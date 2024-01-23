Harpo’s Westport
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
WHERE COLUMBIA MEETS KANSAS CITY We’ve been serving the coldest beer in Kansas City since 1991. That’s 20 years after Harpo’s Columbia planted their roots and created their legacy. The game is always on, the bar is always stocked, and the food is never slow. It’s been that way ever since we opened our doors in the heart of Westport.
4109 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO 64111
