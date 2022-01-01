Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harold's Inn

review star

No reviews yet

2134 Brodhead Rd

ALIQUIPPA, PA 15001

Order Again

KIDS MENU

KIDS ANGEL HAIR

$4.50

KIDS BREAST & FRIES

$6.50

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS & FRIES

$6.50

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP & FRIES

$9.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE & FRIES

$3.75

KIDS HAMBURGER & FRIES

$4.50

KIDS HOT DOG & FRIES

$3.99

KIDS RIBS & FRIES

$9.99

KIDS ZITI

$4.50

APPETIZERS

MINI CRAB CAKES (EA.)

$5.50

With Dijon sauce. Minimum order 25.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$36.99

With homemade tortilla chips. Serves 10-15

CHICKEN

9 PIECE

$25.99

Includes; lg tater. 1/2 pt. coleslaw & 3 rolls

12 PIECE

$31.99

15 PIECE

$36.99

21 PIECE

$46.99

24 PIECE

$38.99

48 PIECE

$74.99

99 PIECE

$144.00

25 CHICKEN FINGERS

$41.99

50 CHICKEN FINGERS

$79.99

FAMILY FINGER

$23.50

EXTRAS

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$7.50

DOZ ROLLS

$5.75

DOZEN GARLIC BREAD STICKS

$7.50

HALF PINT BLEU CHEESE

$3.25

HALF PINT COLESLAW

$3.50

HALF PT. DRESSING

$2.50

HALF PT. RANCH

$2.90

ONE FINGER

$1.95

PT. BLEU CHEESE

$6.50

PT. COLESLAW

$5.75

PT. DRESSING

$5.50

PT. MARINARA

$7.99

PT. RANCH

$5.75

QT. COLESLAW

$10.99

ROLLS (INDIVIDUAL)

$0.45

WEDDING SOUP

$5.99+

JUMBO WINGETTES

25 WINGETTES

$34.99

50 WINGETTES

$66.99

100 WINGETTES

$129.99

MEDALLIONS AND MORE

1/2 RACK BBQ BABY BACK RIBS (EA.)

$9.99

BONELESS CHICKEN MEDALLIONS

$87.50

COCONUT SHRIMP (EA.)

$2.50

GARLIC SHRIMP (EA.)

$2.50

GOLDEN FRIED SHRIMP (EA.)

$2.50

HOT SAUSAGE (EA.) (MINIMUM 25)

$2.50

In sauce with peppers & onions.

MEATBALLS

$1.75

OLD BAY SHRIMP COCKTAIL (EA.)

$2.50

30 SMOTHER CHIX MEDALLIONS

$99.99

Topped with your choice of Jim's amazing bruschetta topping and shaved Asiago Cheese.

PASTA & RICE

ARTICHOKE BOWTIE PASTA

$42.99+

BAKED ZITI

$35.99+

BAKED ZITI W/MEAT SAUCE

$39.99+

CLASSIC BOWTIE PASTA

$39.99+

MAC & CHEESE

$39.99+

MEDITERRANEAN ZITI

$39.99+

Fresh spinach, sun dried tomatoes, feta & pine nuts in a garlic olio.

RICE PILAF

$42.99+

With Lemon Cream Sauce.

SPICY BANANA PEPPERS

$42.99+

With Tomatoes & Spinach.

ZITI ALFREDO

$42.99+

SALADS

GREEK SALAD

$38.99+

SPRING MIX SALAD

$39.99+

With pine nuts & gorgonzola cheese.

TOSSED SALAD

$32.99+

TATERS

HALF PAN TATERS

$37.99

FULL PAN TATERS

$66.99

VEGGIES

COLESLAW

$26.99+

GREEN BEANS

$33.99+

VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$47.99+

WHOLE JUMBO WINGS

25 WINGS

$49.99

50 WINGS

$99.50

ITEMS

.99 DRESSING

$0.99

.99 SUB STRINGS

$0.99

1 BREADSTICK

$1.00

ALLERGY

AMERICAN

$0.75

APPLESAUCE

$1.50

ASIAGO

$0.75

BAKED POTATO

$3.95

BBQ

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

BEER CHEESE

$2.99

BLACKENED BREAST

$6.75

BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES

$1.50

BROASTED CHICKEN BREAST

$5.95

BUFFALO

$1.00

CAJUN

$1.00

CHEDDAR

$0.75

COLESLAW

$3.50

FETA

$0.99

FRENCH FRIES

$4.50+

GARLIC

$1.00

GARLIC PARM BREAST

$7.00

GORGONZOLA

$0.99

GRAVY

$0.99

GRILLED BREAST

$5.75

HALF PINT BLEU CHEESE

$3.25

HALF PINT COLESLAW

$3.50

HALF PT BUFFALO

$2.50

HALF PT. BBQ

$2.50

HALF PT. DRESSING

$2.50

HALF PT. RANCH

$2.90

LOADED BAKED POTATO

$5.69

MAC N CHEESE

$4.35+

MASHED POTATOS

$3.25

MONTEREY JACK

$0.75

ONE FINGER

$1.95

ONE WING

$2.10

PASTA-LEMON CREAM

$4.50

PROVOLONE

$0.75

PT. BBQ

$5.50

PT. BLEU CHEESE

$6.50

PT. BUFFALO

$5.50

PT. COLESLAW

$5.75

PT. DRESSING

$5.50

PT. GRAVY

$5.75

PT. RANCH

$5.75

RICE

$2.75

ROLLS (INDIVIDUAL)

$0.45

SEAS FF

$3.95+

SHREDDED CHEESE

$0.75

SIDE LEM CREAM SAUCE

$1.99

SIDE SHRIMP

$5.99

SIDE SPAGHETTI

$3.50

Xtra Steak

$7.50

TATERS

$5.99+

VEGETABLE

$2.99

WEDDING SOUP

$5.99+

X-MEATBALL

$1.90

X-SAUCE

$1.00

FLAME GRILLED RIBS & CHICKEN

GF 8OZ. SIRLOIN STEAK

$19.99

Grilled to your liking.

GF BBQ BABY BACK RIBS

$19.99

Flame grilled full rack with BBQ sauce.

GF BBQ RIBS & BBQ CHICKEN

$17.50

One boneless breast and half rack of ribs.

GF FLAME GRILLED BONELESS BREAST DUO

$16.50

Two boneless breasts, mesquite grilled and seasoned with our Mountain Style Seasoning.

SALAD

GF GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$13.99

Fresh garden greens and vegetables topped with an egg and two kinds of cheese.

SANDWICHES

GF 1/2LB. BURGER

$12.99

Served on a rice bun with coleslaw.

GF GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.50

Served on a rice bun with coleslaw.

SEAFOOD

GF BBQ GRILLED SHRIMP

$16.99

GF GRILLED SHRIMP

$16.99

DINNER

15.99 BUFFET

$15.99

22.99 BUFFET

$22.99

23.99 BUFFET

$23.99

9.99 KIDS BUFFET

$9.99

16.99 Buffet

$16.99

7.50 Kids Buf

$7.50

28.50 BUFFET

$28.50

DINNER CHOICES

ANGEL HAIR

$16.99

BBQ RIBS

$23.99

BONELESS BREAST DUO

$18.50

CAPTAIN ROD'S CHICKEN AND TATERS

$17.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$16.99

CLASSIC CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA

$19.99

CRABCAKE & BROASTED

$21.99

CRABCAKE & GRILLED CHICKEN

$21.99

CRABCAKES

$22.99

FRIED FISH

$18.50

GRILLED BREAST

$16.99

GRILLED SALMON

$19.99

LEMON PARMESAN CRUSTED CHICKEN

$20.50

STEAK SALAD

$18.75

23.99 Choices

$23.99

9.99 Kids Choices

$9.99

LUNCH

7.50 KIDS BUFFET

$7.99

15.99 L-BUFFET

$15.99

16.99 L-BUFFET

$16.99

22.99 BUFFET

$22.99

BEREAVEMENT BUFFET

$15.99

LUNCH CHOICES

ANGEL HAIR

$16.99

BBQ RIBS

$21.99

BONELESS BREAST DUO

$15.99

BRUSCH CHICKEN

$16.99

CAPTAIN ROD'S CHICKEN AND TATERS

$16.99

CHICKEN SALAD

$15.99

CRAB CAKE

$22.99

FRIED FISH

$17.99

LEM PARMESAN CRUSTED COD

$20.99

LEMON PARMESAN CRUSTED CHICKEN

$16.99

MIMOSA

$5.75

SALMON

$20.99

SANGRIA

$5.75

SPRING SALAD

$12.99

STEAK SALAD

$16.99

ITEMS

SEASONING JAR

$9.43

T-SHIRT

$20.00

ROOM DEPOSIT

ROOM DEPOSIT

$100.00

ROOM FEE

ROOM FEE

$150.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fabulous Food served by the nicest people in the hospitality industry. Independently owned for 60 years by the Hineman family. Family friendly dining rooms, Date friendly too! Outdoor Patio. Very fun cocktails. The Best Wings ANYWHERE ! Pick up catering. From Seafood to 1/2 pound flame grilled burgers, variety never tasted so good!

2134 Brodhead Rd, ALIQUIPPA, PA 15001

