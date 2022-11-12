Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Harriet's Famous Hamburger Sandwiches | Hot & Fast

review star

No reviews yet

1115 N Brevard Street

Suite #6

Charlotte, NC 28206

Popular Items

Hamburger + Cheese
Kiddos Hamburger + Cheese
Hamburger

MENU

Hamburger

Hamburger

$8.95

All Natural, Premium Black Angus by Creekstone Farms. Buttery Brioche Bun. House-made Pickles. Ribbon Red Onions. Simple Sauce. Served to "Medium Right" Perfection.

Hamburger + Cheese

Hamburger + Cheese

$9.95

All Natural, Premium Black Angus Patties from Creekstone Farms. Buttery Brioche Bun. House-made Pickles. Ribbon Red Onions. Simple Sauce. California Creamery White American Cheese. Served to "Medium Right" Perfection.

Jucy Lucy

Jucy Lucy

$9.95

Our signature secret item hailing from the great 612. A cheese-stuffed Hamburger *Consuming Raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. .

Kiddos Hamburger

Kiddos Hamburger

$5.95

Single All Natural, Premium Single Patty by Creekstone Farms Served Naked.

Kiddos Hamburger + Cheese

Kiddos Hamburger + Cheese

$5.95

Single All Natural, Premium Single Patty by Creekstone Farms California Creamery White American Cheese. Served Naked.

Crispy Fries

Crispy Fries

$2.95

Golden perfection. Not too thick, not too thin. Just the right amount of salt.

Pop

Pop

$1.95

All Natural, Handcrafted soda from Boylan. 21oz with the best ice there is: Pellet ice.

Water

Water

Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.25
Side of Simple Sauce

Side of Simple Sauce

$0.25
Side of Garlic Aioli

Side of Garlic Aioli

$0.25
Side of Ketchup

Side of Ketchup

Side of Mustard

Side of Mustard

Side of Mayo

Retail

White Patch Hat

White Patch Hat

$30.00
Americas Favorite Sandwich Hat

Americas Favorite Sandwich Hat

$20.00
Yellow Trucker

Yellow Trucker

$20.00
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$20.00
Harriets Tumbler

Harriets Tumbler

$25.00
Sunglasses

Sunglasses

$5.00

Beanie

$30.00
Baseball Hat

Baseball Hat

$25.00

Stickers

Sticker Pack

Sticker Pack

$5.00
Vintage Sign

Vintage Sign

$1.00
Harriet Circle

Harriet Circle

$1.00
Hot & Fast Sticker

Hot & Fast Sticker

$1.00
White & Green Patch Sticker

White & Green Patch Sticker

$1.00
Hamburger Sticker

Hamburger Sticker

$1.00
Yellow & Green Patch Sticker

Yellow & Green Patch Sticker

$1.00
Simple Sauce Sticker

Simple Sauce Sticker

$1.00

Kids Tees

Helpful Harriet

Helpful Harriet

$20.00+
Kind Kai

Kind Kai

$20.00+
Confident Camia

Confident Camia

$20.00+
Positive Penny

Positive Penny

$20.00+

Adults Tees

Adult Gray Tee

Adult Gray Tee

$25.00+
Adult Baseball Tee

Adult Baseball Tee

$30.00+
Adult Green Tee

Adult Green Tee

$25.00+
Adult Black Tee

Adult Black Tee

$25.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:50 pm
Restaurant info

Hot⚡️Fast | Serving America’s Favorite Sandwich + golden fries with a side of kindness | It’s simple: Just be good

Website

Location

1115 N Brevard Street, Suite #6, Charlotte, NC 28206

Directions

Gallery
Harriet's Hamburgers | Hot & Fast image
Harriet's Hamburgers | Hot & Fast image
Harriet's Hamburgers | Hot & Fast image

