Harrigan's Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

170 US 6

SOUTH WELLFLEET, MA 02663

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Juices

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Apple Juice

$3.25

Tomato Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Cold Drinks

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Skim Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Seltzer

$1.50

Iced Coffee

$3.25

Water

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Mocha

Iced coffee and chocolate milk poured over ice.

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

To Go Coffee

$3.25

Smoothies

Sunrise Smoothie

Strawberry, banana, vanilla yogurt, and juice

Berry Blast Smoothie

Strawberry, blueberry, banana, vanilla yogurt, and juice

Frozen Mocha

Iced coffee blended with chocolate milk and ice cubes with whipped cream.

Ultimate Chocolate Shake

Chocolate milk and chocolate ice cubes blended with whipped cream.

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Sacramento tomato juice, grated horseradish, celery salt, black pepper, tabasco sauce, worcestershire, celery, lemon wedge, vodka.

House Infused Bloody Mary

$13.50

Bloody Mary with house infused vodka with garden tomatoes, basil, jalapenos, and celery.

Mimosa-Single

$11.00

Fresh squeezed orange juice, prosecco, Grand Marinier.

Mimosa-Pitcher

$36.00

Fresh squeezed orange juice, prosecco, Grand Marinier-Pitcher.

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Harrigan's homemade Irish cream, kahlua, coffee, and whip cream.

Bottle of Prosecco

$27.00

Virgin Mary

$8.50

Cranberry Mimosa-Single

$10.00

Cranberry Mimosa-Pitcher

$32.00

Beer (Everything else)

$6.50

Beer (Budweiser, Bud Light)

$5.00

Mixed Drink

$9.00

Ruby Red Mimosa

$10.00

Griddle

Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.00+

Homemade buttermilk pankcakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.50+

Blueberry Pancakes

$14.50+

French Toast

$11.00+

French Kiss

$11.50

Kahlua and cream cheese stuffed french toast with fresh strawberry sauce

Eggs

Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$13.50

Mushroom and Cheese Omelette

$13.50

Western Omelette

$14.00

Ham, cheese, peppers and onions.

BTC Omelette

$14.00

Bacon, diced tomatoes, and cheese.

Garden Omelette

$13.50

Diced tomatoes, spinach,onions, and feta cheese.

Harrigan's Special Breakfast

$13.00

2 Eggs, peasant potatoes, toast, and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.

Greek Omelette (Copy)

$12.50

2 Eggs (Copy)

$10.00

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage Link

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Peasant Potatoes

$3.50

Side egg

1 extra egg

Side of Hash

$8.00

Bowl of Greens

$5.00

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Side of Hollandaise (Copy)

$1.00

Breads

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

English Muffin

$3.00

White Bread

$2.50

Wheat Bread

$2.50

Marble Rye

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

$2.50Out of stock

Avocado Toast

$12.50

Gluten Free

$2.50

Sourdough

Fruit

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$9.50

Granola, Yogurt, and Fresh Berries

$14.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.50

Benedicts

Classic Eggs Benedict

$14.50

Grilled english muffin, sliced ham, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise, and peasant potatoes.

Beachcomber Benedict

$15.00

Grilled English muffin, sliced tomatoe, baby spinach, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise, and peasant potatoes.

Irish Benedict

$16.00

Harrigan's homemade hash, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise, and peasant potatoes.

California Benedict

$15.50

Grilled English muffin, sliced tomatoe, guacamole, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise, and peasant potatoes.

Harrigan's Hash

$15.00

Homemade corned beef hash, 2 eggs, peasant potatoes, and toast.

Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

1 egg, cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, and choice of bread.

Specials

Steak & Eggs

$18.50Out of stock

Fleetian Omelette

$13.50Out of stock

Luthers

$14.00Out of stock

Bakery

Spanish

$15.50

Carnitas

$15.50Out of stock

Creole Benedict

$19.50Out of stock

Sliced tomato, creole spiced crab cakes, poached eggs, hollandaise, and peasant potatoes.

Smash Burgers

$12.50+

Bakery

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy a hot morning breakfast in our light and bright dining room or on our outdoor garden patio. Start your day with a stack of blueberry pancakes or a made to order 3-egg omelette. Located at the Wellfleet Motel & Lodge, Harrigan's Café is a breakfast-only eatery with specialties like Eggs Benedict, Harrigan's Homemade Corned Beef Hash, and hand-crafted Bloody Mary.

Website

Location

170 US 6, SOUTH WELLFLEET, MA 02663

Directions

