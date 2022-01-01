Harrigan's Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Enjoy a hot morning breakfast in our light and bright dining room or on our outdoor garden patio. Start your day with a stack of blueberry pancakes or a made to order 3-egg omelette. Located at the Wellfleet Motel & Lodge, Harrigan's Café is a breakfast-only eatery with specialties like Eggs Benedict, Harrigan's Homemade Corned Beef Hash, and hand-crafted Bloody Mary.
170 US 6, SOUTH WELLFLEET, MA 02663
