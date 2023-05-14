Harrison's Culinary Co.
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
We serve traditional Texas barbecue, slow smoked over red oak, with fresh house-made sides daily. From time to time, we’ll also have Cajun etoufee’s, gumbos, and other dishes to brighten your day. Open at 11, close at 6 unless we sell out early! Check us out online at harrisonsculinaryco.com or on Facebook and Instagram. Hope to see y’all!
Location
6144 Old Hwy 135 N Suite #500, Kilgore, TX 75662
