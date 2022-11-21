Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harry's Hoagie Shoppe Overbrook_GVL

review star

No reviews yet

1700 East North Street

Unit A

Greenville, SC 29607

Popular Items

Italian 6"
Italian 12"
Tommy Gunn 6"

Classic Hoagies

Choice of 6” or 12” Seeded Roll. Served Cold & Created with LOVE. Dressed with: Sharp Provolone, LTO, Oregano, O/V

Italian 6"

$9.00

Classic Hoagie on a 6” seeded roll includes: Genoa Salami, Hot Cappicola, Mortadella, Ham, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oregano, Onion, Oil & Vinegar.

Ham 6"

$8.00

Classic Hoagie on a 6” seeded roll includes: Imported Ham, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar.

Turkey 6"

$8.00

Classic Hoagie on a 6” seeded roll includes: Turkey, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar.

Genoa Salami 6”

$8.00

Classic Hoagie on a 6” seeded roll includes: Genoa Salami, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar.

Roast Beef 6"

$9.00

Classic Hoagie on a 6” seeded roll includes: Roast Beef, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oregano, Onion, Oil & Vinegar.

Italian 12"

$17.00

Classic Hoagie on a 12” seeded roll includes: Genoa Salami, Hot Cappicola, Mortadella, Ham, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oregano, Onion, Oil & Vinegar.

Ham 12"

$15.00

Classic Hoagie on a 12” seeded roll includes: Imported Ham, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar.

Turkey 12"

$15.00

Classic Hoagie on a 12” seeded roll includes: Turkey, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oregano, Onion, Oil & Vinegar.

Genoa Salami 12”

$15.00

Classic Hoagie on a 12” seeded roll includes: Genoa Salami, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar.

Roast Beef 12"

$17.00

Classic Hoagie on a 6” seeded roll includes: Roast Beef, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Oregano, Onion, Oil & Vinegar.

Italian Tuna Salad 6"

$8.00

Classic Hoagie on a 6” seeded roll includes: Italian Tuna Salad, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar.

Veggie 6"

$8.00

Classic Hoagie on a 6” seeded roll includes: a mix of Sweet Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Carrots & Broccoli Rabe, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar.

Cheese 6"

$8.00

Classic Hoagie on a 6” seeded roll includes: Cooper Sharp, Cheddar, Provolone, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar.

Italian Tuna Salad 12"

$15.00

Classic Hoagie on a 12” seeded roll includes: Italian Tuna Salad, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar.

Veggie 12"

$15.00

Classic Hoagie on a 12” seeded roll includes: a mix of Sweet Peppers, Roasted Red Peppers, Carrots & Broccoli Rabe, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar.

Cheese 12"

$15.00

Classic Hoagie on a 12” seeded roll includes: Cooper Sharp, Cheddar, Provolone, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar.

Specialty Hoagies

Choice of 6” or 12” Seeded Roll. Served Cold & Created with LOVE

Tommy Gunn 6"

$11.00

Specialty Hoagie on a 6” seeded roll includes: Prosciutto, Sweet Cappicola, Genoa Salami, Sweet Peppers, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil& Vinegar.

Bella Tonno 6"

$11.00

Specialty Hoagie on a 6” seeded roll includes: Oil Packed Tuna, Prosciutto, Aged Provolone, Lemon Caper Aioli, Calabrian Chilies, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula.

The Godfather 6"

$11.00

Specialty Hoagie on a 6” seeded roll includes: Prosciutto, Sweet Capicola, Spicy Soppressata, Finocchiona, Roasted Red Peppers, Aged Provolone, Long Hots.

The Widger 6"

$11.00

Specialty Hoagie on a 6” seeded roll includes: Roast Beef, Cheddar, Horseradish Cream, Charred Balsamic Onions, Shredded Lettuce.

The Mortadella 6"

$11.00

Specialty Hoagie on a 6” seeded roll includes: Mortadella, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Pistachio Aioli, Calabrian Chili Oil.

Tommy Gunn 12"

$20.00

Specialty Hoagie on a 12” seeded roll includes: Prosciutto, Sweet Cappicola, Genoa Salami, Sweet Peppers, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil& Vinegar.

Bella Tonno 12"

$20.00

Specialty Hoagie on a 6” seeded roll includes: Oil Packed Tuna, Prosciutto, Aged Provolone, Lemon Caper Aioli, Calabrian Chilies, Pickled Red Onion, Arugula.

The Godfather 12"

$20.00

Specialty Hoagie on a 6” seeded roll includes: Prosciutto, Sweet Capicola, Spicy Soppressata, Finocchiona, Roasted Red Peppers, Aged Provolone, Long Hots.

The Widger 12"

$20.00

Specialty Hoagie on a 12” seeded roll includes: Roast Beef, Cheddar, Horseradish Cream, Charred Balsamic Onions, Shredded Lettuce.

The Mortadella 12"

$20.00

Specialty Hoagie on a 12” seeded roll includes: Mortadella, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Pistachio Aioli, Calabrian Chili Oil.

Porchetta 6"

$11.00Out of stock

Specialty Hoagie on a 6” seeded roll includes: Arugula Pesto Cream, Fresh Mozzarella, Seasonal Jam, Sweet & Hot Peppers.

Porchetta 12"

$20.00Out of stock

Specialty Hoagie on a 12” seeded roll includes: Arugula Pesto Cream, Fresh Mozzarella, Seasonal Jam, Sweet & Hot Peppers.

Hot Sammies

Choice of 6” or 12” Seeded Roll. Served Cold & Created with LOVE.

Sausage 6”

$9.00

Hot Sandwich on a 6” seeded roll includes: Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Provolone

Meatball Parmesan 6”

$9.00

Hot Sandwich on a 6” seeded roll includes: Meatballs, Sauce, Provolone.

Cutlet 6”

$10.00

Hot Sandwich on a 6” seeded roll includes: Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Red Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Aged Balsamic, Aged Provolone, Confit Garlic Aioli.

The M.A.P. 6”

$10.00

Hot Sandwich on a 6” seeded roll includes: Fried Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Crispy Prosciutto, Cantelope, Mike’s Hot Honey, Confit Garlic Aioli.

Eggplant Parmesan 6”

$9.00

Hot Sandwich on a 6” seeded roll includes: Eggplant, Sauce, Long Hots, Fresh Mozzarella

Sausage 12”

$16.00

Hot Sandwich on a 12” seeded roll includes: Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Provolone

Meatball Parmesan 12”

$16.00

Hot Sandwich on a 12” seeded roll includes: Meatballs, Sauce, Provolone.

Cutlet 12”

$19.00

Hot Sandwich on a 12” seeded roll includes: Chicken Cutlet, Roasted Red Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Aged Balsamic, Aged Provolone, Confit Garlic Aioli.

The M.A.P 12”

$19.00

Hot Sandwich on a 12” seeded roll includes: Fried Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Crispy Prosciutto, Cantelope, Mike’s Hot Honey, Confit Garlic Aioli.

Eggplant Parmesan 12”

$16.00

Hot Sandwich on a 12” seeded roll includes: Eggplant, Sauce, Long Hots, Fresh Mozzarella

Hoagie Specials

Tony Made Me Do It

$12.50Out of stock

Seared Mortadella, Cooper Whiz, Dijon Mustard, Mortadella & Cooper Sharp stuffed Long Hot. Available in 6” only and NO modifications. 🤷🏻‍♀️🥖🤟🏼

Broad Street Bully "6

$11.00

Calabrian Garlic Aioli, Fresh Mozzarella, Chicken Cutlet, Spicy Soppressata, Arugula Salad

Broad Street Bully "12

$20.00

Calabrian Garlic Aioli, Fresh Mozzarella, Chicken Cutlet, Spicy Soppressata, Arugula Salad

The Big Play 6”

$11.00

Turkey, Fried Spicy Soppressata, Cooper Sharp, Tomato Agrodolce Aioli, Lettuce, EVOO, Oregano, Long Hots

The Big Play 12”

$20.00

Turkey, Fried Spicy Soppressata, Cooper Sharp, Tomato Agrodolce Aioli, Lettuce, EVOO, Oregano, Long Hots

Salads

Village

$10.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pickled Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Marinated Garbanzo Beans, Oregano, tossed in EVOO & Red Wine Vinegar

The Greens

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, Pickled Red Onion, Marinated Ceci Beans. Your choice of House-Made dressing will be served on the side.

Roasted Beet & Farro

$10.00

Roasted Red Beets, Arugula tossed in a House-made Charred Lemon Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onion, Feta Cheese

The "Shopped" Salad

$13.00

The Greens Salad, Eggs, Ham, Turkey, Provolone, chopped & tossed in your choice of House-made dressing. If ordered on-line dressing will be on the side.

Sides

Side Macaroni Salad

House-made with our twist on delicious. Hope you enjoy!

Side Potato Salad

House-made with our twist on delicious. Hope you enjoy!

Side Pickled Veggies

House-made with our twist on delicious. Hope you enjoy!

Side UTZ Chips

Sweets

Cannolis

$5.00Out of stock

Cannoli Cream deliciousness! 🇮🇹 piped fresh & dipped to order, choice of: Chocolate Chip, Pistachio, 1/2 & 1/2 or Plain.

Hershey Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Big Ass Chocolate Chip Cookie: 53 year old sourdough starter, dark chocolate disks, sprinkled with LOVE, baked fresh from our friends at Hester General.

Ricotta Pie

$8.00

Ricotta Cheesecake, graham cracker & Utz Potato chip crust, baked fresh by our friends at Hester General served with Sour Cherry Compote🍒

Trifecta Carrot Cake Cupcake

$8.00Out of stock

Carrot Layer Cake, baked fresh by our friends at Hester General. 🥕🍰

Kitchen Sink_Cookie

$3.00

Soda

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Green_Man_Root Beer_12oz

$4.00

Devil's Foot_Cherry_Limeaid_12oz

$3.00

Water & More…

Bottled

$1.25

Sparkling

$2.50

Sweet Tea_Gold Peak 18.5oz

$2.75

Georgia Peach Tea_Gold Peak 18.5oz

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea_Gold Peak 18.5oz

$2.75

Up Dog Komucha_Peach

$4.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Philadelphia, born and raised, the crew that brought youse guys Mike’s Cheesesteaks & Roast Pork at Gather, GVL, are completing the Philly Sandwich Trifecta with Harry’s Hoagie Shoppe located in Overbrook. Legit, we’re doing what we LOVE made with LOVE. #thatshowweroll

Website

Location

1700 East North Street, Unit A, Greenville, SC 29607

Directions

