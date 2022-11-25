Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar

2,912 Reviews

$$

621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd

Newport News, VA 23601

Order Again

Popular Items

Mahi Tacos
Shrimp Dinner
Larry's Crab Dip

Oyster Bar

1 Cluster Alaskan Snow Crab Legs

$18.00

Freshly Steamed

1/2 Doz Local VA Oysters

$10.00

1/2 Doz VA Middleneck Clams

$8.00

1/2lb Spiced Steamed Shrimp

$13.00

1/2 lb of our house seasoned & steamed shrimp

2 Cluster Alaskan Snow Crab Legs

$34.00

Freshly Steamed

4oz Lobster Tail

$19.00

Doz Local VA Oysters

$19.00

12 oysters: a variety of 3 different local Virginian oysters

Doz VA Middleneck Clams

$12.00

Fresh Mussels

$13.00

From Prince Edward Island with choice of white or red broth

House Oyster (James River)

$1.75

Killer Combo

$28.00

Alaskan snow crab legs, oysters, clams & shrimp with veggie garnish

Larry's Steamed Combo .

$15.00

Oysters, Clams & Shrimp

Lb Spiced Steamed Shrimp

$19.00

1/2 lb of our house seasoned & steamed shrimp

Little Bitches (Hoffler Bay)

$1.75

Peck Local VA Oysters

$35.00

Pocahontas (Gloucester)

$1.75

Gloucester Point, York River

Seaside Salts (South Bay)

$1.75Out of stock

Watermen’s Combo

$28.00

Snow crab legs & 1/2 lb steamed shrimp

Starters

Larry's Crab Dip

$16.00

Served with Old Bay dusted chips & pita

Fried Wings

$14.00

Marinated, fried & tossed in honey BBQ or buffalo

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Baked with Larry's crab imperial over creamy she crab

Calamari

$13.00

Seasoned & fried crispy

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

5 cocktail shrimp served with cocktail sauce & lemon

Jumbo Lump Crab Cocktail

$21.00

1/4 lb. jumbo lump crab cocktail served with our imperial aioli & lemon

Chilled Combo

$30.00

Raw oysters, cocktail shrimp & lump crab meat on crushed ice with assorted sauces

BBQ Shrimp

$12.00

Bacon wrapped and BBQ'd

Seafood Pizza

$16.00

Featured seafood, bisque, bacon & spinach on pita

Seared Ahi Tuna

$14.00

Sesame seared and served with Asian slaw & wasabi aioli

Chicken Quesadilla .

$11.00

Chicken, aged cheddar, bacon & pico

Crab Chips Nachos .

$14.00

Cheesy crab imperial with pico over house made kettle chips

Oyster Rockefeller

$14.00

House oysters loaded with spinach, red peppers & bacon, and baked

Blackened Scallops

$17.00

Scallops blackened, grilled and skewered

Buffalo Oysters

$14.00

Fried crispy drizzled with house buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles & bacon

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Always made fresh daily. Blackened, broiled or fried

Mahi Tacos

$14.00

Blackened, grilled or fried Mahi with corn mango salsa, honey cilantro & fried jalapenos. Add third taco for $3.50

Tuna Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or Blackened Ahi grade with choice of side

Soft Shell Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$14.00

Seasoned & fried

Veggie Wrap .

$11.00

Spicy hummus with dressed veggies & feta

Fish B.L.T.

$16.00

Choice of Salmon or Mahi with bacon or lemon aioli

Shrimp Po’ Boy

$15.00

Fried shrimp with apple slaw, drizzled with house made remoulade on a toasted hoagie roll

Oyster Po' Boy

$15.00

Fried Oysters with apple slaw, drizzled with house made remoulade on a toasted hoagie roll

Chicken Sandwich .

$12.00

Bacon topped with swiss on brioche

Larry's Big Burger

$12.00

With choice of cheese

Full Dressed Burger .

$13.00

Bacon, hot relish and choice of cheese

Bay Burger .

$17.00

Topped with crab cake slider and choice of cheese

Dinners

Crab Cake Dinner

$29.00

Lump & Backfin blend, made fresh daily. Blackened, broiled or fried

Flounder Dinner

$17.00

Broiled, blackened or fried

Fried Oyster Dinner

$19.00

Freshly shucked & fried

Fried Soft Shell Dinner

$24.00Out of stock

Scallop Dinner

$25.00

Broiled, blackened of fried

She Crab Salmon

$27.00

Grilled or blackened over she crab with garlic toast

Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

Seasoned & broiled, blackened or fried

Skillet Pasta

$25.00

Mediterranean-ish with shrimp, scallops & garlic toast

Tuna Dinner .

$18.00

Ahi grade yellow fin tuna

Broiled 8oz Lobster Dinner .

$30.00

8 oz Cold Water Lobster Tail

Baked Stuffed Flounder

$27.00

Stuffed with lump crab imperial, fish rubbed, spiced & baked

Holy Gumbo

$23.00

Made with crab, shrimp & andouille sausage

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Spiced jumbo shrimp and kicked up grits with sausage

Filet Mignon

$28.00

7 oz Filet, Aged, Choice

Combos

Captain's

$33.00

Seasoned and fried crab cake, shrimp, scallops & oysters. Served with one side & two hush puppies

Harpoon's

$32.00

Crab cake, shrimp, scallops & flounder. Broiled or Fried. Served with one side & two hush puppies

The Wharf Combo

$32.00

Seasoned and fried oysters, shrimp & scallops

Bermuda Triangle

$34.00

Shrimp, scallops & lump crab saute served with one side & two hush puppies

Shrimp & Cake Combo .

$32.00

Fried shrimp with our signature crab cake

Surf & Turf

$49.00

8 oz Lobster Tail with 7 oz Filet Mignon

Soups & Salads

Greek Salad

$10.00

Old school Greek style since 1991

Ceasar Salad

$10.00

Traditional Ceasar Salad. Romain tossed with Parmesan and croutons, dressing on the side.

Side Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, parmesan, croutons & choice of dressing

Cup She Crab Soup

$9.00

A cup of our house-made she crab soup, topped with lump crab meat

Bowl She Crab Soup

$12.00

A bowl of our house-made she crab soup, topped with lump crab meat

Cup Clam Chowder

$6.00

A cup of our New England style clam chowder topped with green onions & bacon

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.00

A bowl of our New England style clam chowder topped with green onions & bacon

Oyster Salad .

$14.00

Fried oysters, spinach, peppers, onions & goat cheese with champagne vinaigrette

Noland Trail Salad .

$11.00

Field greens, seasonal fruit, granola, house cheese, croutons with a blueberry vinaigrette

Seafood Salad .

$18.00

Picked Alaskan crab and claw with shrimp over greens with veggies

Sides

Apple Slaw

$3.00

Classic slaw with granny smith apples

Fries

$3.00

Hushpuppies

$3.00

Red Potatoes

$3.00

Steamed and buttered with salt & pepper

Seasonal Veggies

$3.00

Satueed zucchini, squash, peppers & onions

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Served with our famous Bomb Sauce

Family Dinners

Seafood Boil for 2

$53.00

Steamed & spiced shrimp and Alaskan snow crab legs with corn, red potatoes & a half doz. hushpuppies

Seafood Boil for 4

$89.00

Steamed & spiced shrimp and Alaskan snow crab legs with corn, red potatoes & a doz. hushpuppies

Family Crab Cake Dinner

$85.00

Feeds 4. Choice of blackened, broiled or fried crab cakes with choice of one side & hush puppies

Full Deluxe Tower .

$275.00

4 - 4oz lobster tails, 2 lbs. steamed shrimp, 6 snow crab clusters, 2 doz. local oysters, 1/2 lb. jumbo lump crab cocktail, 1 doz. steamed clams

Half Deluxe Tower .

$150.00

2 - 4oz lobster tails, 1 lb. steamed shrimp, 3 snow crab clusters, 1 doz oysters, 1/4 lb. jumbo lump crab cocktail, 1 doz. middleneck clams

Full BB Tower .

$150.00

2 lbs. steamed shrimp, 6 snow crab clusters, 18 local oysters, 1 doz. middleneck clams

Half BB Tower .

$90.00

1 lb. steamed shrimp, 3 snow crab clusters, 1 doz. local oysters, 1 doz. middleneck clams

Oyster Tower

$55.00

12 Raw, 12 Steamed, & 12 Rockefeller

Shrimp Tower

$63.00

1 lb. steamed, 1 lb. shrimp cocktail & 1 lb. Sauteed

Dessert

Whole Key Lime Pie

$28.00Out of stock

Sweet, tart & always home made

Larry's Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Featured Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

N/A Bev

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Adult Beverage (Copy) (Copy)

PICK UP ONLY! Each order or delivery must include a meal for every two cocktails purchased. Maximum of four cocktails for each delivery or takeout sale.

Curb Side Rum Runner

$12.00

PICK UP ONLY Must include a meal for every 2 cocktails purchased. Must limit 4 cocktails per takeout sale. Restaurant reserves the right to refuse service if more than 4 cocktails are purchased.

Classic Orange Crush

$11.00

Extras

Bomb Sauce

$0.60

Butter

$0.60

Cocktail Sauce

$0.60

Extra Lemons

$0.60

Melted Butter

$0.60

Sour Cream

$0.60

Tartar Sauce

$0.60

Kids Meals

Kid Burger

$7.00

Kid size burger with choice of cheese

Kid Cheese Pizza

$7.00

With choice of side

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.00

3 chicken strips with choice of side

Kid Fried Shrimp

$7.00

4 fried shrimp with choice of side

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

With American cheese and choice of side

Kid Hot Dog

$7.00

With a choice of side

Kid Butter Noddles

$5.00

Linguini tossed in butter

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
