Chicken
Harolds Chicken Carbondale 600 East Grand Ave
No reviews yet
600 East Grand Ave Suite5
Carbondale, IL 62901
Chicken Buckets
Chicken Dinners
Chicken Tenders
Combo Dinners
Drinks
Can of Soda
$1.35
Fitz’s Craft Soda Black Cherry
$2.25Out of stock
Fitz’s Craft Soda Cardinal Cream
$2.25Out of stock
Fitz’s Craft Soda Cream Soda
$2.25Out of stock
Fitz’s Craft Soda Grape Pop
$2.25Out of stock
Fitz’s Craft Soda Orange Pop
$2.25Out of stock
Fitz’s Craft Soda Root Beer
$2.25
Mistic Bahama blueberry
$2.50
Mistic Grape strawberry
$2.50
Mistic kiwi strawberry
$2.50
Mistic tropical fruit punch
$2.50
Snapple Apple
$2.50
Snapple Fruit Punch
$2.50Out of stock
Snapple Kiwi Strawberry
$2.50
Snapple Elements Air
$2.50
Snapple Elements Rain
$2.50
Mistic Peach Beach
$2.50Out of stock
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
$2.50
Extra Meat
Fish Buckets
Fish Dinners
Kids Meal
Liver & Gizzards
Sides
Wings
Dessert
8 Piece Dark
Gizzard & Wings (3)
$14.38
3 Wings. Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
Liver & Wings (3)
$13.75
3 Wings. Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
Catfish (2) & Wings (3)
$15.94
3 Wings. Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
Perch (2) & Wings (3)
$15.94Out of stock
3 Wings. Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
Shrimp & Fish (3)
$18.44Out of stock
Shrimp & Wing (3)
$19.00Out of stock
Can of Soda
$1.56
Fitz’s Craft Soda Black Cherry
$2.81Out of stock
Fitz’s Craft Soda Cardinal Cream
$2.81Out of stock
Fitz’s Craft Soda Cream Soda
$2.81Out of stock
Fitz’s Craft Soda Grape Pop
$2.81Out of stock
Fitz’s Craft Soda Orange Pop
$2.81Out of stock
Fitz’s Craft Soda Root Beer
$2.81
Gatorade 20oz
$2.81Out of stock
Gold sweet tea
$2.81Out of stock
Mistic Bahama blueberry
$3.13
Mistic Grape strawberry
$3.13
Mistic kiwi strawberry
$3.13
Mistic lotta colada
$3.13Out of stock
Mistic orange carrot punch
$3.13Out of stock
Mistic tropical fruit punch
$3.13
Snapple Apple
$3.13
Snapple Fruit Punch
$3.13Out of stock
Snapple Kiwi Strawberry
$3.13
Snapple Elements Air
$3.13
Snapple Elements Rain
$3.13
Mistic Peach Beach
$3.13Out of stock
Small Catfish (2)
$12.19
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
Large Catfish (4)
$16.44
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
Small Perch (2)
$12.19Out of stock
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
Large Perch (4)
$16.44Out of stock
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
Small Shrimp (6)
$11.69Out of stock
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
Large Shrimp (12)
$21.44Out of stock
Includes fries, coleslaw and bread
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
600 East Grand Ave Suite5, Carbondale, IL 62901
