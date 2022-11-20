Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Dessert & Ice Cream

Harry's Roadhouse

review star

No reviews yet

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Popular Items

Chocolate Cream Pie
Coconut Cream Pie

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Americano

$3.75

Juice

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.95

Chai Latte

$4.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Expresso X Shot

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Hot Tea

$3.50

Cream Soda

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Latte

$4.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Milk

$2.50

Milk Kid's

$1.75

Mocha Latte

$4.95

N/A St Pauli

$4.75

Orange Juice

$4.75

Perrier

$3.50

Club Soda

$1.75

Root Beer

$3.25

To-Go Coffee

$3.25

Virgin Mary

$4.95

Watermelon Juice

$4.50Out of stock

Watermelon Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Menu Desserts

A la Mode

$2.95

Apple Pie

$6.50

Made with Granny Smith Apples and a hint of Cinnamon and Bourbon

Brownie

$5.50

Double Chocolate with Espresso and Walnuts

Brownie - GF

$5.50

Tahini swirled through this yummy brownie. You'll never miss the gluten.

Brownie Sundae

$8.50

with Vanilla Ice Cream, Homemade Hot Fudge, Homemade Pecan Caramel Sauce and Whipped Cream

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.75
Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.75

Dark Chocolate Custard topped with Whipped Cream

Coconut Cream Pie

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.75

Coconut Custard with Whipped Cream folded in. Our number one selling dessert for 28+ years.

Ice Cream Sandwich - Vanilla

Ice Cream Sandwich - Vanilla

$6.00

Fudgy chocolate layers filled with Vanilla Haagen Dazs Ice Cream

Lemon Meringue Pie

Lemon Meringue Pie

$6.50

Sunshine in a pie shell, topped with a mile high meringue

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$6.75

Sweet and nutty, with a hint of bourbon.

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$6.50

Just the right balance of tart and sweet.

Cinnamon Roll with Pecans

Cinnamon Roll with Pecans

$5.50Out of stock

Heavenly, yeasty buns with just the right amount of brown sugar and fresh ground canela, and lots of chopped pecans. Only available Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Coffee Cake

$4.95

Sour Cream Bundt Cake with a Cinnamon-Walnut filling

GF Muffin

$3.95Out of stock

Call to find out the flavor of the day

Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Call about today's selection

Day Old Muffin

$2.75

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.50

Vanilla Ice Cream with our housemade Hot Fudge and Whipped Cream

Special Desserts

Sp Chocolate Budino

$4.95

Sp GF Chocolate Pecan Pie

$6.95

Sp Cranberry Frangipane Tart

$6.95Out of stock

Sp Key Lime Pie

$6.95Out of stock

Sp Pumpkin Pie

$6.95Out of stock

Made with local pumpkins, fresh roasted!

Sp Cherry Pie

Sp Cherry Pie

$6.95

Sp Gingersnap Cookie

$2.75

Sp Blood Orange Creamsicle Ice Cream

$5.95

Clothing

Adult Color

Adult Color

$21.95
Adult White

Adult White

$15.00

Kid White

$12.95

Books

Cookbook

Cookbook

$24.95
Joel's Book

Joel's Book

$17.95

Mary's Book

$20.00

Food

Bag of Granola

Bag of Granola

$6.50

1# of house made granola with almonds, coconut, craisins and maple syrup. Naturally Gluten free.

Marie Sharpe's Hot Sauce

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:55 pm, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:55 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:55 am, 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

96 Old Las Vegas Hwy,Ste B, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Directions

Gallery
Harry’s Roadhouse image
Harry’s Roadhouse image

Map
