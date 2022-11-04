Harold's of Homewood imageView gallery
Chicken

Harold's of Homewood Homewood

966 Reviews

$

18044 Halsted

Homewood, IL 60430

Order Again

Popular Items

6 Wing Dinner
4 wing dinner
Catfish Dinner (3 Fillets)

Wings

4 wing dinner

$9.50

6 Wing Dinner

$13.50

8 Wing Dinner

$17.50

10 Wing Dinner

$19.50

Add A 99 Cent Wings

$0.99Out of stock

Add On

Chicken Dinners

1/2 Dark (2 Legs & 2 Thighs)

$9.50

1/2 Mix (Breast Wing, Leg. Thigh)

$10.50

1/2 White (2 Breast, 2 Wings)

$11.50

1/4 Dark (Leg/Thigh)

$8.25

1/4 White (Breast/Wing)

$9.25

3 pc Tenders

$8.25

5pc Tenders

$11.50

Add On

add wing to meal

$2.29

Breast Meal (2)

$10.22

Chick-wich

$7.25

99 Cent Tenders

$0.99Out of stock

Liver & Gizzard

Liver Dinner

$8.00

Gizzard Dinner

$8.50

Giblet

$8.75

Add On

Buckets

12 Wings Bucket

$19.49

18 Wings Bucket

$26.25

24 Wings Bucket

$36.69

50 Wings

$75.00

75 Wings Bucket

$93.75

10 pc. (Dark) Bucket

$15.49

8 pc.(Mixed)

$16.79

24 pc. (Mixed)

$38.75

Add On

Make It A Meal. (Fries,Coleslaw,Bread)

$5.99

16pc.(Mixed)

$24.39

10 Pc Mix Special

$17.99Out of stock

Fish Dinners

Catfish Dinner (3 Fillets)

$12.97

Perch Dinner (4 Pieces)

$12.97

Fish Combo (2 Catfish, 2 Perch)

$13.41

Shrimp Dinner (10)

$14.07

Catfish Teasers

$9.39

Seafood Sampler

$15.99Out of stock

Bucket (perch) 12pc

$28.59

Bucket (Catfish) 12pc

$27.79

Extra catfish fillet

$2.89

Extra Perch

$2.89

Add On

Catfish Steak Dinner

$13.85Out of stock

Extra Catfish Steak

$3.29Out of stock

Catfish Steaks (Bucket)

$36.00Out of stock

Extra Perch

$2.63

Combo

Catfish & Dark

$12.50

Catfish & White

$12.89

Perch & Dark (2fillets Leg Thigh)

$12.59

Perch & White (2 Fillets 1 Breast 1 Wing)

$12.65

Perch & Wing (2 Perch, 3 Wings)

$12.65

Catfish & Wing (2 Fillets 3 Wings)

$12.99

Liver-wing

$11.29

Giblet & Wing

$11.29Out of stock

Sm Fmly Feast

$36.99

Lg Fmly Feast

$72.99

Create A Combo

$13.50

Gizzard & Wing

$12.89

Extra Chicken

Add a breast

$3.50

Add a leg

$2.50

Add a thigh

$2.50

Add On

add wing to meal

$2.29

Add a tender

$1.79

Kids Menu

Chicken Little Wings

$5.70

Chicken Little Tenders

$5.70

Chicken Little Legs

$5.70

Chicken Lil Pizza Puff

$5.70Out of stock

Add On

Appetizers and Sides

Small Fries

$2.99

Large Fries

$4.99

Box Of Fries

$6.99

Bucket Of Fries

$10.99

1/2 Pan Of Fries

$13.99

Pan Of Fries

$19.99

Corn Nuggets

$3.49Out of stock

Okra

$3.49

Mushroom

$3.49

Poppers (jalapeno)

$3.49

Hush Puppies

$3.49

Pizza Puff With Fries

$5.19

Add On

Onion Rings

$3.49

Mac and Cheese

$4.69

Fried Pickles

$6.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.49

Broccoli Chedder Bites

$4.69

Extras

Side Of Coleslaw

$0.42

1/2 Pint Coleslaw

$2.17

Pint Coleslaw

$3.84

Hot Pepper

$0.40

Hot Pepper 3 for $1

$1.00

2 Pieces Bread

$0.42

Side Mild

$0.73

Side Hot

$0.26

Large Mild Sauce

$2.08

Large Hot Sauce

$2.08

Side Ketchup

$0.26

Side Ranch

$0.29

Beverages

Tahitian Treat

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Crush Grape

$2.50

Crush Orange

$2.50

Crush Strawberry

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Mango Madness

$2.50Out of stock

Core

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Grape Mystic

$2.50

Fruit Punch Mystic

$2.50

Blue Mystic

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Staff

$1.79

Life WTR

$2.50

Desserts

Carmel Cake

$5.25

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.25

Lemon Cake

$5.25

Red velvet

$5.25

Taffy Grapes

$6.50

Banana Pudding

$5.25

German Chocolate

$5.25

Double Chocolate

$5.25

Pound Cake- Butter

$5.25

Pound Cake- LEMON

$5.25

yellow Chocolate

$5.25

Strawberry Taffy Grapes

$6.50

Fish Dinners

Small Catfish

$7.01Out of stock

Catfish Dinner (3 Fillets)

$11.79

Small Perch

$6.79Out of stock

Perch Dinner (4 Pieces)

$11.79

Fish Combo (2 Catfish, 2 Perch)

$13.79

Shrimp Dinner (10)

$16.79

Bucket (perch) 12pc

$27.79

Bucket (Catfish) 12pc

$27.79

Sm catfish Teasers

$6.59

Catfish Teasers

$8.39

Large Tilapia

$10.19Out of stock

Small Tilapia

$6.79Out of stock

Bucket Of Catfish

$27.79
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The success of Harold’s Chicken of Homewood is based on providing great products and service to our customers, every day. It is our mission to deliver quality products at a reasonable price with impeccable service to every guest that comes though our door. Upon entering our store we want to always create an atmosphere of "Total Customer Satisfaction" awaiting, as they cross the threshold of our doorway.

Website

Location

18044 Halsted, Homewood, IL 60430

Directions

Gallery
Harold's of Homewood image
Harold's of Homewood image

Map
