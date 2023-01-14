Restaurant header imageView gallery

HARRY'S 16 West Kemp Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

16 West Kemp Avenue

Watertown, SD 57201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Starting Line Up

Deep Fried Pickles

$9.99

Sliced pickles battered and deep fried.

Chislic

$12.49

Aged, hand cut, house seasoned top sirloin grilled to perfection

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Mac N Cheese Bites

$9.99

Battered macaroni and cheese served with Smokey Cheddar Sauce

Southwest Elotes

$9.99

Corn, jalapeno, and cheese battered and deep fried. Delicious with a little kick! Served with house made SW Ranch

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Breaded jalapenos stuffed with cheese and fried until golden brown.

Spinach Dip

$9.99

House made spinach dip served with tortilla chips, carrots and celery.

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.99

Topped with queso blanco, bacon and three cheese blend,

Dynamite Cheddar Tots

$9.99

House made tater tots topped with queso blanco, bacon, jalapenos, three cheese blend and dynamite dust seasoning blend.

Chips and Queso

$8.99

Queso blanco topped with house made pico de gallo and three cheese blend served with tortilla chips.

Grand Slam Platter

$21.99

Six smoked wings, Southwest Elotes, Onion Rings, Fried Pickles, Spinach Dip and tortilla chips served with your choice of 2 sauces (NO Substitutions)

Fried Green Beans

$7.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$9.99

Burgers

3 Little Pigs

$15.99

Ham, pulled pork, bacon, American, Pepper Jack and Swiss cheeses, and BBQ and Ranch sauces.

All American Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Topped with bacon, American cheese and served with lettuce, onion and tomato.

Bacon Mac Attack

$14.99

Topped with bacon, threes cheese blend, Mac N' Cheese bites and a smokey Cheddar sauce.

BOTW

$14.49

Our Burger of The Week is featured on our social media pages.

Jammin Bacon Blue Burger

$14.99

Topped with garlic Parmesan, three cheese blend, marinated tomatoes and Pesto. *Pesto contains Pine Nuts*

Build Your Own Burger

$11.99

Includes lettuce, onion and tomato.

Dakota Burger

$14.99

Bacon, pulled pork, Pepper Jack cheese, crispy fried onions, and Harry's signature BBQ sauce.

French Onion Burger

$13.99

Carmelized onions, Swiss cheese and Freanch onion seasoning served with a side of horseradish aioli.

Garlic Cheeseburger

$13.49

Three cheese blend, garlic seasoning and Parmesan served with a side of garlic mayo.

Hall of Flame

$13.99

Jalapenos, onion rings, Pepper Jack cheese, spicy BBQ sauce and dynamite dust seasoning.

Hawaiian Pro Bowl

$14.99

Ham, bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, sliced pineapple and BBQ sauce.

Hole In One

$13.99

Peanut butter and bacon served on a grilled glazed dounut.

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$12.99

*Vegetarian* Spicy black bean patty, lettuce, onion, and tomato served on a toasted bun. Choice of Mayo, Garlic Mayo or sauce on the side.

Texas Breakfast Burger

$14.99

Bacon, crispy hashbrowns and American cheese topped with an over medium egg and served with a side of Tabasco mayo.

Whiskey Jack Burger

$14.99

Topped with Swiss and American cheeses, pickles, bacon, banana peppers and bloody mary ketchup with a green olive garnish.

All Star Burger

$13.49

Topped with shredded lettuce, onion, American cheese, Thousand Island dressing and fried pickles.

Salads

Chef Salad

$14.49

Grilled chicken, ham and bacon on a bed of lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded three cheese blend and a hard boiled egg. Served with your choice of dressing.

Baja Smoked Shrimp Salad

$16.49

Smoked shrimp, grilled peppers, onions, corn and black bean salsa, shredded three cheese blend, tomatoes, cucumbers and a hard boild egg on a bed of lettuce. Served in a crispy tortilla bowl. Your choice of Dressing

Southwest Steak Salad

$16.99

Grilled chislic, marinated tomatoes, crispy onions, blue cheese crumbles on a bed of lettuce with your choice of dressing.

Chopped Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.49

Crispy chicken glazed with buffalo sauce, tomatoes, cucmbers, blue cheese crumbles and a hard boiled egg on a bed of lettuce.

Wraps & Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato, three cheese blend and ranch wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with your choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.49

Grilled chicken, lettuce, onion, tomato, three cheese blend and house made buffalo sauce wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with a side of Ranch or Blue cheese dressing. Served with your choice of side.

Harry's Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

BBQ pulled pork topped with queso blanco, shredded three cheese blend, bacon and BBQ sauce on a toasted hoagie. Served with your choice of side.

Three Pointer Cheese Steak

$15.49

Grilled steak with three cheese blend, carmelized onions, smoket cheddar sauce on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with Aju & your choice of side.

Southwest Chicken Philly

$13.99

Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with queso blanco and SW Ranch. Served with you choice of side.

Hot Streak Philly

$15.49

Grilled steak with three cheese blend, grilled bell peppers, onions and mushrooms. Topped with horseradish aioli on a toasted haogie bun. Served with Aju & your choice of side.

Sweet and Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, onion, and tomato on a toasted bun. Comes with your choice of sauce on the side. Served with your choice of side.

Soup & Sandwich

$9.99

Soup of the day and a grilled cheese sandwich. Choice to add ham to Grilled Cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch SANDWICH

$13.99

Baskets

Chicken Strips

$11.99

Breaded, lightly seasoned chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce and your choice of side.

6 Smoked Wings Basket

$11.99

Served with your choice of sauce and choice of side.

12 Smoked Wings Basket

$19.99

Served with your choice of sauce and choice of side.

1/2 Boneless Wings Basket

$11.99

Served with your choice of sauce and choice of side.

LB Boneles Wings Basket

$19.99

Served with your choice of sauce and choice of side.

Chislic Basket

$14.49

Aged, hand cut top sirloin seasoned and grilled. Served with your choice of side.

Knockout Nachos

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$14.99

Tortilla chips topped wtih queso blanco, grilled chicken, lettuce, bacon, corn and black bean salsa, three cheese blend, buffalo sauce, ranch and blue cheese crumbles.

Memphis BBQ Pork Nachos

$14.99

Tortilla chips topped with queso blanco, pulled pork, diced jalapenos, house made pico de gallo, pickles, shredded three cheese blend and BBQ sauce.

Southwest Surf & Turf Nachos

$19.99

Tortilla chips topped with queso blanco, smoked shrimp, grilled steak, peppers, onions, corn and black bean salsa, shredded three cheese blend and SW Ranch.

SoftShell Tacos

Corkscrew Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Light and crispy battered shrimp, shredded lettuce, pineapple salsa, cilantro and ancho chipolte sauce.

Steak Tacos

$13.99

Tender mesquite-seasoned grilled steak, grilled bell peppers and onions with three cheese blend.

Mahi Fish Tacos

$12.99

Lightly battereed and fried mahi mahi, house made pico de gallo, lettuce, three cheese blend and SW Ranch.

Southwest Chicken Tacos

$11.99

Grilled chicken, corn and black bean salsa, lettuce, three cheese blend and SW Ranch.

Wings

6 Smoke Traditional Wings

$9.99

Choice of Sauce

12 Traditional Wings

$17.99

Choice of 2 Sauces

1/2 LB Boneless Wings

$9.99

Choice of Sauce

LB Boneless Wings

$17.99

Choice of 2 Sauces

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Salad is topped with cheese, cucumbers and tomato. Served with your choice of dressing.

Macaroni Salad

$4.00Out of stock

House made macaroni salad. Does contain onions.

Soup CUP

$4.00

Soup BOWL

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$9.99

Homemade Tater Tots

$6.00

Carrots and Celery

$2.00

Queso

$2.50

Toast

$1.00

Desserts

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.99

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$6.99

Rootbeer Float

$6.49Out of stock

Ice Cream Sundae

$5.00Out of stock

Beverages

1919 RootBeer

$4.49

Arnold Palmer

Chocolate Milk

Club Soda

Coffee

$2.99

Coke Can

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

Dr. Pepper

Dt. Coke Can

$3.00

Dt. Dr. Pepper

Dt. Mtn. Dew

Dt. Pepsi

Ginger Ale

GingerBeer Can

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

Lemonade

Liquid Ice

$4.00

Milk

Mtn. Dew

Mug RootBeer

Orange Juice

Pepsi

Pineapple Juice

Raspberry Tea

Red Bull

$4.00

Roy Rogers

Shirley Temple

Sierra Mist

Sprite Can

$3.00

Tomato Juice

Water

Little League

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.50

Kids Mac N Cheese Bites

$7.50

Kids Little League Burger

$7.50

Add Ons

$ Dressing $

$0.50

$Sauce $

$1.00

Event Tickets

Ryan Niemiller 1/27/22

$25.00

Gift Certs PAPER

$20

$20.00

$40

$40.00

$50

$50.00

$60

$60.00

$80

$80.00

$100

$100.00

$10

$10.00

$15

$15.00

T-Shirts

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

2XL

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Harry's is a family friendly sports bar located in a historic, 120 year old building in downtown Watertown, SD. Enjoy a huge selection of top-notch hamburgers, in-house smoked wings, salads, wraps, cheesesteaks, 36 tap beers and a full liquor bar while watching your favorite team on one of the 20+ HD TV's or 100"+ projector screen. A separate bar on the second level hosts regular live entertainment, karaoke, comedy shows, trivia, cocktail events and more while also offering 36 tap beers, a full liquor bar, pinball and video lottery. While you're in the neighborhood, get your hair cut adjacent to the restaurant at Harry's Haircuts which specializes in men's haircuts and beard trims. Watch sports while you get your hair cut or lay back and enjoy a hot towel and some relaxation.

Location

16 West Kemp Avenue, Watertown, SD 57201

Directions

