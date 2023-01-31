  • Home
Harry's - 1 Hanover Sq. NYC 1 Hanover Square

No reviews yet

1 Hanover Square

New York, NY 10004

Order Again

Tuesday Specials

Lentil Soup

$12.00

Smoked Bacon, Croutons

Harry’s Salad

$16.00

Pickled Mushrooms, Cucumbers, Tomato, Red Onion, Asparagus & Dijon Vinaigrette

Pan Roasted Halibut

$38.00

Mushroom & corn risotto, porcini broth

Appetizers

Baked Clams

$19.00

8 littleneck clams opened and stuffed with scampi butter, fresh breadcrumbs, thyme, parsley, oregano, & parmesan cheese. Served with white wine lemon sauce (lemon broth, white wine, shallots, garlic, butter, parsley) and a wedge of lemon.

Buffalo Mozzarella

$19.00

5 halves of bocconcini buffalo mozzarella and 5 pieces of kumato tomato that are drizzled with olive oil, basil, salt & pepper and topped with micro arugula.

Shrimp Cocktail

$26.00

3 tiger shrimp (6-8 count) per order, served over shaved ice with cocktail sauce, old bay mayonnaise and a lemon wedge.

Crab Cake

$26.00

Crab cake is made from jumbo lump crab meat, mayo, celery, onion, old bay, chives, parsley, breadcrumbs, salt & pepper. Served with a remoulade sauce, (cornichon, capers, mayo, parsley, chive & lemon juice) and celery root slaw (pineapple, shaved celery root, cornichon, lemon, mayo, cream, salt & pepper).

Canadian Bacon

$22.00

Loin pork chops are brined for 7 days, then smoked with hickory. The chop is then grilled and served sliced with house made applesauce (granny smith apples, sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, lemon, apple juice and serrano peppers).

Lobster Deviled Eggs

$22.00

4 deviled eggs topped with lobster salad that is tossed with crème fraiche, chives, parsley, lemon juice and salt & pepper. The deviled egg filling contains yellow egg yolk, mayo, mustard, capers, olives.

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

5 pieces to an order of Chicken tenders, served with a dipping sauce of ranch paprika Aioli.

Buffalo Wings

$17.00

10 wings to an order that are marinated in special blend of spices. Deep fried until crispy and tossed in a bowl with butter and franks hot sauce. Served with Ranch dressing and celery sticks

Soup

Onion Soup

$14.00Out of stock

A rich beef stock with a sherry and red wine reduction, heavily garnished with caramelized onions, a crisp crouton, melted gruyere and parmesan cheese and chives.

Lobster Bisque

$16.00

Lobster bisque (lobster shells & claws, shrimp shells, carrots, fennel, celery, leeks, onion, thyme, bay leaf, peppercorns, chicken stock, saffron, tomato paste) which is puréed in a blender then finished with a little cream. Served with diced lobster meat, leeks, and chopped chives.

Tomato Soup

$12.00

Soup consists of carrots, onions, celery, garlic, basil, parsley, tomato, water, salt and pepper. Puréed in a blender then finished with a little cream and served with basil oil and fried basil leaves.

Salad

Caesar Single

$15.00

½ of a heart of romaine garnished with Caesar dressing, confit of lemon peels, shaved asiago, parmesan cheese, and croutons. Caesar dressing is home-made: pasteurized egg yolks, canola oil, chopped anchovies, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, and chopped garlic.

Greek Salad

$16.00

Romaine, red onion, black olives, tomato, cucumber and feta cheese tossed with oregano & lemon vinaigrette.

Iceberg Wedge

$16.00

A ¼ head of iceberg served one wedge with one piece of beefsteak tomato, blue cheese dressing (blue cheese, sour cream, milk, Worcestershire) crumbled blue cheese and bacon lardons.

Entrees

Hanger Steak

$44.00

3 x 3oz. Pieces of hanger steak (total of 9oz) are grilled to order and served with confit of fingerling potatoes, roasted asparagus & béarnaise sauce (tarragon vinegar, egg yolks, clarified butter, chopped tarragon, lemon juice & salt and pepper).

Lamb Curry

$28.00

A mild yellow curry made from braised leg of lamb, carrots, onion, lemon grass, garlic, cilantro, onion, chicken stock and served with basmati rice, baby carrots, pearl onion and house-made mango chutney.

Harry's Single Cheeseburger

$18.00

5 oz. of ground beef seasoned with salt and pepper and cooked too medium or well. Served on a potato roll and stack with shaved lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, Ulysses special burger sauce and comes with a side of French fries.

Pasta

Cacio Pepe

$22.00

Fresh Chitarra Spaghetti pasta tossed with a sauce that consists of olive oil, butter, pecorino, grana Padano and black pepper.

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Fresh squid ink linguine comes with a sauce consisting of 7 (16-20) shrimp, garlic, pepper flake, white wine, lemon broth, and then finish with grated cheese & parsley.

Trofie Genovese

$22.00

Trofie pasta, that is tossed in pesto sauce (puree of basil, pine nuts, garlic, parmesan cheese, olive oil, pepper flake) and topped with grated Parmeggiano Reggiano cheese.

Fish

King Salmon

$39.00

8oz. Portion of king salmon that is cooked on a cedar plank and glazed with blood orange (blood orange juice, orange juice, honey and cornstarch).

Swordfish

$38.00

8 oz. Portion of swordfish that is dusted with Cajun spice and seared on the flat-top. The swordfish is topped with lemon butter (zest & juice of lime, orange, lemon, shallots, herbs, butter, salt & pepper) and served with a half of lemon.

Branzino

$34.00

Branzino is served whole with all the bone taken out EXCEPT the middle spine & tail bones, head off. It's grilled then roasted in the oven and served with lemon thyme vinaigrette (lemon juice, shallots, lemon zest, thyme, dijon, olive oil, salt & pepper).

Fish & Chips

$26.00

2 pieces of 3oz. cut codfish, that is dipped into a tempura batter (tempura flour, dark beer, and tabasco) then deep-fried to golden brown and served with potato wedges, char lemon and tartar sauce.

Steak

8oz Filet Mignon

$52.00

8oz. Filet mignon broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)

Bone-In Filet Mignon

$68.00

16oz. Filet mignon broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)

NY Strip

$67.00

Prime 18oz. Bone-in sirloin steak that is aged 28 days marinated in canola oil, colman’s mustard, roasted garlic, butcher cracked black pepper and sweet paprika and broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)

Rib Eye

$69.00

Prime 24oz. Bone-in ribeye steak that is aged 28 days marinated in canola oil, colman’s mustard, roasted garlic, butcher cracked black pepper and sweet paprika and broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)

CAJUN Rib Eye

$58.00

Prime 16oz. Boneless rib eye that is dry aged for 21 days, marinated in canola oil, colman’s mustard, roasted garlic, butcher cracked black pepper and sweet paprika. Rubbed with Cajun Spice and broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)

Lamb Rack & Loin

$59.00

2 single-cut lamb chops and 1 loin chop of Colorado lamb, broiled to order and served with house-made mint jelly.

Sides

Hash Browns

$13.00

Baked potatoes that are chopped and sautéed in clarified butter with onions, seasoned with garlic powder, onion powder, salt & pepper.

French Fries

$12.00

Idaho’s finest, cut and blanched in our kitchen (not frozen) in canola oil, seasoned with kosher salt & ground black pepper and serve with ketchup.

Polenta Fries

$14.00

6 polenta fries come to an order and are made from polenta (cornmeal), milk, chicken stock, roasted garlic, crème fraiche, parmesan cheese. It is cooked together and spread out on a flat sheet tray, then when it is set, we cut them into logs and deep fried like French fries and served with truffle aioli.

Wilted Spinach

$12.00

Baby spinach is sautéed with olive oil, salt & pepper

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Chopped spinach and leeks are mixed with béchamel sauce, (flour, butter, and milk) and finish with nutmeg, salt & pepper.

Madeira Mushrooms

$14.00

Oyster, shiitake, portabella, and button mushrooms that are sautéed in butter with thyme, shallots, madeira wine and brown sauce.

Garlic Broccolini

$13.00

Broccolini sautéed with butter, shallots, garlic, lemon juice, chicken stock, salt & pepper.

Asparagus

$14.00

5 pieces of jumbo asparagus (6-8 if smaller) are roasted and served with béarnaise (tarragon vinegar, egg yolks, clarified butter, chopped tarragon, lemon juice & salt and pepper).

Peas & Bacon

$14.00

Steamed peas & bacon lardons tossed in béchamel and topped with crispy onions.

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$14.00

Diced brioche bread is soaked in Custard made from heavy cream, egg yolks, sugar & vanilla oven night, then mixed with pecan & dried cranberries and baked. Garnished with vanilla gelato & bonbon crème anglaise.

Fresh Berries

$14.00

A mix of Strawberries, blueberries & blackberries garnished with whipped cream & mint.

Cheese Cake

$12.00

This graham cracker crust cheesecake is made with, cream cheese, eggs, vanilla, sour cream and lemon zest and served with fresh whipped cream & strawberries.

Chocolate Cake

$15.00

Chocolate pudding cake (sugar, chocolate, eggs, vanilla,) served with espresso ice cream and chocolate shavings.

Carrot Cake

$14.00

Carrot cake is made of (sugar, eggs, Flour, vegetable oil, Cinnamon, Vanilla, carrot, walnuts, cream cheese, and apricot glaze) topped with vanilla frosting, caramel sauce & black berries.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

50 Years and Counting! A WALL STREET INSTITUTION SINCE 1972 SITUATED IN THE ICONIC AND HISTORIC FINANCIAL DISTRICT OF LOWER MANHATTAN, HARRY'S FLAGSHIP LOCATION AT 1 HANOVER SQUARE, HAS ESTABLISHED ITSELF AS A TRUSTED INSTITUTION. WHETHER IT'S A MIDDAY BUSINESS MEETING OVER A DELICIOUS STEAK OR AN AFTER-WORK DRINK WITH COLLEAGUES, HARRY'S HAS PROVIDED WALL STREET A TRUSTED VENUE SINCE 1972.

Location

1 Hanover Square, New York, NY 10004

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

