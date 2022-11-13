Harolds Chicken Carbondale imageView gallery
Chicken

Harolds Chicken Carbondale 600 East Grand Ave

600 East Grand Ave Suite5

Carbondale, IL 62901

Popular Items

6 Wings
10 Wings
8 Wings

Chicken Buckets

8 Piece Mix

$15.75

8 Piece Dark

$13.20

12 Piece Mix

$21.75

16 Piece Mix

$29.25

24 Piece Mix

$40.25

Chicken Dinners

1/4 White

$7.75

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

1/4 Dark

$6.90

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

1/2 White

1/2 White

$10.26

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

1/2 Dark

1/2 Dark

$8.65

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

1/2 Mixed

1/2 Mixed

$11.50

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

2 Breast

2 Breast

$10.15

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Chicken Tenders

4 Piece Tenders

4 Piece Tenders

$9.95

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

6 Piece Tenders

6 Piece Tenders

$12.35

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

8 Piece Tenders

8 Piece Tenders

$14.35

Combo Dinners

Gizzard & Wings (3)

$11.50

3 Wings. Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Liver & Wings (3)

$11.00

3 Wings. Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Catfish (2) & Wings (3)

$12.95

3 Wings. Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Perch (2) & Wings (3)

$12.75Out of stock

3 Wings. Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Drinks

Can of Soda

$1.35

Fitz’s Craft Soda Black Cherry

$2.25Out of stock

Fitz’s Craft Soda Cardinal Cream

$2.25Out of stock

Fitz’s Craft Soda Cream Soda

$2.25Out of stock

Fitz’s Craft Soda Grape Pop

$2.25Out of stock

Fitz’s Craft Soda Orange Pop

$2.25Out of stock

Fitz’s Craft Soda Root Beer

$2.25

Mistic Bahama blueberry

$2.50

Mistic Grape strawberry

$2.50

Mistic kiwi strawberry

$2.50

Mistic tropical fruit punch

$2.50

Snapple Apple

$2.50

Snapple Fruit Punch

$2.50Out of stock

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$2.50

Snapple Elements Air

$2.50

Snapple Elements Rain

$2.50

Mistic Peach Beach

$2.50Out of stock

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

Extra Meat

Extra Wing

$3.00

Extra Tender

$3.00

Extra Leg

$2.25

Extra Thigh

$2.25

Extra Breast

$4.00

Extra Piece of Catfish

$4.00

Extra Piece of Perch

$4.00

Fish Buckets

12 Catfish

$27.50

12 Perch

$27.50Out of stock

Fish Dinners

Small Catfish (2)

Small Catfish (2)

$9.75

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Large Catfish (4)

Large Catfish (4)

$13.15

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Small Perch (2)

$9.75Out of stock

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Large Perch (4)

$13.15Out of stock

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Kids Meal

Kids Chick Tend (1) Meal

$4.50

Includes: fries and drink

Kids Drumstick (1) Meal

$4.25

Includes: fries and drink

Kids (4) Pc Nugg Meal

$4.25

Includes: fries and drink

Liver & Gizzards

Small Liver

Small Liver

$7.00

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Large Liver

Large Liver

$8.15

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Small Gizzard

$7.00

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Large Gizzard

$8.16

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Giblet (Mixed)

$8.35

Sauces

2oz Mild

$0.50

2oz Hot

$0.50

2oz BBQ

$0.50

Jalapeño Peppers (3)

$1.00

Mild Sauce Squeeze Bottle

$5.00

Sides

Small Fry

$2.75

Large Fry

$3.95

Family Fry

$6.95

Pan of Fries

$10.95
Okra

Okra

$3.50
Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$3.75Out of stock
Mozz Sticks

Mozz Sticks

$3.99

Pizza Puff

$4.25Out of stock
Pizza Puff w/ fries

Pizza Puff w/ fries

$5.25Out of stock
6pc Nugget w/ Fries

6pc Nugget w/ Fries

$4.95Out of stock
10pc Nugget w/ fries

10pc Nugget w/ fries

$6.95

2oz Cole Slaw

$0.50

8oz Cole Slaw

$2.50

Wings

4 Wings

4 Wings

$8.45

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

6 Wings

6 Wings

$9.55

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

8 Wings

8 Wings

$12.95

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

10 Wings

10 Wings

$14.45

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Dessert

New York Cheese Cake

$3.25

Sea Salted Caramel Cake

$3.25

Banana pudding

$3.25

Oreo Mousse Cake

$3.25

Lemon Layered Cake

$3.25

Sea Salted Caramel Cake

$3.25

Sea Salted Caramel Cake

$3.25

8 Piece Dark

8 piece dark

$6.00

Chicken Buckets

8 Piece Mix

$19.69

8 Piece Dark

$16.50

12 Piece Mix

$27.19

16 Piece Mix

$36.56

24 Piece Mix

$50.31

Chicken Dinners

1/4 White

$9.69

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

1/4 Dark

$8.63

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

1/2 White

1/2 White

$12.83

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

1/2 Dark

1/2 Dark

$10.81

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

1/2 Mixed

1/2 Mixed

$14.38

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

2 Breast

2 Breast

$12.69

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Chicken Tenders

4 Piece Tenders

4 Piece Tenders

$12.44

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

6 Piece Tenders

6 Piece Tenders

$15.44

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

8 Piece Tenders

8 Piece Tenders

$17.94

Combo Dinners

Gizzard & Wings (3)

$14.38

3 Wings. Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Liver & Wings (3)

$13.75

3 Wings. Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Catfish (2) & Wings (3)

$15.94

3 Wings. Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Perch (2) & Wings (3)

$15.94Out of stock

3 Wings. Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Shrimp & Fish (3)

$18.44Out of stock

Shrimp & Wing (3)

$19.00Out of stock

Drinks

Can of Soda

$1.56

Fitz’s Craft Soda Black Cherry

$2.81Out of stock

Fitz’s Craft Soda Cardinal Cream

$2.81Out of stock

Fitz’s Craft Soda Cream Soda

$2.81Out of stock

Fitz’s Craft Soda Grape Pop

$2.81Out of stock

Fitz’s Craft Soda Orange Pop

$2.81Out of stock

Fitz’s Craft Soda Root Beer

$2.81

Gatorade 20oz

$2.81Out of stock

Gold sweet tea

$2.81Out of stock

Mistic Bahama blueberry

$3.13

Mistic Grape strawberry

$3.13

Mistic kiwi strawberry

$3.13

Mistic lotta colada

$3.13Out of stock

Mistic orange carrot punch

$3.13Out of stock

Mistic tropical fruit punch

$3.13

Snapple Apple

$3.13

Snapple Fruit Punch

$3.13Out of stock

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$3.13

Snapple Elements Air

$3.13

Snapple Elements Rain

$3.13

Mistic Peach Beach

$3.13Out of stock

Extra Meat

Extra Wing

$3.75

Extra Tender

$3.75

Extra Leg

$2.81

Extra Thigh

$2.81

Extra Breast

$5.00

Extra Piece of Catfish

$5.00

Extra Piece of Perch

$5.00

Fish Buckets

12 Catfish

$34.38

12 Perch

$34.38Out of stock

Fish Dinners

Small Catfish (2)

Small Catfish (2)

$12.19

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Large Catfish (4)

Large Catfish (4)

$16.44

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Small Perch (2)

$12.19Out of stock

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Large Perch (4)

$16.44Out of stock

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Small Shrimp (6)

$11.69Out of stock

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Large Shrimp (12)

$21.44Out of stock

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Kids Meal

Kids Chick Tend (1) Meal

$5.63

Includes: fries and drink

Kids Drumstick (1) Meal

$5.31

Includes: fries and drink

Kids (4) Pc Nugg Meal

$5.31

Includes: fries and drink

Liver & Gizzards

Small Liver

Small Liver

$8.75

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Large Liver

Large Liver

$10.19

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Small Gizzard

$8.75

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Large Gizzard

$10.20

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Giblet (Mixed)

$10.44

Sauces

2oz Mild

$0.63

2oz Hot

$0.63

2oz BBQ

$0.63

Jalapeño Peppers (3)

$1.25

Mild Sauce Squeeze Bottle

$6.25

Sides

Small Fry

$3.44

Large Fry

$4.94

Family Fry

$8.69

Pan of Fries

$13.69
Okra

Okra

$4.38
Mushrooms

Mushrooms

$4.69Out of stock
Mozz Sticks

Mozz Sticks

$4.99

Pizza Puff

$5.31Out of stock
Pizza Puff w/ fries

Pizza Puff w/ fries

$6.56Out of stock
6pc Nugget w/ Fries

6pc Nugget w/ Fries

$6.19Out of stock
10pc Nugget w/ fries

10pc Nugget w/ fries

$8.69

2oz Cole Slaw

$0.63

8oz Cole Slaw

$3.13

16oz Cole Slaw

$6.25

Wings

4 Wings

4 Wings

$10.56

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

6 Wings

6 Wings

$11.88

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

8 Wings

8 Wings

$16.19

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

10 Wings

10 Wings

$18.06

Includes fries, coleslaw and bread

Dessert

New York Cheese Cake

$4.06

Sea Salted Caramel Cake

$4.06

Banana pudding

$4.06

Oreo Mousse Cake

$4.06

Lemon Layered Cake

$4.06
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

600 East Grand Ave Suite5, Carbondale, IL 62901

Directions

