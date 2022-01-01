Harry's Grille & Tavern - Quail Corners
8426 Park Rd.
Suite 9
Charlotte, NC 28210
For The Table/Apps
Bread Service
Caesar Salad
chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, house croutons
Firecracker Shrimp
creamy sriracha drizzle
French Onion Soup
traditional & classic, gruyère cheese
Fried Green Tomatoes
pepper jam, house pimento cheese *Vegetarian
Harry's Flatbread.
grilled beef tenderloin, caramelized onions, Roth blue cheese, aged Romano, arugula, tomato
Harry's Steamer
Prince Edward Island mussels & littlenecks, seasoned garlic white wine, Harry's butter sauce, crostini
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
giant shrimp, house cocktail sauce, lemon *Gluten Free
Tomato Soup Bowl
house recipe, basil oil, shaved Roman *Gluten Free *Vegetarian
Tomato Soup Cup
house recipe, basil oil, shaved Roman *Gluten Free *Vegetarian
Veggie Flatbread
fresh parmesan, grape tomatoes, smoked gouda, grilled asparagus, roasted peppers, basil pesto *Vegetarian
Wedge Salad
iceberg, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, Roth blue cheese, house blue cheese *Gluten Free
Steaks & Entrees
Bison Meatloaf
premium bison and beef, chipotle, applewood smoked bacon, smoked tomato glace, crispy onions, served with mashed russets, grilled asparagus
Bone-In Berkshire Pork Chop
center-cut 12 oz., peach-cherry chutney, herbed pan sauce, served with mashed russets, grilled asparagus *Gluten Free
Cajun Pasta - Chicken
andouille sausage, tomato, penne tossed in a Cajun cream sauce, served with garlic bread, no sides
Cajun Pasta - Shrimp
andouille sausage, tomato, penne tossed in a Cajun cream sauce, served with garlic bread, no sides
Cajun Pasta - Vegetarian
mushrooms, andouille sausage, tomato, penne tossed in a Cajun cream sauce, served with garlic bread, no sides
Country Club Chicken
herb roasted all natural airline breast, stone fruit glaze, Madeira pan sauce, caramelized lemon, served with roasted Brussels sprouts, mashed russets *Gluten Free
Atlantic Salmon
pan roasted, sweet bourbon glaze, micro salad, served with grilled asparagus, kale & quinoa *Gluten Free
NC Trout
pan seared trout, Harry's butter, toasted almond & pine nut crust, caramelized lemon, served with grilled asparagus, kale & quinoa *Gluten Free
Pan Roasted Atlantic Cod
tomato & fennel herbed butter sauce, served with roasted Brussels sprouts, kale & quinoa *Gluten Free
Sandwiches & Signature Salads
Black Label Burger
house blend choice brisket, short rib and porterhouse, aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, pretzel roll, served with French fries
Club Sandwich
ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, house pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, baguette, served with French fries
Derby Cobb
choice of: chicken | shrimp | salmon mixed greens, Roth blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, house vinaigrette *Gluten Free
Harry's Burger
house blend choice brisket, short rib and porterhouse, aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, pretzel roll, served with French fries
Harry's Chicken Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, avocado, house pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, brioche, served with French fries
Harry's Salmon Salad
blackened Faroe Island salmon, mixed greens, mango, quinoa, edamame, avocado, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, chipotle lime vinaigrette *Gluten Free
Salmon Tacos
blackened salmon, pico de gallo, jicama slaw, smoked pepper aioli, grilled tortillas, served with French fries
Shrimp Wedge
grilled, chilled shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, Roth blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, house vinaigrette *Gluten Free
Tavern Dip
thinly-sliced roast beef, smoked gouda on a baguette, horseradish cream sauce, rosemary au jus, served with French fries
Lunch Specials - Midday Portions
Club Sandwich Special
ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, house pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, baguette, served with French fries
Derby Cobb Special
choice of: chicken | shrimp | salmon mixed greens, Roth blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, house vinaigrette *Gluten Free
Harry's Burger Special
lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, cheddar
Harry's Salmon Salad Special
blackened Faroe Island salmon, mixed greens, mango, quinoa, edamame, avocado, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, chipotle lime vinaigrette *Gluten Free
Shrimp Wedge Special
grilled, chilled shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, Roth blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, house vinaigrette *Gluten Free
Tavern Dip Special
thinly-sliced roast beef, smoked gouda on a baguette, horseradish cream sauce, rosemary au jus, served with French fries
Lunch Sides
Desserts
Brunch Starters
Firecracker Shrimp
creamy sriracha drizzle
French Onion Soup
traditional & classic, gruyère cheese
Fried Green Tomatoes
pepper jam, house pimento cheese *Vegetarian
Harry's Flatbread.
grilled beef tenderloin, caramelized onions, Roth blue cheese, aged Romano, arugula, tomato
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
giant shrimp, house cocktail sauce, lemon *Gluten Free
Loaded Tater Tots
house pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, green onions, jalapeños, served with jalapeño ranch dressing
Queen Charlotte's Bacon
thick-cut bacon, maple, brown sugar, black pepper (if bacon were a dessert) *Gluten Free
Wedge Salad
iceberg, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, Roth blue cheese, house blue cheese *Gluten Free
Brunch Entrees
Chophouse Bowl.
eggs made-to-order, grilled beef tenderloin, mushrooms, baby spinach, caramelized onions, white cheddar, Harry’s home fries *Gluten Free
Crabcake Eggs Benedict
jumbo lump crabmeat, poached eggs, hollandaise, choice of Harry’s home fries or pepper jack grits
Creme Brulee French Toast
sliced bananas, candied pecans, maple butter, whipped cream, maple syrup, served with applewood smoked bacon
Farmer's Bowl
eggs made-to-order, Harry’s home fries, mushrooms, baby spinach, caramelized onions, gruyère cheese, fennel, roasted red peppers, avocado *Gluten Free *Vegetarian
Harry's Chicken & Waffles
buttermilk fried chicken with house-made Belgian waffles, fresh berries, spiced honey, served with pepper jack grits
Mushroom & Bacon Benny
poached eggs, hollandaise, mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon, choice of Harry’s home fries or pepper jack grits
Shrimp & Grits
sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, caramelized onions, peppers, fennel, Cajun cream sauce, pepper jack grits
Sandwiches & Signature Salads
Black Label Burger
house blend choice brisket, short rib and porterhouse, aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, pretzel roll, served with French fries
Club Sandwich
ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, house pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, baguette, served with French fries
Derby Cobb
choice of: chicken | shrimp | salmon mixed greens, Roth blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, house vinaigrette *Gluten Free
Harry's Chicken Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, avocado, house pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, brioche, served with French fries
Harry's Salmon Salad
blackened Faroe Island salmon, mixed greens, mango, quinoa, edamame, avocado, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, chipotle lime vinaigrette *Gluten Free
Monte Cristo
grilled ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, blackberry preserves on sourdough French toast, served with Harry’s home fries
Salmon Tacos
blackened salmon, pico de gallo, jicama slaw, smoked pepper aioli, grilled tortillas, served with French fries
Tavern Dip
thinly-sliced roast beef, smoked gouda on a baguette, horseradish cream sauce, rosemary au jus, served with French fries
Brunch Sides
Desserts
For The Table/Apps
Bread Service
Caesar Salad
chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, house croutons
Firecracker Shrimp
creamy sriracha drizzle
French Onion Soup
traditional & classic, gruyère cheese
Fried Green Tomatoes
pepper jam, house pimento cheese *Vegetarian
Harry's Flatbread.
grilled beef tenderloin, caramelized onions, Roth blue cheese, aged Romano, arugula, tomato
Harry's Steamer
Prince Edward Island mussels & littlenecks, seasoned garlic white wine, Harry's butter sauce, crostini
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
giant shrimp, house cocktail sauce, lemon *Gluten Free
Tavern Tini.
grilled beef tenderloin, crispy onions, mashed russets, herbed demi
Tomato Soup Bowl
house recipe, basil oil, shaved Roman *Gluten Free *Vegetarian
Tomato Soup Cup
house recipe, basil oil, shaved Roman *Gluten Free *Vegetarian
Veggie Flatbread
fresh parmesan, grape tomatoes, smoked gouda, grilled asparagus, roasted peppers, basil pesto *Vegetarian
Wedge Salad
iceberg, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, Roth blue cheese, house blue cheese *Gluten Free
Steaks & Entrees
Angus Filet
choice all natural tenderloin, roasted mushrooms, creamy demi sauce, served with roasted Brussels sprouts, loaded baked potato *Gluten Free
Bison Meatloaf
premium bison and beef, chipotle, applewood smoked bacon, smoked tomato glace, crispy onions, served with mashed russets, grilled asparagus
Bone-In Berkshire Pork Chop
center-cut 12 oz., peach-cherry chutney, herbed pan sauce, served with mashed russets, grilled asparagus *Gluten Free
Cajun Pasta - Chicken
andouille sausage, tomato, penne tossed in a Cajun cream sauce, served with garlic bread, no sides
Cajun Pasta - Shrimp
andouille sausage, tomato, penne tossed in a Cajun cream sauce, served with garlic bread, no sides
Cajun Pasta - Vegetarian
mushrooms, andouille sausage, tomato, penne tossed in a Cajun cream sauce, served with garlic bread, no sides
Country Club Chicken
herb roasted all natural airline breast, stone fruit glaze, Madeira pan sauce, caramelized lemon, served with roasted Brussels sprouts, mashed russets *Gluten Free
Atlantic Salmon
pan roasted, sweet bourbon glaze, micro salad, served with grilled asparagus, kale & quinoa *Gluten Free
Harry's NY Strip
16 oz. aged choice Angus beef, Harry's butter, served with broccolini topped with pimento cheese, loaded baked potato add roasted mushrooms if desired *Gluten Free
NC Trout
pan seared trout, Harry's butter, toasted almond & pine nut crust, caramelized lemon, served with grilled asparagus, kale & quinoa *Gluten Free
Pan Roasted Atlantic Cod
tomato & fennel herbed butter sauce, served with roasted Brussels sprouts, kale & quinoa *Gluten Free
Sandwiches & Signature Salads
Black Label Burger
house blend choice brisket, short rib and porterhouse, aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, pretzel roll, served with French fries
Club Sandwich
ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, house pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, baguette, served with French fries
Derby Cobb
choice of: chicken | shrimp | salmon mixed greens, Roth blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, house vinaigrette *Gluten Free
Harry's Chicken Sandwich
lettuce, tomato, avocado, house pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, brioche, served with French fries
Harry's Salmon Salad
blackened Faroe Island salmon, mixed greens, mango, quinoa, edamame, avocado, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, chipotle lime vinaigrette *Gluten Free
Salmon Tacos
blackened salmon, pico de gallo, jicama slaw, smoked pepper aioli, grilled tortillas, served with French fries
Shrimp Wedge
grilled, chilled shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, Roth blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, house vinaigrette *Gluten Free
Tavern Dip
thinly-sliced roast beef, smoked gouda on a baguette, horseradish cream sauce, rosemary au jus, served with French fries
Dinner Sides
Desserts
Kids Entrees
Kids Atlantic Salmon
Simply seared
Kids Cheeseburger Sliders
Ketchup, mustard, pickle
Kids Chicken Caesar Salad
Kids Chicken Tenders
Crispy and golden brown
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Choice of a side.
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
Marinated and grilled
Kids Penne Pasta
Served with choice of tomato sauce or butter sauce
Kids Salmon Tacos (2)
Blackened salmon, pico de gallo, jicama slaw
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Acqua Panna
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Coffee - Decaf
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mocktail
Orange Juice
Pelligrino
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Sprite
Sugar Free Red Bull
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Harry's Grille & Tavern (Harry's) is a Charlotte based gastropub featuring fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and a relaxed atmosphere. Offering upscale casual American cuisine, Harry's menu features signature sandwiches, hand-cut steaks, and fresh salads that are easily paired with locally crafted beer or innovative signature cocktails. Harry's also offers a weekend brunch, featuring a twist on classic dishes and savory delights.
