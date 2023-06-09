Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harry C's Gasoline Alley

217 W. Main St.

Madison, KS 66860

Shared Plates

Reuben Rolls

Reuben Rolls

$10.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese rolled in spring roll wrappers and fried. Served with house Thousand Island dressing.

Pot Roast Pots

Pot Roast Pots

$12.00

Fried Yukon Gold mashed potato cups filled with pot roast, brown gravy, sautéed onions, and cheddar cheese. Served with horse radish cream sauce upon request.

Yukon Gold Potato Skins

$11.00

Yukon Gold shells filled with Italian sausage, bacon, onion, and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream.

Lobster Artichoke Dip

Lobster Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Lobster mixed with artichokes, mayo, onion, parmesan, and cheddar. Served with garlic crostinis.

Chips and Loaded Queso

Chips and Loaded Queso

$9.00

Warm queso loaded with chorizo, green chiles, and caramelized onions. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Thai Peanut Bacon Flatbread

Thai Peanut Bacon Flatbread

$11.00

Chopped bacon and cilantro on Thai peanut sauce. Drizzled with honey.

New Orleans Shrimp Gabrielle

New Orleans Shrimp Gabrielle

$13.00

Large shrimp simmered in olive oil, butter, white wine, lemon juice, and Gabrielle seasoning. Served with French bread.

Scotch Egg

$9.00

Hard-cooked egg breaded with banger sausage, fried and topped with cheddar cheese. Served with Colman’s mustard.

Korean BBQ Meatballs

Korean BBQ Meatballs

$11.00

Pork and beef meatballs slow-simmered in Korean BBQ sauce. Slightly spicy.

Sicilian Flatbread

Sicilian Flatbread

$11.00

Capicola, Italian sausage, caramelized onion, baby portabellas, and mozzarella on a tomato-based sauce.

BBQ Cali Chicken Flatbread

BBQ Cali Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

Grilled chicken, Korean BBQ sauce, caramelized red onion, Swiss, mozzarella, and cilantro.

Kids Menu

Cheese Flatbread

$9.00

Flatbread topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Italian Sausage Flatbread

$10.00

Flatbread topped with marinara, Italian Sausage, and mozzarella cheese.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
A fun dining experience in a historic setting with a pub atmosphere. Serving appetizers, share-ables and small plates with full-bar service. Set in the quaint community of Madison, KS, nestled in the valley of the Flint Hills.

217 W. Main St., Madison, KS 66860

