Harold Dean Smoked Goods - Food Trailer na

Plates

Beck's Mac and Cheese Bowl

$9.00

JD's Sandwich

$7.00

Ale's BBQ Chips

$14.00

Kenny's BBQ Plate

$9.00

The Andrew

$14.00Out of stock

1/3 pound beef hamburger with brisket and caramelized onions. All topped with bbq sauce.

Bubba's Baked Tater

$10.00

The Butcher

$32.50

1/4 pound each of Brisket, Pulled Pork, Sausage, Turkey

Bulk Meat

Brisket

Pulled Pork

Sausage

Turkey Breast

Beef Rib

$32.00

Chicken

Pork Ribs

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$3.99

Potato Salad

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$3.49

chips

$1.25

N/a Drinks

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

7up

$2.00

RC Cola

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

na, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

