Bars & Lounges
American
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen Harry's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
130 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Jeffersonville
American Smokehouse Stadium - Highway 62
4.2 • 1,115
5580 Hwy 62 Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurant
More near Jeffersonville