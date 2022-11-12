Harpoon Tap Room - Logan Boston International Airport Terminal A Satellite

  • Home
Order Again

BREAKFAST

CLASSIC sandwich

$8.00

CAGE FREE EGG, AGED CHEDDAR, APPLEWOOD BACON, ENGLISH MUFFIN

SIGNATURE sandwich

$10.00

CAGE FREE EGG, SEARED BEEF BRAT, IPA PIMIENTO CHEESE, PRETZEL BUN

HEALTHY sandwich

$9.00

EGG WHITES, AGED CHEDDAR, ROASTED MUSHROOMS, ENGLISH MUFFIN

TATER TOTS

$5.00

CRISPY TATER TOTS, BACON,CHEESE

LOADED TOTS

$13.00

CRISPY TOTS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, HICKORY SMOKED BACON, RANCH DRIZZLE

SIDE BACON

$3.00

SIDE BRAT

$5.00

ADD EGG

$2.00

ADD EGGWHITE

$2.00

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$3.50

TOAST

$3.50

APPETIZERS

PRETZEL

$12.00

FRESHLY BAKED & SALTED, BISON LAGER CHEESE DIP

CAULIFLOWER (GF)

$11.00Out of stock

SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE DIP

LOADED TOTS

$13.00

CRISPY TOTS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, HICKORY SMOKED BACON, RANCH DRIZZLE

WINGS *BUFFALO (GF)

$16.00

WINGS *SMOKY BBQ (GF)

$16.00

WINGS *PLAIN (GF)

$16.00

NASHVILLE HOT OR BUFFALO - RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE

SOUP/ SALADS

NE CLAM CHOWDER (GF)

$7.00+

BEEF AND BEAN CHILI, PRETZEL CROUTONS, CHEDDAR CHEESE

TAP ROOM GREENS

$12.00

MIXED GREENS, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, PRETZEL CROUTONS

CLASSIC CAESAR

$10.00

ROMAINE, PRETZEL CROUTONS, CAESAR DRESSING AND PARMESAN CHEESE

TOMATO BISQUE

$6.00+

SANDWICHES

LOBSTER ROLL

$30.00

1/4 lb Fresh Canadian Lobster

GRILLED CH & SOUP

$13.00

GOAT CHEESE, MILD CHEDDAR,PIMENTO CHEESE, COUNTRY BREAD, ORGANIC TOMATO BISQUE

PULLED PORK SAND

$13.50

TENDER BBQ PULLED PORK, CREAMY COLESLAW

SHROOM TOAST

$14.00

HERB ROASTED MUSHROOMS, GOAT CHEESE, MIXED GREENS, COUNTRY BREAD

BRATWURST SANDWICH

$11.00

TAP ROOM MELT

$13.00

SIDES

TATER TOTS

$4.00

KETTLE CHIPS

$4.00

CREAMY SLAW

$4.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00

SIDE CAESAR

$4.00

SIDE PORK

$8.00

SIDE CHICKEN

$5.00

SIDE TURKEY

$7.00

DESSERTS

CHOC PRETZELS

$6.00

CHOCOLATE COVERED PRETZELS FOR HERE OR TO GO

TAP ROOM SUNDAE

$9.00

Half size of pretzel

KLONDIKE

$4.50

KIDS MENU

*KIDS TURK & CHED

$8.00

*KIDS GRILLED CH & TOM SOUP

$6.00

*KIDS CHX SLIDER

$7.00Out of stock

FLUFFERNUTTER

$6.00

BEVS

TOGO CUP

$1.00

KIDS CUP

NO ICE

REFILL

COFFEE

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

COKE ZERO

$3.50

MILK

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

SODA WATER

$3.50

TONIC WATER

$3.50

GINGER BEER

$4.50

OJ

$4.50

APPLE JUICE

$4.50

CRAN JUICE

$4.50

PJ

$4.50

JUICE

$4.50

ICE TEA

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.50

GINGER ALE

$3.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.50

DRAFT BEER

Harpoon IPA

$8.00

ABV 6% - West Coast IPA, Hoppy, Bitter

Flannel Friday

$8.00

ABV 5.7%

Harpoon Rec League

$8.00

ABV 4% - 120 CAL - HAZY PALE ALE - LIGHT BEER

Harpoon Pilsner

$8.00

ABV 7.2% - Hoppy, Citrus - NE Style IPA

UFO White

$8.00

ABV 5.1% - WHEAT BEER (SIMILAR TO BLUEMOON) AMERICAN STYLE WHITE

UFO Blueberry

$8.00

ABV 4.8% - WHEAT ALE, UNFILTERED,FRUIT FORWARD BLUEBERRY

Harpoon Cider

$8.00

ABV 4.2% - APPLE AND YEAST

Clown Shoes Rainbow

$10.00

ABV 6.9% - HAZY IPA , ADD TERPENES, ALOT OF PINE

Harpoon Reserve Dark

$10.00

LIMITED BARREL

UFO Pumpkin

$10.00

UFO Peach

$8.00

Big League

$8.00

DONT POKE THE BEAR

$8.00

BTL/ CAN BEER

BUD LIGHT

$6.00Out of stock

BUDWEISER

$6.00Out of stock

COORS LIGHT

$8.00Out of stock

CORONA

$6.00

HEINEKEN

$6.00

MICH ULTRA

$6.00Out of stock

MILLER LITE

$6.00

HN BLK CHRY

$8.00Out of stock

HN GRAPEFRT

$8.00Out of stock

ARCTIC SELTZER

$8.00

WHISTLEPIG

$8.00

ABV 8% - High End Bourbon Seltzer

GUINNESS

$7.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Boston Marathon

$12.00

Citadelle Gin, St Germain,Lemon Juice,Orange bitters, Harpoon UFO

Somerville Smash

$12.00

Absolute Vodka, PJ, Triple Sec, Falernum, Harpoon IPA

Cherry Blossom

$12.00

Lunazul Tequila, lime juice, grapefruit juice, grenadine

Spring Garden

$12.00

Absolute Citron, simple syrup,lemon juice,apple juice

Man O'War

$12.00

Beantown Negroni

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire, Campari, Sweet Vermouth

Watermelon Mule

$12.00

Tito's Vodka, Ginger Beer, Watermelon Juice, Lime Juice

The Charles

$12.00

WINE

SAUV BLANC

$12.00

CAB

$13.00

PROSECCO

$12.00

VODKA

ABSOLUT

$10.00

ABS CITRON

$10.00

TITOS

$12.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

GIN

CITADELLE

$11.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$12.00

HENDRICKS

$12.00

Well Gin

$10.00

TEQUILA

Patron

$14.00

Lunazul(well)

$10.00

Casa Mez

$12.00

Ocho Repo

$12.00

WHISKEY/BOURBON

JACK

$11.00

MAKER'S

$12.00

WOODFORD

$12.00

RITTANHOUSE (House)

$10.00

KNOB CREEK

$12.00

JACK HONEY

$11.00

FIREBALL

$11.00

TULLAMORE DEW

$11.00

RUM

BACARDI

$10.00

PLANTATION 3

$10.00

CRUZAN DARK RUM

$10.00

Well Rum

$10.00

SCOTCH

Scotch

GLENLIVIT

$12.00

BALVENIE 12

$14.00

DEWARS

$11.00

CORDIALS

DISARRONO

$10.00

BAILEYS

$10.00

KAHLUA

$10.00

GRAND MARN

$10.00

APEROL

$10.00

OS HUNCHPUNCH

$10.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$8.00

Campari

$11.00

COCKTAILS

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Dark & Stormy

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

White/black Russian

$13.00

Long Island(well)

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Cran Mimosa

$13.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$13.00

DRAFT SAMPLE

"TASTE" IPA

"TASTE" SEASONAL

"TASTE" REC LEAGUE

"TAST"E BIG LEAGUE

"TASTE" UFO WHITE

"TASTE" UFO BLUEBERRY

"TASTE" CIDER

"TASTE" CLOWN RAINBOW

"TASTE" DARK

"TASTE" UFO PUMPKIN

MERCH

STICKER

$1.00

HAT

KEYCHAIN OPENER

MAGNET

T-SHIRT

Harpoon Glass

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Boston International Airport Terminal A Satellite, Boston, MA 37203

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

