Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream
Harry's Roadhouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:55 pm, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:55 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Opuntia Cafe - 1607 Alcaldesa Street
No Reviews
1607 Alcaldesa Street Santa Fe, NM 87501
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Santa Fe
El Nido - Historic Tesuque, New Mexico
4.6 • 1,592
1577 Bishops Lodge Rd Ste A Santa Fe, NM 87506
View restaurant
More near Santa Fe