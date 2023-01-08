American
Harpoon Willie's
No reviews yet
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are open 7 days a week SERVING LUNCH & DINNER ( Until 9/10PM Daily) Carryout Will Be Available subject to Availability Open Monday - Friday at 11:30AM and Saturday/Sunday at 11AM
Location
8 E Geneva St,, Williams Bay, WI 53191
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Grandview Restaurant - Geneva Inn
3.9 • 460
N2009 S Lakeshore Dr Lake Geneva, WI 53147
View restaurant
More near Williams Bay