HARRY'S 16 West Kemp Avenue

Restaurant info

Harry's is a family friendly sports bar located in a historic, 120 year old building in downtown Watertown, SD. Enjoy a huge selection of top-notch hamburgers, in-house smoked wings, salads, wraps, cheesesteaks, 36 tap beers and a full liquor bar while watching your favorite team on one of the 20+ HD TV's or 100"+ projector screen. A separate bar on the second level hosts regular live entertainment, karaoke, comedy shows, trivia, cocktail events and more while also offering 36 tap beers, a full liquor bar, pinball and video lottery. While you're in the neighborhood, get your hair cut adjacent to the restaurant at Harry's Haircuts which specializes in men's haircuts and beard trims. Watch sports while you get your hair cut or lay back and enjoy a hot towel and some relaxation.