Harper's Garden
1,258 Reviews
$$
31 South 18th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Cocktails
Apparition
Bloody Mary
Housemade Mix, Old Bay
Espresso Martini
Vodka, Caffè Borghetti Espresso Liqueur, Molly’s Irish Cream, Iced Coffee
Frozen Expresso Martini
Godson
Hocus Pocus
In Session
James and the Giant Pea
Liquid Gold
Mimosa
Bubbles, Orange Juice
No Handlebars
No Shirt, No Shoes
Out of the Blue
Phoenix Rose
Pimm's Revival
Dad’s Hat Rye, Cold Brew Coffee, Orange Bitters
Smoking Gun
Tabula Rasa
Tarragon with the Wind
The Nihilist #2
Cazadores Blanco Tequila, Cucumber, Strawberry, Lime, Agave, Fresno Chillies
Token Punch
Wine
Barbera
Malbec: El Rede, Mendoza, Argentina ripe red fruit, blueberries, dark chocolate
Brut
Brut, “Blanc De Blancs”: De Perrière, Burgundy, France 100% Chardonnay grapes, light, crisp
Brut Rose
Brut Rosé: De Perrière, Burgundy, France ripe cherry, plum, strawberry
Cabernet
Cabernet Sauvignon: Hybrid, Lodi, CA dark chocolate, raspberry
Cabernet Malbec Blend
Cantine Rosé
Txakoli: Xarmont, Txakolina, Spain floral notes, apple, pear, sweet berries
Chardonnay
Chardonnay : Maple Springs, Bechtelsville, PA melon, citrus, spice
Day Owl
Albana Orange Wine: Vigna Rocca, Forli Estate, Italy apricot, honey, wildflowers
Muscadet
Pinot Grigio
Pinot Grigio: Camelot, Central Coast, Sacremento Delta fresh, lively lemon, lime, tropical and peach
Pinot Noir
Pinot Noir: Red Wagon, Collier Creek, Lodi, CA black cherry, light smoke, pleasant acid
Pionero Rose
Cantine Povero: Piedmont, Italy rosé all day
Prosecco
Prosecco: Cielo Veneto, Italy crisp, citrus, pear
Red Zinfandel
Old Vine Zinfandel: Scotto Family Cellars, Lodi, CA blackberry, dark cherry, hint of oak
Sangiovese
Sangiovese:
Sauv Blanc
Sauvignon Blanc: Anchor Line, Lodi, CA crisp, bright citrus, grapefruit
Vermentino
Vermentino: Terre dei Laramé, Roero, Italy green hazelnut, mineral, exotic fruits
Beer
Liquor
Kiki Vodka
Bluecoat Gin
Bacardi Rum
Cazadores Blanco
Old Forester
Grey Goose
Deep Eddy Lemon
Ketel One
Ketel One Citron
Kiki
Stateside
Titos
Finlandia
DBL-City Street
DBL-Grey Goose
DBL-Ketel Citron
DBL-Ketel One
DBL-Kiki
DBL-Stateside
DBL-Titos
BCN
Beefeater
Bluecoat
Bluecoat Barrel
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Plymouth
St. George
Revivalist
Tanqueray 10
Tanquery
Monkey 47
St. George
High Goal
Fords
DBL - Beefeater
DBL - Portobello Road
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Monkey 47
DBL Plymouth
DBL Tanqueray 10
DBL- Revivalist
DBL-BCN
DBL-Bluecoat
DBL-Bluecoat Barrel
DBL-Hendricks
DBL-Tanquery
DBL St. George
DBL- High Goal
Appleton Signature
Bacardi
Bacardi Black
Bacardi Spiced
Diplomatico Planas
Diplomatico Reserva
El Dorado 12yr
El Dorado 3yr
Goslings
Malibu
Ron Zacapa
Single Prop
Smith & Cross
DBL - Appleton
DBL-Bacardi
DBL - Bacardi Black
DBL-Bacardi Spiced
DBL-Ron Zacapa
DBL Diplomatico Planas
DBL- Diplomatico Reserva
818 Blanco
818 Reposado
Banhez Mezcal
Bellagave Coconut
Bellagave Mango Jalaprno
Casamigos Anjeo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Cincoro Repo
Comisario Anejo
Comisario Blanco
Comisario Repo
Coramino
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Enemigo
Espolon Blanco
Herradura Silver
Hussong's Reposado
Hussong's Silver
Ilegal Anejo
Ilegal Reposado
Inclusivo Blanco
Inclusivo Reposado
Libelula
Patron Roca Silver
Patron Silver
Tequila Ocho Plata
Tequila Ocho Reposado
Vida Mezcal
DBL-Bahnez Mezcal
DBL-Casamigos Blanco
DBL-Casamigos Reposado
DBL-Cazadores Blanco
DBL-Don Julio Reposado
DBL-Don Julio Silver
DBL-Espolon Blanco
DBL-Harper's Barrel Select Patron Añejo
DBL-Harper's Barrel Select Patron Reposado
DBL-Ilegal Añejo
DBL-Ilegal Reposado
DBL-Patron Silver
DBL-Tequila Ocho Plata
DBL-Tequila Ocho Reposado
DBL-Vida Mezcal
DBL- Enemigo
DBL- Inclusivo Blanco
DBL- Inclusivo Reposado
DBL 818 Blanco
DBL 818 Repo
DBL- Casamigos Anjeo
Dbl Enemigo
Bellagave Coconut
Bell Agave Mango Jalapeno
DBL Libelula
DBL Hussong's Silver
DBL Hussong's Repo
Angel's Envy
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Blantons
Bookers
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Coopers
Crown Royal
Dad's Hat
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig
Hudson Bright Lights
Jack Bonded
Jack Daniels
Jack Single Barrel
Jack Triple
Jameson
Jefferson's Reserve
Jim Beam Black
JJ Corry Gael
JJ Corry Hanson
Johnny Drum
Killbeggan
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Larceny
Limousin Rye
Makers 46
Makers Mark
McCarthy's
Michters Bourbon
Michters Rye
Middlewest Pumpernickle
Noah's Mill
Nobushi
Old Forester
Old Forester Rye
Old Overholt
Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr
Peerless
Ransom
Redemption High Rye 10yr
Redemption Rye
Remus
Rittenhouse
Rowan's Creek
Russell's Reserve 10yr
Sagamore Reserve
Sagamore Rye
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey
Suntory Toki
Teeling's Irish Whiskey
Templeton Rye
Togouchi 9yr
Tullamore Dew
Van Winkle Special
Whistle Pig Rye
Whistlepig Farmstock
Widow Jane
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey Revival
Willett Pot Still Bourbon
Willett Rye
Woodford
Woodford Double Oaked
Woodford Rye
Yellowstone
Angel's Envy 1oz
Basil Hayden 1oz
Basil Hayden Dark Rye 1oz
Blantons 1oz
Bookers 1oz
Bulleit 1oz
Bulleit Rye 1oz
Coopers 1oz
Crown Royal 1oz
Dad's Hat 1oz
Eagle Rare 1oz
Elijah Craig 1oz
Hudson Bright Lights 1oz
Jack Daniels 1oz
Jameson 1oz
Jefferson's Reserve 1oz
Jim Beam Black 1oz
JJ Corry Gael 1oz
JJ Corry Hanson 1oz
Johnny Drum 1oz
Killbeggan 1oz
Knob Creek 1oz
Knob Creek Rye 1oz
Larceny 1oz
Limousin Rye 1oz
Makers 46 1oz
Makers Mark 1oz
Michters Bourbon 1oz
Michters Rye 1oz
Noah's Mill 1oz
Old Forester 1oz
Old Forester Rye 1oz
Old Overholt 1oz
Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr
Peerless 1oz
Ransom 1oz
Redemption High Rye 1oz
Redemption Rye 1oz
Remus 1oz
Rittenhouse 1oz
Rowan's Creek 1oz
Russell's Reserve 1oz
Sagamore Reserve 1oz
Sagamore Rye 1oz
Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 1oz
Suntory Toki 1oz
Teeling's Irish 1oz
Templeton Rye 1oz
Togouchi 1 oz
Tullamore Dew 1oz
Van Winkle Special Reserve 1oz
Whistle Pig Rye 1oz
Whistlepig Farmstock 1oz
Widow Jane 1oz
Wild Turkey 101 1oz
Wild Turkey Revival 1oz
Willett Pot Still 1oz
Willett Rye 1oz
Woodford 1oz
Woodford Double Oak 1oz
Woodford Rye 1oz
Yellowstone 1oz
Auchentoshan Three Wood
Balvenie 12
Dalmore 12
Dewar's White Label
Glen Moray Port
Glen Moray Sherry
Glenfiddich 12
Glenfiddich 14
Glengrant 12
Glenlivet 12
Glenlivet 12 Dbl Oak
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Red
Lagavulin 16
Laphroag 10
Macallan 12
Mccallan Harmony
Monkey Shoulder
Oban
Spey Trutina
The Six Isles
Auchentoshan Three Wood 1oz
Balvenie 1oz
Dalmore 12 1oz
Dewar's 1oz
Glen Moray Port
Glen Moray Sherry
Glenfiddich 12 1oz
Glenfiddich 14 1oz
Glengrant 12
Glenlivet 12 1oz
Glenlivet 12 Dbl Oak 1oz
Johnnie Walker Black 1oz
Johnnie Walker Blue 1oz
Johnnie Walker Red
Lagavulin 16 1oz
Laphroag 10 1oz
Macallan 12 1oz
Macallan Harmony
Oban 1oz
Spey Trutina 1oz
The Six Isles 1oz
Courvoisier VS
Courvoisier VSOP
D'Usse VSOP
Lairds Bonded
Le Reviseur VSOP
Capel Pisco
Henny
Averna
Cardamaro
Cynar
Fernet Branca
Fernet Menta
Ferro-Kina
Meletti
Nonino
Ramazzotti
Vigo
Dow's 10
Cesar Florido Moscatel
Dios Baco Pedro Ximenez
Grahams 10yr
Grahams 10
Dry Sack
Amaretto di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chambord
Dom Benedictine
Drambuie
Grand Marnier
Green Chartreuse
Kahlua
Molly's Irish Cream
Pastis
Pimms #1
Sloe Gin
St. Germain
Vieux Carre
Yellow Chartreuse
NA Bev
Saratoga Spring Water
Saratoga Sparkling Water
Arnold Palmer
Blackberry-Ginger Soda
Blackberry, Strawberry, Ginger, Lime, Soda
Plum Palmer
Blueberry, Vanilla, Lemon, Fresh Iced Tea
Strawberry Lemonade
Raspberry, Lemon
Milk
Spicy Pineapple
Club Soda
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
OJ
Pineapple
Red Bull
Virgin Blood
Sprite
Tonic
Shirley Temple
Strawberry Lemonade
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
31 South 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103