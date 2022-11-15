Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Steakhouses
American

Harry's Grille & Tavern - Ayrsley

1,275 Reviews

$$

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd

Charlotte, NC 28276

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Salmon Tacos
Black Label Burger
Harry's Chicken Sandwich

For The Table/Apps

Bread Service.

$2.00
Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$15.00

creamy sriracha drizzle

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

traditional & classic, gruyère cheese

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

pepper jam, house pimento cheese *Vegetarian

Harry's Flatbread

Harry's Flatbread

$16.00

grilled beef tenderloin, caramelized onions, Roth blue cheese, aged Romano, arugula, tomato

Harry's Mussels Steamer

Harry's Mussels Steamer

$17.00

Prince Edward Island mussels & littlenecks, seasoned garlic white wine, Harry's butter sauce, crostini

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

giant shrimp, house cocktail sauce, lemon *Gluten Free

Tavern Tini

Tavern Tini

$14.00

grilled beef tenderloin, crispy onions, mashed russets, herbed demi

Tomato Soup Bowl

Tomato Soup Bowl

$7.00

house recipe, basil oil, shaved Roman *Gluten Free *Vegetarian

Tomato Soup Cup

Tomato Soup Cup

$5.00

house recipe, basil oil, shaved Roman *Gluten Free *Vegetarian

Veggie Flatbread

Veggie Flatbread

$12.00

fresh parmesan, grape tomatoes, smoked gouda, grilled asparagus, roasted peppers, basil pesto *Vegetarian

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$9.00

iceberg, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, Roth blue cheese, house blue cheese *Gluten Free

Steaks & Entrees

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

pan roasted, sweet bourbon glaze, micro salad, served with grilled asparagus, kale & quinoa *Gluten Free

Bison Meatloaf

Bison Meatloaf

$22.00

premium bison and beef, chipotle, applewood smoked bacon, smoked tomato glace, crispy onions, served with mashed russets, grilled asparagus

Bone-In Berkshire Pork Chop

Bone-In Berkshire Pork Chop

$24.00

center-cut 12 oz., peach-cherry chutney, herbed pan sauce, served with mashed russets, grilled asparagus *Gluten Free

Cajun Pasta - Chicken

Cajun Pasta - Chicken

$20.00

andouille sausage, tomato, penne tossed in a Cajun cream sauce, served with garlic bread, no sides

Cajun Pasta - Shrimp

Cajun Pasta - Shrimp

$20.00

andouille sausage, tomato, penne tossed in a Cajun cream sauce, served with garlic bread, no sides

Cajun Pasta - Vegetarian

Cajun Pasta - Vegetarian

$20.00

mushrooms, andouille sausage, tomato, penne tossed in a Cajun cream sauce, served with garlic bread, no sides

Country Club Chicken

Country Club Chicken

$21.00

herb roasted all natural airline breast, stone fruit glaze, Madeira pan sauce, caramelized lemon, served with roasted Brussels sprouts, mashed russets *Gluten Free

Filet Mignon.

Filet Mignon.

$42.00

Harry's NY Strip.

$39.00

16 oz. aged choice Angus beef, Harry's butter, served with broccolini topped with pimento cheese, loaded baked potato add roasted mushrooms if desired *Gluten Free

NC Trout

NC Trout

$23.00

pan seared trout, Harry's butter, toasted almond & pine nut crust, caramelized lemon, served with grilled asparagus, kale & quinoa *Gluten Free

Pan Roasted Atlantic Cod

Pan Roasted Atlantic Cod

$23.00

tomato & fennel herbed butter sauce, served with roasted Brussels sprouts, kale & quinoa *Gluten Free

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna

$28.00Out of stock

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$24.00Out of stock

Sandwiches & Signature Salads

Black Label Burger

Black Label Burger

$18.00

house blend choice brisket, short rib and porterhouse, aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, pretzel roll, served with French fries

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$13.50

ham, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, house pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, baguette, served with French fries

Derby Cobb

Derby Cobb

$18.00

choice of: chicken | shrimp | salmon mixed greens, Roth blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, house vinaigrette *Gluten Free

Harry's Chicken Sandwich

Harry's Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

lettuce, tomato, avocado, house pimento cheese, applewood smoked bacon, brioche, served with French fries

Harry's Salmon Salad

Harry's Salmon Salad

$18.00

blackened Faroe Island salmon, mixed greens, mango, quinoa, edamame, avocado, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, chipotle lime vinaigrette *Gluten Free

Salmon Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$16.00

blackened salmon, pico de gallo, jicama slaw, smoked pepper aioli, grilled tortillas, served with French fries

Shrimp Wedge

Shrimp Wedge

$16.00

grilled, chilled shrimp, applewood smoked bacon, Roth blue cheese, grape tomatoes, chopped egg, house vinaigrette *Gluten Free

Tavern Dip

Tavern Dip

$18.00

thinly-sliced roast beef, smoked gouda on a baguette, horseradish cream sauce, rosemary au jus, served with French fries

Dinner Sides

Broccolini Topped With Pimento Cheese

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Grilled Asparagus

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Kale & Quinoa

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.00

Mashed Russets

$5.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

$7.50

24 Karat Carrot Cake

$7.50
Chocolate Mousse Bomb
$8.00

Chocolate Mousse Bomb

$8.00

Key Lime Tart

$7.50
Tuxedo Cheesecake
$7.50

Tuxedo Cheesecake

$7.50

Warm Apple Cranberry Tart

$7.50Out of stock

Kids Entrees

Kids Atlantic Salmon

$7.00

Simply seared

Kids Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.00Out of stock

Ketchup, mustard, pickle

Kids Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Crispy and golden brown

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Choice of a side.

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.50

Marinated and grilled

Kids Penne Pasta

$6.50

Served with choice of tomato sauce or butter sauce

Kids Salmon Tacos (2)

$8.00

Blackened salmon, pico de gallo, jicama slaw

N/A Bev

Acqua Panna

$8.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coffee

$2.50

Coffee - Decaf

$2.50

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Kombucha

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.75

Pelligrino

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.75

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Opened in 2012, Harry's Grille & Tavern (Harry's) is a Charlotte based gastropub featuring fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and a relaxed atmosphere. Offering upscale casual American cuisine, Harry's menu features signature sandwiches, hand-cut steaks, and fresh salads that are easily paired with locally crafted beer or innovative signature cocktails. Harry's also offers a weekend brunch, featuring a twist on classic dishes and savory delights.

Website

Location

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28276

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

