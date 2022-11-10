Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
American

Harry Buffalo Lakewood HB Lakewood

1,211 Reviews

$$

18605 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood, OH 44107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

House-Made Guacamole / Chips / Salsa

***AS APP***

Baked Pretzel Sticks

Baked Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Beer Cheese and Honey Mustard

Beer Cheese & Bacon Fries

$7.00

Cheese Sauce, and Bacon

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.00

Lightly Breaded Shrimp, Slaw, Spicy Boom Boom Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Served with Cajun Ranch

Buffalo Eggrolls

Buffalo Eggrolls

$10.00

Cheddar, Scallion, Celery, Pepperoni, and Boom Boom Sauce

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Cheese sauce, diced tomato, jalapeño, guacamole, salsa, sour cream

Fish & Chips

$10.00

Fried Fish Filets, Fries, and Tartar Sauce

Garlic Parm Fries

$7.00

Cheese sauce, bacon and fried egg

Onion Ring Basket

$8.00

Pub Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheddar, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Charred Corn, Scallion, and Sour Cream

Stadium Fries

Stadium Fries

$7.00

Cheese Sauce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Scallion, and Sour Cream

Tender Basket

Tender Basket

$10.00

Four Tenders / Fries / Fancy Sauce / Choice Of Dipping Sauce.

Pierogis - 3

$4.00

Pierogis - 6

$7.00

Wings

Reg BONELESS Wings Fries

Reg BONELESS Wings Fries

$11.00

Deep fried and toss with your favorite sauce

Lg BONELESS Wings Fries

Lg BONELESS Wings Fries

$21.00

Deep fried and toss with your favorite sauce

***AS APP***

Tacos

House Slaw, Tomatoes, and Boom Boom Sauce. Three Flour Tortillas Served With Fries
Spiced Chicken Tacos

Spiced Chicken Tacos

$9.00

House Slaw, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream. Three Flour Tortillas Served With Fries

Spicy Beef Tacos

Spicy Beef Tacos

$9.00

Lettuce, Shredded Cheddar, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream. Three Flour Tortillas Served With Fries

Fried Fish Tacos

$11.00

House Slaw, Shredded Cheddar, Pickles, and Boom Boom Sauce. Three Flour Tortillas Served With Fries

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$11.00
Fried Chicken Tacos

Fried Chicken Tacos

$11.00

House Slaw / Pico De Gallo / Avocado / Thai Chili / Served With Fries

Salads & Bowls

House Salad

$11.00

Grilled Chicken, Croutons, Carrots, Tomato, Red Onion, and Cheese

BBQ Chix Santa Fe Salad

BBQ Chix Santa Fe Salad

$12.00

Cheese Mix, Charred Corn, Black Beans, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, and Tortilla

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

Buffalo sauce, banana pepper, tomato, red onion, celery, and mozzarella

Cajun Santa Fe Bowl

$12.00

Shrimp, Rice, Broccoli, Carrot, Red Pepper, Corn, Black Bean, Avocado, and Cajun Ranch

Bison Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Grilled Bison, Rice, Charred Corn, Black Bean, Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers, Cilantro, Pico De Gallo, and Sour Cream

Buffalo Mac & Cheese Bake

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, and Mac and Cheese

Italian Salad

$11.00

Bowl - Korean BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Shrimp, Rice, Broccoli, Carrot, Red Pepper, Corn, Black Bean, Avocado, and Cajun Ranch

Sandwiches

CORNED BEEF SANDWICH

$12.00

Provolone / Mushroom & Onions / Mayo / Italian Bread / Fries

REUBEN

$12.00

Provolone / Mushroom & Onions / Mayo / Italian Bread / Fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Breaded Tenders / Buffalo Sauce / Cheddar / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Fries

Buffalo Mac Cheese Melt

$12.00

Breaded Tenders / Buffalo Sauce / Mac & Cheese / Cheddar/ Italian Bread / Fries

Buttered Cheesesteak

$12.00

Provolone / Mushroom & Onions / Mayo / Italian Bread / Fries

Fried Fish Melt

Fried Fish Melt

$11.00

Fried Fish / House Slaw / American / Pickles / Tartar Sauce / Italian Bread / Fries

Motherclucker

$11.00

Spicy Tenders / Lettuce / Tomato / Onion / Mayo / Brioche Bun / Fries

The Classic

The Classic

$11.00

Breaded Tenders / Slaw / Pickle / Fancy Sauce / Brioche Bun / Fries

Wrap - BBQ Chicken Santa Fe

$11.00

Grilled Chicken / Provolone / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Red Onion / Mayo / Italian Bread / Served With Fries

Soup

French Onion

$5.00

Bison Chili

$6.00

Sides

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Creamy Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Fresh Vegetable

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

House Slaw

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$1.50

Side of Celery

$0.50

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side of Fancy Sauce

$0.50

Side of Mayo

Side Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Wafers

$4.00

3oz Side Of Guac

$2.00

Side Of Salsa

$1.00

Side Of Marinara

$1.00

No Disposables

Yes Disposables

Smash Burgers

BYO Burger

$10.50

ALL BURGERS SERVED WITH FRIES, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER (GFA)

Bacon BBQ Burger

Bacon BBQ Burger

$12.00

Swiss Cheese / Onions Straws / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / BBQ Sauce. Served with fries.

Fried Egg Burger

$12.00

American Cheese / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Red Onion / Fancy Sauce. Served with fries.

Shroomin Swiss Burger

$12.00

Swiss Cheese / Grilled Onions & Mushrooms / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Fancy Sauce. Served with fries.

Super Herd Burger

Super Herd Burger

$12.00

American & Swiss Cheese / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Pickle / Fancy Sauce. Served with fries.

Fatty Melt

$11.50

Swiss Cheese / Grilled Onions & Mushrooms / Bacon / Lettuce / Tomato / Fancy Sauce. Served with fries.

Dessert

Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

Giant Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie Topped with Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, & Chocolate Sauces

Kids Menu

Kids Boneless Wings

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Kids Pizza

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We appreciate your support and business! Cheers! #GetToTheBuff

Location

18605 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107

Directions

