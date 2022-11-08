Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harolds Chicken Shack #50 1537 Western Avenue

1537 Western Avenue

Chicago Heights, IL 60411

Order Again

Chicken Wings

Dinner includes fries, bread, coleslaw

4 wings

$9.25

6 wings

$11.50

8 wings

$13.50

10 wings

$15.50

Chicken Dinners

Dinners includes fries, bread, coleslaw

1/4 White.

$9.50

1/4 Dark

$7.50

1/2 White.

$11.25

1/2 Dark.

$9.25

1/2 Mixed.

$10.95

2 Breast.

$11.25

Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Buckets

Buckets are Chicken Only

12 Wings

$18.75

18 Wings

$25.25

24 Wings

$31.79

50 Wings

$65.00

75 Wings

$95.00

100 Wings

$120.00

8 Piece Mixed

$16.25

16 Piece Mixed

$22.50

24 Piece Mixed

$35.50

10 Piece Dark

$11.99

Chicken Tenders

Dinner includes fries, bread, coleslaw

4 Piece Tenders

$6.25

6 Piece Tenders

$8.95

8 Piece Tenders

$11.75

12 Piece Tenders

$16.95

Liver & Gizzards

Dinner includes fries, bread, coleslaw

Small Liver

$6.25

Large Liver

$7.30

Small Gizzard

$6.25

Large Gizzard

$7.30

Giblet (mixed)

$7.50

Fish Dinners

Dinner includes fries, bread, coleslaw

Small Catfish (2)

$7.50

Small Perch (3)

$7.75

Small Jumbo Shrimp (6)

$9.75

Small Catfish Nugget

$8.00

Large Catfish (3)

$10.75

Large Perch (5)

$11.25

Large Jumbo Shrimp (12)

$15.75

Large Catfish Nugget

$11.25

Catfish Sandwich

$7.00

Fish Buckets

Buckets are Fish Only

12 PIECE PERCH

$28.00

24 PIECE PERCH

$52.00

12 PIECE CATFISH

$28.00

24 PIECE CATFISH

$52.00

Combo Dinners

Dinner includes fries, bread, coleslaw

LIVER & WINGS

$10.75

GIZZARD & WINGS

$10.75

TENDERS & SHRIMP

$12.99

CATFISH & WINGS

$12.25

PERCH & WINGS

$12.25

TENDERS & CATFISH

$11.95

SHRIMP & WINGS

$14.25

CATFISH & SHRIMP

$17.99

PERCH & SHRIMP

$17.99

CATFISH & PERCH

$15.25

Kids Menu

Kids meal includes fries, fruit snack, juice

2 Wings

$5.50

2 piece tender

$5.50

2 legs

$5.50

6 piece chicken nugget

$5.50

Extras

Extra Wing

$2.50

Extra Tender

$1.50

Extra Breast

$3.75

Extra Catfish

$3.50

Extra Leg

$2.00

Extra Thigh

$2.75

Sides

Pizza Puff (no fries)

$3.99

Pizza Puff w/ fries

$4.99

Small Fry

$2.99

Large Fry

$3.85

1/2 Pan Fries`

$12.00

Okra

$3.25

Mushrooms

$3.25

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.25

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$3.25Out of stock

Small Coleslaw

$0.50

1/2 Pint Coleslaw

$2.99

Pint Coleslaw

$3.49

Jalapeno Pepper

$0.45

Bread

$0.25

Honey Biscuits (5)

$2.99

Honey Biscuits (10)

$5.99

Full Pan Fries

$24.00

Onion Rings

$3.75

Can Drinks

Pepsi

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Coca-Cola

$1.50

Diet Coca-Cola

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Brisk Tea

$1.50

Grape

$1.50

Strawberry

$1.50

Orange

$1.50

Peach

$1.50

Pineapple

$1.50

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Tahitian Treat Fruit Punch

$1.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.50

Mistics

Bottled Juice

Tropical Fruit Punch

$2.75

Bahama Blueberry

$2.75

Grape Strawberry

$2.75

Kiwi Strawberry

$2.75

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.50

Sauces

Mild Cup

$0.50

BBQ Cup

$0.50

Hot Cup

$0.50

Ketchup Cup

$0.50

Buffalo cup

$0.50

Large Mild

$2.00

Large BBq

$2.00

Large Hot

$2.00

Bottle of Mild

$5.50

Bottle of BBQ

$5.50

Desserts

5 Honey Biscuits

$3.99

10 Honey Biscuits

$5.99

Butter Cookies

$3.50

Lunch Specials M-F 11am-3pm

2 pizza puffs w/ Fries

$6.50

Small Catfish

$7.00

1\4 Dark

$7.00

1\4 White

$7.50

4 Wings

$7.50

Small Perch

$7.00

Daily Specials M-F 4pm-close

Closed

$5.50

Tuesday - Gibblet

$6.50

Wednesday - Sm Catfish

$7.00

Wednesday - Sm Perch

$7.00

Thursday - 4 wings

$8.50

Weekend Specials

Friday ONLY - 12 piece cat, Lg Fry, Lg sauce, 1/2 pint Cole slaw

$35.00

Friday ONLY - 12 piece perch, Lg Fry, Lg sauce, 1/2 pint Cole slaw

$35.00

Saturday ONLY - 24 Wings, Lg Fry, Lg sauce, 1/2 pint Cole slaw

$35.00

Sunday ONLY - 8pc Mix, Lg fry, Lg sauce, 1/2 pint Cole slaw

$35.00

Sunday ONLY -10pc Mix, Lg fry, Lg sauce, 1/2 pint Cole slaw

$18.00

Football Specials Sat. & Sun. ONLY

25 Wings, Sm Fry, Lg Sauce, 5 Honey Biscuits,

$35.00

50 Wings, Lg Fry, Lg sauce, 10 Honey Biscuits

$70.00

100 wings, Lg Fry, Lg sauce, 15 Honey Biscuits

$130.00

This Weekend ONLY!

4 Tenders w/Fries and Can Drink

$6.50

Chicken Sandwich w/Cheese w/fries and Can Drink

$6.50

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
