Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harp Barbecue 6633 Raytown Road

review star

No reviews yet

6633 Raytown Road

Raytown, MO 64133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Holiday Whole Brisket, PICK UP ONLY 12/24

Bulk Meat

Holiday Whole Brisket, PICK UP ONLY 12/24

$150.00

5lb Brisket, Sliced Preorder pick up will only be available Christmas Eve

Add-ons

Bread

$0.50

Sauce

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6633 Raytown Road, Raytown, MO 64133

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT - 6204 Raytown Trafficway
orange starNo Reviews
6204 Raytown Trafficway Raytown, MO 64133
View restaurantnext
Dirty Bird Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
6600 Blue Ridge Blvd Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurantnext
V's Italiano Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,149
10819 E US Highway 40 Independence, MO 64055
View restaurantnext
Chick-In-Waffle - Bannister - 4800 East Bannister Road
orange starNo Reviews
4800 East Bannister Road Kansas City, MO 64137
View restaurantnext
Red Door Woodfired Grill - Lee's Summit
orange starNo Reviews
2061 NW Lowenstein Dr Lees Summit, MO 64081
View restaurantnext
Summit Grill - Lee's Summit
orange star4.0 • 217
4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY Lees Summit, MO 64064
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Raytown

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
orange star4.6 • 6,510
4855 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64112
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
orange star4.4 • 5,647
2030 CENTRAL KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
GRINDER'S KC VENUE - 417 E 18th ST
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th ST Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raytown
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston