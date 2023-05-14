Harrison's Culinary Co.

Restaurant header imageView gallery

BBQ

Entree

Chopped Beef Brisket

Chopped Beef Brisket

$9.00+

Texas style brisket, smoked low and slow for 12-14 hours over red oak. A Texas staple as tried and true as the star on our flag!

Sliced Beef Brisket

Sliced Beef Brisket

$9.00+

Texas style brisket, smoked low and slow for 12-14 hours over red oak. A Texas staple as tried and true as the star on our flag!

St Louis Cut Pork Spare Ribs

St Louis Cut Pork Spare Ribs

$9.00+

Succulent, smoky pork spare ribs, St. Louis cut, smoked over red oak. Our ribs are a dry rib, prepared with our own dry rub, with sauce on the side if you’d like. 4-5 bones per order.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$9.00+

Smoked Turkey Breast

$8.00+

Pulled Pork

$8.00+Out of stock

Smoked Sausage

$5.00+Out of stock

Sloppy Joe Sandwich

$4.00Out of stock

Pepperjack Cheese Sausage

$5.00+

Boudin & Pepperjack Eggrolls (3)

$6.00Out of stock

Baked Potato

$5.00Out of stock

Baked Potato with Meat

$13.00Out of stock

Cajun Smoke Sausage

$5.00

Plate

Beef Brisket Plate

$13.00

St Louis Cut Pork Spare Ribs

$13.00

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$13.00

Turkey Breast Plate

$12.00

Pulled Pork Plate

$12.00Out of stock

Smoked Sausage Plate

$9.00Out of stock

Sloppy Joe Plate

$6.00Out of stock

Boudin & Pepperjack Cheese Eggrolls (3) Plate

$10.00Out of stock

Pepperjack Cheese Sausage Plate

$9.00

2 Meat Combo Plate

$18.00

3 Meat Combo Plate

$23.00

Cajun Smoke Sausage Plate

$9.00

Side

Potato Salad

$6.00+

Coleslaw

$6.00+

Baked Beans

$6.00+

Mixed Greens

$6.00+

HCC BBQ Sauce

$5.00+

BBQ Kettle Chips

$2.00

Fancy Mac

$6.00+Out of stock

Crawfish Mac & Cheese

$6.00+Out of stock

Drink

Bottle Water

$1.00

Brew Tea

$1.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Homemade banana pudding, my momma’s recipe!

Peach Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

Blackberry Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Cup

$2.00Out of stock

Secret Menu

Entree

The Sapp Sandwich

$10.00

chopped brisket topped with chopped pork belly burnt ends

The Durwin Sandwich

$10.00

chopped brisket topped with chopped smoked sausage

The Dwayne Sandwich

$10.00

sliced smoked sausage topped with chopped pork belly burnt ends

Pop's

$10.00

The Mom

$12.00

Potato Salad topped with chopped brisket.

The Stevie Boy

$10.00

The Jay Bird

$10.00

The Jaden

$11.00

The Give Back

$10.00

Plate

The Dwayne Plate

$14.00

sliced smoked sausage topped with chopped pork belly burnt ends

The Shelton (Cap American)

$28.00

The Sapp Plate

$14.00

chopped brisket topped with chopped pork belly burnt ends

The Durwin Plate

$14.00

chopped brisket topped with chopped smoked sausage

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve traditional Texas barbecue, slow smoked over red oak, with fresh house-made sides daily. From time to time, we’ll also have Cajun etoufee’s, gumbos, and other dishes to brighten your day. Open at 11, close at 6 unless we sell out early! Check us out online at harrisonsculinaryco.com or on Facebook and Instagram. Hope to see y’all!

Location

6144 Old Hwy 135 N Suite #500, Kilgore, TX 75662

Directions

