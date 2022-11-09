Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harney Sushi - Oceanside OCEANSIDE

301 Mission Ave

Oceanside, CA 92054

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
Crunch Roll
Salmon Nigiri

APPETIZERS

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$18.00

Pacific Oysters

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

tempura fried tofu served with ponzu

Baked Mussels

$10.00

4 pc. baked (green) mussels

Calamari

$11.00

calamari | Mike’s mignonette | lemon wedges

Chicken Skewers

$10.00

Teriyaki glazed chicken | pea shoots| daikon | shiitake mushrooms | banyul vinaigrette

Crab & Cream Cheese Wontons

$6.00

wontons filled with crab and cream cheese | served with sweet chili dipping sauce

Harney-Peño's

$14.00

tempura fried | jalapeno | spicy tuna | krab | cream cheese | faux nagi sauce | spicy mayo |spicy aioli

Monkey Brains

$13.00

mushrooms stuffed with spicy tuna | spicy mayo | faux-nagi sauce

Mussels

$13.00

broiled mussels served in spicy miso broth with toasted baguette

Pork Gyoza

$7.00

mixed veggie dumplings with spicy ponzu togarashi dipping sauce

Salted Edamame

$5.00

edamame | salt

Shishito peppers

$9.00

bonito flakes | soy sauce

Specialty Edamame

$7.00

Garlic Manchego | Spicy Garlic | Spicy | Garlic | Soy Truffle

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

vanilla salt | roasted garlic aioli

Tempura App

$10.00

Shrimp | softshell crab | vegetable |mixed

Veggie Gyoza

$6.00

VEGETARIAN & VEGAN

Garden Delight

$11.00

cucumber | carrot | sprouts | avocado | lemon | micro cilantro | mango habanero | vegan ponzu

Gyoza Roll

$12.00

veggie gyoza | carrots | cucumber | red pepper | soy paper | avocado | sweet chili sauce

Mushroom roll

$5.00

shitake mushrooms | cucumber | avocado | sprouts

New Zealander Roll

$12.00

tempura string beans | tempura sweet potato | tempura carrots | topped w/ kiwi | gluten free vegan eel sauce | mango salsa | togarashi

Sea Monster Roll

$12.00

avocado | green bean | cucumber | top w/ red bell pepper | chuka salad

The Spicy Juan

$13.00

avocado | sprouts | fried green onion | sauteed broccoli | coconut creamy poblano sauce | topped with zucchini | sweet potato | wontons | lime | tobanjan | microgreens

Tofu Crunch Roll

$8.00

tempura | yamagobo | cucumber sprouts | crunchies | vegan eel

Vegan Og

$12.00

tempura fried | tofu | avocado | green beans | sriracha | vegan mayo | vegan eel sauce

Vegan Crunchy Roll

$12.00

tempura zucchini | fresh green bean | avocado | tempura crunchies | vegan eel

Vegan Osider

$16.00

impossible steak

Vegan Poke Bowl

$13.00

rice | chuka seaweed | avocado | cucumber | tofu | wontons | bell pepper | micro greens | garlic ponzu | rayu

Vegan Rainbow Roll

$12.00

sprouts | carrots | asparagus | avocado | strawberries | bell pepper | pinapple | vegan eel sauce

Vegetarian HR

$3.00

cucumber | avocado | yama gobo | sprouts

Vegetarian Roll

$5.00

cucumber | avocado | yama gobo | sprouts

Hippie Roll

$8.00

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$10.00

new york style cheesecake | mixed fruit compote | chocolate + caramel drizzle

Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla | green tea | strawberry

Kids Ice Cream

$3.00

vanilla | green tea | strawberry

Kids Strawberries & Chocolate

$4.00

strawbs and choc

Mochi

$7.00

green tea | chocolate | strawberry | vanilla | mango

Perfect Strawberry

$7.00

tempura fried strawberry | ice cream | cinnamon sugar | whipped cream | chocolate + caramel drizzle

FREE B-Day Dessert

ENTREES

Bento Box

$15.00

all bentos served with rice, edamame, 2 piece california roll, and salad.

Chimichurri Steak

$20.00

tri-tip | bok choy | mashed potatoes | chimichurri

Crispy Orange Tofu

$14.00

tempura tofu | yamagobo | asparagus | vegan eel sauce | togarashi | mango

Filet Mignon

$34.00

pan seared 6oz filet | topped with chimichurri sauce | garlic butter mashed potatoes | asparagus | side salad

Fried Rice

$10.00

add veggie+2 | tofu +$3 | chicken +$6 | bbq pork +$5 | shrimp +$6 steak + 5

Kama

$16.00

salmon or yellowtail collar served on a bed of daikon and greens

Katsu Chicken Entree

$17.00

panko fried chicken thigh | house katsu sauce | steamed rice

Mongolian Beef Stir Fry

$16.00

tri-tip | rice | bell pepper | carrot | broccoli | honey sriracha

Salmon Filet

$23.00

capers | lemon | garlic butter | mashed potatoes | asparagus | side salad

Spicy Orange Chicken

$16.00

chicken thigh | red bell pepper | broccoli | carrots

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$13.00

chicken thigh | steamed rice | seasonal sauteed vegetables

Teriyaki Entrees

$15.00

mixed vegetables | rice | teriyaki sauce

Yakisoba Entree

$15.00

seasonal vegetables | yakisoba sauce | choice of protein

SOUPS & SALADS

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

cucumber | wakame | vinaigrette

Farmers Market Salad

$12.00

arugula & frisee | farmers market vegetables | banyul vinaigrette | pistachios | goat cheese

Harney Green Salad

$9.00

mixed greens | tomato | red onion | rice krispies | sweet onion soy dressing | add tofu $3

Miso Soup

$5.00

seaweed | tofu | green onion

Mixed Sashimi Salad

$23.00

assorted fish | mixed greens | pickled vegetables | mango salsa | togarashi

Owner's Poke

$20.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

chuka salad | sweet sesame dressing

Spicy Seafood Miso

$15.00

Sunomono Salad

$8.00

krab | cucumbers | wakame | sesame seeds | vinegar

Udon Soup

$12.00

choice of protein

KIDS

Kids Bento Box

$10.00

2 piece california roll | edamame | rice | fresh strawberries | chocolate and caramel

Kids Ice Cream

$3.50

vanilla | green tea | strawberry

Kids Noodles & Butter

$5.00

yakisoba noodles and butter

Kids Strawberries & Chocolate

$4.50

Strawberries and choc

SIDES & SAUCES

SD Banyul Vinaigrette

$0.25

SD Bread (Mussels)

$3.00

SD Eel Sauce

$1.00

SD Fresh Wasabi

$2.00

SD Garlic Ponzu

$0.75

SD Gluten Free Soy

$1.00

SD Kama Sauce

$2.00

SD Katsu Sauce

$0.25

SD Mango Habanero

$1.00

SD Mango Serrano Salsa

$0.25

SD Micro Greens

$0.25

SD Mixed Veggies

$5.00

SD Ponzu

$0.50

SD Rayu

$0.50

SD Sliced Avocado

$2.00

SD Sliced Jalapeño

$0.25

SD Sliced Lemon

$0.25

SD Sliced Oranges

$0.25

SD Spicy Mayo

$1.00

SD Spicy Ponzu

$0.75

SD Sriracha

$1.50

SD Steamed Rice

$2.50

SD Sushi Rice

$3.50

SD Sweet Onion Soy Dressing

$0.25

SD Tempura Crunchies

$1.00

SD Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

SD Thai Chili

$1.00

SD Truffle Oil

$2.00

SD VEGAN Eel Sauce

$2.00

SPECIALTY ROLLS

Ana Roll

Ana Roll

$18.00

2017 Roll Contest Winner soy paper | shrimp tempura | spicy krab | top w/ seared salmon | orange slices | super sauce | garlic aioli | micro greens

Andy 2 Roll

$14.00

spicy tuna | salmon | lemon slices | spicy ponzu

Baked Dynamite Roll

Baked Dynamite Roll

$18.00

baked | smoked salmon | spicy scallops | cream cheese | avocado | faux-nagi sauce | spicy mayo | masago

Bentley Roll

$19.00

Shrimp tempura|Asparagus | octopus | jalapeno | garlic aioli | faux-nagi | ponzu

Bomb, James Bomb Roll

$17.00

tempura fried | krab | avocado | cream cheese | spicy scallop | spicy mayo | faux-nagi sauce

Bruce Lee Roll

Bruce Lee Roll

$20.00

2018 Roll Contest Winner | soy paper | spicy krab | soft shell crab | asparagus | garlic aioli | topped with albacore belly | lemon slices | spicy ponzu | eel sauce | micro cilantro

Bumble Bee Roll

$18.00

fried green onion | spicy scallop | cream cheese | topped with yellowtail | avocado<br />wontons | micro cilantro | togarashi | sweet chili sauce

Castillo Roll

$20.00

shrimp tempura | spicy krab | sprouts | wrapped in soy paper | topped with tuna | avocado | spicy rock shrimp | tobiko | faux-nagi sauce

Caterpillar Roll

$16.00

black cod | krab | cream cheese | topped with avocado | faux-nagi sauce

Chuck Norris Roll

$18.00

shrimp tempura | sp. krab | tuna | avocado | negi | faux-nagi | sp. ponzu

Crunch Roll

$14.00

shrimp tempura | krab | avocado | cucumber | rolled in tempura crunchies | faux-nagi sauce

Culichi Wa Roll

$19.00

spicy tuna | cucumber | avocado | garlic aioli |rolled in soy paper | tajin | topped with salmon | mango-serrano salsa | aguachile sauce | micro cilantro

Danielle Roll

$18.00

Diablo Roll

$18.00

soy paper | fried shishito peppers | sp. tuna | seared tuna | avocado | microgreens | mango habanero

Double Diablo Roll

$20.00

soy paper | extra extra EXTRA spicy tuna | tempura shishito peppers | asparagus | topped with torched tuna | avocado | mango habanero & thai chili sauce | micro cilantro

Dragon Roll

$17.00

krab | cucumber | topped with black cod | avocado | faux-nagi sauce

En Fuego Roll

$18.00

soy paper | tempura asparagus | sp. krab | yellowtail | avocado | micro greens | mango habanero

Flaming Lip Roll

$14.00

tempura fried | krab | avocado | cream cheese | top w/ spicy mayo | jalapeno | sriracha

Hope Roll

$20.00
Lightning Roll

Lightning Roll

$19.00

shrimp tempura | spicy tuna | topped with black cod | seared tuna | avocado | fauz-nagi sauce | rayu

Maui Wowie Roll

$18.00

shrimp tempura | krab | top w/ albacore | avocado | faux-nagi sauce | rayu | negi | masago

Mellow Yellow Roll

$18.00

spicy tuna | shrimp tempura | top with yellowtail | avocado | happy yellowtail salsa

Miso Harney Roll

$18.00

tempura fried | black cod | avocado | cream cheese | faux-nagi sauce

O Sider Roll

$21.00

soy paper | sp. krab | shrimp tempura | avocado | steak | fried jalapeno | fried onion | faux-nagi sauce | sweet chili butter

Orange Crush Roll

$19.00

shrimp tempura | spicy tuna | cream cheese | topped with salmon | thin lemon slices | faux-nagi sauce | spicy ponzu

Pirate Roll

$18.00

spicy tuna | cucumber | topped with shrimp | avocado |“swashbuckler sauce” (spicy tuna,<br />spicy mayo, chopped jalapeno, masago) | faux-nagi sauce | rayu

Protein Roll

$20.00

sp. tuna | cucumber | sprouts | shrimp | avocado | sp.tuna | jalapeno | masago | faux-nagi sauce | rayu

Rainbow roll

$15.00

5 types of fish | chefs choice | krab | avocado | cucumber

Rastatori Roll

$20.00

Rollz Royce Roll

$19.00

shrimp tempura | asparagus | topped with torched tuna | jalapeno | garlic aioli | garlic ponzu | faux-nagi sauce 1

Sassy Salmon Roll

$20.00

soy paper | spicy crab | spicy tuna | tempura asparagus | white onions | topped with salmon | lemon

Sea Spider Roll

$18.00

soft shell crab | spicy krab | topped w/ torched sea bass | thinly sliced lemon | garlic mayo | masago | ponzu| faux-nagi sauce | green onion

HAND ROLLS

Albacore Hand Roll

$6.00

Albacore tuna, cucumber, garlic ponzu sauce, green onions

Avocado Hand Roll

$5.00

avocado | cucumber

Black Cod Handroll

$8.00

black cod | avocado | faux-nagi sauce

California Handroll

$5.00

kani kama, cucumber, avocado

Philadelphia Hand Roll

$8.00

smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese

Regular Tuna Hand Roll

$8.00

tuna | cucumber

Salmon & Avocado Hand Roll

$8.00

salmon | avocado | cucumber

Salmon Skin Handroll

$8.00

baked salmon skin | cucumber | yamagobo | radish sprouts | dried bonito flakes | faux-nagi sauce

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$8.00

tempura shrimp | avocado | cucumber | krab | masago | faux-nagi sauce

Snow Crab Handroll

$16.00

snow crab | avocado | cucumber

Soft Shell Crab Hand Roll

$8.00

softshell crab | krab | avocado | cucumber | masago | ponzu

Spicy California Hand Roll

$5.00

spicy krab | cucumber | avocado | radish sprouts

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$8.00

salmon | sriracha | cucumber | radish sprouts

Spicy Scallop Hand Roll

$6.00

bay scallop | spicy krab |cucumber | radish sprouts

Spicy Shrimp Hand Roll

$6.00

shrimp | spicy krab | cucumber | radish sprouts

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$7.00

albacore tuna | cucumber | radish sprouts

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$8.00

hamachi | sriracha | cucumber | radish sprouts

Tofu Hand Roll

$4.00

tofu | green onions | sesame seeds | sesame soy

TRADITIONAL ROLLS

Albacore Roll

$8.00

albacore tuna, cucumber, garlic ponzu sauce, green onions

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$7.00

avocado | cucumber

Avocado Roll

$7.00

avocado

Black Cod Roll

$10.00

black cod, covered with faux-nagi sauce

California Roll

$7.00

kani kama, cucumber, avocado

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

cucumber

Philadelphia Roll

$10.00

smoked salmon, avocado and cream cheese

Regular Tuna Roll

$10.00

tuna | cucumber

Salmon Avocado Roll

$10.00

salmon | avocado | cucumber

Salmon Roll

$10.00

Salmon | cucumber | radish sprouts

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.00

baked salmon skin | cucumber | yamagobo | radish sprouts | dried bonito flakes | faux-nagi sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

tempura shrimp | avocado | cucumber | krab | masago | faux-nagi sauce

Snow Crab Roll

$18.00

snow crab | avocado | cucumber

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$10.00

soft shell crab | krab | avocado | cucumber | masago | ponzu

Spicy California Roll

$7.00

spicy krab | cucumber | avocado | radish sprouts

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

salmon | sriracha | cucumber | radish sprouts

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.00

bay scallop | spicy krab |cucumber | radish sprouts

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.00

shrimp | spicy krab | cucumber | radish sprouts

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

albacore tuna | cucumber | radish sprouts

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

yellowtails | sriracha | cucumber | radish sprouts

Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

yellowtail | cucumber | radish sprouts

NIGIRI

Albacore Nigiri

$7.00

2 piece albacore tuna, rice, ponzu

Avocado Nigiri

$5.00

avocado over rice

Black Cod Nigiri

$7.00

black cod, avocado and covered with faux-nagi sauce

Masago Nigiri

$5.00

capelin roe

Octopus Nigiri

$7.00

2 piece octopus over rice

Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

2 piece salmon over rice

Salmon Roe Nigiri

$10.00

salmon roe

Sea Bass Nigiri

$6.00

two piece sea bass over rice

Seared Tuna Nigiri

$7.00

2 piece seared tuna over rice

Shrimp Nigiri

$5.00

2 piece shrimp

Snow Crab Nigiri

$11.00

2 piece snow crab over rice

Tobiko Nigiri

$9.00

flying fish roe

Toro Nigiri

$16.00

2 piece bluefin tuna belly

Tuna Nigiri

$8.00

two piece tuna over rice

Uni Nigiri

$12.00

two piece uni

Yellowtail Belly Nigiri

$9.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$7.00

two piece yellowtail over rice

Ama Ebi Nigiri

$11.00

SASHIMI

Albacore Sashimi

$15.00

5 piece of Albacore tuna

Ama Ebi Shrimp

$25.00

Sweet Shrimp served with fried head

Black Cod Sashimi

$16.00

5 piece black cod sashimi

Octopus Sashimi

$16.00

5 piece octopus

Salmon Sashimi

$14.00

5 piece salmon sashimi

Sea Bass Sashimi

$12.00

5 piece sea bass sashimi

Seared Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

5 piece seared tuna sashimi

Shrimp Sashimi

$13.00

5 piece shrimp sashimi

Snow Crab Sashimi

$22.00

5 piece snow crab sashimi

Toro Sashimi

$38.00

5 piece toro sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$16.00

5 piece tuna sashimi

Uni Sashimi

$25.00

5 piece uni sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$16.00

5 piece yellowtail sashimi

SPECIALTY NIGIRI & SASHIMI

Assorted Nigiri

$22.00

9 piece | chefs choice

Assorted Sashimi

$22.00

Bentley Nigiri

$9.00

seared octopus | jalapeno | garlic aioli | ponzu | faux -nagi sauce

Bentley Sashimi

$19.00

Candied Albacore Nigiri

$8.00

albacore | avocado | ginger | sriracha | negi | ponzu

Candied Albacore Sashimi

$18.00

Chef Special Nigiri

$44.00

15 piece | chefs choice fish

Chef Special Sashimi

$44.00

Happy Yellowtail Nigiri

$9.00

Happy Yellowtail Sashimi

$18.00

yellowtail sashimi | diced onion | jalapeno | fresh squeezed orange | ponzu

Nicole Nigiri

$8.00

salmon, avocado, lemon

Nicole Sashimi

$16.00

Rollz Royce Nigiri

$9.00

seared tuna | jalapeno | garlic aioli | ponzu | faux-nagi sauce

Rollz Royce Sashimi

$19.00

Sassy Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

salmon | spicy pickled onion

Sassy Salmon Sashimi

$16.00

Sea Bass Truffle Nigiri

$7.00

seared sea bass | garlic | truffle oil | black sea salt

Sea Bass Truffle Sashimi

$16.00

The Final Bite Nigiri

$8.00

black cod | strawberry | mint | faux-nagi sauce | wrapped with soy paper

The Final Bite Sashimi

$16.00

Tickled Pink Nigiri

$7.00

seared albacore | pickled onion

Tickled Pink Sashimi

$17.00

Unwritten Law-Bacore Nigiri

$8.00

seared albacore | jalapeno | garlic butter | ponzu

Unwritten Law-Bacore Sashimi

$18.00

Live Uni

$38.00

MAKI

Albacore Maki

$7.00

Avocado Maki

$4.50

Cucumber Maki

$3.50

Salmon Maki

$8.00

Tuna Maki

$8.00

Yellowtail Maki

$8.00

VODKA

Grey Goose

$12.00

Han

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Trust Me

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$10.00

DBL Tito's

$10.00

DBL Han

$8.00

DBL well

$7.00

GIN

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Empress

$12.00

RUM

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Dark

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Captain Morgan Black

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Rumchata

Sinship

$14.00

TEQUILA

CaliFinó Añejo

$15.00

Califino Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Clase Azul

$60.00

Don Julio 1942 Primavera

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$24.00

El Jimador

$8.00

Sabe Copper

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Califino extra anejo

$20.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$10.00

WHISKEY

Bulleit

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Oban

$19.00

Suntory

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

SCOTCH & BOURBON

Buffalo Trace

$10.50

Bullet

$9.00

J & B

$10.00

Johnny Walker Blue Label

$48.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

LIQUEURS & CORDIALS

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

$10.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$10.00

Blue Curacao

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Dragonfruit

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Licor 43

Limoncello

Mathilde Cassis

Midori Melon Liqueur

Molly's Irish Cream

Orange Blossom

Orange Curacao

Peach Schnapps

Pear Liqueur

Rose Water

St Germain's Elderflower Liqueur

Vermouth

Watermelon Puckers

COCKTAILS

Adios Mutha Fucka

$16.50

Basil Kiss

$12.00

Blackberry Mule

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Cadillac Marg

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$8.00

Cucumber Mojito

$11.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dirty Martini

$14.00

Endless Summer

$11.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Grapefruit Crusher

$12.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$8.00

Japanese Old Fashioned

$16.00

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

La Pina

$13.00

Lemondrop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Lychee And Lemon Mimosa

$8.00

Lychee Gimlet

$13.00

Lychee Martini

$13.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$14.00

Matcha Martini

$13.00

Mexican Mule

$12.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Ocean Water

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Oolong Hai

$12.00

Paloma

$11.50

Pineapple Mimosa

$8.00

Pom Cosmo

$12.00

Purple Haze

$12.00

Red Sangria

$11.00

Rum & Coke

$12.00

Sake Bomb

$8.00

Sazerac

Screwdriver

SOJU BOMB

$6.00

Spicy Marg

$13.00

Strawberry Marg

$13.00

Strawberry Mojito

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Violet Passion

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

White Sangria

$11.00

DRAFT

16oz Black Plague Gothica MX Lager

$7.00

16oz Black Plague Nyjah Hazy

$8.00

16oz Cali Creamin

$7.00

16oz Duckfoot Kookslams

$8.00

16oz Latitude 33 Blood Orange IPA

$8.00

16oz Orange Creamsicle

$8.00

16oz Sapporo

$7.00

BOTTLED

BTL Asahi

$9.00

BTL Sapporo

$9.00

BTL Sapporo Light

$6.00

CANS

Sapporo Black

$9.00

Coors

$5.00

BY THE GLASS

GSM

$8.00

Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Merlot

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Red Blend

$12.00

Museum Reserva

$13.00

The Calling Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Open Red Wine

Chardonnay

$13.00

Pinot Blanc

$11.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Open White Wine

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Pasqua Vignette Rose

$12.00

Pasqua Prosecco

$12.00

Salmon Creek Sparkling

$7.00

BY THE BOTTLE

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

BTL Justin Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

BTL Museum Reserva

$48.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Merlot

$44.00

BTL Red Blend

$44.00

BTL Open Red Wine

BTL Pinot Grigio

$52.00

BTL Pinot Blanc

$40.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL Chardonnay

$48.00

Open BTL White Wine

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL Pinot grigio

$28.00

HOT SAKE

SM Sake

$7.00

LG Sake

$9.00

Sake Bomb

$8.00

OZEKI

Ozeki Junmai Vase

$12.00

Ozeki Nigori Vase

$12.00

Ozeki Junmai Bottle

$44.00

Ozeki Nigori Bottle

$44.00

INFUSED SAKE

Lychee Sake

$13.00

Pineapple Sake

$13.00

Raspberry Sake

$13.00

Strawberry Sake

$13.00

HAKUTSURU

Hakutsuru DFT

$9.00

Hakutsuru JG

$16.00

Hakutsuru JDG

$24.00

HAKUSHIKA

Hakushika JG

$18.00

Hakushika JDG

$25.00

KIKUSUI

Kikusui JG Vase

$25.00

Kikusui JG Bottle

$46.00

Kikusui Nigori Vase

$17.00

Kikusui Nigori Bottle

$32.00

TYPHOON

Typhoon Vase

$18.00

Typhoon Bottle

$33.00

NIGORI

Kurosawa Nigori

$16.00

Snow Beauty Nigori

$16.00

Sayuri Nigori

$16.00

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Hot Green Tea

$3.00

Iced Black Tea

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$5.50

Iced Jasmine

$5.50

Iced Oolong

$5.50

Iced Matcha

$5.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lychee Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Voss

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Club Soda

Topo Chico

$6.00

Arnold palmer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA 92054

Directions

