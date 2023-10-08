Eggs Benedict

$14.00

2 eggs poached medium & balanced atop griddled English muffies & your choice of Traditional (Thomas's ham & hollandaise), Florentine (arugula, wild mushrooms, tomato, hollandaise, herbs), or Philly Cheesesteak (top round beef, grilled onions, hatch green chile, cooper's sharp and hollandaise). Comes with hash browns unless they want to sub home fries. Choice of toast: italian (white) multigrain (wheat) Muffy (muffin) or biscuit.