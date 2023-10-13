Starters

St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail

St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail

$19.95

4 jumbo shrimp served with our spicy, signature cocktail sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

lightly hand-breaded, sweet chili sauce

Grilled Slab Bacon

Grilled Slab Bacon

$17.00

locally sourced from Smoking Goose, root beer maple glaze

Prime Beef Meatballs

Prime Beef Meatballs

$16.00

3 house-made prime beef, veal, pork meatballs, tomato sauce, ricotta gratin

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Ravioli

$13.00

cheese filled ravioli with traditional marinara

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$10.00

prepared with a trio of sweet caramelized onions

Guacamole

Guacamole

$13.00

hass avocado, serrano pepper, cilantro, aged Manchego, tortilla chips, roasted tomato salsa

Salads

Wedge

Wedge

$14.00

bacon, tomatoes, creamy Gorgonzola dressing

Caesar

Caesar

$14.00

romaine hearts, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, herb croutons

Romaine Hearts

Romaine Hearts

$14.00

apples, Gorgonzola, candied walnuts, champagne-rosemary vinaigrette

Cali Choped Salad

Cali Choped Salad

$19.00

hass avocado, chicken, gorgonzola, peppered bacon, grape tomatoes, provolone, cucumber, carrots

Izzy's House Salad

Izzy's House Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, English cucumbers, grape tomatoes, aged cheddar, peppered bacon and seasoned croutons

Burrata & Brussels Sprouts Salad

Burrata & Brussels Sprouts Salad

$17.00

hand-tied burrata, Meyer Lemon vinaigrette, green onion, snap peas, radishes, pickled red onion

Emerald Kale Salad

Emerald Kale Salad

$11.00

aged Manchego, dried cranberries, green onion, sunflower seeds, red cabbage, fresh mint, cilantro vinaigrette, peanut satay sauce

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

$17.00

Entrees

12oz New York Strip

12oz New York Strip

$36.00

14 oz. rolled in cracked pepper, pan-seared, orange brandy butter sauce

14oz New York Strip

14oz New York Strip

$55.00

flavorful strip with a mid-range of marbling

8oz Filet Mignon

8oz Filet Mignon

$56.00

tender, center-cut

12oz Filet Mignon

12oz Filet Mignon

$72.00

tender, center-cut

14oz Ribeye

14oz Ribeye

$55.00

excellent marbling, loaded with flavor

Ribeye Filet

$54.00

8 oz. center cut ribeye, full-flavored with generous marbling throughout

Cowboy Ribeye

Cowboy Ribeye

$73.00

18 oz. exceptional flavor, great balance of marbling

Penne Alfredo

Penne Alfredo

$25.00

locally sourced from Nicole Taylor’s with garlic Parmesan cream sauce, choice of chicken or shrimp

Radiatori Pasta with Lemon Chicken

Radiatori Pasta with Lemon Chicken

$25.00

locally sourced from Nicole Taylor’s with roasted chicken, pancetta, tomatoes, white wine, and basil

Lobster Sacchetti

Lobster Sacchetti

$33.00

succulent lobster, English peas, sacchetti purse pasta filled with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Romano and Parmesan in a lobster cream sauce

Pan-Seared Scallops

Pan-Seared Scallops

$42.00

jumbo sea scallops, edamame, roasted corn, rainbow carrots, pancetta, Cajun beurre blanc

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$38.00

sourced from the Bay of Fundy, served with house-made remoulade and redskin mashed potatoes

Fresh Atlantic Cod

Fresh Atlantic Cod

$28.00

blackened, house-made remoulade, served with sauteed French green beans

Cold Water Lobster Tail

Cold Water Lobster Tail

$70.00

9 oz. succulent cold water lobster tail, drawn butter, served with roasted asparagus and redskin mashed potatoes

Berkshire Pork Chop

Berkshire Pork Chop

$42.00

Brandy Dijon sauce, redskin mashed potatoes

Roasted Chicken Breast

Roasted Chicken Breast

$32.00

airline-cut with wild mushroom demi-glace, served with mashed potatoes

Prime Meatloaf

Prime Meatloaf

$26.00

USDA Prime beef, pork, and veal, bourbon peppercorn sauce, served with redskin mashed potatoes

Sandwiches

Prime Steakburger

Prime Steakburger

$17.00

ground USDA Prime, traditional toppings, white cheddar, mayo, served with fresh-cut fries

St. Elmo Prime Rib Sandwich

St. Elmo Prime Rib Sandwich

$26.00

white cheddar, au jus, creamy horseradish, served with fresh-cut fries

Chicken Avo-Kale

Chicken Avo-Kale

$16.00

sweet tea brined crispy chicken breast, smashed haas avocado, marinated red onion, kale, white cheddar, served with fresh-cut fries

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$15.00

traditional toppings, mayo, served with house-made chips

Tavern Club

Tavern Club

$17.00

Fra’ Mani ham, roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, honey truffle dijonnaise, served with fresh-cut fries

Cilantro Lime Steak Tacos

Cilantro Lime Steak Tacos

$20.00

marinated Denver steak, kale slaw, chimichurri, cilantro lime crema

Half Tavern Club

Half Tavern Club

$11.00

Fra’ Mani ham, roasted turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayo, honey truffle dijonnaise, served with fresh-cut fries

Half Prime Rib Sandwich

Half Prime Rib Sandwich

$13.00

white cheddar, au jus, creamy horseradish, served with fresh-cut fries

Filet Slider

Filet Slider

$6.00
Fried Chicken Slider

Fried Chicken Slider

$6.00
Fried Shrimp Slider

Fried Shrimp Slider

$6.00

Pizza

Downtown Special Pizza

Downtown Special Pizza

$15.00

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms

Tuscan Pizza

Tuscan Pizza

$15.00

pesto ricotta, red bell pepper, kale, sliced tomato, four cheese blend

St. Elmo Prime Rib Pizza

St. Elmo Prime Rib Pizza

$22.00

slow roasted prime rib, horseradish ricotta, mushrooms, campfire onion marmalade

Pepperoni & Fresh Mozzarella Pizza

$15.00

fresh sliced mozzarella, GiAntonio Italian pepperoni, fresh basil

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$10.00

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00
Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$6.00

House-Made Chips

$6.00
House-Made Onion Rings

House-Made Onion Rings

$12.00
Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$30.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00
Roasted Asparagus

Roasted Asparagus

$12.00
Skillet Mushrooms

Skillet Mushrooms

$12.00

Desserts

Woodford Bread Pudding

Woodford Bread Pudding

$18.00

chocolate bread pudding, sea salt caramel ice cream, and finished with Woodford Reserve bourbon

Signature Brownie

Signature Brownie

$13.00

warmed brownie, hot fudge, Woodford Reserve caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, whipped topping, and candied pecans

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

brownie crumb crust, topped with peanut butter glaze

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$11.00

generous slice of cheesecake served with raspberry puree

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Madagascar vanilla bean custard

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Kids

Kids Burger Sliders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheeese

$7.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Fried Chicken

$7.00

Kids Filet Medallions

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$7.00