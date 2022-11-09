Harney Sushi - Oceanside OCEANSIDE
No reviews yet
301 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92054
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
1/2 Dozen Oysters
Pacific Oysters
Agedashi Tofu
tempura fried tofu served with ponzu
Baked Mussels
4 pc. baked (green) mussels
Calamari
calamari | Mike’s mignonette | lemon wedges
Chicken Skewers
Teriyaki glazed chicken | pea shoots| daikon | shiitake mushrooms | banyul vinaigrette
Crab & Cream Cheese Wontons
wontons filled with crab and cream cheese | served with sweet chili dipping sauce
Harney-Peño's
tempura fried | jalapeno | spicy tuna | krab | cream cheese | faux nagi sauce | spicy mayo |spicy aioli
Monkey Brains
mushrooms stuffed with spicy tuna | spicy mayo | faux-nagi sauce
Mussels
broiled mussels served in spicy miso broth with toasted baguette
Pork Gyoza
mixed veggie dumplings with spicy ponzu togarashi dipping sauce
Salted Edamame
edamame | salt
Shishito peppers
bonito flakes | soy sauce
Specialty Edamame
Garlic Manchego | Spicy Garlic | Spicy | Garlic | Soy Truffle
Sweet Potato Fries
vanilla salt | roasted garlic aioli
Tempura App
Shrimp | softshell crab | vegetable |mixed
Veggie Gyoza
VEGETARIAN & VEGAN
Garden Delight
cucumber | carrot | sprouts | avocado | lemon | micro cilantro | mango habanero | vegan ponzu
Gyoza Roll
veggie gyoza | carrots | cucumber | red pepper | soy paper | avocado | sweet chili sauce
Mushroom roll
shitake mushrooms | cucumber | avocado | sprouts
New Zealander Roll
tempura string beans | tempura sweet potato | tempura carrots | topped w/ kiwi | gluten free vegan eel sauce | mango salsa | togarashi
Sea Monster Roll
avocado | green bean | cucumber | top w/ red bell pepper | chuka salad
The Spicy Juan
avocado | sprouts | fried green onion | sauteed broccoli | coconut creamy poblano sauce | topped with zucchini | sweet potato | wontons | lime | tobanjan | microgreens
Tofu Crunch Roll
tempura | yamagobo | cucumber sprouts | crunchies | vegan eel
Vegan Og
tempura fried | tofu | avocado | green beans | sriracha | vegan mayo | vegan eel sauce
Vegan Crunchy Roll
tempura zucchini | fresh green bean | avocado | tempura crunchies | vegan eel
Vegan Osider
impossible steak
Vegan Poke Bowl
rice | chuka seaweed | avocado | cucumber | tofu | wontons | bell pepper | micro greens | garlic ponzu | rayu
Vegan Rainbow Roll
sprouts | carrots | asparagus | avocado | strawberries | bell pepper | pinapple | vegan eel sauce
Vegetarian HR
cucumber | avocado | yama gobo | sprouts
Vegetarian Roll
cucumber | avocado | yama gobo | sprouts
Hippie Roll
DESSERT
Cheesecake
new york style cheesecake | mixed fruit compote | chocolate + caramel drizzle
Ice Cream
Vanilla | green tea | strawberry
Kids Ice Cream
vanilla | green tea | strawberry
Kids Strawberries & Chocolate
strawbs and choc
Mochi
green tea | chocolate | strawberry | vanilla | mango
Perfect Strawberry
tempura fried strawberry | ice cream | cinnamon sugar | whipped cream | chocolate + caramel drizzle
FREE B-Day Dessert
ENTREES
Bento Box
all bentos served with rice, edamame, 2 piece california roll, and salad.
Chimichurri Steak
tri-tip | bok choy | mashed potatoes | chimichurri
Crispy Orange Tofu
tempura tofu | yamagobo | asparagus | vegan eel sauce | togarashi | mango
Filet Mignon
pan seared 6oz filet | topped with chimichurri sauce | garlic butter mashed potatoes | asparagus | side salad
Fried Rice
add veggie+2 | tofu +$3 | chicken +$6 | bbq pork +$5 | shrimp +$6 steak + 5
Kama
salmon or yellowtail collar served on a bed of daikon and greens
Katsu Chicken Entree
panko fried chicken thigh | house katsu sauce | steamed rice
Mongolian Beef Stir Fry
tri-tip | rice | bell pepper | carrot | broccoli | honey sriracha
Salmon Filet
capers | lemon | garlic butter | mashed potatoes | asparagus | side salad
Spicy Orange Chicken
chicken thigh | red bell pepper | broccoli | carrots
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
chicken thigh | steamed rice | seasonal sauteed vegetables
Teriyaki Entrees
mixed vegetables | rice | teriyaki sauce
Yakisoba Entree
seasonal vegetables | yakisoba sauce | choice of protein
SOUPS & SALADS
Cucumber Salad
cucumber | wakame | vinaigrette
Farmers Market Salad
arugula & frisee | farmers market vegetables | banyul vinaigrette | pistachios | goat cheese
Harney Green Salad
mixed greens | tomato | red onion | rice krispies | sweet onion soy dressing | add tofu $3
Miso Soup
seaweed | tofu | green onion
Mixed Sashimi Salad
assorted fish | mixed greens | pickled vegetables | mango salsa | togarashi
Owner's Poke
Seaweed Salad
chuka salad | sweet sesame dressing
Spicy Seafood Miso
Sunomono Salad
krab | cucumbers | wakame | sesame seeds | vinegar
Udon Soup
choice of protein
KIDS
SIDES & SAUCES
SD Banyul Vinaigrette
SD Bread (Mussels)
SD Eel Sauce
SD Fresh Wasabi
SD Garlic Ponzu
SD Gluten Free Soy
SD Kama Sauce
SD Katsu Sauce
SD Mango Habanero
SD Mango Serrano Salsa
SD Micro Greens
SD Mixed Veggies
SD Ponzu
SD Rayu
SD Sliced Avocado
SD Sliced Jalapeño
SD Sliced Lemon
SD Sliced Oranges
SD Spicy Mayo
SD Spicy Ponzu
SD Sriracha
SD Steamed Rice
SD Sushi Rice
SD Sweet Onion Soy Dressing
SD Tempura Crunchies
SD Teriyaki Sauce
SD Thai Chili
SD Truffle Oil
SD VEGAN Eel Sauce
SPECIALTY ROLLS
Ana Roll
2017 Roll Contest Winner soy paper | shrimp tempura | spicy krab | top w/ seared salmon | orange slices | super sauce | garlic aioli | micro greens
Andy 2 Roll
spicy tuna | salmon | lemon slices | spicy ponzu
Baked Dynamite Roll
baked | smoked salmon | spicy scallops | cream cheese | avocado | faux-nagi sauce | spicy mayo | masago
Bentley Roll
Shrimp tempura|Asparagus | octopus | jalapeno | garlic aioli | faux-nagi | ponzu
Bomb, James Bomb Roll
tempura fried | krab | avocado | cream cheese | spicy scallop | spicy mayo | faux-nagi sauce
Bruce Lee Roll
2018 Roll Contest Winner | soy paper | spicy krab | soft shell crab | asparagus | garlic aioli | topped with albacore belly | lemon slices | spicy ponzu | eel sauce | micro cilantro
Bumble Bee Roll
fried green onion | spicy scallop | cream cheese | topped with yellowtail | avocado<br />wontons | micro cilantro | togarashi | sweet chili sauce
Castillo Roll
shrimp tempura | spicy krab | sprouts | wrapped in soy paper | topped with tuna | avocado | spicy rock shrimp | tobiko | faux-nagi sauce
Caterpillar Roll
black cod | krab | cream cheese | topped with avocado | faux-nagi sauce
Chuck Norris Roll
shrimp tempura | sp. krab | tuna | avocado | negi | faux-nagi | sp. ponzu
Crunch Roll
shrimp tempura | krab | avocado | cucumber | rolled in tempura crunchies | faux-nagi sauce
Culichi Wa Roll
spicy tuna | cucumber | avocado | garlic aioli |rolled in soy paper | tajin | topped with salmon | mango-serrano salsa | aguachile sauce | micro cilantro
Danielle Roll
Diablo Roll
soy paper | fried shishito peppers | sp. tuna | seared tuna | avocado | microgreens | mango habanero
Double Diablo Roll
soy paper | extra extra EXTRA spicy tuna | tempura shishito peppers | asparagus | topped with torched tuna | avocado | mango habanero & thai chili sauce | micro cilantro
Dragon Roll
krab | cucumber | topped with black cod | avocado | faux-nagi sauce
En Fuego Roll
soy paper | tempura asparagus | sp. krab | yellowtail | avocado | micro greens | mango habanero
Flaming Lip Roll
tempura fried | krab | avocado | cream cheese | top w/ spicy mayo | jalapeno | sriracha
Hope Roll
Lightning Roll
shrimp tempura | spicy tuna | topped with black cod | seared tuna | avocado | fauz-nagi sauce | rayu
Maui Wowie Roll
shrimp tempura | krab | top w/ albacore | avocado | faux-nagi sauce | rayu | negi | masago
Mellow Yellow Roll
spicy tuna | shrimp tempura | top with yellowtail | avocado | happy yellowtail salsa
Miso Harney Roll
tempura fried | black cod | avocado | cream cheese | faux-nagi sauce
O Sider Roll
soy paper | sp. krab | shrimp tempura | avocado | steak | fried jalapeno | fried onion | faux-nagi sauce | sweet chili butter
Orange Crush Roll
shrimp tempura | spicy tuna | cream cheese | topped with salmon | thin lemon slices | faux-nagi sauce | spicy ponzu
Pirate Roll
spicy tuna | cucumber | topped with shrimp | avocado |“swashbuckler sauce” (spicy tuna,<br />spicy mayo, chopped jalapeno, masago) | faux-nagi sauce | rayu
Protein Roll
sp. tuna | cucumber | sprouts | shrimp | avocado | sp.tuna | jalapeno | masago | faux-nagi sauce | rayu
Rainbow roll
5 types of fish | chefs choice | krab | avocado | cucumber
Rastatori Roll
Rollz Royce Roll
shrimp tempura | asparagus | topped with torched tuna | jalapeno | garlic aioli | garlic ponzu | faux-nagi sauce 1
Sassy Salmon Roll
soy paper | spicy crab | spicy tuna | tempura asparagus | white onions | topped with salmon | lemon
Sea Spider Roll
soft shell crab | spicy krab | topped w/ torched sea bass | thinly sliced lemon | garlic mayo | masago | ponzu| faux-nagi sauce | green onion
HAND ROLLS
Albacore Hand Roll
Albacore tuna, cucumber, garlic ponzu sauce, green onions
Avocado Hand Roll
avocado | cucumber
Black Cod Handroll
black cod | avocado | faux-nagi sauce
California Handroll
kani kama, cucumber, avocado
Philadelphia Hand Roll
smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese
Regular Tuna Hand Roll
tuna | cucumber
Salmon & Avocado Hand Roll
salmon | avocado | cucumber
Salmon Skin Handroll
baked salmon skin | cucumber | yamagobo | radish sprouts | dried bonito flakes | faux-nagi sauce
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
tempura shrimp | avocado | cucumber | krab | masago | faux-nagi sauce
Snow Crab Handroll
snow crab | avocado | cucumber
Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll
softshell crab | krab | avocado | cucumber | masago | ponzu
Spicy California Hand Roll
spicy krab | cucumber | avocado | radish sprouts
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll
salmon | sriracha | cucumber | radish sprouts
Spicy Scallop Hand Roll
bay scallop | spicy krab |cucumber | radish sprouts
Spicy Shrimp Hand Roll
shrimp | spicy krab | cucumber | radish sprouts
Spicy Tuna Hand Roll
albacore tuna | cucumber | radish sprouts
Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll
hamachi | sriracha | cucumber | radish sprouts
Tofu Hand Roll
tofu | green onions | sesame seeds | sesame soy
TRADITIONAL ROLLS
Albacore Roll
albacore tuna, cucumber, garlic ponzu sauce, green onions
Avocado & Cucumber Roll
avocado | cucumber
Avocado Roll
avocado
Black Cod Roll
black cod, covered with faux-nagi sauce
California Roll
kani kama, cucumber, avocado
Cucumber Roll
cucumber
Philadelphia Roll
smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese
Regular Tuna Roll
tuna | cucumber
Salmon Avocado Roll
salmon | avocado | cucumber
Salmon Roll
Salmon | cucumber | radish sprouts
Salmon Skin Roll
baked salmon skin | cucumber | yamagobo | radish sprouts | dried bonito flakes | faux-nagi sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll
tempura shrimp | avocado | cucumber | krab | masago | faux-nagi sauce
Snow Crab Roll
snow crab | avocado | cucumber
Soft Shell Crab Roll
soft shell crab | krab | avocado | cucumber | masago | ponzu
Spicy California Roll
spicy krab | cucumber | avocado | radish sprouts
Spicy Salmon Roll
salmon | sriracha | cucumber | radish sprouts
Spicy Scallop Roll
bay scallop | spicy krab |cucumber | radish sprouts
Spicy Shrimp Roll
shrimp | spicy krab | cucumber | radish sprouts
Spicy Tuna Roll
albacore tuna | cucumber | radish sprouts
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
yellowtails | sriracha | cucumber | radish sprouts
Yellowtail Roll
yellowtail | cucumber | radish sprouts
NIGIRI
Albacore Nigiri
2 piece albacore tuna, rice, ponzu
Avocado Nigiri
avocado over rice
Black Cod Nigiri
black cod, avocado and covered with faux-nagi sauce
Masago Nigiri
capelin roe
Octopus Nigiri
2 piece octopus over rice
Salmon Nigiri
2 piece salmon over rice
Salmon Roe Nigiri
salmon roe
Sea Bass Nigiri
two piece sea bass over rice
Seared Tuna Nigiri
2 piece seared tuna over rice
Shrimp Nigiri
2 piece shrimp
Snow Crab Nigiri
2 piece snow crab over rice
Tobiko Nigiri
flying fish roe
Toro Nigiri
2 piece bluefin tuna belly
Tuna Nigiri
two piece tuna over rice
Uni Nigiri
two piece uni
Yellowtail Belly Nigiri
Yellowtail Nigiri
two piece yellowtail over rice
Ama Ebi Nigiri
SASHIMI
Albacore Sashimi
5 piece of Albacore tuna
Ama Ebi Shrimp
Sweet Shrimp served with fried head
Black Cod Sashimi
5 piece black cod sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
5 piece octopus
Salmon Sashimi
5 piece salmon sashimi
Sea Bass Sashimi
5 piece sea bass sashimi
Seared Tuna Sashimi
5 piece seared tuna sashimi
Shrimp Sashimi
5 piece shrimp sashimi
Snow Crab Sashimi
5 piece snow crab sashimi
Toro Sashimi
5 piece toro sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
5 piece tuna sashimi
Uni Sashimi
5 piece uni sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
5 piece yellowtail sashimi
SPECIALTY NIGIRI & SASHIMI
Assorted Nigiri
9 piece | chefs choice
Assorted Sashimi
Bentley Nigiri
seared octopus | jalapeno | garlic aioli | ponzu | faux -nagi sauce
Bentley Sashimi
Candied Albacore Nigiri
albacore | avocado | ginger | sriracha | negi | ponzu
Candied Albacore Sashimi
Chef Special Nigiri
15 piece | chefs choice fish
Chef Special Sashimi
Happy Yellowtail Nigiri
Happy Yellowtail Sashimi
yellowtail sashimi | diced onion | jalapeno | fresh squeezed orange | ponzu
Nicole Nigiri
salmon, avocado, lemon
Nicole Sashimi
Rollz Royce Nigiri
seared tuna | jalapeno | garlic aioli | ponzu | faux-nagi sauce
Rollz Royce Sashimi
Sassy Salmon Nigiri
salmon | spicy pickled onion
Sassy Salmon Sashimi
Sea Bass Truffle Nigiri
seared sea bass | garlic | truffle oil | black sea salt
Sea Bass Truffle Sashimi
The Final Bite Nigiri
black cod | strawberry | mint | faux-nagi sauce | wrapped with soy paper
The Final Bite Sashimi
Tickled Pink Nigiri
seared albacore | pickled onion
Tickled Pink Sashimi
Unwritten Law-Bacore Nigiri
seared albacore | jalapeno | garlic butter | ponzu
Unwritten Law-Bacore Sashimi
Live Uni
MAKI
VODKA
RUM
TEQUILA
WHISKEY
SCOTCH & BOURBON
LIQUEURS & CORDIALS
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Baileys Irish Cream
Blue Curacao
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Dragonfruit
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Kahlua
Licor 43
Limoncello
Mathilde Cassis
Midori Melon Liqueur
Molly's Irish Cream
Orange Blossom
Orange Curacao
Peach Schnapps
Pear Liqueur
Rose Water
St Germain's Elderflower Liqueur
Vermouth
Watermelon Puckers
COCKTAILS
Adios Mutha Fucka
Basil Kiss
Blackberry Mule
Bloody Mary
Cadillac Marg
Cosmopolitan
Cranberry Mimosa
Cucumber Mojito
Daiquiri
Dirty Martini
Endless Summer
Gimlet
Grapefruit Crusher
Grapefruit Mimosa
Japanese Old Fashioned
Kentucky Mule
La Pina
Lemondrop
Long Island Iced Tea
Lychee And Lemon Mimosa
Lychee Gimlet
Lychee Martini
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Matcha Martini
Mexican Mule
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Ocean Water
Old Fashioned
Oolong Hai
Paloma
Pineapple Mimosa
Pom Cosmo
Purple Haze
Red Sangria
Rum & Coke
Sake Bomb
Sazerac
Screwdriver
SOJU BOMB
Spicy Marg
Strawberry Marg
Strawberry Mojito
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Violet Passion
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
White Sangria
DRAFT
BY THE GLASS
GSM
Justin Cabernet Sauvignon
Merlot
Pinot Noir
Red Blend
Museum Reserva
The Calling Cabernet Sauvignon
Open Red Wine
Chardonnay
Pinot Blanc
Pinot Grigio
Sauvignon Blanc
Open White Wine
Pinot Grigio
Sauvignon Blanc
Pasqua Vignette Rose
Pasqua Prosecco
Salmon Creek Sparkling
BY THE BOTTLE
BTL Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Justin Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Museum Reserva
BTL Pinot Noir
BTL Merlot
BTL Red Blend
BTL Open Red Wine
BTL Pinot Grigio
BTL Pinot Blanc
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Chardonnay
Open BTL White Wine
BTL Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Pinot grigio
OZEKI
KIKUSUI
NA BEVERAGES
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Hot Green Tea
Iced Black Tea
Iced Green Tea
Iced Jasmine
Iced Oolong
Iced Matcha
Ginger Beer
Lychee Juice
Red Bull
Voss
Orange Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Club Soda
Topo Chico
Arnold palmer
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
301 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92054