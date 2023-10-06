Harold's Chicken of Carbondale
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Harold's Chicken is a restaurant started by Harold Pierce over 74 years ago. His mantra was always making sure the meal was prepared fresh and his signature mild sauce.
Location
600 E. Grand Ave, Carbondale, IL 62901
Gallery
