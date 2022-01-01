Harpoon Willy's imageView gallery

Harpoon Willy's

1,001 Reviews

$$

2655 River Rd

Manasquan, NJ 08736

Popular Items

River Road Burger
Chicken Milanese
Wings

Daily Specials

Soup du Jour

$7.00+

Black Bass Sp

$32.00

Crabmeat Crusted Black Bass ~ Served with a lemon butter sauce, artichoke risotto, and steamed broccoli

Crab Cake Sp

$18.00

Willy’s Crab Cake ~ Over pineapple black bean salsa topped with avocado and a spicy mayo drizzle

Pasta Sp

$29.00

Chicken & Shrimp Pasta ~ Chicken, shrimp, chorizo, broccoli, and cherry tomatoes sautéed in olive oil with crushed red peppers. Tossed with rigatoni

Appetizers

Asian Brussels Sprouts

Asian Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts with Thai Chili Glaze, Sesame Seeds, & a Wasabi Drizzle

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$19.00

Grilled chicken, jack & cheddar, served in tortilla with sour cream, salsa & guacamole

Wings

Wings

$22.00

Choose cajun or buffalo

Roasted Clams

Roasted Clams

$19.00

Dozen Medium Necks Roasted with Drawn Butter & Lemon

Nachos

Nachos

$18.00

Tortilla Chips Topped with Chili, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion. Served with Salsa, Sour Cream, & Guacamole

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$21.00

Cubed Yellowfin Tuna with Seaweed Salad & Sushi Rice

1/2 Wings

1/2 Wings

$12.00

Choose cajun or buffalo

Rustic Fried Calamari

$18.00

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$17.00

Pickled ginger, seaweed & wasabi cream

Cured Pork Belly & Seared Scallop

$17.00

Seafood By The 1/2 Pound

Choose your style of preparation!

Half Pound Shrimp

$20.00

Choose your style of preparation !

Half Pound Calamari

Half Pound Calamari

$15.00

Choose your style of preparation!

Half Pound Clams

$16.00

Choose your style of preparation!

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Half Dozen Boiled with Lemon, Bay Leaves, Sea Salt, & Peppercorns

Special Neck Clams

Special Neck Clams

$2.00

By the Piece on the Half Shell

East Coast Oysters

East Coast Oysters

$3.00

By the Piece on the Half Shell

Soups/Salad

Cabo Shrimp Salad

Cabo Shrimp Salad

$24.00

Blackened shrimp over arugula with black beans, pineapple, avocado, jalapenos, tomato, cucumber, fried tortillas & cilantro vinaigrette

Chopped Chicken Cobb

Chopped Chicken Cobb

$24.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, shredded cheddar, hard boiled egg, romaine, tomato, avocado & ranch

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$19.00

Chicken, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, almonds & mandarin oranges over arugula with balsamic vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine with our creamy caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan

Lobster Fennel Salad

Lobster Fennel Salad

$27.00

Fresh Lobster, shaved fennel, red leaf lettuce, pistachios & brie cheese with honey-poppy vinaigrette

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$7.00

Red leaf with Toasted Almonds, lettuce, tomato, red onion & balsamic vinaigrette

Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad

$26.00

Blackened salmon over crisp romaine with our creamy Caesar dressing, croutons & parmesan

Bowl New England

Bowl New England

$10.00
Cup New England

Cup New England

$7.00

Fish Market

Salmon

Salmon

$33.00

Choose your preparation style!

Tuna

Tuna

$34.00

Choose your preparation style!

Seasonal Fish

Seasonal Fish

$28.00

Choose your preparation style!

Butcher Shop

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$48.00

Choose your preparation style!

New York Strip

New York Strip

$52.00

Choose your preparation style!

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$35.00

Choose your preparation style!

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$33.00

Choose your preparation style!

Burgers

River Road Burger

River Road Burger

$19.00

Our traditional burger with choice of cheese

Docksider Burger

Docksider Burger

$22.00

Smothered with three cheeses, bacon, mushrooms & sautéed onions

So Cal Burger

So Cal Burger

$22.00

Topped with avocado, frizzled onions, roasted tomatoes & spicy mayo

Garden Burger

$19.00

Soy oat veggie burger with diced carrots, onions, peas, spinach, zucchini, corn & string beans on toasted wheat with ranch

Fork & Knife Burger

Fork & Knife Burger

$26.00

Beef Burger Topped with Fresh Lobster Meat & Cognac Cheese Sauce over Sauteed Spinach

Feature

Beer Battered Cod with Coleslaw, Steak Fries, & Tartar Sauce
Chicken & Gnocchi

Chicken & Gnocchi

$29.00

Served with Artichokes, Broccoli, & Sundried Tomato in a Garlic-White Wine Sauce

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$28.00

Thin Sliced Fried Chicken Breast Topped with Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Shaved Parmesan, & Lemon Olive Oil

Day Boat Scallops

Day Boat Scallops

$39.00

Pan Roasted Scallops with Brown Butter, Mushroom Risotto, & Seasonal Vegetables

Herb Seasoned Salmon

Herb Seasoned Salmon

$33.00

Served over Sweet Mashed Potatoes & Sauteed Spinach in a Lemon-Butter Pan Sauce

Sesame Tuna

Sesame Tuna

$34.00

with Ginger Teriyaki Glaze over Wasabi Mashed Potatoes , Carrots, & Green Beans Vegetables

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$28.00

Crispy beer-battered cod served with our famous coleslaw, steak fries & tartar sauce

Shrimp Francaise

$28.00

Over Angel Hair Pasta

Slow Braised Lamb Shank Osso Buco

$29.00

Served with risotto & seasonal vegetables

Louisiana Shrimp & Grits

$29.00

Andouille sausage & a creole pan sauce

Seared Pork Tenderloin

$28.00

Topped with apple cranberry stuffing. Side of vanilla mashed sweet potatoes & pan au jus

B&E Chicken Rigatoni

$29.00

With broccoli, creamy garlic alfredo & shaved parmesan

Cheese Raviolis

$27.00

Cheese Raviolis w/ Short Rib Ragu

Sandwiches/Wraps

Lobster Avocado Wrap

Lobster Avocado Wrap

$25.00

Lobster, avocado, crispy onions, lettuce & spicy lime remoulade

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

Grilled chicken with oven roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, arugula & pesto

Sirloin Steak Sandwich

Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$24.00

Grilled with melted cheddar, mushrooms & caramelized onions on a toasted brioche bun

Ahi Tuna Club

Ahi Tuna Club

$21.00

Seared Tuna on Wheat Toast with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Wasabi Mayo

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$21.00

Served with Cilantro Lime Slaw, Tomato, & a Lime Aioli Drizzle

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Kids Mac & Chz

$13.00

Pasta

$13.00

Sides

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Brussels

$6.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Garlic Mash

$7.00

Side Green Beans

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$9.00

Side Marinara

$3.00

Side Mush & Onion

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Pasta

$6.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Rigatoni

$6.00

Side Salsa

$3.00

Side Sautee Spinach

$7.00

Side Steak Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Sweet Mash

$7.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Side Truffle Fries

$7.00

Fountain Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markToilets
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
2655 River Rd, Manasquan, NJ 08736

