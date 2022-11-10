Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Harry's Fine Foods Capitol Hill

550 Reviews

$$

601 Bellevue Ave E

Seattle, WA 98102

SNACKS

Marinated Olives

$6.00

Marcona Almonds

$6.00

Pickle Plate

$7.00

House seasonal pickles

Grilled Sourdough Bread

$8.00

Thick sliced Grand Central Sourdough with local honey and whipped butter

Fried Oyster Mushrooms

$14.00

cilantro lemongrass aioli

STARTERS

Burrata

$12.00

Creamy burrata cheese with local apples, walnuts and sage

Celery Root Soup

$12.00

fancy olive oil, lime, served chilled

Chicory Caesar

$16.00

mixed chicories, a garlicky caesar dressing, croutons, soft boiled egg, grana padano cheese

Delicata Squash Salad

$14.00

Roasted delicata squash, shaved brussel sprouts, pomegranate seeds, pomegranate vinaigrette

Kanpachi Crudo

$18.00

Pâté de Campagne

$16.00

Ten Fold Farms pork liver, mostarda, cocoa nibs, brioche

LARGE

Black Cod

$34.00

Pan roasted black cod with sweet potato puree, ozette potatoes, chanterelles, pickled grapes & pumpkin seeds

Harry's Hamburger

$18.00

Our signature burger with American Cheese, Mel’s Burger Spread, Brioche Bun, Fries. Add Bacon for $3

Harry's Roast Chicken

$30.00+

Roasted organic chicken served with Sourdough Croutons and Schmaltzy Potatoes, gribenes and a trio of sauces. Great for sharing!

Heritage Pork Chop

$44.00

Klingefarms 16oz pork chop, heirloom beans, porcini mushrooms, roasted peaches

Hunter's Stew

$28.00

Braised beef, pork belly, roasted fall vegetables

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$20.00

Fresh tagliatelle pasta with blistered tomato pomodoro sauce, grana padano and opal basil

Steak Frites

$38.00

8oz NY strip, oven-dried tomatoes, bone marrow brandy butter

SIDES

Harry’s French Fries

$10.00

Our famous french fries with fried herbs, pecorino, 601 Sauce

Creamy Greens

$10.00

cream, dijon, aleppo

Roasted Broccoli

$12.00

Roasted broccoli with spiced yogurt, dates, olives, pistachios, calabrian chili and fresh herbs

Side of Grilled Toast

$4.00

SWEET

Apple Dumpling

$10.00

Balsamic Pastry Creme

Dessert Special

$8.00

Double Chocolate Walnut Cookie - Gluten Free

$5.00

Harry's Chocolate Walnut Cookie, gluten free!

Harry's Chocolate Cake

$12.00

A big 'ol slice of our freshly baked Chocolate Cake

Pumpkin Blondie

$10.00

Pumpkin financier served with pomegranate chantilly cream, balsamic and toasted pumpkin seeds

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lovingly hand made, seasonal foods & wine. Harry's Fine Foods is a neighborhood jewel on Capitol Hill!

Location

601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102

Directions

