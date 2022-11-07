Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harried & Hungry 515 S Michigan Street

review star

No reviews yet

515 S Michigan Street

Seattle, WA 98108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salad/Sandwich Combo
Specialty SANDWICH: The Last Italian Hero
Bleu Buffalo

Box Lunch

Catering

$16.00

Sandwich

Bleu Buffalo

Bleu Buffalo

$10.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House Fermented Chili Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Celeriac Slaw on Toasted Baguette

Olympic

Olympic

$9.75

Oven Roasted Chicken, Confit Onions, Shaved Cucumber, Melted Fontina & Arugula with House Mustard on Toasted Baguette

Rainier

Rainier

$10.00

House Pastrami, Pickled Chili Relish, Fresh Basil, Melted Provolone, Romaine Lettuce with Charred Tomato Aioli on Toasted Baguette

Old Smokey

Old Smokey

$10.00

Slow Smoked Brisket, House Chimichurri, Confit Onion, Melted Swiss & Romaine on Toasted Sourdough

Havana

Havana

$10.50

Roasted Mojo Pork, Pepper Crusted Ham, House Dill Pickle, Confit Onions, Melted Swiss & Romaine with House Mustard on Toasted Baguette

BLT

BLT

$9.00

House Made Smoked Bacon, Tomato & Romaine with House Rosemary Aioli on Toasted Wheat

Mozzarella Capri (Vegetarian)

Mozzarella Capri (Vegetarian)

$9.00

Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Fresh Basil with Cracked Black Pepper and Sea Salt on Toasted Baguette

Seattle Native (Vegetarian)

Seattle Native (Vegetarian)

$9.00

Roasted Eggplant, Melted Parmesan & Mixed Greens with Charred Tomato Aioli on Toasted Focaccia

Specialty SANDWICH: The Last Italian Hero

$10.75

Specialty SANDWICH: The Last Italian Hero- Hot capicola, calabrian sauasage and genoa salami with banana pepper, red onion, shredduce, provolone, red wine italian aioli on toasted baguette.

Half Bleu Buffalo

Half Bleu Buffalo

$5.25

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House Fermented Chili Buffalo Sauce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Celeriac Slaw on Toasted Baguette

Half Olympic

Half Olympic

$5.25

Oven Roasted Chicken, Confit Onions, Shaved Cucumber, Melted Fontina & Arugula with House Mustard on Toasted Baguette

Half Rainier

Half Rainier

$5.25

House Pastrami, Pickled Chili Relish, Fresh Basil, Melted Provolone, Romaine Lettuce with Charred Tomato Aioli on Toasted Baguette

Half Old Smokey

Half Old Smokey

$5.25

Slow Smoked Brisket, House Chimichurri, Confit Onion, Melted Swiss & Romaine on Toasted Sourdough

Half Havana

Half Havana

$5.25

Roasted Mojo Pork, Pepper Crusted Ham, House Dill Pickle, Confit Onions, Melted Swiss & Romaine with House Mustard on Toasted Baguette

Half BLT

Half BLT

$5.25

House Made Smoked Bacon, Tomato & Romaine with House Rosemary Aioli on Toasted Wheat

Half Mozzarella Capri

Half Mozzarella Capri

$5.25

Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Fresh Basil with Cracked Black Pepper and Sea Salt on Toasted Baguette

Half Seattle Native (Vegetarian

Half Seattle Native (Vegetarian

$5.25

Roasted Eggplant, Melted Parmesan & Mixed Greens with Charred Tomato Aioli on Toasted Focaccia

Half Special Sandwich

$5.25

Varies

Half Special

$5.25Out of stock

Variable Entree or Salad

Salad

Cobb (Gluten Free)

Cobb (Gluten Free)

$10.50

Grilled Chicken, House Bacon, Tomato, Soft Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Avocado on Romaine with House Bleu Cheese Dressing

Taqueria (Gluten Free)

Taqueria (Gluten Free)

$9.75

Grilled Guajillo Chicken, Black Beans, Taqueria Style Pickled Jalapenos, Shaved Radish, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Scallions & Lime on Romaine with House Crema Dressing

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, House Garlic Croutons & Fresh Lemon on Romaine with House Caesar Dressing

Caesar Salad (Vegetarian)

Caesar Salad (Vegetarian)

$8.25

Parmesan, House Garlic Croutons & Fresh Lemon on Romaine with House Caesar Dressing

Mediterranean (Vegetarian/Gluten Free)

Mediterranean (Vegetarian/Gluten Free)

$9.50

Crispy Falafel, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Chickpeas & Feta on Mixed Greens with House Tahini Vinaigrette

Washington Waldorf

Washington Waldorf

$9.00

Washington Apples, Shaved Celery, Candied Walnuts & Bleu Cheese Crumbles on Mixed Greens with House Red Wine Vinaigrette

Special Salad: Sun Tzu Salad

$10.25

Specialty Salad: Sun Tzu Salad Grilled sticky sesame chicken, shaved cabbage, pea's, mandarin orange, almond, and yuzu vinaigrette.

Half Cobb (Gluten Free)

Half Cobb (Gluten Free)

$6.49

Grilled Chicken, House Bacon, Tomato, Soft Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Avocado on Romaine with House Bleu Cheese Dressing

Half Taqueria (Gluten Free)

Half Taqueria (Gluten Free)

$6.20

Grilled Guajillo Chicken, Black Beans, Taqueria Style Pickled Jalapenos, Shaved Radish, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Scallions & Lime on Romaine with House Crema Dressing

Half Chicken Caesar

Half Chicken Caesar

$6.20

Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, House Garlic Croutons & Fresh Lemon on Romaine with House Caesar Dressing

Half Caesar Salad (Vegetarian)

Half Caesar Salad (Vegetarian)

$5.61

Parmesan, House Garlic Croutons & Fresh Lemon on Romaine with House Caesar Dressing

Half Mediterranean (Vegetarian/Gluten Free)

Half Mediterranean (Vegetarian/Gluten Free)

$6.20

Crispy Falafel, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Chickpeas & Feta on Mixed Greens with House Tahini Vinaigrette

Half Washington Waldorf (Vegetarian/Gluten Free)

Half Washington Waldorf (Vegetarian/Gluten Free)

$6.20

Washington Apples, Shaved Celery, Candied Walnuts & Bleu Cheese Crumbles on Mixed Greens with House Red Wine Vinaigrette

Half Special Salad

$6.20

Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, House Garlic Croutons, Fresh Lemon & Romaine with House Caesar Dressing in Whole Wheat Wrap

Cobb Wrap

$10.50

Grilled Chicken, House Bacon, Tomato, Soft Boiled Egg, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Avocado & Romaine with House Bleu Cheese Dressing in Whole Wheat Wrap

Fried Chicken Caesar Wrap

Fried Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Fried Chicken, Parmesan, House Garlic Croutons, Fresh Lemon & Romaine with House Caesar Dressing in Whole Wheat Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

Mediterranean Wrap

$9.50

Crispy Falafel, Tomato, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Chickpeas, Feta, Hummus & Mixed Greens with House Tahini Vinaigrette in Whole Wheat Wrap

Taqueria Wrap

Taqueria Wrap

$9.75

Grilled Guajillo Chicken, Black Beans, Taqueria Style Pickled Jalapenos, Shaved Radish, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Scallions, Lime & Romaine with House Crema Dressing in Whole Wheat Wrap

Washinton Waldorf Wrap

$9.00

Washington Apples, Shaved Celery, Candied Walnuts, Bleu Cheese Crumbles & Mixed Greens with House Red Wine Vinaigrette in Whole Wheat Wrap

Half Cobb Wrap

$5.25

Half Taqueria Wrap

$5.25

Half Chicken Caesar Wrap

$5.25

Half Fried Chicken Casear Wrap

$5.25

Half Mediterranean Wrap

$5.25

Half Waldorf Wrap

$5.25

Soup

12 oz Tomato Soup

$6.50

8 oz Tomato Soup

$5.00

8oz Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$5.00Out of stock

12oz Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$6.50Out of stock

Combos

Soup/Sandwich Combo

$10.00

Salad/Sandwich Combo

$10.00

Sandwich/Wrap Combo

$10.00

Wrap/Salad Combo

$10.00

Soup/Salad Combo

$10.00

Wrap/ Soup Combo

$10.00

Breakfast

Fried Chicken and a Biscuit

Fried Chicken and a Biscuit

$7.50

House Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Marbled Egg, Pickled Red Onion & Jalapeno Aioli on Fresh House Buttermilk Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit Sandwich

Sausage Biscuit Sandwich

$6.50

House Breakfast Sausage, Marbled Egg & Melted Provolone on Fresh House Buttermilk Biscuit

Bacon Biscuit Sandwich

$6.50

House Bacon, Marbled Egg & Melted Provolone on Fresh House Buttermilk Biscuit

Veggie Biscuit Sandwich

$6.00

Fresh Tomato, Marbled Egg & Melted Provolone on Fresh House Buttermilk Biscuit

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

$7.00

House Made Pastrami, Marbled Egg, Caramelized Onion, Herb Cream Cheese & Arugula on Toasted Everything Bagel

Croissant Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

$7.00

House Bacon, Marbled Egg, Avocado, Tomato & House Rosemary Aioli on Toasted Croissant

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

House Breakfast Sausage, Potato Hash, 2 Scrambled Eggs, Taqueria Style Pickled Jalapenos, Queso Fresco & House Crema in a Whole Wheat Wrap

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

House Bacon, Potato Hash, 2 Scrambled Eggs, Taqueria Style Pickled Jalapenos, Queso Fresco & House Crema in a Whole Wheat Wrap

OG Breakfast

OG Breakfast

$7.50

House Potato Hash, 2 Eggs Your Way, Choice of House Bacon or Sausage & Choice of Biscuit or Wheat or Sourdough Toast

Bagel & Herb Cream Cheese

Bagel & Herb Cream Cheese

$4.50

Choice of Plain, Everything or Cinnamon Raisin Bagel with House Herb Cream Cheese

Breakfast Sides

Potato Hash

Potato Hash

$3.00

House Potato Has with Scallions

Bacon

Bacon

$2.00

House Made and Smoked Bacon

Sausage

Sausage

$2.00

House Made Breakfast Sausage

Pastrami

$3.00

House Made and Smoked Beef Pastrami

Egg

Egg

$1.00

One Egg how you like it

Rosie Bake Make Deserts

Chocolate Rocky Rose Swiss Roll

$4.99

Key Lime Cheese Cake Cup

$4.99Out of stock

Black Cherry Forest Swiss Roll

$4.99Out of stock

Apple Crisp Pie

$4.25Out of stock

Lemon Raspberry Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie with Chocolate Ganache

$3.45Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$4.25Out of stock

Tiramisu Cup

$4.99Out of stock

Vanilla Swiss Roll

$4.99Out of stock

Orange Marmalade Cake

$4.25

Snickerdoodle

$3.45

Pastries

Croissant

$3.00

Seasonal Croissant

Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Seasonal Muffin

Scone

$3.00Out of stock

Seasonal Scone

Donut

$4.00Out of stock

Seasonal Donut

Snacks

Triple Chocolate Cookie

$2.00

Milk, Dark & White Chocolate Chips in a Chocolate Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Classic Chocolate Chip

Lemon Cooler Cookie

$2.00

White Chocolate Chips & Coconut in a Lemon Cookie

Chips

Chips

$1.00

Tim's Cascade Chips

Single House Dill Pickle

$1.25

House Made Berry Crumble

$3.00Out of stock

Extras

1/2lb. Bacon

$6.17

House Made and Smoked Bacon

1/2lb. Breakfast Sausage

$4.38

House Made Sausage

1/2lb. Brisket

$7.72

House Made and Smoked Beef Brisket

1/2lb. Pastrami

$8.23

House Made and Smoked Beef Pastrami

1/2lb. Pepper Crusted Ham

$5.15

House Made and Roasted Ham

16oz Croutons (Small)

16oz Croutons (Small)

$3.09Out of stock

House Made Garlic Croutons

1lb. Bacon

$12.34

House Made and Smoked Bacon

1lb. Breakfast Sausage

$8.74

House Made Sausage

1lb. Brisket

$15.42

House Made and Smoked Beef Brisket

1lb. Pastrami

$16.45

House Made and Smoked Beef Pastrami

1lb. Pepper Crusted Ham

$10.28

House Made and Roasted Ham

32oz Croutons (Large)

32oz Croutons (Large)

$5.15Out of stock

House Made Garlic Croutons

Candied Walnuts

$5.15

House Made Candied Walnuts

Daily Side Salad

$3.09

Vegetable, Pasta or Grain Salad made fresh daily

House Grilled Chicken

$3.35

House Grilled Chicken Thigh

House Made Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$3.35

House Made Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh

House Made Dressing

$5.15

Various House Made Dressing

House Made Granola

House Made Granola

$4.12

House Made Granola

House Made Hot Sauce

House Made Hot Sauce

$5.15

Various House Made Hot Sauces (serrano, fresno, habanero)

House Made Pickles

House Made Pickles

$4.12

Various House Made Pickles

Toasted Cheese

$4.12

Red Onions

$4.00

Pickles Jalapenos

$4.00

Red Onions

$4.00

Drinks

Canned Soda

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Izze

$1.65

Perrier

$2.25

Drip Coffee

$2.00

Proudly Serving Caffe Vita Coffee

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.16

Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.22

Bottled Water

$1.00

Orange juice

$3.00

House Pineapple Ginger Kombucha

$4.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh and House Made

Location

515 S Michigan Street, Seattle, WA 98108

Directions

Gallery
Harried & Hungry image
Harried & Hungry image
Harried & Hungry image

Similar restaurants in your area

Burb's Burgers - Georgetown - 5825 Airport Way S
orange starNo Reviews
5825 Airport Way S Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurantnext
GEORGETOWN LIQUOR COMPANY
orange star4.3 • 873
5501 Airport Way S Ste.B Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurantnext
FONDA LA CATRINA
orange star4.2 • 2,522
5905 Airport Way S Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurantnext
El Sirenito
orange star4.4 • 404
5901 Airport Way S Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurantnext
Elysian Brewing Co. - Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
5410 Airport Way Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurantnext
Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Slices)
orange starNo Reviews
6601 Carleton Avenue South Seattle, WA 98108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston