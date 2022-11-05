Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Harold's Chicken - LA

2,976 Reviews

$$

6523 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Appetizers

2 Combo Appetizer Sampler (Copy)

$7.50
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.50
Pizza Puff

Pizza Puff

$6.50+
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$5.50+

Fried Mushrooms

$5.50+

Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.50+
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.50+
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.25

3 Combo Appetizer Sampler

$9.25

Gouda Mac & Cheese

$5.50+

Cauliflower Bites

$5.75+

HALLOWEEN CRAWL MOZZARELLA STICKS

Buckets

WINGS 12pc

$20.00

WINGS 18pc

$40.50

WINGS 24pc

$54.00

MIXED 8pc

$29.50

MIXED 16pc

$45.50

MIXED 24pc

$54.50Out of stock

CATFISH 12pc

$29.50

CATFISH 24pc

$49.50

PERCH 12pc

$32.50

PERCH 24pc

$51.50

Mixed 12 Pc

$36.00Out of stock

Dessert

STRAWBERRY CAKE

$7.00

OREO CAKE

$7.00

LEMON CAKE

$7.00

RED VELVET CAKE

$7.00

BANANA PUDDING

$6.50Out of stock

Peach Cobler

$7.00

Catering

Chicken wings (50)

$113.50

Chicken wings (75)

$168.75

Chicken wings (100)

$216.75

Bucket of Fries

$29.00

Combo Dinners W/Fries And Coleslaw

Catfish &1/4 Chicken (Dark)

$20.25

Catfish & ¼ Chicken (White)

$23.50Out of stock

Perch & ¼ Chicken (Dark)

$20.00Out of stock

Perch & ¼ Chicken (White)

$22.50
2catfish & 3 Wings

2catfish & 3 Wings

$20.25

2perch & 3 Wings

$20.25

Liver & 3 Wings

$16.50

Gizzard & 3 Wings

$16.50

2 catfish & 5 Shrimp

$22.50

2 perch & 5 Shrimp

$22.50

5 SHRIMP & 3 WINGS

$22.50

5 SHRIMP AND 1/4 DARK

$22.50Out of stock

Platters W/Fries And Coleslaw

2Catfish, 2Perch & 3Shrimp

$30.75

2cat 2Wings & 3Shrimp

$27.00

2perch 2wing & 3 shrimp

$27.00

Chicken Dinners

1/4 WHITE

1/4 WHITE

$14.75Out of stock

1/2 WHITE

$18.75Out of stock
1/4 DARK

1/4 DARK

$10.50

1/2 DARK

$15.50
1/2 MIXED

1/2 MIXED

$18.75

EXTRA LEG

$4.75

EXTRA THIGH

$5.25

EXTRA BREAST

$5.25Out of stock

Livers & Gizzards Dinner W/Fries And Coleslaw

Giblets

$11.00

SMALL LIVERS

$8.75

LARGE LIVERS

$12.00

SMALL GIZZARDS

$8.75

LARGE GIZZARDS

$13.25

Fish Dinners

SMALL CATFISH FILLET

$15.00

LARGE CATFISH FILLET

$20.00

SMALL CAT NUGGETS

$15.00

LARGE CAT NUGGETS

$20.00

SMALL PERCH

$15.00

LARGE PERCH

$20.00

FRIED SHRIMP 8pc

$19.00

BUFFALO SHRIMP 8pc

$19.00

BUFFALO SHRIMP 4pc

$10.25

EXTRA SHRIMP 4pc

$8.50

EXTRA CATFISH

$6.10

EXTRA PERCH

$6.10

Wing Dinners W/Fries And Coleslaw

4 Chicken Wings

$13.25
6 Chicken Wings

6 Chicken Wings

$18.00

8 Chicken Wings

$22.50

10 Chicken Wings

$27.50

Extra Wing (each)

$4.25

Chicken Tenders W/Fries And Coleslaw

4 Piece Chicken Tender

4 Piece Chicken Tender

$13.00

6 Piece Chicken Tender

$17.75

8 Piece Chicken Tender`

$20.25

addtional chicken tender

$4.75

Sides & Extras

Mild Sauce

$1.85+

Hot Sauce

$1.85+

Buffalo Sauce

$1.20

Bread (2) Slices

$1.20

Cole Slaw

$3.00+

FRIES

$4.25+

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.60Out of stock
MAC AND CHEESE

MAC AND CHEESE

$6.75Out of stock

BBQ SAUCE

$1.45

RANCH

$0.65

WAFFLE

$7.50Out of stock

MARINERA SAUCE

$0.60

COCKTAIL SAUCE

$0.60

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.25+Out of stock

Yams

$6.00Out of stock

WING WEDNESDAY

$1.50

Eggs

$5.50

SALADS

HAROLDS SALAD

$12.00

Monday Night Food Special

1/4 Dark and fries

$5.00

4 wing and fries

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Snack Mozzerella Sticks

$3.00

Pizza Puff

$4.00

Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich With Fries

$9.00

Fish Sandwich With Fries

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Fish Sandwich\Fries

$9.00

Taco Tuesday

Lobster Taco with fries

$13.00

Chicken Tacos w fries

$10.00

Shrimp tacos w fries

$14.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Drink

APPLE JUICE (NO REFILLS)

$2.50Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$2.67+

Coke

$2.67+

Cranberry Juice

$3.56+

Diet Coke

$2.67+

Dr. Pepper

$2.67+

Fanta Orange

$2.67+

Fanta Strawberry

$2.67+

Gingerale

$2.67+

Harold's Water

$4.25

Hawaiian Punch

$3.56+Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.67+

Lemonade (Fresh squeezed No Refills)

$3.56+

ORANGE JUICE (NO REFILLS)

$3.56+

Sweet Tea Bottle

$4.50

Pineapple Juice (no refills)

$3.56+

Raspberry Ice Tea

$2.67+

Red Bull

$5.00

Shirly Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$2.67+

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE (NO REFILLS)

$3.56+

Water DINE IN

Water TOGO

Cup Of Ice

$0.44

SWEET TEA

$3.56+

SNAPPLE KIWI STAWBERRY (WHOLE BOTTLE)

$5.00

SNAPPLE MANGO MADDNESS (WHOLE BOTTLE)

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Fanta Pineapple (Bottle)

$4.40

Fanta Orange (Bottle)

$4.40

Fanta Strawberry (Bottle)

$4.40

Coca Cola (Bottle)

$4.40

Sprite (Bottle)

$4.40

Starbucks Frap

$5.00

Mango Strawberry Lemonade

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Grape Crush

$4.00

Sunkis Orange

$3.00

Saturday

3$ Whiskey SHOTS

$3.00

3$ Tequilia SHOTS

$3.00

Modelo Draft Beer

$6.50

Blue Moon Draft

$6.50

Lagunitas Draft

$6.50
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Founded in 1950, Harold's Chicken continues to provide fresh made to order food!

6523 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Harold's Chicken image
Harold's Chicken image
Harold's Chicken image

