayo | masago
- Bentley Roll$21.00
shrimp tempura | asparagus | octopus | jalapeno | garlic aioli | faux-nagi | ponzu
- Bomb, James Bomb Roll$19.00
tempura fried | krab | avocado | cream cheese | spicy scallop | spicy mayo | faux-nagi sauce
- Bruce Lee Roll$20.00
2018 Roll Contest Winner | soy paper | spicy krab | soft shell crab | asparagus | garlic aioli | topped with albacore belly | lemon slices | spicy ponzu | eel sauce | micro cilantro
- Bumble Bee Roll$19.00
fried green onion | spicy scallop | cream cheese | topped with yellowtail | avocado | wontons | micro cilantro | togarashi | sweet chili sauce
- Castillo Roll$21.00
shrimp tempura | spicy krab | sprouts | wrapped in soy paper | topped with tuna | avocado | spicy rock shrimp | tobiko | faux-nagi sauce
- Chuck Norris Roll$19.00
shrimp tempura | sp. krab | tuna | avocado | negi | faux-nagi | sp. ponzu
- Crunch Roll$15.00
shrimp tempura | krab | avocado | cucumber | rolled in tempura crunchies | faux-nagi sauce
- Culichi Wa Roll$19.00
spicy tuna | cucumber | avocado | garlic aioli |rolled in soy paper | tajin | topped with salmon | mango-serrano salsa | aguachile sauce | micro cilantro
- Diablo Roll$20.00
soy paper | fried shishito peppers | sp. tuna | seared tuna | avocado | microgreens | mango habanero
- Double Diablo Roll$20.00
soy paper | extra EXTRA spicy tuna | tempura shishito peppers | asparagus | topped with torched tuna | avocado | mango habanero & thai chili sauce | micro cilantro
- Dragon Roll$17.00
krab | cucumber | topped with black cod | avocado | faux-nagi sauce
- En Fuego Roll$18.00
soy paper | tempura asparagus | sp. krab | yellowtail | avocado | micro greens | mango habanero
- Flaming Lip Roll$14.00
tempura fried | krab | avocado | cream cheese | top w/ spicy mayo | jalapeno | sriracha
- Lightning Roll$20.00
shrimp tempura | spicy tuna | topped with black cod | seared tuna | avocado | fauz-nagi sauce | rayu
- Maui Wowie Roll$19.00
shrimp tempura | krab | top w/ albacore | avocado | faux-nagi sauce | rayu | negi | masago
- Mellow Yellow Roll$20.00
spicy tuna | shrimp tempura | top with yellowtail | avocado | happy yellowtail salsa
- Miso Harney Roll$18.00
tempura fried | black cod | avocado | cream cheese | faux-nagi sauce
- O'sider Roll$21.00
soy paper | sp. krab | shrimp tempura | avocado | steak | fried jalapeno | fried onion | faux-nagi sauce | sweet chili butter
- Orange Crush Roll$21.00
shrimp tempura | spicy tuna | cream cheese | topped with salmon | thin lemon slices | faux-nagi sauce | spicy ponzu
- Pirate Roll$20.00
spicy tuna | cucumber | topped with shrimp | avocado |“swashbuckler sauce” (spicy tuna, spicy mayo, chopped jalapeno, masago) | faux-nagi sauce | rayu
- Protein Roll$21.00
cucumber wrapped | spicy tuna | salmon albacore | mango salsa | micro-cilantro
- Rollz Royce Roll$21.00
shrimp tempura | asparagus | topped with torched tuna | jalapeno | garlic aioli | garlic ponzu | faux-nagi sauce
- Sassy Salmon Roll$20.00
soy paper | spicy crab | spicy tuna | tempura asparagus | white onions | topped with salmon | lemon
- Sea Spider Roll$19.00
soft shell crab | spicy krab | topped w/ torched sea bass | thinly sliced lemon | garlic mayo | masago | ponzu| faux-nagi sauce | green onion
TRADITIONAL ROLLS
- Albacore Roll$8.00
albacore tuna, cucumber, garlic ponzu sauce, green onions
- Avocado & Cucumber Roll$7.00
avocado | cucumber
- Avocado Roll$7.00
avocado
- Black Cod Roll$10.00
black cod, covered with faux-nagi sauce
- California Roll$7.00
krab | cucumber | avocado
- Caterpillar Roll$16.00
black cod | krab | cream cheese | topped with avocado | faux-nagi sauce
- Cucumber Roll$4.00
cucumber
- Philadelphia Roll$10.00
smoked salmon | avocado | cream cheese
- Regular Tuna Roll$10.00
tuna | cucumber
- Salmon Avocado Roll$10.00
salmon | avocado | cucumber
- Salmon Roll$10.00
Salmon | cucumber | radish sprouts
- Salmon Skin Roll$9.00
baked salmon skin | cucumber | yamagobo | radish sprouts | dried bonito flakes | faux-nagi sauce
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
tempura shrimp | avocado | cucumber | krab | masago | faux-nagi sauce
- Soft Shell Crab Roll$10.00
soft shell crab | krab | avocado | cucumber | masago | ponzu
- Spicy California Roll$7.00
spicy krab | cucumber | avocado | radish sprouts
- Spicy Salmon Roll$10.00
salmon | sriracha | cucumber | radish sprouts
- Spicy Scallop Roll$8.00
bay scallop | spicy krab |cucumber | radish sprouts
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$8.00
shrimp | spicy krab | cucumber | radish sprouts
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.00
albacore tuna | cucumber | radish sprouts
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$10.00
yellowtails | sriracha | cucumber | radish sprouts
- Yellowtail Roll$10.00
yellowtail | cucumber | radish sprouts
- Rainbow roll$15.00
5 types of fish | chefs choice | krab | avocado | cucumber
NIGIRI
- Albacore Nigiri$7.00
2 piece | albacore | rice | ponzu
- Avocado Nigiri$6.00
2 piece | avocado | rice
- Black Cod Nigiri$8.00
2 piece | black cod | avocado | faux-nagi sauce
- Masago Nigiri$7.00
2 piece | capelin roe
- Octopus Nigiri$7.00
2 piece | octopus | rice
- Salmon Nigiri$8.00
2 piece | salmon | rice
- Salmon Roe Nigiri$10.00
2 piece | salmon roe
- Sea Bass Nigiri$7.00
2 piece | sea bass | rice
- Seared Tuna Nigiri$8.00
2 piece | seared tuna | rice
- Shrimp Nigiri$7.00
2 piece | shrimp | rice
- Tuna Nigiri$8.00
2 piece | tuna | rice
- Yellowtail Nigiri$8.00
2 piece | yellowtail | rice
- Ama Ebi Nigiri$12.00
2 piece | ama ebi | rice
SASHIMI
- Albacore Sashimi$16.00
5 piece | albacore tuna
- Ama Ebi Shrimp$25.00
Sweet Shrimp served with fried head
- Black Cod Sashimi$17.00
5 piece black cod sashimi
- Octopus Sashimi$16.00
5 piece octopus
- Salmon Sashimi$16.00
5 piece salmon sashimi
- Sea Bass Sashimi$15.00
5 piece sea bass sashimi
- Seared Tuna Sashimi$18.00
5 piece seared tuna sashimi
- Shrimp Sashimi$14.00
5 piece shrimp sashimi
- Tuna Sashimi$18.00
5 piece tuna sashimi
- Yellowtail Sashimi$18.00
5 piece yellowtail sashimi
SPECIALTY NIGIRI & SASHIMI
- Assorted Nigiri$25.00
9 piece | chefs choice
- Assorted Sashimi$25.00
9 piece | chef's choice fish
- Bentley Nigiri$10.00
2 piece | seared octopus | jalapeno | garlic aioli | ponzu | faux-nagi sauce
- Bentley Sashimi$20.00
seared octopus, jalapeno, garlic aioli, ponzu, faux-nagi
- Candied Albacore Nigiri$9.00
2 piece | albacore | avocado | ginger | sriracha | negi | ponzu
- Candied Albacore Sashimi$19.00
5 piece | albacore | avocado | ginger | garlic aioli | ponzu | faux-nagi
- Chef Special Nigiri$46.00
15 piece | chefs choice fish
- Chef Special Sashimi$46.00
15 piece | chef's choice fish
- Happy Yellowtail Nigiri$10.00
2 piece | yellowtail | avocado | onion | jalapeno | orange | ponzu
- Happy Yellowtail Sashimi$19.00
5 piece | yellowtail | avocado | onion | jalapeno | orange | ponzu
- Nicole Nigiri$9.00
2 piece | salmon | avocado | lemon
- Nicole Sashimi$17.00
5 piece | salmon | avocado | lemon
- Rollz Royce Nigiri$10.00
2 piece | seared tuna | jalapeno | garlic aioli | ponzu | faux-nagi sauce
- Rollz Royce Sashimi$20.00
5 piece | seared tuna | jalapeno | garlic aioli | ponzu | faux-nagi
- Sassy Salmon Nigiri$8.00
2 piece | salmon | spicy pickled onion
- Sassy Salmon Sashimi$17.00
5 piece | salmon | spicy pickled onion
- Sea Bass Truffle Nigiri$8.00
2 piece | seared sea bass | garlic | truffle oil | black sea salt
- Sea Bass Truffle Sashimi$17.00
5 piece | seared sea bass | garlic | truffle oil | black sea salt
- Tickled Pink Nigiri$8.00
2 piece | seared albacore | pickled onion
- Tickled Pink Sashimi$18.00
5 piece | seared albacore | pickled onion
- Unwritten Law-Bacore Nigiri$9.00
2 piece | seared albacore | jalapeno | garlic butter | ponzu
- Unwritten Law-Bacore Sashimi$19.00
5 piece | seared albacore | jalapeno | garlic butter | ponzu
- The Final Bite$9.00
2 piece | black cod | strawberry | mint | faux-nagi sauce | wrapped with soy paper
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
12245 Poway Road, Poway, CA 92064