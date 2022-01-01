Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harry Buffalo HB Elyria

review star

No reviews yet

3619 Midway Mall Unit B20

Elyria, OH 44035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Reg BONELESS Wings Fries
Boom Boom Shrimp
Bacon BBQ Burger

Appetizers

House-Made Guacamole / Chips / Salsa
Baked Pretzel Sticks

Baked Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Beer Cheese and Honey Mustard

Beer Cheese & Bacon Fries

$7.00

Cheese Sauce, and Bacon

Beer Cheese & Bacon Fries (Copy)

$7.00

Cheese Sauce, and Bacon

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.00

Lightly Breaded Shrimp, Slaw, Spicy Boom Boom Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00
Buffalo Eggrolls

Buffalo Eggrolls

$10.00

Cheddar, Scallion, Celery, Pepperoni, and Boom Boom Sauce

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Cheese sauce, diced tomato, jalapeño, guacamole, salsa, sour cream

Garlic Parm Fries

$7.00

Cheese sauce, bacon and fried egg

Onion Ring Basket

$8.00

Pub Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheddar, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Charred Corn, Scallion, and Sour Cream

Stadium Fries

Stadium Fries

$7.00

Cheese Sauce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Scallion, and Sour Cream

Tender Basket

Tender Basket

$10.00

Four Tenders / Fries / Fancy Sauce / Choice Of Dipping Sauce.

Wings

Reg BONELESS Wings Fries

Reg BONELESS Wings Fries

$11.00

Deep fried and toss with your favorite sauce

Lg BONELESS Wings Fries

Lg BONELESS Wings Fries

$21.00

Deep fried and toss with your favorite sauce

Tacos

House Slaw, Tomatoes, and Boom Boom Sauce. Three Flour Tortillas Served With Fries
Spiced Chicken Tacos

Spiced Chicken Tacos

$9.00

House Slaw, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream. Three Flour Tortillas Served With Fries

Spicy Beef Tacos

Spicy Beef Tacos

$9.00

Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream. Three Flour Tortillas Served With Fries

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$11.00
Fried Chicken Tacos

Fried Chicken Tacos

$11.00

House Slaw / Pico De Gallo / Avocado / Thai Chili / Served With Fries

Salads & Bowls

House Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Croutons, Carrots, Tomato, Red Onion, and Cheese

BBQ Chix Santa Fe Salad

BBQ Chix Santa Fe Salad

$12.00

Cheese Mix, Charred Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, and Tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Buffalo sauce, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, celery, and mozzarella

Classic Italian Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Breaded Tenders / Buffalo Sauce / Cheddar / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Fries

Buffalo Mac Cheese Melt

$12.00

Breaded Tenders / Buffalo Sauce / Mac & Cheese / Cheddar/ Italian Bread / Fries

Buttered Cheesesteak

$12.00

Provolone / Mushroom & Onions / Mayo / Italian Bread / Fries

Motherclucker

$11.00

Spicy Tenders / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Mayo / Brioche Bun / Fries

The Classic

The Classic

$11.00

Breaded Tenders / Slaw / Pickle / Fancy Sauce / Brioche Bun / Fries

Bbq Chicken Santa Fe Wrap

$11.00

Soup

French Onion

$5.00

Bison Chili

$6.00

Sides

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Creamy Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Fresh Vegetable

$4.00

House Slaw

$4.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

Side of Celery

$0.50

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side of Fancy Sauce

$0.50

Side of Mayo

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Wafers

$4.00

Side Of Salsa

$1.00

Side Of Marinara

$1.00

Smash Burgers

BYO Smash Burger

$10.50

ALL BURGERS SERVED WITH FRIES, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER (GFA)

Bacon BBQ Burger

Bacon BBQ Burger

$12.00

Swiss Cheese / Onions Straws / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / BBQ Sauce. Served with fries.

Fried Egg Burger

$12.00

American Cheese / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Red Onion / Fancy Sauce. Served with fries.

Shroomin Swiss Burger

$12.00

Swiss Cheese / Grilled Onions & Mushrooms / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Fancy Sauce. Served with fries.

Super Herd Burger

Super Herd Burger

$12.00

American & Swiss Cheese / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Pickle / Fancy Sauce. Served with fries.

Fatty Melt

$11.50

Dessert

Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

Giant Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie Topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, & Chocolate Sauces

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Giant Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie Topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, & Chocolate Sauces

Kids Menu

Kids Boneless Wings

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Kids Pizza

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3619 Midway Mall Unit B20, Elyria, OH 44035

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Harry Buffalo- image

Similar restaurants in your area

Erie Island Coffee - Elyria
orange starNo Reviews
148 Middle Ave Elyria, OH 44035
View restaurantnext
Foundry Kitchen & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
525 Broad St. Elyria, OH 44035
View restaurantnext
Jones Bones BBQ - 301 Broad St
orange starNo Reviews
301 Broad St Elyria, OH 44035
View restaurantnext
Dirty Donkey Tavern & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
656 Sugar Lane Elyria, OH 44035
View restaurantnext
Moosehead BBQ Grill in Amherst - 7660 Leavitt Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
7660 Leavitt Rd Amherst, OH 44001
View restaurantnext
Bay Diner - Bay Village
orange star4.3 • 605
660 Dover Center Road Bay Village, OH 44140
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Elyria
Avon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Oberlin
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Avon Lake
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
North Olmsted
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Strongsville
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Rocky River
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston