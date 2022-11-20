Harper's Garden

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cocktails

Apparition

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Housemade Mix, Old Bay

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Vodka, Caffè Borghetti Espresso Liqueur, Molly’s Irish Cream, Iced Coffee

Frozen Expresso Martini

$13.00Out of stock

Godson

$13.00

Hocus Pocus

$13.00

In Session

$14.00

James and the Giant Pea

$14.00

Liquid Gold

$13.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Bubbles, Orange Juice

No Handlebars

$13.00

No Shirt, No Shoes

$14.00

Out of the Blue

$13.00

Phoenix Rose

$14.00

Pimm's Revival

$12.00

Dad’s Hat Rye, Cold Brew Coffee, Orange Bitters

Smoking Gun

$14.00

Tabula Rasa

$13.00

Tarragon with the Wind

$14.00

The Nihilist #2

$13.00

Cazadores Blanco Tequila, Cucumber, Strawberry, Lime, Agave, Fresno Chillies

Token Punch

$12.00

Wine

Barbera

$12.00

Malbec: El Rede, Mendoza, Argentina ripe red fruit, blueberries, dark chocolate

Brut

$11.00

Brut, “Blanc De Blancs”: De Perrière, Burgundy, France 100% Chardonnay grapes, light, crisp

Brut Rose

$11.00

Brut Rosé: De Perrière, Burgundy, France ripe cherry, plum, strawberry

Cabernet

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon: Hybrid, Lodi, CA dark chocolate, raspberry

Cabernet Malbec Blend

$13.00

Cantine Rosé

$11.00

Txakoli: Xarmont, Txakolina, Spain floral notes, apple, pear, sweet berries

Chardonnay

$14.00

Chardonnay : Maple Springs, Bechtelsville, PA melon, citrus, spice

Day Owl

$12.00

Albana Orange Wine: Vigna Rocca, Forli Estate, Italy apricot, honey, wildflowers

Muscadet

$14.00

Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Pinot Grigio: Camelot, Central Coast, Sacremento Delta fresh, lively lemon, lime, tropical and peach

Pinot Noir

$11.00

Pinot Noir: Red Wagon, Collier Creek, Lodi, CA black cherry, light smoke, pleasant acid

Pionero Rose

$11.00

Cantine Povero: Piedmont, Italy rosé all day

Prosecco

$12.00

Prosecco: Cielo Veneto, Italy crisp, citrus, pear

Red Zinfandel

$13.00

Old Vine Zinfandel: Scotto Family Cellars, Lodi, CA blackberry, dark cherry, hint of oak

Sangiovese

$12.00

Sangiovese:

Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc: Anchor Line, Lodi, CA crisp, bright citrus, grapefruit

Vermentino

$12.00

Vermentino: Terre dei Laramé, Roero, Italy green hazelnut, mineral, exotic fruits

Beer

Ravenhill

$8.00

Bowline

$7.00

Brotherly Love

$8.00

Dead Guy Ale

$8.00

Delco Lager

$8.00

Fat Tire

$8.00

Lunacy

$8.00

Kolsch

$8.00

Mimosa Sour

$8.00

New Trail

$8.00

Downeast

$8.00

Poplar Pils

$7.00

Brawler

$8.00

Nitro Cali Creamin

$8.00

Token Mainstay Beer

$7.00

Liquor

Kiki Vodka

$10.00

Bluecoat Gin

$10.00

Bacardi Rum

$10.00

Cazadores Blanco

$11.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Ketel One Citron

$10.00

Kiki

$10.00

Stateside

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Finlandia

$11.00

DBL-City Street

$20.00

DBL-Grey Goose

$22.00

DBL-Ketel Citron

$22.00

DBL-Ketel One

$22.00

DBL-Kiki

$20.00

DBL-Stateside

$20.00

DBL-Titos

$20.00

BCN

$11.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bluecoat

$10.00

Bluecoat Barrel

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Plymouth

$10.00

St. George

$12.00

Revivalist

$10.00

Tanqueray 10

$12.00

Tanquery

$10.00

Monkey 47

$13.00

St. George

$11.00

High Goal

$14.00

Fords

$11.00

DBL - Beefeater

$20.00

DBL - Portobello Road

$24.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$20.00

DBL Monkey 47

$26.00

DBL Plymouth

$20.00

DBL Tanqueray 10

$24.00

DBL- Revivalist

$20.00

DBL-BCN

$22.00

DBL-Bluecoat

$20.00

DBL-Bluecoat Barrel

$20.00

DBL-Hendricks

$22.00

DBL-Tanquery

$20.00

DBL St. George

$22.00

DBL- High Goal

$28.00

Appleton Signature

$11.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Black

$10.00

Bacardi Spiced

$10.00

Diplomatico Planas

$11.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$13.50

El Dorado 12yr

$15.00

El Dorado 3yr

$10.00

Goslings

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00Out of stock

Ron Zacapa

$13.00

Single Prop

$10.00

Smith & Cross

$12.00

DBL - Appleton

$22.00

DBL-Bacardi

$20.00

DBL - Bacardi Black

$20.00

DBL-Bacardi Spiced

$20.00

DBL-Ron Zacapa

$26.00

DBL Diplomatico Planas

$22.00

DBL- Diplomatico Reserva

$27.00

818 Blanco

$13.00

818 Reposado

$14.00

Banhez Mezcal

$10.00

Bellagave Coconut

$13.00

Bellagave Mango Jalaprno

$13.00

Casamigos Anjeo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Cazadores Blanco

$11.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Cincoro Repo

$25.00

Comisario Anejo

$21.00

Comisario Blanco

$14.00

Comisario Repo

$18.00

Coramino

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

Enemigo

$18.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Herradura Silver

$16.00

Hussong's Reposado

$14.00

Hussong's Silver

$12.00

Ilegal Anejo

$30.00

Ilegal Reposado

$20.00

Inclusivo Blanco

$10.00

Inclusivo Reposado

$12.00

Libelula

$11.00

Patron Roca Silver

$22.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$12.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$14.00Out of stock

Vida Mezcal

$10.00

DBL-Bahnez Mezcal

$20.00Out of stock

DBL-Casamigos Blanco

$24.00

DBL-Casamigos Reposado

$26.00

DBL-Cazadores Blanco

$20.00

DBL-Don Julio Reposado

$28.00

DBL-Don Julio Silver

$26.00

DBL-Espolon Blanco

$20.00

DBL-Harper's Barrel Select Patron Añejo

$28.00

DBL-Harper's Barrel Select Patron Reposado

$28.00

DBL-Ilegal Añejo

$60.00

DBL-Ilegal Reposado

$40.00

DBL-Patron Silver

$26.00

DBL-Tequila Ocho Plata

$24.00

DBL-Tequila Ocho Reposado

$28.00

DBL-Vida Mezcal

$20.00

DBL- Enemigo

$36.00

DBL- Inclusivo Blanco

$20.00

DBL- Inclusivo Reposado

$24.00

DBL 818 Blanco

$26.00

DBL 818 Repo

$26.00

DBL- Casamigos Anjeo

$36.00

Dbl Enemigo

$36.00

Bellagave Coconut

$28.00

Bell Agave Mango Jalapeno

$28.00

DBL Libelula

$22.00

DBL Hussong's Silver

$24.00

DBL Hussong's Repo

$28.00

Angel's Envy

$21.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$18.00

Blantons

$23.00Out of stock

Bookers

$24.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Coopers

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Dad's Hat

$16.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Hudson Bright Lights

$21.00

Jack Bonded

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Single Barrel

$28.00

Jack Triple

$13.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$24.00

Jim Beam Black

$12.00

JJ Corry Gael

$18.00

JJ Corry Hanson

$24.00

Johnny Drum

$16.00

Killbeggan

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Larceny

$12.00

Limousin Rye

$22.00

Makers 46

$18.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

McCarthy's

$13.00

Michters Bourbon

$16.00

Michters Rye

$18.00

Middlewest Pumpernickle

$20.00Out of stock

Noah's Mill

$22.00

Nobushi

$18.00

Old Forester

$10.00

Old Forester Rye

$34.00

Old Overholt

$10.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr

$50.00Out of stock

Peerless

$29.00

Ransom

$16.00

Redemption High Rye 10yr

$40.00

Redemption Rye

$15.00

Remus

$16.00

Rittenhouse

$12.00

Rowan's Creek

$18.00

Russell's Reserve 10yr

$16.00Out of stock

Sagamore Reserve

$32.00

Sagamore Rye

$18.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$10.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

Teeling's Irish Whiskey

$14.00

Templeton Rye

$16.00

Togouchi 9yr

$40.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Van Winkle Special

$40.00Out of stock

Whistle Pig Rye

$28.00

Whistlepig Farmstock

$27.00

Widow Jane

$16.00

Wild Turkey 101

$12.00

Wild Turkey Revival

$50.00

Willett Pot Still Bourbon

$18.00

Willett Rye

$24.00

Woodford

$16.00

Woodford Double Oaked

$26.00

Woodford Rye

$16.00

Yellowstone

$16.00

Angel's Envy 1oz

$11.50

Basil Hayden 1oz

$10.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye 1oz

$9.00

Blantons 1oz

$12.50Out of stock

Bookers 1oz

$13.00

Bulleit 1oz

$7.00

Bulleit Rye 1oz

$7.00

Coopers 1oz

$7.00

Crown Royal 1oz

$7.00

Dad's Hat 1oz

$9.00

Eagle Rare 1oz

$7.00

Elijah Craig 1oz

$7.00

Hudson Bright Lights 1oz

$11.50

Jack Daniels 1oz

$6.00

Jameson 1oz

$7.00

Jefferson's Reserve 1oz

$13.00

Jim Beam Black 1oz

$7.00

JJ Corry Gael 1oz

$9.00

JJ Corry Hanson 1oz

$12.00

Johnny Drum 1oz

$9.00

Killbeggan 1oz

$7.00

Knob Creek 1oz

$8.00

Knob Creek Rye 1oz

$7.00

Larceny 1oz

$7.00

Limousin Rye 1oz

$12.00

Makers 46 1oz

$10.00

Makers Mark 1oz

$7.00

Michters Bourbon 1oz

$9.00

Michters Rye 1oz

$10.00

Noah's Mill 1oz

$12.00

Old Forester 1oz

$7.00

Old Forester Rye 1oz

$18.00

Old Overholt 1oz

$6.00

Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr

$25.00

Peerless 1oz

$15.00

Ransom 1oz

$9.00

Redemption High Rye 1oz

$20.00

Redemption Rye 1oz

$8.00

Remus 1oz

$9.00

Rittenhouse 1oz

$7.00

Rowan's Creek 1oz

$10.00Out of stock

Russell's Reserve 1oz

$9.00

Sagamore Reserve 1oz

$17.00

Sagamore Rye 1oz

$10.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 1oz

$6.00

Suntory Toki 1oz

$7.00

Teeling's Irish 1oz

Templeton Rye 1oz

$9.00

Togouchi 1 oz

$20.00

Tullamore Dew 1oz

$7.00

Van Winkle Special Reserve 1oz

$20.00

Whistle Pig Rye 1oz

$15.00

Whistlepig Farmstock 1oz

$13.50

Widow Jane 1oz

$9.00

Wild Turkey 101 1oz

$7.00

Wild Turkey Revival 1oz

$25.00

Willett Pot Still 1oz

$10.00

Willett Rye 1oz

$13.00

Woodford 1oz

$9.00

Woodford Double Oak 1oz

$14.00

Woodford Rye 1oz

$9.00

Yellowstone 1oz

$9.00

Auchentoshan Three Wood

$30.00

Balvenie 12

$26.00

Dalmore 12

$28.00

Dewar's White Label

$10.00

Glen Moray Port

$24.00

Glen Moray Sherry

$16.00

Glenfiddich 12

$20.00

Glenfiddich 14

$22.00

Glengrant 12

$15.00

Glenlivet 12

$18.00

Glenlivet 12 Dbl Oak

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$75.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Lagavulin 16

$35.00

Laphroag 10

$22.00

Macallan 12

$28.00Out of stock

Mccallan Harmony

$55.00

Monkey Shoulder

$20.00

Oban

$32.00

Spey Trutina

$22.00

The Six Isles

$20.00

Auchentoshan Three Wood 1oz

$16.00

Balvenie 1oz

$14.00

Dalmore 12 1oz

$15.00

Dewar's 1oz

$7.00

Glen Moray Port

$13.00

Glen Moray Sherry

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12 1oz

$11.00

Glenfiddich 14 1oz

$12.00

Glengrant 12

$8.00

Glenlivet 12 1oz

$9.00

Glenlivet 12 Dbl Oak 1oz

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black 1oz

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Blue 1oz

$37.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Lagavulin 16 1oz

$18.50

Laphroag 10 1oz

$12.00

Macallan 12 1oz

$15.00

Macallan Harmony

$27.50

Oban 1oz

$18.00

Spey Trutina 1oz

$12.00

The Six Isles 1oz

$11.00

Courvoisier VS

$10.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$12.00

D'Usse VSOP

$18.00Out of stock

Lairds Bonded

$11.00

Le Reviseur VSOP

$12.00

Capel Pisco

$10.00

Henny

$18.00

Averna

$14.00

Cardamaro

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Fernet Menta

$12.00

Ferro-Kina

$10.00

Meletti

$10.00

Nonino

$20.00

Ramazzotti

$10.00

Vigo

$13.00

Dow's 10

$21.00

Cesar Florido Moscatel

$18.00

Dios Baco Pedro Ximenez

$20.00

Grahams 10yr

$20.00

Grahams 10

$18.00

Dry Sack

$10.00

Amaretto di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Dom Benedictine

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Green Chartreuse

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$10.00

Pastis

$10.00

Pimms #1

$10.00

Sloe Gin

$10.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Vieux Carre

$12.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$12.00

NA Bev

Saratoga Spring Water

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Blackberry-Ginger Soda

$6.00

Blackberry, Strawberry, Ginger, Lime, Soda

Plum Palmer

$6.00

Blueberry, Vanilla, Lemon, Fresh Iced Tea

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Raspberry, Lemon

Milk

$4.00

Spicy Pineapple

Club Soda

$1.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Virgin Blood

$7.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

31 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

