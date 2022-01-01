Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Harris Crab House Kent Narrows

review star

No reviews yet

433 Kent Narrow Way N

Grasonville, MD 21638

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Large Crab
1 Medium Crab
Crab Cake Sandwich

Appetizers

Alligator on Sticks

Alligator on Sticks

$15.95

Wild Caught Alligator Tail Meat, from Louisiana, Marinated with Mustard, Garlic & Hot Sauce. Garnished with Carrots and served with Chipotle Mayo

Baked Oyster Sampler

$17.95

Locally Harvested and Unloaded next door at Harris Seafood; Two stuffed with Crab Imperial, Two Casino and Two 3- Cheese & Bacon

Basket of Fries

$8.50

Basket of Hush Puppies

$9.50

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.50
Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$15.95

Harris Crab Dip Broiled. Served with Sliced Italian Ciabatta Loaf Bread and Antipasto

Crab Nuggets

Crab Nuggets

$17.95

Six one oz. little cakes fried or broiled

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Fresh Wild Caught and processed in Massachusetts, Served with Green Garlic Mayo

Fried Oyster App

Fried Oyster App

$17.95

Select size oysters shucked right next door at Harris Seafood, hand breaded and fried.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.95

Popcorn Shrimp App

$12.95

Size 40/50 Shrimp Hand Breaded and Fried

Corn Bread

$0.50

Corn Bread

Stuffed Oyster Imperial

$18.95

5 Locally Harvested Oysters on the Half Shell Topped with Crab Imperial made with Maryland Crab Meat and Broiled

Fried Softshell Clams

$21.95

Fried Soft Shell Clams Whole bodied Local Soft Shell Clams Hand Breaded and Fried. **Upon Availability**

Soup

Maryland Veg Bowl

$6.95

A Traditional vegetable soup with Crab Meat.

Maryland Crab Quart

$19.00

A Traditional vegetable soup with crab meat.

Cream of Crab Bowl

$7.95

Thick, Hearty cream soup with Lump Crab Meat and a hint of Sherry

Cream of Crab Quart

$22.00

Thick, Hearty Cream Soup with Lump Crab Meat and a hint of Sherry

Blended Bowl

$7.95

Cream of Crab & Maryland Crab Together

Blended Quart

$18.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Large Salad made with Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese & Croutons, Tossed with Creamy Caesar Dressing

Garden Salad

$9.95

Large Salad Made with Colorful Hydro- Ponic Lettuces with Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Red Onion

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$10.95

A Large Salad made with apples, bacon, pecans, Cranberries and feta cheese then tossed with maple viniagrette.

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches are served with fries. Upgrade to a different side for .99 cents or a Side Salad or Baked Potato (After 4pm) for $1.95. We offer White, Wheat, Rye Breads and Potato Rolls.
Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$21.95

A Harris Family Recipe of Lump Blue Crab Meat, served Fried or Broiled on a Potato Roll (Pictured Fried)

Soft Crab Sandwich

$21.95

One Whale Size Chesapeake Bay Soft Crabs, Hand Breaded, fried and served on White Bread

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$18.95

6 - 8 Select Sized Oysters Hand Breaded, Fried and Served on White Toast

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$16.95

Homemade Daily, 6 oz. Portion Served on a Potato Roll

Rockfish Sandwich

$18.95

Broiled, Fried or Grilled and Served on a Potato Roll with French Fries

Flounder Sandwich

$15.95

6 oz. North Atlantic Flounder Hand Breaded, Fried or Broiled and served on a Potato Roll

Hamburger

$12.95

Fresh Half Pound Angus Burger Seasoned and Grilled

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$13.95

Fresh Half Pound Angus Burger Seasoned and Grilled with Cheddar and Bacon

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.95

6 oz. Boneless, Skinless Breast Grilled and Served on a Potato Roll

Harris Crab Burger

Harris Crab Burger

$16.95

6 oz. Angus Burger Topped with an Onion Ring Stuffed of Crab Dip, Smoked Gouda and Cheddar. Served on a Toasted Potato Roll with Fries.

Louisiana Style Po' Boys

Po Boy Sandwich
Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.95

Classic Shrimp Po Boy

Softcrab Po' Boy

Softcrab Po' Boy

$23.95

Fried Softcrabs on a Lightly Toasted Baguette roll, spread with our Homemade Tartar Sauce and finished with Lettuce & Tomato Slices; served with French Fries

Oyster Po' Boy

$20.95

Made with a soft toasted baguette roll, spread with our tartar sauce and finished with lettuce & tomato slices: Served with French Fries

1/2 Shrimp Po' Boy

1/2 Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.95

Made with a Soft Toasted Baguette roll, spread with our tartar sauce and finished with lettuce & tomato slices: Served with a Cup of Maryland Crab Soup

1/2 Softcrab Po' Boy

1/2 Softcrab Po' Boy

$21.95

Made with a Soft Toasted Baguette roll, spread with our Tartar Sauce and finished with Lettuce & Tomato Slices; served with a Cup of Maryland Crab Soup

1/2 Oyster Po' Boy

1/2 Oyster Po' Boy

$18.95

Made with a Soft Toasted Baguette roll, spread with our tartar sauce and finished with lettuce & tomato slices: Served with a Cup of Maryland Crab Soup

Entrees

Entrees are served with a piece of cornbread and choice of two sides unless noted otherwise or a Side Salad for $1.95

Mini Bucket (Steamed)

$39.95

8 Shrimp, 6 Cherrystones, 6 Oysters, 2 Medium Crabs, and Two Sides. May substitute crabs for snow crab cluster.

Harris Seafood Basket (Steamed)

$58.95

Half pound Shrimp, Dozen Cherrystone Clams, Six Oysters, One Lb. mussels, Crabs and Two Ears of Corn **No Other Side included** May Substitute crabs for Snow Crab Clusters for $2.00

Land & Sea Combo

$39.95

12 oz. Steak Grilled to Order

1 Crab Imperial

$22.95

Each 4 oz. Shell Contains Chesapeake Bay Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Meat mixed in a Light Remoulade Sauce and Broiled

2 Crab Imperial

$38.95

Each 4 oz. Shell Contains Chesapeake Bay Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Meat mixed in a Light Remoulade Sauce and Broiled

1 Crab Cakes

1 Crab Cakes

$21.95

A Harris Family Recipe of Maryland Lump Blue Crab Meat. Served Fried or Broiled

2 Crab Cakes

$35.95

A Harris Family Recipe of Maryland Lump Blue Crab Meat. Served Fried or Broiled

Soft Crab Platter

Soft Crab Platter

$37.95

Two Whale Size Chesapeake Bay Soft Crabs Hand Breaded to Order and Fried

Pound Snow Crab Legs

Pound Snow Crab Legs

$41.95

Alaskan Snow Crab Legs

Snow Crab Bucket

$118.95

Three Pounds of Snow Crab Legs

Popcorn Shrimp

$18.95

One Half Pound size 40/50 PUD Shrimp Hand Breaded and Fried

Fried Softshell Clam Entree

$29.95

Chesapeake Bay whole fried soft belly clams.

Steamed Crab

1 Medium Crab

1 Medium Crab

$4.00

1 Large Crab

$6.00

2 Dozen Mediums

$85.00

2 Dozen Large

$125.00

Steamed Seafood

Cherrystone Clams (6)

Cherrystone Clams (6)

$9.95

Chesapeake Middlenecks

Cherrystone Clams (12)

$16.95

Chesapeake Middlenecks

Pail of Cherrystones

Pail of Cherrystones

$38.00

3 Dozen Clams, Steamed and Lightly Seasoned

Mussels

Mussels

$9.95

One Pound Steamed Mussels from Maine

Garlic Mussels

$10.95

Mussels from Maine tossed in garlic butter and served with Mussel Bread

Oysters (6)

Oysters (6)

$9.95

(Steamed or Raw) Chesapeake Bay Oysters

Oysters (12)

$16.95

(Steamed or Raw) Chesapeake Bay Oysters

Steamed Shrimp 1/2 lb

Steamed Shrimp 1/2 lb

$14.00

1/2 Lb. Size 16/20 Wild Gulf of Mexico Brown Shrimp Steamed with our Famous Blend of Crab Seasoning

Steamed Shrimp 1 lb

Steamed Shrimp 1 lb

$26.00

One Pound Size 16/20 Wild Gulf of Mexico Brown Shrimp Steamed with our Famous Blend of Crab Seasoning

Al la Carte

A La Carte Crab Cake

$19.00

Al La Carte Imperial

$19.95

A La Carte Soft Crab

$18.00

Sides

Cole Slaw

$2.95

Potato Salad

$2.95

French Fries

$2.95

Hush Puppies

$3.95

Onion Rings

$2.95

Corn on the Cob

$2.95

Vegetable of the Day

$2.95

Applesauce

$1.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Garlic Mayo

$1.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Desserts

Homemade Mini Nutty Buddy

Homemade Mini Nutty Buddy

$4.50

Mini Nutty Buddie Harris' Famous Homemade Favorite, Mini Size

Homemade Nutty Buddy

Homemade Nutty Buddy

$6.50

Large Nutty Buddie Harris' Famous Homemade Favorite

French Silk Pie

French Silk Pie

$5.00

French Silk Pie

Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.50

Turtle Cheesecake served with Toasted Pecans in Syrup

Smith Island Cake

$8.50

Kids Food

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Fish Sticks

$9.00

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kids Shrimp Basket

$9.00

Crab Cake Slider

$11.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Hot Dog

$6.25

Grilled Cheese

$6.25

Kids Ice Cream

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 am
Restaurant info

Harris Crab House opened its doors in 1981, situated on the Kent Narrows Waterway, four miles east of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. For five generations, Harris Crab House has remained a family business and has been a fixture in the seafood business on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Website

Location

433 Kent Narrow Way N, Grasonville, MD 21638

Directions

Gallery
Harris Crab House image
Harris Crab House image
Harris Crab House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fisherman's Inn
orange starNo Reviews
3116 Main St Grasonville, MD 21638
View restaurantnext
The Narrows Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,291
3023 Kent Narrow Way S Grasonville, MD 21638
View restaurantnext
Bridges - 321 WELLS COVE RD.
orange starNo Reviews
321 WELLS COVE RD, GRASONVILLE, MD 21638
View restaurantnext
Severn Inn
orange starNo Reviews
1993 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Annapolis, MD 21409
View restaurantnext
Donnelly's Dockside
orange star4.4 • 1,116
1050 Deep Creek Ave Arnold, MD 21012
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Crabs and Ribs - Annapolis
orange starNo Reviews
100 Main St Ste 2 Annapolis, MD 21401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Grasonville

The Narrows Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,291
3023 Kent Narrow Way S Grasonville, MD 21638
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grasonville
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Saint Michaels
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Annapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)
Arnold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Sparrows Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston