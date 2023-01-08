Restaurant header imageView gallery
Harpoon Willie's

8 E Geneva St,

Williams Bay, WI 53191

Popular Items

Willie Burger
Geneva Street Burger
Cheese Curds

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Five strips of chicken tenderloins breaded and fried until crispy. Served with our Signature House BBQ sauce

Thai Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Five Strips of chicken tenderloins breaded and fried until crispy. Tossed in sweet and spicy Thai sauce

Onion Rings

$7.00

Basket of beer battered onions lightly fried and served with a side of our homemade ranch

Wings

$13.00

6 Jumbo broasted chicken wings served with ranch or blue cheese and celery sticks. Choose from regular, Thai, or garlic parmesan styles

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Fresh Wisconsin mozzarella cheese lightly breaded served with our homemade ranch.

Willie Nachos

$12.00

Homemade tortilla chips topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, green onions, sour cream, and avocado-poblano sauce. Served with your choice of chili, pulled pork, or shredded chicken.

Guac & Chips

$9.00

Homemade guacamole and chips.

Chili Cornbread

$11.00

Our legendary chili served with cheddar jack cheese, green onions, and homemade cornbread.

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Homemade daily soup. Friday's- New England Clam Chowder

Chili Cup

$8.00

Calamari

$16.00

Truffle Fries

$13.00

Fried Zucchini

$8.00

Salads

Side Willie Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, shredded cheddar, walnuts, red onions, grape tomatoes, and raisins with your choice of dressing

Willie Salad Entree

$8.00

Mixed greens, shredded cheddar, walnuts, red onions, grape tomatoes, and raisins with your choice of dressing

Side Ceasar

$6.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, homemade crouton, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Ceasar Entree Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, homemade crouton, grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Tuscan Salad

$11.00

Mesclin greens tossed with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, olives, walnuts, fresh mozzarella, fontinella cheese and a crouton topped with balsamic vinaigrette.

Burgers

Burgers are served with our homemade chips and a pickle

Willie Burger

$13.00

Fresh Angus burger charbroiled and served on a gourmet roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Choice of American, Swiss, Cheddar, or Pepper Jack cheese.

Geneva Street Burger

$15.50

Fresh Angus burger charbroiled and served with cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and harpoon sauce. Served on a gourmet roll with lettuce, tomato.

Blackjack Burger

$14.00

Blackened Angus burger charbroiled and served with pepper jack cheese and remoulade sauce on a gourmet roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Pattymelt

$14.00

Angus burger patty served on grilled light rye bread with Swiss cheese and grilled onions.

Guacamole Burger

$15.50

Fresh Angus burger charbroiled with pepper jack cheese and topped with guacamole on a gourmet roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a whole roasted jalepeño pepper.

Sandwiches

Sandwiches are served with our homemade chips and a pickle

Broasted Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

New! Broasted chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo served on a bun

Chicken Club Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Battered cod fried until golden and served on a grilled hoagie roll with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Tuna Melt

$10.00

Two slices of wheat bread grilled until golden with American cheese and tuna salad

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Applewood house smoked pulled pork served on a BBQ roll with coleslaw.

Ham & Swiss Sandwich

$10.00

House smoked ham topped with Swiss cheese.

Guacamole Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast with pepper jack cheese topped with guacamole served with lettuce, tomato. and onion on the side with a whole roasted jalapeño pepper.

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$17.00

6 oz. tuna steak, blackened and served on a grilled rosemary ciabatta roll with lettuce, tomato, and roasted red pepper pesto mayo. Prepared rare.

Grilled Portabella Sandwich

$13.50

Marinated and grilled portobello mushroom cap with artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, and our house-made roasted red pepper pesto served on a grinder roll.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Entrees

1/2 Broasted Chicken

$14.00

Pressure fried, bone-in 1/2 chicken.

Pork Tacos

$13.00

House smoke pulled pork served in flour tortillas with fresh mango salsa and a jalepeño-cilantro slaw.

Fish Tacos

$15.50

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Chicken Broasted simmered in a mild salsa served on a flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar jack cheese, and a jalapeño avocado sauce with a side of cilantro-lime slaw.

6pc. Jumbo Shrimp

$17.50

Sides

Chips Basket

$2.00

Waffle Fries Basket

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$5.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.00Out of stock

Side Of Sauce

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Roasted Jalepeno

$0.75

Side Of Guac

$2.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Willie Sauce

$0.50

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Side Tarter

$0.50

Side Honey Dijon

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Ceaser

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

Desserts

Chocolate Flourless

$9.00

Tiramisu

$9.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

Lemoncello Gelato

$9.00

Chocolate Gelato

$9.00Out of stock

Coffee Gelato

$9.00

Cherry Gelato

$9.00

Spumoni Bomba

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Cannoli Cake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are open 7 days a week SERVING LUNCH & DINNER ( Until 9/10PM Daily) Carryout Will Be Available subject to Availability Open Monday - Friday at 11:30AM and Saturday/Sunday at 11AM

Location

8 E Geneva St,, Williams Bay, WI 53191

Directions

