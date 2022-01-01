Harpoon Beer Hall
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to the Harpoon Beer Hall - thanks for coming to visit! We're open 7 days a week for food and drinks in our safe, socially-distanced space. We're offering day-of tickets for brewery tours through our online ordering system as well! For to-go or curbside pickup orders of food or beer to go, please call (617) 574-9551 x325. If you have any questions or any trouble at all, don't hesitate to ask. Cheers!
Location
306 Northern Avenue, Boston, MA 02210
Gallery