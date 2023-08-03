- Home
Harry Buffalo - North Olmsted 4824 Great Northern Blvd.
4824 Great Northern Blvd.
North Olmsted, OH 44070
HAPPY HOUR
HH Craft Pints
Angry Orchard 16oz
Bells 16oz
Blue Moon 16oz
Columbus Ipa 16oz
Dogfish 60 Min 16oz
Fathead Bumbleberry 16oz
Founders Ipa 16oz
G.L. Dortmunder 16oz
G.L. Seasonal 16oz
Goose Island 312 16oz
Hazy Little Thing 16oz
Head Hunter 16oz
Leinen Seasonal 16oz
Haze Jude Ipa 16oz
Rhinegeist Truth 16oz
White Rajah 16oz
Big Wave 16oz
Dogfish Citrus 16oz
Rhinegeist Juicy 16oz
Stella 16oz
HH Domestic Talls
HH Well Drinks
HH House Wine
HH Food
FOOD
Appetizers
Pub Quesadilla
Cheddar/Tomato/Banana Peppers/Charred Corn/Scallions/Sour Cream
Baked Pretzel Sticks
Cheese Sauce/Honey Mustard
Fried Cheese Curds
Side of Marinara
Chicken Nachos
Cheese Sauce/Diced Tomato/Jalapeno/Guacamole/Salsa/Sour Cream
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
Cheddar/Pepperoni/Scallions/Celery/Cheddar Jack/Thai Chili Sauce
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Garlic Butter/Provolone/Mozzarella/Parmesan/Side of Marinara
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Melted Cream Cheese/Cheddar Jack/Buffalo Sauce/Celery/Scallios Served with – tortilla chips, pita chips, or raw veggies.
Boom Boom Shrimp
Lightly Breaded Shrimp/Cabbage/Spicy Boom Boom Sauce
Pita Nachos
Fried Pita/Cream Cheese/Tomato/Banana Peppers/Scallions/Mozzarella
Harry’s Potato Skins
Cheddar-Jack/Bacon/Scallions/Sour Cream
Stuffed Jalapeno Pretzels
Two Giant Pretzels/Honey Mustard Sauce
Beer Battered Onions Rings
Aioli Dipping Sauce
Loaded Fried
Salads
House Salad
Croutons/Carrots/Tomato/Red Onion
BBQ Chicken Sante Fe Salad
Cheddar/Corn/Black Bean/Tomato/Red Onions/Avocado/Tortilla
Tropical Cranberry Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken/Strawberries/Cranberries/Apples/Walnuts/Mozzarella/Balsamic & Basil
Soy Salmon Salad
Salmon Fillet Drizzled with Soy Chili Glaze/Mozzarella/Walnuts/Pico/Carrots/Served with Balsamic & Basil
Bowls
Cajun Bowl
Shrimp/Rice/Broccoli/Carrots/Red Peppers/Corn/Black Bean/Avocado/Cajun Ranch
Bison Burrito Bowl
Grilled Bison/Rice/Charred Corn/Black Bean/Avocado/Roasted Red Peppers/Cilantro/Pico De Gallo/Sour Cream
Thai Chicken Bowl
Grilled Chicken/Rice/Corn/Broccoli/Peppers/Almonds/Carrots/Shredded Cabbage/Soy Chili Sauce/Thai Peanut Sauce
Sandwiches
Herd Cheesesteak
Shaved Prime Rib/Provolone/Grilled Onions & Mushrooms/Mayo/Italian Bread
Ranchero Turkey Wrap
Turkey Breast/Cheddar/Bacon/Lettuce
Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken/Provolone/Bacon/Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onions/Mayo/Italian Bread
Classic French Dip
Shaved Prime Rib/Provolone/Creamy Horseradish/Grilled Hoagie/Au Jus
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Melt
Crispy Chicken/Buffalo Sauce/Cheddar/Creamy Mac & Cheese/Italian Bread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded Tenders/Buffalo Sauce/Cheddar/Bacon/Lettuce/Tomato/Fries
Wings
Tacos
Pizzas
Burger Bonanza
Bourbon Burger
Swiss/Onion Straws/Lettuce/Roasted Red Peppers/Tomato/Bourbon Sauce
Fried Egg Burger
American/Bacon/Lettuce/Tomato/Onion/Fancy Sauce
Bacon BBQ Burger
Swiss/Onion Straws/Bacon/Lettuce/Tomato/BBQ Sauce
Shroomin Swiss
Swiss/Onions & Shrooms/Bacon/Lettuce/Tomato/Fancy Sauce
Big Merica
American/Lettuce/Pickles/Red Onions/Fancy Sauce
Super Herd
American & Swiss/Bacon/Lettuce/Tomato/Pickles/Fancy Sauce
BYO Burger
Chicken Tenders
Original Tender Basket
Four Tenders/Fries/Fancy Sauce/Choice of Dipping Sauce
Spicy Tender Basket
Four Tenders/Fries/Fancy Sauce/Choice of Dipping Sauce
The Motherclucker
Spicy Tenders/Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onions/Mayo/Brioche Bun/Fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded Tenders/Buffalo Sauce/Cheddar/Bacon/Lettuce/Tomato/Fries
The Classic
Soup & Sides
French Onion Soup
Bison Chili
Sweet Potato Fries
Creamy Mac & Cheese
Basket of Fries
Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato
House Slaw
Rice Pilaf
Pierogies
Chips & Salsa
Mixed Vegetables
Side Salad
garlic toast
sd sauces
Side of Chips
Side of Pita
Pretzel Stk
Celery\ Dressing
Entrees
Lake Perch
Served with Fries & Coleslaw
Grilled Wild Caught Salmon
Drizzled with Soy Chili Glaze Over a Bed of Rice Pilaf & Mixed Vegetables
12oz Ribeye Dinner
Served with Baked Potato & Mixed Vegetable
Chicken Parmesan
Two Italian Crusted Chicken Breasts Topped with Melted Provolone Over Penne Pasta
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Grilled Chicken/Buffalo Sauce/Mac & Cheese
BBQ Ribs Half Slab
Dry Rubbed and Slow Roasted Baby Back Ribs, Glazed With Your Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce. Served with Homemade Coleslaw & French Fries
BBQ Ribs Full Slab
Dry Rubbed and Slow Roasted Baby Back Ribs, Glazed With Your Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce. Served with Homemade Coleslaw & French Fries