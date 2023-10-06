Chicken Dinners

1/4 White

$10.43

1/2 White

$17.29

1/4 Dark

$7.54

1/2 Dark

$12.75

1/2 Mixed

$12.60

2 Breasts

$15.00

Combo Dinners

Gizzards & Wings

$11.50

Liver & Wings

$11.00

Catfish & Wings

$12.75

Perch & Wings (3)

$12.75

Wing Dinners

4 Wings

$9.62

6 Wings

$13.20

8 Wings

$17.30

10 Wings

$21.00

Wing Buckets

12 Wing Buckets

$26.40

24 Wing Buckets

$52.80

50 Wing Buckets

$97.20

Chicken Buckets

8PC Mixed

$19.72

10PC Dark

$13.99

16PC Mixed

$39.99

24PC Mixed

$57.75

8PC Dark

$18.20

Tender Dinners

4PC Tenders

$9.95

6PC Tenders

$12.35

8PC Tenders

$14.35

10PC Tenders

$16.35

Liver & Gizzards

SM Liver

$6.85

LG Liver

$9.85

SM Gizzard

$7.23

LG Gizzard

$10.85

Giblet (mixed)

$9.30

New Menu Items

Chicken Sandwich W/Fries

$15.08

Pizza Puffs

$7.25

Fish Combo

Catfish & Wings (2 catfish & 2 Wings)

$15.34

Perch & Wings (2 Perch & 2 Wings)

$15.34

Catfish & Shrimp

$16.38

Shrimp & Wing

$18.76

Side Menu

Mozzarela Sticks

$3.99

Okra

$3.90

Mushrooms

$3.75

Family Fry

$6.95

Small Fry

$2.75

Large Fry

$3.95

Squeeze bottle

$5.00

Peppers (1)

$0.50

Condiment (sauce)

$1.00

Peppers (3)

$1.00

Pan of Fries

$10.95

Drinks

Pepsi 16.9 oz

$2.50

12 oz soda

$1.95

16.9 oz pop

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Ale 12oz Soda

$1.95

Orange Crush 12oz Soda

$1.95

Orange 7up 12oz Soda

$1.95

Mystic Orange Carrott

$2.50

Mountain Dew 16.9oz

$2.50

Extra Meat

Drum sticks

$4.00

Extra Brest

$4.00

Extra Piece of Catfish

$4.00

Extra Tender

$3.00

Extra Thigh

$4.00

Extra Wing

$4.00

Extra Piece of Perch

$4.00

Fish Dinners

Small Catfish 2)

$9.75

Large Perch (4)

$13.15

Large Catfish (4)

$13.15

Small Perch (2)

$9.75

Small Shrimp (6)

$9.35

Large Shrimp (12)

$17.15

Fish Buckets

12 Catfish

$29.99

12 Perch

$27.50