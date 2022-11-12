Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen Harry's

review star

No reviews yet

130 West Riverside Drive

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Popular Items

Wings
Big Boy Fish Sandwich
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

STARTERS

Mountain of Nachos

$13.00

nacho chips, house chili, homemade cheese sauce, lettuce and jalapenos

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00

thick slices of dill pickle chips, breaded and deep fried, served with smokey ranch

Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese

Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese

$10.00

fried klause pretzel served with house made beer cheese

Wings

Wings

$15.00

one pound of crispy, golden fried wings tossed in house buffalo (mild or hot) or Cajun rub

Harry's Cheese Balls

Harry's Cheese Balls

$10.00

delicious blend of chedder, jack, cream cheese & jalapenos deep fried & served with jalapeno ranch

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.50

crispy battered cauliflower with a hint of aleppo and cayenne peppers, served with blue cheese dressing

Chips & Cheese

$9.00

SALADS/SOUPS

The Taphouse

$9.00

california blend, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheddar cheese, onion and cornbread croutons

Broc & Bacon Salad

$10.00

Homemade Chili

$10.00+

homestyle chili with beef, beans and house seasoning

Soup of the Week

$9.00+

SOD & Taphouse

$13.00

SOD & Broccoli Salad

$13.00

Chili & Taphouse

$13.00

Chili & Broccoli Salad

$13.00

HANDHELDS

Harry's Pub Burger

$16.00

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$13.50

grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, black bean and corn salsa, tomato basil tortilla, homemade salsa ranch

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.00

8 oz. hand pattied beef, choice of american, swiss, chedder or pepper-jack cheese (add bacon +1)

Big Boy Fish Sandwich

$15.00

atlantic whitefish, served blackened or beer battered, served with a side of house tarter sauce

Ham & Cheese Sand.

$14.00
Buff Chicken Sand

Buff Chicken Sand

$14.00

fried or grilled chicken breast, tossed in choice of house buffalo (mild or hot), topped with pepperjack

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

fresh shaved prime rib, topped with provolone cheese, onion and peppers

Pork Tenderloin Sand

$14.00

BLT

$14.00

thick cut bacon, local tomatoes, and fresh lettuce and a side of smoked aioli

PLATES

Shrimp N Grits

Shrimp N Grits

$20.00

seven jumbo shrimp, blackened and served on top of poblano cheese grits

Parmesan Ranch Chicken

$17.00
Bourbon Mango Salmon

Bourbon Mango Salmon

$22.00

fresh chilean salmon, bourbon marinade, topped with a mango reduction, served with sweet Thai broccoli

Manhattan Roast Beef

$16.00

SIDES

Seasoned French Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings Basket

$7.00

Sweet Tai Broccoli

$6.00

Side House Salad

$4.50

Mashed Potoates

$6.00

Seasoned Green Beans

$6.00

Brussel Sprounts

$7.00

ROTATING DESSERT

Cheesecake with your choice of chocolate or raspberry drizzle

Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Cookie Dough Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Triple Layer Choc Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Choc Chip And Cookie Cake

$7.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Tenders

$6.00

hand breaded tenders served with fries

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

cheeseburger served with american cheese and a side of fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Shirts

Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$24.00

Hooded Sweatshirt

$28.00Out of stock

Long Sleeve

$22.00

Private Party

$20.00

Short Sleeve

$18.00Out of stock

Tank Top

$18.00

Hats

Hats

$20.00Out of stock

Beanie

$14.00Out of stock

Koozie

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

130 West Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Directions

Gallery
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen image
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen image

Map
