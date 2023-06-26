Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harry's Bar

2020 Fillmore St

San Francisco, CA 94115

Popular Items

Skillet Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar, Jack, and Parmesan cheeses topped with toasted breadcrumbs

10 Pieces Crispy Chicken Bites

$16.00

Buffalo sauce with bleu cheese dip, celery, and carrots

Food Menu

Bar Fare

Chicken Meatballs

$14.00

Fresh Herbs,Creamy Honey Mustard Sauce, Marinara Sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Spinach & Artichoke, heavy cream, cream cheese, on the side Sour cream and Salsa

Tater Tots

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Harry's French Fries

$7.00

Garlic or truffle oil and Parmesan fries

Baked Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

Cauliflower, buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, and bleu cheese

Skillet Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Cheddar, Jack, and Parmesan cheeses topped with toasted breadcrumbs

Salt and Pepper Calamari

$15.00

Chipotle aioli, fried jalapeños, and cabbage slaw

Warm Soft Pretzel

$9.00

Pimento cheese and honey mustard

Empanada

$7.00

Argentine beef or gaucho chicken

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

With spicy marinara

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

Jalapeño aioli, sea salt, and fresh lime juice

Harry's Nachos

$13.00

Homemade tortilla chips, nacho cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

White Cheddar, guacamole, seasonal vegetables, salsa fresca, and sour cream

16 Pieces Wings

$26.00

Choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce, bleu cheese, celery, and carrots

8 Pieces Wings

$15.00

Choice of buffalo or BBQ sauce, bleu cheese, celery, and carrots

20 Pieces Crispy Chicken Bites

$28.00

Buffalo sauce with bleu cheese dip, celery, and carrots

10 Pieces Crispy Chicken Bites

$16.00

Buffalo sauce with bleu cheese dip, celery, and carrots

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

White Cheddar, guacamole, seasonal vegetables, salsa fresca, and sour cream

Burgers and Sandwiches

Harry's Wagyu Cheeseburger

$19.00

Half-pound Snake River Wagyu beef with white Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions

3 Pieces Mini-Burger Sliders

$15.00

Angus beef, chopped onions, and Cheddar or Jack cheese. Sides not included

6 Pieces Mini-Burger Sliders

$28.00

Angus beef, chopped onions, and Cheddar or Jack cheese. Sides not included

Three Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Sourdough, Monterey Jack, Cheddar, and Gruyere with your choice of side salad or tomato bisque

Turkey Club

$17.00

French roll, roasted turkey, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and egg

Harry's Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Harry's famous fried chicken breast, cabbage slaw, and chipotle aioli

BLT And Avocado

$15.00

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and avocado served on sourdough

Garden Veggie Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, balsamic onions, mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, and goat cheese spread

Beef Patty

$6.00

Salads and More

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, and anchovies

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$17.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, cherry tomatoes, and Parmesan wrapped in a spinach tortilla

Sautéed Broccolini

$9.00

Fresh broccolini sautéed in olive oil with garlic and red pepper flakes

The Venice Salad

$17.00

Romaine, Radicchio, Kale, Chickpeas, Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoncini, Ranch Dressing

California Chopped Salad

$17.00

Romaine, Radicchio, Kale, Grilled Chicken, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Lemon Parmesan Dressing

Sweet

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Bottles and Cans Beverages

Heineken 0.0 NA Beer

$7.00

Red Bull - Regular

$5.00

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Acqua Panna Spring Water

$5.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wood-rich, multitasking hot spot for drinks, pub grub, game-watching & dancing on select nights.

Location

2020 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115

