Harry C's Gasoline Alley
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A fun dining experience in a historic setting with a pub atmosphere. Serving appetizers, share-ables and small plates with full-bar service. Set in the quaint community of Madison, KS, nestled in the valley of the Flint Hills.
Location
217 W. Main St., Madison, KS 66860
Gallery