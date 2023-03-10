Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harper's Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

92 Main Street

Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Appetizer

Layne, mint, basil, cilantro, red onion

Chicken Liver Mousse

$15.00

sourdough, apples, seeds

Brussel Sprout Leaves

$16.00

pancetta, poached egg, parmigiano, breadcrumbs

Pork Croquettes

$15.00

mustard, cornichon pickles

Prosciutto Crostini

$15.00

grilled sourdough, black pepper, sea salt, olive oil

1/2 Dozen Shucked Oysters

$22.00

mignonette, cocktail sauce,lemon

Baked Oysters

$25.00

chilli butter, breadcrumb, lemon

Smoked Trout Dip

$16.00

homemade potato chips

Citrus & Endive

$18.00

mint, almonds, fiore sardo

Kale Salad

$16.00

garlic-anchovy dressing, sourdough croutons, parmigiano

Mixed Lettuce

$14.00

house vinaigrette

Duck Wings

$16.00

Beet Salad

$15.00

Entree

NY Strip

$45.00

roasted mushrooms, fries, bearnaise

Roasted Half Chicken

$32.00

mustard spaetzle, chard, vidalia onion

Grilled Trout

$32.00

meyer lemon butter, fennel, dill

Pork Schnitzel

$32.00

chicory, apple, horseradish, mustard

Linguine

$25.00

Cauliflower, anchovy, chili, breadcrumbs

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$25.00

butternut squash, pearl onion, mushroom

Cavatelli

$27.00

Braised pork ragu, tomato, chili, ricotta, basil

Harper's Burger

$19.00

shoestring fries

FIRE

Short Rib

$32.00Out of stock

Side

Swiss Chard

$10.00

olive oil, sea salt

Candy Roaster Squash

$10.00

maple syrup & seeds

Fries

$12.00

Kid's Entree

Kid's Pasta

$12.00

Kid's Burger

$12.00

shoestring fries

Desserts

Pot de Creme

$9.00

Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Pavlova

$9.00

Ice Cream

$9.00

One Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
American Tavern

