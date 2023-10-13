Harry & Izzy's - Downtown 153 South Illinois Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in anHarry & Izzy's is an independent, upscale American Grill. Its ambiance exudes class and sophistication in a comfortable setting with a lively bar and unique dining rooms that incorporate dark woods, lush fabrics and a deep color palette. This sister restaurant to the famous St. Elmo Steak House, shares a few classic dishes, while also offering more menu variety. Open for lunch and dinner daily.d enjoy!
Location
153 South Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46225
