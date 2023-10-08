BREKKIE

EGGSELSIOR!

Harry's Big Breakfast

$13.00

2 eggs your way, choice of meat, hash browns. Choice of toast: italian (white) multigrain (wheat) Muffy (muffin) or biscuit.

Huevos Epsteinos

$16.00

2 easy eggs, gritz, roasted pork and green Hatch green chile sauce. Does not come with hash browns or toast.

Eggs Benedict

$14.00

2 eggs poached medium & balanced atop griddled English muffies & your choice of Traditional (Thomas's ham & hollandaise), Florentine (arugula, wild mushrooms, tomato, hollandaise, herbs), or Philly Cheesesteak (top round beef, grilled onions, hatch green chile, cooper's sharp and hollandaise). Comes with hash browns unless they want to sub home fries. Choice of toast: italian (white) multigrain (wheat) Muffy (muffin) or biscuit.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, house chorizo, pinto beans, smack mix, green chile, potatoes, avocado, sour cream, & pepperjack in a huge flour tortilla. Served with a side of house salsa and a fruit cup (sub browns for no additional charge). Can be made vegetarian or with chicken for chorizo.

Pork Roll Egg and Cheese (breakfast)

$12.00

Griddled Taylor Ham (a regional spam/ham like meat from Philly) 2 fried eggs and Cooper's American Cheese on Kaiser bun with mayo. Served with Hash Browns.

Biscuits & Gravy

$14.00

2 freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with our house sausage sawmill gravy, 2 eggs your way. Comes with hash browns unless they want to sub home fries. Choice of toast: italian (white) multigrain (wheat) Muffy (muffin) or biscuit.

Harry's Cheesesteak Hash

$14.00

Griddled, thinly-sliced ribeye, onions, Rot's wild mushrooms, broccolini, Hatch chile, & home fries topped with Cooper's Sharp & 2 eggs. Choice of toast.

Steak & Eggs

$20.00

6oz Choice NY Strip, topped with A-1 butter, 2 eggs your way. Comes with hash browns unless they want to sub home fries. Choice of toast: italian (white) multigrain (wheat) Muffy (muffin) or biscuit.

Wings and Eggs

$13.00Out of stock

OMELETS

The SMACK! Omelet

$14.00

Seasoned with Hatch green chile powder, stuffed with applewood-smoked bacon, Smack Mix (roasted Hatch green chile, red onion, garlic), avocado, & cream cheese, smothered in our green chile sauce & pepperjack & topped off with fresh cilantro.

Garden Variety Omelet

$13.00

Tomato, broccolini, arugula, Rot's Bounty wild mushrooms, red onion and garlic, topped with hollandaise & fresh herbs.

The James Taylor Omelet

$13.00

Taylor ham, broccolini, onions, garlic, hatch green chile and Cooper's.

The Jim Croce Omelet

$14.00

Italian roast pork, tomatoes, wild mushrooms onions and provolone.

Country and Western Omelet

$13.00

Twice-smoked ham, red onion, bell pepper, Cooper's American cheese!

Cheesesteak Omelet

$14.00

Top round, onions, broccolini, Hatch green chile, & Cooper's Sharp American cheese.

Total Cheesefest Omelet

$11.00

Cooper's Sharp, Pepperjack, Sharp Cheddar, Provolone and Swiss.

Adventure Time

$13.00

Build your own omelet option: up to 4 ingredients included, additional ingredients are $1 for basic, $2 for fancy or deluxe ingredients. All omelets come with hashbrowns and choice of toast.

Salmon I Am

$15.00

CAKES, WAFFLES, FRENCH TOAST

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

2 pieces of Harry's famous fried chicken, our homemade Belgian waffle, Great River maple syrup, Louisiana hot sauce, & whipped butter.

3 Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Our homemade buttermilk pancakes, served with whipped butter & Great River maple syrup. Add blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips, or whipped cream for $1. Gluten-Free available on request.

2 Buttermilk Pancakes

$8.00

Our homemade buttermilk pancakes, served with whipped butter & Great River maple syrup. Add blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips, or whipped cream for $1. Gluten-Free available on request.

1 Buttermilk Pancake

$4.00

Our homemade buttermilk pancakes, served with whipped butter & Great River maple syrup. Add blueberries, strawberries, chocolate chips, or whipped cream for $1. Gluten-Free available on request.

Waffle

$9.00

Our homemade Belgian waffle topped with your choice of strawberries, blueberries, or chocolate chips and topped with whipped cream. Served with whipped butter and Great River maple syrup.

French Toast

$10.00

Two thick slices of our rustic Italian or multi-grain soaked in Dr. Epstein's secret custard & served with whipped butter & Great River maple syrup. Add blueberries, strawberries, or chocolate chips for $1.

1/2 order French Toast

$7.00

A thick slice of our rustic Italian or multi-grain soaked in Dr. Epstein's secret custard & served with whipped butter & Great River maple syrup. Add blueberries, strawberries, or chocolate chips for $1.

BREKKIE SIDES

Side Meat

$5.00

3 strips applewood-smoked bacon, 2 house-made sausage patties, Thomas's pit ham, Taylor Ham, Pollo Asado, House Chorizo, Soyrizo, Impossible Sausage

Side Toast

$3.00

Italian Loaf, Multigrain, Muffy, or Buttermilk Biscuit

2 Eggs

$4.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Home Fries

$4.00

These are more like sliced potatoes than cubed home fries, people might be confused. NOT french fries or house fries.

Grits, Bowl

$9.00

Bob's Red Mill white corn grits served with any of the following: butter, milk, cinnamon, brown sugar, Great River maple & your choice of walnuts, raisins, blueberries, or strawberries

Grits, Cup

$5.00

Bob's Red Mill white corn grits served with any of the following: butter, milk, cinnamon, brown sugar, Great River maple & your choice of walnuts, raisins, blueberries, or strawberries

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.00

Fresh Fruit, Bowl

$9.00

SIDE SAUCE

Ranch

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Dill Aoli

$0.50

Dressings

Maple Syrup

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Gravy

$0.50

Green Chile Sauce

$0.50

Honey

$0.50

Side Condiment

$0.50

DRINKS

DRINKS

Water

Fountain Pop

$3.00

Coffee Harry's Mud

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Juice

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Club Soda

Fancy Pop

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Cobra Verde

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Italian Soda

$3.50

Italian Cream Soda

$4.00

Yoo-Hoo

$4.00

Kids Drink

$1.00

ESPRESSO

Espresso Shot

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Breve

$6.00

Americano

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Italian Soda

$3.50

Italian Cream Soda

$4.00

KIDS/DESSERTS

KIDS

Egg Muffy Sammy

$9.00

Fried egg, ham, American on a muffy with hash browns or fruit cup.

Harry's Li'l Brekkie

$9.00

1 egg, 1/2 order meat, hash or fruit, toast.

3 L'l Cakes

$8.00

3 Li'l cakes with berries or chocolate chips, butter, & maple syrup.

Li'l Omelet

$9.00

2 egg omelet with 2 ingredients, 1/2 order of hash or fruit, toast.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.00

3 tenders or 1 piece fried chicken with fries, fruit, chips, or tiny salad.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

1/2 grilled cheese fries, fruit, chips, or tiny salad.

Kids Wings

$9.00

3 wings with fries, fruit, chips, or tiny salad.

Li'l Salad

$8.00

Garuda Farms greens with cucumber, cherry tomato, crouton, & choice of dressing.

Kids Mac n Chz

$7.00

Kids Drink

$1.00

DESSERTS

Apple Pie

$6.00Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Layered chocolate cake with coconut pecan frosting.

Mixed Berry Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Blueberry Peach

$6.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Strawberry Peach Pie

$6.00

Cherry Sour Cream Cake

$7.00Out of stock

RETAIL & EXTRAS

APPAREL

Men's Tee

$21.00

RETAIL

Coffee Mug

$11.00

Coffee Whole Bean

$13.00

Coffee Ground

$13.00

Decaf Whole Bean

$13.00

Decaf Ground

$13.00

Coozie

$7.00

ESPRESSO

Espresso Shot

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Flavored Latte

$6.00

Breve

$6.00

Americano

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Italian Soda

$3.50

Italian Cream Soda

$4.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.00