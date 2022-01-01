Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harry's Grill
9903 Gulf Drive

No reviews yet

9903 Gulf Drive

Anna Maria, FL 34216

Popular Items

Harry's Smashburger w/ fries

TOP 10 FOOD

ONION RINGS

$11.00

Our humungus hand peeled and pulled onion rings were featured in Southern Living magazine with Harry's sauce

1/2 LB CHEESEBURGER

$16.00

Hand formed Angus Sirloin patty grilled perfectly. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with your choice of lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.

MAHI FISH TACOS

$21.00

3 tortillas stuffed with grilled Mahi & slaw then topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and our Creamy Avocado sauce

SHRIMPALOOZA

$32.00

16 Jumbo shrimp cooked just the way you like them with 2 sides

CHICKEN STRIPS

$15.00

5 large crispy and moist chicken strips served on a basket of Harrys' seashore fries

RIBEYE PHILLY CHEESE

$18.00

Classic cheesesteak with peppers, onions and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie bun made with our aged prime rib.

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

Chopped romaine lettuce completely covered in our homemade classic Caesar dressing and croutons with shaved parm drizzled on top

PRIME RIB

$34.00

Our Prime Rib is aged 45 days for the most tender piece of beef you can enjoy. Comes with a baked potato and broccoli or vegie of the day. Salad or any other side can be purchased separately.

APPS

ONION RINGS

$11.00

Our humungus hand peeled and pulled onion rings were featured in Southern Living magazine with Harry's sauce

CALAMARI

$16.00

Breaded and fried with your choice of our homemade sauces.

8 PEEL & EAT SHRIMP

$16.00

A ½ pound of Old Bay® boiled & chilled shrimp with cocktail sauce

FRIED CLAMS

$14.00

For those who are old enough to remember LUMS these will bring back some great memories. A large basket with your choice of sauces.

BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP APP

$16.00

Appetizer has (5) five large skewered shrimp wrapped in our hickory smoked bacon and grilled to perfection then covered in our sweet honey glaze over freshly made island rice.

FRIED PICKLES

$8.00

A basket of Harry's famous fried pickle chips with Harry's sauce

CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

A pound (1/2 dozen or so) Chicken wings by any other name. Buffalo or Jerk

CHIPS AND SALSA

$10.00

Chips made in house with homemade salsa, green avocado or queso cheese sauce

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$9.00

4-5 freshly cut slices of green tomato, fried & served with Harry’s sauce

FRIED OKRA

$7.00

A basket of breaded and crispy fried okra bites with Harry's' sauce

MOZZ STICKS

$8.00

Six sticks with Harry's sauce or marinara for dipping

BOILED PEANUTS

$3.95+Out of stock

5-6 oz of Boiled Peanuts

PORK BELLY CROSTINI

$16.00Out of stock

SALADS/SOUPS

SMALL GARDEN SALAD

$5.00

A mix of Romaine lettuce, mixed cheese, cukes, tomatoes, carrots and red onions. Choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, balsamic, creamy Italian

SMALL CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

Chopped romaine lettuce completely covered in our homemade classic Caesar dressing and croutons with shaved parm drizzled on top

GARDEN SALAD

$9.00

A large mix of Romaine lettuce, mixed cheese, cukes, tomatoes, carrots and red onions. Choice of dressing: bleu cheese, ranch, balsamic, creamy Italian

CAESAR

$11.00

Chopped romaine lettuce our homemade classic Caesar dressing (on the side for carryout or delivery) with croutons with shaved parm drizzled on top

BLUE WEDGE

$13.00

A romaine heart wedge smothered in our homemade bleu cheese dressings and bleu cheese crumbles with bacon bits and tomato

GREEK WEDGE

$13.00

Half a romaine heart topped with Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, red onions our home made Greek dressing and on anchovy.

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.00+

The soup du jour can be cream of broccoli or baked potato soup. Best to call in to ask.

PASTA FASUL

$4.00+Out of stock

The owners own family recipe of an Italian soup you can eat all day long. Only available on special occasions.

CHILI

$4.00+

Harry's Blue Ribbon Chilli is an award winner by anyone's taste

SEAWICHES

BUFF CHICKEN SAND

$16.00

A large breast of chicken, coated with panko then fried to a golden brown and smothered in our homemade Buffalo sauce on a toasted ciabatta bun

CHICKEN PO-BOY

$16.00

Battered and fried breast with Harrys' sauce, lettuce and tomato

SHRIMP PO-BOY

$16.00

5 fried or grilled, original or kick it up. With Harry's' sauce lettuce & tomato

RIBEYE PHILLY CHEESE

$18.00

Classic cheesesteak with peppers, onions and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie bun made with our aged prime rib.

FRIED GREEN BLT

$14.00

Crispy green tomatoes & bacon smothered in provolone cheese with romaine & mayo on a toasted ciabatta

CHICKEN CLUB

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast with creamy avocado or Harry's' sauce, pepper jack cheese, bacon lettuce and tomato

PULLED PORK SAND

$15.00

In house pulled BBQ pork with Sonny's BBQ sauce on a toasted ciabatta with pickle chips

BLT

$14.00

Our BLT comes stacked with thick and tasty hickory smoked bacon with mayo, lettuce and tomato served on a toasted ciabatta bun

REUBEN

$15.00

Corned beef, grilled with sauerkraut, with Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing served on rye bread

MAHI FISH SANDWHICH

$18.00

SOUTHWEST SEAS

DOUBLE LAYERED NACHOS

$17.00

A double mountain high basket of chips, double layered with our Blue Ribbon chili, lettuce, tomatoes, melted cheddar mozzarella cheese, jalapeño peppers & chopped onions.

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$16.00

Pico de gallo tortilla filled with Shrimp, Pico sauce, cheese & Harry's' sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomato. Served with homemade Salsa.

SHRIMP TACOS REG (3)

$16.00

Your choice of grilled, blackened or fried shrimp in 3 Flour or Gluten Free Corn tacos

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$16.00

Pico de gallo tortilla filled with chicken, Pico sauce, cheese & Harry's' sauce. Garnished with lettuce and tomato. Served with homemade Salsa.

BEEF TACOS (3)

$15.00

Our Corn Tacos come in a kit for assembly at home. 3 Home-fried hard corn tortillas (gluten free) or soft flour tortillas with a tasty blend of spicy beef, lettuce tomatoes and cheese. Served with our homemade salsa.

STEAK TACOS (3)

$15.00Out of stock

Our aged prime rib fill 3 flour or corn tacos for a gluten free experience.

FISH/CHICKEN

SNAPPER SPECIAL

$32.00Out of stock

F FRENZY PLATTER (6 shrimp, 3 scallops, 1 filet)

$49.00

6 fried & 3 grilled or blackened shrimp with a fried filet of the day. Comes with choice of two sides

BACON WRAPPED SHRIMP MEAL

$28.00

A plate of island rice topped with 10 skewered hickory smoked bacon wrapped & grilled honey glazed shrimp with two sides

FRIED FOD W/FRIES

$16.00

A large cold water filet of the day dipped in our own special beer batter served with fries and your choice of one other side

MISSISSIPPI FRIED FISH PLATTER

$20.00

A large beer batter dipped and fried filet of the day served with Harry's' Seashore fries, Fried Okra & Harry's slaw

MAHI MAHI PLATE

$26.00

8 oz filet - grilled or blackened with homemade mango salsa. Comes your choice of two sides

MAHI FISH TACOS

$21.00

3 tortillas stuffed with grilled Mahi & slaw then topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and our Creamy Avocado sauce

SAND FRIED FISH FOD

$18.00

A large cold water filet of the day dipped in our own special beer batter served with your choice of two sides

SHRIMPALOOZA

$32.00

16 Jumbo shrimp cooked just the way you like them with 2 sides

CHICKEN STRIPS

$15.00

5 large crispy and moist chicken strips served on a basket of Harrys' seashore fries

BURGERS/ PIMERIB

1/2 LB CHEESEBURGER

$16.00

Hand formed Angus Sirloin patty grilled perfectly. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with your choice of lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$18.00

8 oz. patty with fresh grilled mushrooms (get extra mushrooms for $2 more) and Swiss on a toasted ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles and other options

POUNDER BURGER

$26.00

Not for the faint of heart, only for the HUGE appetite, a full pound (two 8 oz. patties & 4 cheese slices) with your choice of lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles

1/2 LB BACON CHEESE BURGER

$18.00

Thick Hickory smoked bacon added. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.

SMOKEHOUSE BACON CH BURGER

$21.00

Harrys' burger with BBQ pulled pork, bacon and cheese. Served on a toasted ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion & pickles.

KETO 1/2 LB BURGER

$18.25

Our 1/2 pound burger resting between a Gluten Free bun with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Pickles.

ADULT KID'S CHEESEBURGER

$15.00

Our Adult kids burger is just a tad bit smaller than our Harry's Burger on a regular bun and it comes with 2 sides.

PRIME RIB

$34.00

Harry's Prime Rib is aged for 45 days and serves with a baked potato and broccoli. You can add a salad or any other sides you want.

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$14.99Out of stock

This is the most tender corned beef dinner you will ever taste.

Harry's Smashburger w/ fries

$13.00

2 Burger patties covered in 2 slices of American cheese with mayonnaise and pickles between a brioche bun. with French Fries

SPECIALS

CHICKEN STRIPS

$15.00

5 large crispy and moist chicken strips served on a basket of Harrys' seashore fries

PRIME RIB

$34.00

Our Prime Rib is aged 45 days for the most tender piece of beef you can enjoy. Comes with a baked potato and broccoli or vegie of the day. Salad or any other side can be purchased separately.

NWD 10 Wings for $10 July 29th

$10.00

Friday July 29th only. 10 wings for $10. Buffalo or Jerk. Choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese.

Thanksgiving Dinner ADULT 11/24/22

$25.95Out of stock

Thanksgiving KIDS

$15.95

SIDES

APPLE SAUCE

$1.25
BAKED POTATO

$5.00

Our side baked potato comes smothered, with a meal you choose smothered or plain

BOILED PEANUTS

$3.95+Out of stock

5-6 oz of Boiled Peanuts

CHILI

$4.00+

Harry's Blue Ribbon Chilli is an award winner by anyone's taste

COLE SLAW

$4.00

Our vinegar based coleslaw has a touch of sweetness. Try it you'll like it.

ISLAND RICE

$4.00

Rice made with coconut milk and spices.

GARLIC MASHED POTATO

$4.00

Garlic mashed potatoes

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

Baked potato salad with mayonnaise

SEASONED FRIES

$5.00

Seashore fries seasoned and crispy

VEGGIE OF THE DAY

$4.00

Can be broccoli or boiled green beans. Call for what's hot today

CIABATTA SIDE

$1.50

One toasted bun

KIDS ONLY

2 PC CHICKEN TENDER

$8.00

Two chicken strips

LIL HARRYS CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

Plain small cheese burger on regular bun with kid sides

LIL HARRYS BURGER

$8.00

Small burger on a regular bun with choice of kid sides

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

Grilled american cheese on white bread

CHEESY QUESADILLA

$8.00

Mixed Cheese Quesadilla with Kid sides

DESSERTS

CHEESE CAKE

$7.95

Locally baked Cheesecake Cuties cups. Flavor of the day. Call restaurant for flavors

KEY LIME PIE

$7.95

Locally owned Hometown bakery key lime pie

Pineapple upside down cake SLICE

$7.95
PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN WHOLE CAKE

$41.00

Our homemade in house iron skillet pineapple upside down cake

KEY LIME PIE WHOLE PIE

$48.00

EXTRA CONDIMENTS

EXTRAS

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

RUSH ORDER

FOUNTAIN SODAS/NA BEV

APPLE JUICE

$2.95

IBC ROOT BEER

$2.95

BULL DOG ROOT BEER

$3.50

DIET COKE

$1.95

DR PEPPER

$1.95

ICED TEA (Reg)

$1.95

ICED TEA (Sweet)

$1.95

LEMOMADE

$2.95

MOUNTAIN DEW

$1.95

ORANGE CRUSH

$1.95

ORANGE JUICE

$2.95

PEPSI

$1.95

PERRIER 12OZ

$2.95

SPRITE

$1.95

GINGER ALE

$1.95

BARGS ROOT BEER

$1.95

Coffee

$1.95

MERCHANDISE

HAT

$15.00

Hat comes in Red or Black with Logo

GLASS

$10.00

CAKE FEE / CORKING FEE

CORKING FEE

$25.00

CAKE FEE

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Due to Hurricane Ian we will be open starting Tuesday October 4 for lunch and dinner with a limited menu.

Website

Location

9903 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, FL 34216

Directions

