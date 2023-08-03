HAPPY HOUR

HH Craft Pints

Angry Orchard 16oz

$3.00

Bells 16oz

$3.00

Blue Moon 16oz

$3.00

Columbus Ipa 16oz

$3.00

Dogfish 60 Min 16oz

$3.00

Fathead Bumbleberry 16oz

$3.00

Founders Ipa 16oz

$3.00

G.L. Dortmunder 16oz

$3.00

G.L. Seasonal 16oz

$3.00

Goose Island 312 16oz

$3.00

Hazy Little Thing 16oz

$3.00Out of stock

Head Hunter 16oz

$3.00

Leinen Seasonal 16oz

$3.00

Haze Jude Ipa 16oz

$3.00

Rhinegeist Truth 16oz

$3.00

White Rajah 16oz

$3.00

Big Wave 16oz

$3.00

Dogfish Citrus 16oz

$3.00

Rhinegeist Juicy 16oz

$3.00

Stella 16oz

$3.00

HH Domestic Talls

Bud 22oz

$3.00

Bud Lite 22oz

$3.00

Coors Light 22oz

$3.00

Mich Ultra 22oz

$3.00

Miller Lite 22oz

$3.00

Yuengling 22oz

$3.00

Labatt 22oz

$3.00

HH Well Drinks

Bourbon Well

$3.00

Gin Well

$3.00

Rum Well

$3.00

Scotch Well

$3.00

Tequila Well

$3.00

Vodka Well

$3.00

Whiskey Well

$3.00

HH House Wine

barefoot merlot

$3.00

barefoot cabernet

$3.00

barefoot chardonnay

$3.00

barefoot moscato

$3.00

barefoot pinot grigio

$3.00

HH Food

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$6.00

Melted Cream Cheese/Cheddar Jack/Buffalo Sauce/Celery/Scallios Served with – tortilla chips, pita chips, or raw veggies.

FOOD

Appetizers

Pub Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheddar/Tomato/Banana Peppers/Charred Corn/Scallions/Sour Cream

Baked Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Cheese Sauce/Honey Mustard

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00

Side of Marinara

Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Cheese Sauce/Diced Tomato/Jalapeno/Guacamole/Salsa/Sour Cream

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$14.00Out of stock

Cheddar/Pepperoni/Scallions/Celery/Cheddar Jack/Thai Chili Sauce

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$13.00

Garlic Butter/Provolone/Mozzarella/Parmesan/Side of Marinara

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

Melted Cream Cheese/Cheddar Jack/Buffalo Sauce/Celery/Scallios Served with – tortilla chips, pita chips, or raw veggies.

Boom Boom Shrimp

$16.00

Lightly Breaded Shrimp/Cabbage/Spicy Boom Boom Sauce

Pita Nachos

$13.00

Fried Pita/Cream Cheese/Tomato/Banana Peppers/Scallions/Mozzarella

Harry’s Potato Skins

$13.00

Cheddar-Jack/Bacon/Scallions/Sour Cream

Stuffed Jalapeno Pretzels

$14.00

Two Giant Pretzels/Honey Mustard Sauce

Beer Battered Onions Rings

$13.00

Aioli Dipping Sauce

Loaded Fried

Cheese & Bacon Fries

$11.00

Cheese Sauce/Bacon

Stadium Fries

$11.00

Cheese Sauce/Tomato/Jalapeno/Scallions/Sour Cream

Salads

House Salad

$11.00

Croutons/Carrots/Tomato/Red Onion

BBQ Chicken Sante Fe Salad

$17.00

Cheddar/Corn/Black Bean/Tomato/Red Onions/Avocado/Tortilla

Tropical Cranberry Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled Chicken/Strawberries/Cranberries/Apples/Walnuts/Mozzarella/Balsamic & Basil

Soy Salmon Salad

$21.00

Salmon Fillet Drizzled with Soy Chili Glaze/Mozzarella/Walnuts/Pico/Carrots/Served with Balsamic & Basil

Bowls

Cajun Bowl

$19.00

Shrimp/Rice/Broccoli/Carrots/Red Peppers/Corn/Black Bean/Avocado/Cajun Ranch

Bison Burrito Bowl

$18.00

Grilled Bison/Rice/Charred Corn/Black Bean/Avocado/Roasted Red Peppers/Cilantro/Pico De Gallo/Sour Cream

Thai Chicken Bowl

$18.00

Grilled Chicken/Rice/Corn/Broccoli/Peppers/Almonds/Carrots/Shredded Cabbage/Soy Chili Sauce/Thai Peanut Sauce

Sandwiches

Herd Cheesesteak

$18.00

Shaved Prime Rib/Provolone/Grilled Onions & Mushrooms/Mayo/Italian Bread

Ranchero Turkey Wrap

$14.00

Turkey Breast/Cheddar/Bacon/Lettuce

Chicken Club

$15.00

Grilled Chicken/Provolone/Bacon/Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onions/Mayo/Italian Bread

Classic French Dip

$18.00

Shaved Prime Rib/Provolone/Creamy Horseradish/Grilled Hoagie/Au Jus

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Melt

$18.00

Crispy Chicken/Buffalo Sauce/Cheddar/Creamy Mac & Cheese/Italian Bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Breaded Tenders/Buffalo Sauce/Cheddar/Bacon/Lettuce/Tomato/Fries

Wings

8 Jumbo Wings + Fries

$14.00

16 Jumbo Wings + Fries

$26.00

32 Jumbo Wings + Fries

$49.00

8 Boneless Wings + Fries

$14.00

16 Boneless Wings + Fries

$22.00

32 Boneless Wings + Fries

$49.00

Tacos

Spicy Beef Tacos

$14.00

Lettuce/Cheddar/Pico De Gallo/Sour Cream

Fried Fish Tacos

$14.00

House Slaw/Cheddar/Pickles/Spicy Boom Boom Sauce

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

House Slaw/Tomato/Spicy Boom Boom Sauce

Pizzas

BYO Pizza

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Cheese Mix/Buffalo Sauce

Sweet BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella/Onions/Bacon

Deluxe Pizza

$21.00

Mozzarella/Pepperoni/Bacon/Mushrooms/Onions/Banana Peppers/Red Peppers

Burger Bonanza

Bourbon Burger

$15.00

Swiss/Onion Straws/Lettuce/Roasted Red Peppers/Tomato/Bourbon Sauce

Fried Egg Burger

$16.00

American/Bacon/Lettuce/Tomato/Onion/Fancy Sauce

Bacon BBQ Burger

$16.00

Swiss/Onion Straws/Bacon/Lettuce/Tomato/BBQ Sauce

Shroomin Swiss

$16.00

Swiss/Onions & Shrooms/Bacon/Lettuce/Tomato/Fancy Sauce

Big Merica

$15.00

American/Lettuce/Pickles/Red Onions/Fancy Sauce

Super Herd

$16.00

American & Swiss/Bacon/Lettuce/Tomato/Pickles/Fancy Sauce

BYO Burger

Chicken Tenders

Original Tender Basket

$16.00

Four Tenders/Fries/Fancy Sauce/Choice of Dipping Sauce

Spicy Tender Basket

$16.00

Four Tenders/Fries/Fancy Sauce/Choice of Dipping Sauce

The Motherclucker

$16.00

Spicy Tenders/Lettuce/Tomato/Red Onions/Mayo/Brioche Bun/Fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Breaded Tenders/Buffalo Sauce/Cheddar/Bacon/Lettuce/Tomato/Fries

The Classic

$16.00

Soup & Sides

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Bison Chili

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Creamy Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Basket of Fries

$9.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.00

House Slaw

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$5.00

Pierogies

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Mixed Vegetables

$6.00

Side Salad

$7.00

garlic toast

$1.00

sd sauces

Side of Chips

$3.00

Side of Pita

$3.00

Pretzel Stk

$1.00

Celery\ Dressing

$2.50

Entrees

Lake Perch

$29.00

Served with Fries & Coleslaw

Grilled Wild Caught Salmon

$23.00

Drizzled with Soy Chili Glaze Over a Bed of Rice Pilaf & Mixed Vegetables

12oz Ribeye Dinner

$29.00

Served with Baked Potato & Mixed Vegetable

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Two Italian Crusted Chicken Breasts Topped with Melted Provolone Over Penne Pasta

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Grilled Chicken/Buffalo Sauce/Mac & Cheese

BBQ Ribs Half Slab

$21.00

Dry Rubbed and Slow Roasted Baby Back Ribs, Glazed With Your Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce. Served with Homemade Coleslaw & French Fries

BBQ Ribs Full Slab

$39.00

Dry Rubbed and Slow Roasted Baby Back Ribs, Glazed With Your Choice of Sweet or Spicy BBQ Sauce. Served with Homemade Coleslaw & French Fries

Desserts

cheesecake

$7.00

skillet cookie

$7.00Out of stock

Ice Cream

$6.00

Kids

Kids chicken fingers

$6.00

Kids boneless wings

$6.00

Kids cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids grilled cheese

$6.00

Kids cheese pizza

$6.00

Kids mac and cheese

$6.00

DRINKS

N/A Bev

Apple Juice

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Decaf

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Rootbeer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Bottles & Cans

Astra Can

$5.50

Blakes Strawberry Cider can

$5.00

Bud BTL

$3.50

Bud Lite Lime

$3.75

Bud Lt Bottle

$3.50

Cidergeist Blitzber

$5.00

Cidergeist Bubble

$5.00

Coors Lite BTL

$3.50

Corona BTL

$4.00

Corona Lite BTL

$4.00

Corona Premier

$4.00

Edmund Fitz BTL

$4.25

Flannel Mouth Can

$4.00

Heineken 00 BTL

$3.50

Heinekin BTL

$4.25

High Noon Can

$6.00

Labatt Blue BTL

$4.00

Labatt Blue N/A BTL

$4.00

Labatt Light BTL

$4.00

Mich Ultra BTL

$3.50

Mikes Hard

$4.25

Miller Highlife

$3.00

Miller Lite BTL

$3.00

Modello BTL

$3.00

Odouls Na BTL

$3.00

PBR 16 Oz Can

$3.75

Rainbow Seeker Can

$4.00

Red Stripe BTL

$4.25

Roll Rock BTL

$4.00

Sam Ams BTL

$4.25

Smirnoff Ice BTL

$3.75

Sunny D Vodka Can

$6.00

Thirsty dog mex lager can

$5.00

Triple Jam Can

$4.00

Truly Can

$5.00

Truly Vodka Seltzer

$6.00Out of stock

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Victory juicy monkey can

$5.00

White Claw Can

$5.50

White Claw Vodka Can

$6.50

Yuengling BTL

$3.75