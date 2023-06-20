Harrington House 11313 stockdale hwy Suite E

Main picView gallery

Coffee

Hot 12oz

Hot Americano 12oz

$3.50

Hot Latte 12oz

$4.25

Hot Mocha 12oz

$4.50

Hot White Mocha 12oz

$4.50

Hot Punjabi cha 12oz

$4.00

Hot Cappuccino 12oz

$4.00

Hot Macchiato 12oz

$4.25

Hot Caramel Macchiato 12oz

$4.50

Hot Green Tea 12oz

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Drip Coffee 12oz

$3.75

Hot Matcha 12oz

$4.00

Hot Cafe Au Lait 12oz

$4.00

Coco’s Hot Chocolate 12oz

$4.00

Hot Golden Tea 12oz

$3.75

Hot Breakfast Blend Tea 12oz

$3.75

Hot Golden Chai Tea 12oz

$3.75

Hot H.H.C.T 12 oz

$4.00

Hot California Ave Chai 12oz

$3.75

Cortado

$3.75

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Extra Shot

$1.00

Hot 16oz

Hot Drip Coffee 16 oz

$4.25

Hot Americano 16 Oz

$3.50

Hot Latte 16 Oz

$5.50

Hot Golden Latte 16 Oz

$5.50

Hot Mocha 16 oz

$5.75

Hot White Mocha 16 oz

$5.75

Hot Punjabi Cha 16 Oz

$5.25

Hot Macchiato 16oz

$5.50

Hot Cappuccino 16 oz

$4.00

Coco’s Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.50

Hot Golden Chai Tea 16oz

$4.00

Hot Breakfast Blend 16oz

$4.00

Hot Green Tea 16oz

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Golden Chai Tea 16oz

$4.00

Hot Harrington House Comfort Tea 16oz

$4.00

Hot Matcha 16oz

$5.50

Hot Califonia Ave Chai 16oz

$4.50

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Extra Shot

$1.00

Cafe Au Lait 16 Oz

$4.50

Iced 12oz

Cold Brew 12oz

$4.25

Iced Drip 12 Oz

$3.00

Iced Latte 12 Oz

$4.25

Iced Americano 12 Oz

$3.75

Iced White Mocha 12 Oz

$4.50

Iced Mocha 12 Oz

$4.50

Iced Caramel Macchito 12 Oz

$4.50

Iced Matcha 12 Oz

$4.75

Iced Punjabi Cha 12 Oz

$4.25

Iced Chocolate Milk 12 Oz

$3.50

Iced 16oz

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Latte 16 Oz

$5.50

Americano Iced 16 Oz

$3.50

Mocha

$5.75

Golden Latte

$5.50

Iced Drip 16 Oz

$3.75

Iced White Mocha 12 Oz

$5.75

Iced Caramel Macchiato 16oz

$5.50

Breakfast

Rise & Dine

Kheer

$12.50

Harrington Toast

$12.00

Oh, That Toast

$13.00

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Green Eggs, and Bacon

$15.00

Biscuit Sandwich

$15.00

The Momma Melt

$15.00

Bagel Sandwich

$14.00

Keto Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

Avocado-No-Toast

$12.50

Gill Express

$15.00

Breakfast Sides

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

House Fries

$4.00

2 Eggs Scrambled

$5.00

2 Eggs Fried

$5.00

Grilled Sourdough

$2.00

Biscuit

$3.00

House Sausage Patty

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Egg Whites

$4.00

Kids Menu Breakfast

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Scrambled Eggs & Bacon

$7.00

Full plain waffle

$9.00

Lunch

Munchies

Paneer Plate

$12.00

Seared Paneer, Spicy Honey Gastrigue, Indian Dukkah, Apple, Areugula, Toasted Baguette

HH Wings Full

$16.00

Cured, Grilled and smoked. Served with Arugula Salad & One of house salads.

Mindy's Mini Samosas

$13.00

House Made Samosas with traditional filling with House Herb Chutney

HH Wings Half

$8.00

Cured, Grilled and smoked. Served with Arugula Salad & One of house salads. 1/2 order

Badmash Fries

$16.00

House fries, House Makhani Gravy, 12 Hour Marinade Chicken, Crumbled Paneer, Pickled Onion & Cilantro

Charcuterie Plate

$18.00

Our chicken wings are grilled, sauced and finished in the smoker….never pre made. Go with the bbq, spicy honey, butter chicken sauce or our house dry rub seasoning. (Substitute with fried cauliflower)

Cauliflower Wings Full

$16.00

Cauliflower Wings Half

$8.00

Mothers Day Charcuterie

$15.00

Fruit & Vegetable Bazaar

Market Grain Salad

$16.00

House Herb Chutney, Braised Farro, Sugar Roasted Carrots, Radish, Fresh Herbs, Puffed Rice, Golden Raisins, Turmeric Vinaigrette.

HH Cesar

$15.00

Shelllyyy’s Way

$15.00

Berry Sweet Summer

$16.00

Handhelds

Nic’s Cali Cut

$17.00

Randy’s Patty Melt

$16.50

HH Burger

$18.00

Paneer Sandwich

$16.00

Punjabi Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Dinner

Fork & Knife

Short Rib

$31.00

Masala Succotash

$26.00

HH Steak Frites

$39.00

Seasonal Salmon

$34.00

HH Rotating Pasta

$24.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Dinner Sides

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

House Fries

$4.00

Gluten Free Fries

Arugula Salad

$4.00

Dessert

Milk & Cookies

$10.00

Gulab Jaman

$8.00

Setlzer

Seltzer Menu

Aperol Spritz Seltzer

$6.00

Cactus Cooler

$5.00

Forbidden Fruit

$6.00

Mojito Seltzer

$5.00

Prickly Pear

$6.00

Royalty

$5.00

For Everyone

Cherry Coke

$4.50

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Dr Pepper

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Abita Root Beer

$6.00

Harrington Curried Ginger Lime Soda

$6.50

Lemon Rosemary Spritz

$7.00

Mango Rasberry Iced Tea

$6.50

Night Cap (Low ABV)

$9.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Mango Lassi (NA)

$8.00

Sprite

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Brunch

Brunch Food

Brunch Wrap

$16.00

Bishop’s Biscuits

$15.00

Harrington Toast

$11.00

Oh, That Toast

$12.50

Charcuterie Plate

$18.00

Steak & Eggs

$33.00

Wake n Bake

$17.00

A.Y.A.P.O.S.?

$19.00

Kheer

$12.50

Keto Brunch Bowl

$17.00

Waffle House

$22.00

New School Waffle

$5.00

Dad Bod Waffle

$6.00

PB&J Waffle

$5.00

Redeye Waffle

$5.00

Cha Waffle

$5.00

Billu Waffle

$6.00

BBQ Burger

$16.00

Bacon Wrapped Hot Dog

$10.00

Tri Tip Bites

$12.00

Brunch Sides

House Fries

$4.00

Two Eggs Scrambled

$4.00

Two Eggs Fried

$4.00

Grilled Sourdough

$2.00

Biscuit

$3.00

House Sausage Patty

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Egg Whites

$4.00

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa Flight

$22.00

Punjabi Toddy

$10.00

Capri Sun

$12.00

Whole Lada Latte

$13.00

Mila’s Mimosa

$12.00

Bloody. Mary

$9.00

Mimosa OJ

$7.00

Mimosa Pinapple

$7.00

Mimosa Cranberry

$7.00

Mimosa Bar

$28.00

Billu's OF Special

$8.00

Merch

T-Shirt

$25.00

T-Shirt Long Sleeve

$30.00

Water Bottle

$20.00

Tumbler

$18.00

Hat

$25.00

Coffee 2lb Bag

$35.00

Coffee Mug

$15.00

Coffee 10oz Box

$22.00

Soda/Juices

Soda\Juice

Sprite

$4.50

Coke

$4.50

Diet coke

$4.50

Dr Pepper

Raspberry tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

OJ

$4.50

Pomegranate

$4.50

Pineapple

$4.50

Kids soda

$3.50

Kids juice

$3.50

Kids Choc Milk

$4.00
