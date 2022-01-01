Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harpoon Beer Hall

review star

No reviews yet

306 Northern Avenue

Boston, MA 02210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Harpoon Beer Hall - thanks for coming to visit! We're open 7 days a week for food and drinks in our safe, socially-distanced space. We're offering day-of tickets for brewery tours through our online ordering system as well! For to-go or curbside pickup orders of food or beer to go, please call (617) 574-9551 x325. If you have any questions or any trouble at all, don't hesitate to ask. Cheers!

Website

Location

306 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA 02210

Directions

Gallery
Harpoon Beer Hall image
Harpoon Beer Hall image
Harpoon Beer Hall image
Harpoon Beer Hall image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tatte Bakery | Pier 4
orange starNo Reviews
200 Pier 4 Blvd Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Sorelle–Seaport
orange starNo Reviews
100 Northern Ave Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Rosa Mexicano - Boston
orange star3.5 • 2,685
155 Seaport Blvd Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Seaport
orange star4.7 • 4,860
100 Northern Ave Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Salvatore's - Northern Ave
orange starNo Reviews
225 Northern Ave Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Woods Hill Pier 4 - Seaport Boston
orange star4.0 • 13
300 Pier 4 Boulevard Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boston

honeygrow - Seaport
orange star4.7 • 4,860
100 Northern Ave Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Drink - Boston, Mass
orange star4.2 • 2,423
348 Congress Street Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Chickadee
orange star4.9 • 2,345
21 Dry Dock Ave Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Yoki Express
orange star4.4 • 222
53 Boston Wharf Rd Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Alma Gaucha
orange star4.8 • 116
_401 D St Boston, MA 02210
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boston
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
West End
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Fenway
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Waterfront
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Beacon Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Back Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
North End
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston