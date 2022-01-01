- Home
- /
- Anna Maria
- /
- Harry's Grill - 9903 Gulf Drive
Harry's Grill 9903 Gulf Drive
No reviews yet
9903 Gulf Drive
Anna Maria, FL 34216
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
TOP 10 FOOD
ONION RINGS
Our humungus hand peeled and pulled onion rings were featured in Southern Living magazine with Harry's sauce
1/2 LB CHEESEBURGER
Hand formed Angus Sirloin patty grilled perfectly. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with your choice of lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.
MAHI FISH TACOS
3 tortillas stuffed with grilled Mahi & slaw then topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and our Creamy Avocado sauce
SHRIMPALOOZA
16 Jumbo shrimp cooked just the way you like them with 2 sides
CHICKEN STRIPS
5 large crispy and moist chicken strips served on a basket of Harrys' seashore fries
RIBEYE PHILLY CHEESE
Classic cheesesteak with peppers, onions and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie bun made with our aged prime rib.
SMALL CAESAR SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce completely covered in our homemade classic Caesar dressing and croutons with shaved parm drizzled on top
PRIME RIB
Our Prime Rib is aged 45 days for the most tender piece of beef you can enjoy. Comes with a baked potato and broccoli or vegie of the day. Salad or any other side can be purchased separately.
APPS
ONION RINGS
Our humungus hand peeled and pulled onion rings were featured in Southern Living magazine with Harry's sauce
CALAMARI
Breaded and fried with your choice of our homemade sauces.
8 PEEL & EAT SHRIMP
A ½ pound of Old Bay® boiled & chilled shrimp with cocktail sauce
FRIED CLAMS
For those who are old enough to remember LUMS these will bring back some great memories. A large basket with your choice of sauces.
BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP APP
Appetizer has (5) five large skewered shrimp wrapped in our hickory smoked bacon and grilled to perfection then covered in our sweet honey glaze over freshly made island rice.
FRIED PICKLES
A basket of Harry's famous fried pickle chips with Harry's sauce
CHICKEN WINGS
A pound (1/2 dozen or so) Chicken wings by any other name. Buffalo or Jerk
CHIPS AND SALSA
Chips made in house with homemade salsa, green avocado or queso cheese sauce
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES
4-5 freshly cut slices of green tomato, fried & served with Harry’s sauce
FRIED OKRA
A basket of breaded and crispy fried okra bites with Harry's' sauce
MOZZ STICKS
Six sticks with Harry's sauce or marinara for dipping
BOILED PEANUTS
5-6 oz of Boiled Peanuts
PORK BELLY CROSTINI
SALADS/SOUPS
SMALL GARDEN SALAD
A mix of Romaine lettuce, mixed cheese, cukes, tomatoes, carrots and red onions. Choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, balsamic, creamy Italian
SMALL CAESAR SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce completely covered in our homemade classic Caesar dressing and croutons with shaved parm drizzled on top
GARDEN SALAD
A large mix of Romaine lettuce, mixed cheese, cukes, tomatoes, carrots and red onions. Choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, balsamic, creamy Italian
CAESAR
Chopped romaine lettuce our homemade classic Caesar dressing (on the side for carryout or delivery) with croutons with shaved parm drizzled on top
BLUE WEDGE
A romaine heart wedge smothered in our homemade bleu cheese dressings and bleu cheese crumbles with bacon bits and tomato
GREEK WEDGE
Half a romaine heart topped with Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions our home made Greek dressing and on anchovy.
SOUP OF THE DAY
The soup du jour can be cream of broccoli or baked potato soup. Best to call in to ask.
PASTA FASUL
The owners own family recipe of an Italian soup you can eat all day long. Only available on special occasions.
CHILI
Harry's Blue Ribbon Chilli is an award winner by anyone's taste
SEAWICHES
BUFF CHICKEN SAND
A large breast of chicken, coated with panko then fried to a golden brown and smothered in our homemade Buffalo sauce on a toasted ciabatta bun
CHICKEN PO-BOY
Battered and fried breast with Harrys' sauce, lettuce and tomato
SHRIMP PO-BOY
5 fried or grilled, original or kick it up. With Harry's' sauce lettuce & tomato
RIBEYE PHILLY CHEESE
Classic cheesesteak with peppers, onions and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie bun made with our aged prime rib.
FRIED GREEN BLT
Crispy green tomatoes & bacon smothered in provolone cheese with romaine & mayo on a toasted ciabatta
CHICKEN CLUB
Grilled chicken breast with creamy avocado or Harry's' sauce, pepper jack cheese, bacon lettuce and tomato
PULLED PORK SAND
In house pulled BBQ pork with Sonny's BBQ sauce on a toasted ciabatta with pickle chips
BLT
Our BLT comes stacked with thick and tasty hickory smoked bacon with mayo, lettuce and tomato served on a toasted ciabatta bun
REUBEN
Corned beef, grilled with sauerkraut, with Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing served on rye bread
MAHI FISH SANDWHICH
SOUTHWEST SEAS
DOUBLE LAYERED NACHOS
A double mountain high basket of chips, double layered with our Blue Ribbon chili, lettuce, tomatoes, melted cheddar mozzarella cheese, jalapeño peppers & chopped onions.
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Pico de gallo tortilla filled with Shrimp, Pico sauce, cheese & Harry's' sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomato. Served with homemade Salsa.
SHRIMP TACOS REG (3)
Your choice of grilled, blackened or fried shrimp in 3 Flour or Gluten Free Corn tacos
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Pico de gallo tortilla filled with chicken, Pico sauce, cheese & Harry's' sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomato. Served with homemade Salsa.
BEEF TACOS (3)
Our Corn Tacos come in a kit for assembly at home. 3 Home-fried hard corn tortillas (gluten free) or soft flour tortillas with a tasty blend of spicy beef, lettuce tomatoes and cheese. Served with our homemade salsa.
STEAK TACOS (3)
Our aged prime rib fill 3 flour or corn tacos for a gluten free experience.
FISH/CHICKEN
SNAPPER SPECIAL
F FRENZY PLATTER (6 shrimp, 3 scallops, 1 filet)
6 fried & 3 grilled or blackened shrimp with a fried filet of the day. Comes with choice of two sides
BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP MEAL
A plate of island rice topped with 10 skewered hickory smoked bacon wrapped & grilled honey glazed shrimp with two sides
FRIED FOD W/FRIES
A large cold water filet of the day dipped in our own special beer batter served with fries and your choice of one other side
MISSISSIPPI FRIED FISH PLATTER
A large beer batter dipped and fried filet of the day served with Harry's' Seashore fries, Fried Okra & Harry's slaw
MAHI MAHI PLATE
8 oz filet - grilled or blackened with homemade mango salsa. Comes your choice of two sides
MAHI FISH TACOS
3 tortillas stuffed with grilled Mahi & slaw then topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and our Creamy Avocado sauce
SAND FRIED FISH FOD
A large cold water filet of the day dipped in our own special beer batter served with your choice of two sides
SHRIMPALOOZA
16 Jumbo shrimp cooked just the way you like them with 2 sides
CHICKEN STRIPS
5 large crispy and moist chicken strips served on a basket of Harrys' seashore fries
BURGERS/ PIMERIB
1/2 LB CHEESEBURGER
Hand formed Angus Sirloin patty grilled perfectly. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with your choice of lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
8 oz. patty with fresh grilled mushrooms (get extra mushrooms for $2 more) and Swiss on a toasted ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles and other options
POUNDER BURGER
Not for the faint of heart, only for the HUGE appetite, a full pound (two 8 oz. patties & 4 cheese slices) with your choice of lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles
1/2 LB BACON CHEESE BURGER
Thick Hickory smoked bacon added. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.
SMOKEHOUSE BACON CH BURGER
Harrys' burger with BBQ pulled pork, bacon and cheese. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.
KETO 1/2 LB BURGER
Our 1/2 pound burger resting between a Gluten Free bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles.
ADULT KID'S CHEESEBURGER
Our Adult kids burger is just a tad bit smaller than our Harry's Burger on a regular bun and it comes with 2 sides.
PRIME RIB
Harry's Prime Rib is aged for 45 days and serves with a baked potato and broccoli. You can add a salad or any other sides you want.
Corned Beef and Cabbage
This is the most tender corned beef dinner you will ever taste.
Harry's Smashburger w/ fries
2 Burger patties covered in 2 slices of American cheese with mayonnaise and pickles between a brioche bun. with French Fries
SPECIALS
CHICKEN STRIPS
5 large crispy and moist chicken strips served on a basket of Harrys' seashore fries
PRIME RIB
Our Prime Rib is aged 45 days for the most tender piece of beef you can enjoy. Comes with a baked potato and broccoli or vegie of the day. Salad or any other side can be purchased separately.
NWD 10 Wings for $10 July 29th
Friday July 29th only. 10 wings for $10. Buffalo or Jerk. Choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese.
Thanksgiving Dinner ADULT 11/24/22
Thanksgiving KIDS
SIDES
APPLE SAUCE
BAKED POTATO
Our side baked potato comes smothered, with a meal you choose smothered or plain
BOILED PEANUTS
5-6 oz of Boiled Peanuts
CHILI
Harry's Blue Ribbon Chilli is an award winner by anyone's taste
COLE SLAW
Our vinegar based coleslaw has a touch of sweetness. Try it you'll like it.
ISLAND RICE
Rice made with coconut milk and spices.
GARLIC MASHED POTATO
Garlic mashed potatoes
POTATO SALAD
Baked potato salad with mayonnaise
SEASONED FRIES
Seashore fries seasoned and crispy
VEGGIE OF THE DAY
Can be broccoli or boiled green beans. Call for what's hot today
CIABATTA SIDE
One toasted bun
KIDS ONLY
2 PC CHICKEN TENDER
Two chicken strips
LIL HARRYS CHEESEBURGER
Plain small cheese burger on regular bun with kid sides
LIL HARRYS BURGER
Small burger on a regular bun with choice of kid sides
GRILLED CHEESE
Grilled american cheese on white bread
CHEESY QUESADILLA
Mixed Cheese Quesadilla with Kid sides
DESSERTS
CHEESE CAKE
Locally baked Cheesecake Cuties cups. Flavor of the day. Call restaurant for flavors
KEY LIME PIE
Locally owned Hometown bakery key lime pie
Pineapple upside down cake SLICE
PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN WHOLE CAKE
Our homemade in house iron skillet pineapple upside down cake
KEY LIME PIE WHOLE PIE
EXTRA CONDIMENTS
SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS
CAKE FEE / CORKING FEE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Due to Hurricane Ian we will be open starting Tuesday October 4 for lunch and dinner with a limited menu.
9903 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, FL 34216