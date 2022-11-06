Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harry's Downtown 601 William Street

601 William Street

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Game Day Carryout Packages

25 Wings

$35.00

25 of our signature grilled Texas Wings

40 Wings

40 Wings

$48.00

40 of our signature grilled Texas Wings

100 Wings

$110.00

100 of our signature grilled Texas Wings

Tasting Room Draft

12-Schilling Hoskem

$9.00

12-Oxbow Surfcasting

$9.00

16-Von Trapp Vienna

$7.50

12-Rothaus Tannen Zapfle

$8.50

12-Float 8 Belgian

$9.00

16-Wild East Decadent & Depraved

$8.50

8-Barclay Density Matrix

$10.00

8-Pen Druid Mars

$9.00

8-Great Notion Magnetic West

$9.50

12-Artifact Feels Like Home

$7.00

8-Grimm Lilt

$11.50

8-Prairie Bomb

$10.00

Tasting Room 4 Packs To Go

American Solera Terpy Secrets

$17.00

Benchtop Cannonball Speech

$16.00

Bissell Reciprocal

$22.00

Black Heath Reflection

$16.00

Commonwealth Magic Scones

$20.00

Deciduous Confidential Matter

$20.00

Deciduous House Marg

$17.00

Drekker Slan Du Jour

$22.00

Drowned Lands Softened Earth

$21.00

Firestone Oaktoberfest (6 Pack)

$17.00

Foam Constellations

$20.00

$20.00

Foam Dead Flowers

$20.00

Foam Multitude of Drops

$20.00

Foreign Objects Transgression Culture

$20.00

Goffel Kolsch (6 pack)

$16.00

Imprint Smoojee 4 Passion

$28.00

Interboro Bushburg

$15.00

Lost Boy Wingmen

$14.50

Myths Spezial Ettaler

$18.00

Narragansett Fresh Catch

$12.00

Neoblaster

$21.00

Newtopia Paso de la Muerte

$19.00

Newtopia Paso De La Muerte

Newtopia Sailing on Sunbeams

$20.00

Original Sin Black Widow (6 Pack)

$16.00

Other Half All Riwaka Everything

$25.00

Other Half DDH All Citra Everything

$25.00

Peche Mel Scaldis

$19.00

Port City Hazy IPA

$13.00

Prairie Club Special

$12.50

Prison Pals Hanami

$21.00

Rothaus Tannenzaffle Pils (6 pack)

$16.00

Short Throw Slid To My Crib

$22.00

St George Brau Buttenheimer Kellerbier

$19.00

Stoneface IPA

$17.00

Straffe Hendrik Quad

$23.50

Sun Crush Tangerine (6 pack)

$15.00

Tabol Top Pils

$15.00

Tilted Barn Summit

$18.00

Tripping Animals Pure Pina

$23.00

Two Tides Slipp

$29.00

Vitamin Sea Due North

$19.00

Weld works Juicy Bits

$20.00

Weldworks Juicy Bits

Widowmaker For Whom The Belle Tolls

$21.00

Wild East Excelsior

$17.00

Wild East No Pretense

$18.00

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Titos

$10.00

Luksusowa (House)

$9.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Broker’s

$9.00

Tanquerey

$12.00

New Amsterdam

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$10.00

Plantation Dark

$9.00

Tequila

Sauza Blue

$10.00

Maestro Dobel Diamond

$20.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$28.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$23.00

Gran Coromino Reposado

$23.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$15.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus

$12.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$65.00

Patron Anejo Sherry

$31.00

Cincoro Anejo

$57.00

Osombroso La Rosa Reposado

$20.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Angel’s Envy Cask Strength

$110.00

Antique 107

$22.00

Blanton’s

$22.00

Booker’s Lumberyard Batch

$30.00

Buffalo Trace

$15.00

Courage & Conviction Sherry Cask

$54.00

Courage & Conviction Single Malt

$54.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Elijah Craig 18 Yr

$80.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof 12 Yr

$27.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof 12 Yr

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof 9 Yr

$30.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$22.00

Elmer T. Lee

$40.00

Four Roses 2021 Barrel Strength

$120.00

Four Roses Barrel Proof OBSQ

$48.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$9.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$23.00

George Dickel 15 Yr Single Barrel

$19.00

George Dickey BIB

$15.00

Heaven’s Door 10 Yr

$40.00

Heaven’s Door Bourbon

$19.00

Heaven’s Door Double Barrel

$20.00

Henry McKenna BIB 10 Yr

$28.00

Henry McKenna Brown

$9.00

High West Bourbon

$16.00

Highwest MWND

$52.00

IW Harper 15 Yr

$32.00

Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend

$70.00

Knob Creek 12 Yr

$20.00

Knob Creek 18 Yr

$70.00

Knob Creek Single Barrel 120 Proof

$23.00

Larceny Barrel Proof

$24.00

Little Book Chapter 6

$60.00

Michter’s Barrel Strength Rye

$44.00

Michter’s Single Barrel 10 Yr Rye

$44.00

Michter’s Small Batch Sour Mash

$18.00

Michter’s Small Batch Unblended

$18.00

Michter’s Toasted Barrel Sour Mash

$70.00

Murray Hill Club

$36.00

Old Fitzgerald 17 Yr

$100.00

Old Overholt Rye

$10.00

Parker’s Heritage Heavy Char Wheat

$80.00

Pikesville Rye

$17.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$11.00

Russell’s Barrel Strength

$28.00

Sazerac Rye

$14.00

Very Old Barton 86

$10.00

Weller Special Reserve

$18.00

Whistlepig Farmstock Rye

$20.00

Wild Turkey Kentucky Single Barrel

$20.00

Wilderness Trails BIB Small Batch

$22.00

Woodford Double Oak

$25.00

Bardstown Discovery Red Label

$58.00

Heaven Hill 17YR Barrell Proof

$275.00

Alberta Cask Strength

$22.00

Yamazaki 12 YR

$52.00

Highwest High Country

$26.00

Whiskey Night Flight

$34.00

Specialty Cocktails

The Last Word

$16.00

Spritz Carlton

$12.00

Hemingway Daquiri

$12.00

Siesta Fiesta

$14.00

Peach Pie

$14.00

Chicago Fizz

$13.00

Smoked Blackberry Mule

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Hendrick’s Tonic

$15.00

Dirty Vodka Martini

$14.00

Dry Hendrick’s Martini

$16.00

Tra-Rey Cosmo

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Salty Dog

$12.50

Appetizers

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Harry’s Crab Dip

$13.00

Pimento & Pretzels

$12.00

Shanghai Shrimp

$13.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

601 William Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401

Directions

