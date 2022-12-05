A map showing the location of Harrison's Pub and GrillView gallery

Harrison's Pub and Grill

3160 Pokegama Lake Trail

Lac du Flambeau, WI 54538

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Alcohol

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Bloody

$7.00

Cosmo

$7.00

Gimlet

$5.00

Martini

$5.50

Black Russian

$7.00

Blind Russian

$9.00

White Russian

$7.00

Amaretto Stone Sour

$4.00

Blue Caraco

$3.00

Peach schnapps

$3.00

Doctors cherry

$3.00

Doctors mint

$3.00

Amaretto

$3.00

Peppermint schnapps

$3.00

Rumpleminze

$5.50

Goldschlager

$5.50

Jagermeister

$5.50

Baileys

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Hazy Rabbit IPA

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller 64

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Lite

$5.00

Leinenkugel

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.25

Carbliss

$5.00

Pabst

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Cabernet

Merlot

Pinot Nior

Port

$8.00

Zinfandel

Pinot Grigio

Moscato

$4.00

Chardonay

Rosé

Rail

$4.50

Bulleit

$7.00

Bullet Rye

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$7.75

Makers

$6.50

Rail

$4.50

Korbel

$5.50

Blackberry

$4.50

Rail

$4.50

Bombay

$7.00

Tanqueray

$5.50

Rail

$4.50

Bacardi

$4.50

Bacardi Limon

$4.50

Bacardi Light

$4.50

Captain Morgan

$4.50

Malibu

$4.50

Dewars

$5.00

Johnny Walker Black

$8.75

Rail

$4.50

Butterfly Cannon

$6.00

Hornitos

$5.50

Jose Gold

$5.00

Lobos 1707

$7.50

Patron Silver

$8.50

Rail

$4.50

Absolute

$5.00

Absolute Citron

$5.00

Grey Goose

$7.50

Stoli

$5.00

Tightline (organic)

$4.50

UV Blue

$4.50

Titos

$7.00

Rail

$4.50

Canadian Club

$4.50

Crown

$6.50

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Peach

$5.50

Crown Salted Caramel

$5.50

Fireball

$4.50

Jameson

$7.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Seagram's VO

$5.00

Windsor Apple

$4.50

Windsor Canadian

$4.50

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Kitty Cocktail

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Water

Club Soda

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Mtn.Dew

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Squirt

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Appetizers

Calamari Rings

$10.00

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Deep Fried Portebella Strips

$10.00

French Fries

$4.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00

Mozerella Sticks

$9.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Pretzel Bites

$7.00

Spinach Artichoke Wonton

$9.00

Wings

Walleye Fingers

$12.00

Soup

Chili

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Build a Sandwich

1\2 lb burger

$10.00

1\4 lb brat patty

$7.00

Kids 1\4 lb burger

$7.00

Chicken

$10.00

Walleye

$10.00

BLT

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Ribeye Steak

$16.00

Pizza

12' crust

$10.00

16' crust

$14.00

Baskets

4pc Chicken Basket

$15.00

Chicken Tenders Basket

$12.00

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids PB&J

$4.00

Kids Mac and cheese

$5.00

Kids 1\4 lb burger

$7.00

Kids Frank in a Blanket

$6.00

Kids Tender

$6.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Fishfry

Cod

$15.00

Walleye

$19.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Relaxed, family friendly, neighborhood Pub and Grill.

Location

3160 Pokegama Lake Trail, Lac du Flambeau, WI 54538

Directions

