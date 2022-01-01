Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harry's Grille & Tavern - Quail Corners

No reviews yet

8426 Park Rd.

Suite 9

Charlotte, NC 28210

Order Again

Popular Items

Harry's Chicken Sandwich
Tavern Dip
Bone-In Berkshire Pork Chop

For The Table/Apps

Bread Service

$2.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, house croutons

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

creamy sriracha drizzle

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

traditional & classic, gruyère cheese

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

pepper jam, house pimento cheese *Vegetarian

Harry's Flatbread.

Harry's Flatbread.

$16.00

grilled beef tenderloin, caramelized onions, Roth blue cheese, aged Romano, arugula, tomato

Harry's Steamer

Harry's Steamer

$17.00

Prince Edward Island mussels & littlenecks, seasoned garlic white wine, Harry's butter sauce, crostini

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

giant shrimp, house cocktail sauce, lemon *Gluten Free

Tomato Soup Bowl

Tomato Soup Bowl

$7.00

house recipe, basil oil, shaved Roman *Gluten Free *Vegetarian

Tomato Soup Cup

Tomato Soup Cup

$5.00

house recipe, basil oil, shaved Roman *Gluten Free *Vegetarian

Veggie Flatbread

Veggie Flatbread

$12.00

fresh parmesan, grape tomatoes, smoked gouda, grilled asparagus, roasted peppers, basil pesto *Vegetarian

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.00

iceberg, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, Roth blue cheese, house blue cheese *Gluten Free

Steaks & Entrees

Bison Meatloaf

Bison Meatloaf

$22.00

premium bison and beef, chipotle, applewood smoked bacon, smoked tomato glace, crispy onions, served with mashed russets, grilled asparagus

Bone-In Berkshire Pork Chop

Bone-In Berkshire Pork Chop

$24.00

center-cut 12 oz., peach-cherry chutney, herbed pan sauce, served with mashed russets, grilled asparagus *Gluten Free

Cajun Pasta - Chicken

Cajun Pasta - Chicken

$20.00

andouille sausage, tomato, penne tossed in a Cajun cream sauce, served with garlic bread, no sides

Cajun Pasta - Shrimp

Cajun Pasta - Shrimp

$20.00

andouille sausage, tomato, penne tossed in a Cajun cream sauce, served with garlic bread, no sides

Cajun Pasta - Vegetarian

Cajun Pasta - Vegetarian

$20.00

mushrooms, andouille sausage, tomato, penne tossed in a Cajun cream sauce, served with garlic bread, no sides

Country Club Chicken

Country Club Chicken

$21.00

herb roasted all natural airline breast, stone fruit glaze, Madeira pan sauce, caramelized lemon, served with roasted Brussels sprouts, mashed russets *Gluten Free

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

pan roasted, sweet bourbon glaze, micro salad, served with grilled asparagus, kale & quinoa *Gluten Free

NC Trout

NC Trout

$23.00

pan seared trout, Harry's butter, toasted almond & pine nut crust, caramelized lemon, served with grilled asparagus, kale & quinoa *Gluten Free

Pan Roasted Atlantic Cod

Pan Roasted Atlantic Cod

$23.00

tomato & fennel herbed butter sauce, served with roasted Brussels sprouts, kale & quinoa *Gluten Free

Sandwiches & Signature Salads

Black Label Burger

Black Label Burger

$18.00

house blend choice brisket, short rib and porterhouse, aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, pretzel roll, served with French fries

Club Sandwich

$13.50

ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, house pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, baguette, served with French fries

Derby Cobb

Derby Cobb

$18.00

choice of: chicken | shrimp | salmon mixed greens, Roth blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, house vinaigrette *Gluten Free

Harry's Burger

Harry's Burger

$10.00

house blend choice brisket, short rib and porterhouse, aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, pretzel roll, served with French fries

Harry's Chicken Sandwich

Harry's Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

lettuce, tomato, avocado, house pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, brioche, served with French fries

Harry's Salmon Salad

Harry's Salmon Salad

$18.00

blackened Faroe Island salmon, mixed greens, mango, quinoa, edamame, avocado, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, chipotle lime vinaigrette *Gluten Free

Salmon Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$16.00

blackened salmon, pico de gallo, jicama slaw, smoked pepper aioli, grilled tortillas, served with French fries

Shrimp Wedge

Shrimp Wedge

$16.00

grilled, chilled shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, Roth blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, house vinaigrette *Gluten Free

Tavern Dip

Tavern Dip

$18.00

thinly-sliced roast beef, smoked gouda on a baguette, horseradish cream sauce, rosemary au jus, served with French fries

Lunch Specials - Midday Portions

Club Sandwich Special

$8.50

ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, house pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, baguette, served with French fries

Derby Cobb Special

Derby Cobb Special

$13.00

choice of: chicken | shrimp | salmon mixed greens, Roth blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, house vinaigrette *Gluten Free

Harry's Burger Special

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, cheddar

Harry's Salmon Salad Special

Harry's Salmon Salad Special

$13.00

blackened Faroe Island salmon, mixed greens, mango, quinoa, edamame, avocado, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, chipotle lime vinaigrette *Gluten Free

Shrimp Wedge Special

Shrimp Wedge Special

$13.00

grilled, chilled shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, Roth blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, house vinaigrette *Gluten Free

Tavern Dip Special

Tavern Dip Special

$11.00

thinly-sliced roast beef, smoked gouda on a baguette, horseradish cream sauce, rosemary au jus, served with French fries

Lunch Sides

Broccolini Topped With Pimento Cheese

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Kale & Quinoa

$5.00

Mashed Russets

$5.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Desserts

24 Karat Carrot Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock
Chocolate Mousse Bomb

Chocolate Mousse Bomb

$8.00Out of stock

Key Lime Tart

$7.50Out of stock
Tuxedo Cheesecake

Tuxedo Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

Brunch Starters

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

creamy sriracha drizzle

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

traditional & classic, gruyère cheese

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

pepper jam, house pimento cheese *Vegetarian

Harry's Flatbread.

Harry's Flatbread.

$16.00

grilled beef tenderloin, caramelized onions, Roth blue cheese, aged Romano, arugula, tomato

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

giant shrimp, house cocktail sauce, lemon *Gluten Free

Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$10.00

house pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, green onions, jalapeños, served with jalapeño ranch dressing

Queen Charlotte's Bacon

$7.00

thick-cut bacon, maple, brown sugar, black pepper (if bacon were a dessert) *Gluten Free

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.00

iceberg, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, Roth blue cheese, house blue cheese *Gluten Free

Brunch Entrees

Chophouse Bowl.

Chophouse Bowl.

$20.00

eggs made-to-order, grilled beef tenderloin, mushrooms, baby spinach, caramelized onions, white cheddar, Harry’s home fries *Gluten Free

Crabcake Eggs Benedict

$24.00

jumbo lump crabmeat, poached eggs, hollandaise, choice of Harry’s home fries or pepper jack grits

Creme Brulee French Toast

Creme Brulee French Toast

$16.00

sliced bananas, candied pecans, maple butter, whipped cream, maple syrup, served with applewood smoked bacon

Farmer's Bowl

$15.00

eggs made-to-order, Harry’s home fries, mushrooms, baby spinach, caramelized onions, gruyère cheese, fennel, roasted red peppers, avocado *Gluten Free *Vegetarian

Harry's Chicken & Waffles

Harry's Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

buttermilk fried chicken with house-made Belgian waffles, fresh berries, spiced honey, served with pepper jack grits

Mushroom & Bacon Benny

$14.00

poached eggs, hollandaise, mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, choice of Harry’s home fries or pepper jack grits

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, caramelized onions, peppers, fennel, Cajun cream sauce, pepper jack grits

Sandwiches & Signature Salads

Black Label Burger

Black Label Burger

$18.00

house blend choice brisket, short rib and porterhouse, aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, pretzel roll, served with French fries

Club Sandwich

$13.50

ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, house pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, baguette, served with French fries

Derby Cobb

Derby Cobb

$18.00

choice of: chicken | shrimp | salmon mixed greens, Roth blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, house vinaigrette *Gluten Free

Harry's Chicken Sandwich

Harry's Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

lettuce, tomato, avocado, house pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, brioche, served with French fries

Harry's Salmon Salad

Harry's Salmon Salad

$18.00

blackened Faroe Island salmon, mixed greens, mango, quinoa, edamame, avocado, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, chipotle lime vinaigrette *Gluten Free

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$14.00

grilled ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, blackberry preserves on sourdough French toast, served with Harry’s home fries

Salmon Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$16.00

blackened salmon, pico de gallo, jicama slaw, smoked pepper aioli, grilled tortillas, served with French fries

Tavern Dip

Tavern Dip

$18.00

thinly-sliced roast beef, smoked gouda on a baguette, horseradish cream sauce, rosemary au jus, served with French fries

Brunch Sides

2 eggs

$5.00

Andouille Sausage

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Creamy Grits

$5.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Harry's Home Fries

$5.00

Single Waffle

$3.50

Desserts

24 Karat Carrot Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock
Chocolate Mousse Bomb

Chocolate Mousse Bomb

$8.00Out of stock

Key Lime Tart

$7.50Out of stock
Tuxedo Cheesecake

Tuxedo Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

For The Table/Apps

Bread Service

$2.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00

chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, house croutons

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

creamy sriracha drizzle

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

traditional & classic, gruyère cheese

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

pepper jam, house pimento cheese *Vegetarian

Harry's Flatbread.

Harry's Flatbread.

$16.00

grilled beef tenderloin, caramelized onions, Roth blue cheese, aged Romano, arugula, tomato

Harry's Steamer

Harry's Steamer

$17.00

Prince Edward Island mussels & littlenecks, seasoned garlic white wine, Harry's butter sauce, crostini

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

giant shrimp, house cocktail sauce, lemon *Gluten Free

Tavern Tini.

Tavern Tini.

$14.00

grilled beef tenderloin, crispy onions, mashed russets, herbed demi

Tomato Soup Bowl

Tomato Soup Bowl

$7.00

house recipe, basil oil, shaved Roman *Gluten Free *Vegetarian

Tomato Soup Cup

Tomato Soup Cup

$5.00

house recipe, basil oil, shaved Roman *Gluten Free *Vegetarian

Veggie Flatbread

Veggie Flatbread

$12.00

fresh parmesan, grape tomatoes, smoked gouda, grilled asparagus, roasted peppers, basil pesto *Vegetarian

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.00

iceberg, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, Roth blue cheese, house blue cheese *Gluten Free

Steaks & Entrees

Angus Filet

Angus Filet

$42.00

choice all natural tenderloin, roasted mushrooms, creamy demi sauce, served with roasted Brussels sprouts, loaded baked potato *Gluten Free

Bison Meatloaf

Bison Meatloaf

$22.00

premium bison and beef, chipotle, applewood smoked bacon, smoked tomato glace, crispy onions, served with mashed russets, grilled asparagus

Bone-In Berkshire Pork Chop

Bone-In Berkshire Pork Chop

$24.00

center-cut 12 oz., peach-cherry chutney, herbed pan sauce, served with mashed russets, grilled asparagus *Gluten Free

Cajun Pasta - Chicken

Cajun Pasta - Chicken

$20.00

andouille sausage, tomato, penne tossed in a Cajun cream sauce, served with garlic bread, no sides

Cajun Pasta - Shrimp

Cajun Pasta - Shrimp

$20.00

andouille sausage, tomato, penne tossed in a Cajun cream sauce, served with garlic bread, no sides

Cajun Pasta - Vegetarian

Cajun Pasta - Vegetarian

$20.00

mushrooms, andouille sausage, tomato, penne tossed in a Cajun cream sauce, served with garlic bread, no sides

Country Club Chicken

Country Club Chicken

$21.00

herb roasted all natural airline breast, stone fruit glaze, Madeira pan sauce, caramelized lemon, served with roasted Brussels sprouts, mashed russets *Gluten Free

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

pan roasted, sweet bourbon glaze, micro salad, served with grilled asparagus, kale & quinoa *Gluten Free

Harry's NY Strip

$39.00

16 oz. aged choice Angus beef, Harry's butter, served with broccolini topped with pimento cheese, loaded baked potato add roasted mushrooms if desired *Gluten Free

NC Trout

NC Trout

$23.00

pan seared trout, Harry's butter, toasted almond & pine nut crust, caramelized lemon, served with grilled asparagus, kale & quinoa *Gluten Free

Pan Roasted Atlantic Cod

Pan Roasted Atlantic Cod

$23.00

tomato & fennel herbed butter sauce, served with roasted Brussels sprouts, kale & quinoa *Gluten Free

Sandwiches & Signature Salads

Black Label Burger

Black Label Burger

$18.00

house blend choice brisket, short rib and porterhouse, aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, pretzel roll, served with French fries

Club Sandwich

$13.50

ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, house pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, baguette, served with French fries

Derby Cobb

Derby Cobb

$18.00

choice of: chicken | shrimp | salmon mixed greens, Roth blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, house vinaigrette *Gluten Free

Harry's Chicken Sandwich

Harry's Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

lettuce, tomato, avocado, house pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, brioche, served with French fries

Harry's Salmon Salad

Harry's Salmon Salad

$18.00

blackened Faroe Island salmon, mixed greens, mango, quinoa, edamame, avocado, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, chipotle lime vinaigrette *Gluten Free

Salmon Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$16.00

blackened salmon, pico de gallo, jicama slaw, smoked pepper aioli, grilled tortillas, served with French fries

Shrimp Wedge

Shrimp Wedge

$16.00

grilled, chilled shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, Roth blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, house vinaigrette *Gluten Free

Tavern Dip

Tavern Dip

$18.00

thinly-sliced roast beef, smoked gouda on a baguette, horseradish cream sauce, rosemary au jus, served with French fries

Dinner Sides

Broccolini Topped With Pimento Cheese

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Kale & Quinoa

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Mashed Russets

$5.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Desserts

24 Karat Carrot Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock
Chocolate Mousse Bomb

Chocolate Mousse Bomb

$8.00Out of stock

Key Lime Tart

$7.50Out of stock
Tuxedo Cheesecake

Tuxedo Cheesecake

$7.50Out of stock

Kids Entrees

Kids Atlantic Salmon

$9.50

Simply seared

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.00

Ketchup, mustard, pickle

Kids Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Crispy and golden brown

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Choice of a side.

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.50

Marinated and grilled

Kids Penne Pasta

$6.50

Served with choice of tomato sauce or butter sauce

Kids Salmon Tacos (2)

$8.00

Blackened salmon, pico de gallo, jicama slaw

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Acqua Panna

$8.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Coffee - Decaf

$2.50

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pelligrino

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.75

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Harry's Grille & Tavern (Harry's) is a Charlotte based gastropub featuring fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and a relaxed atmosphere. Offering upscale casual American cuisine, Harry's menu features signature sandwiches, hand-cut steaks, and fresh salads that are easily paired with locally crafted beer or innovative signature cocktails. Harry's also offers a weekend brunch, featuring a twist on classic dishes and savory delights.

Website

Location

8426 Park Rd., Suite 9, Charlotte, NC 28210

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

