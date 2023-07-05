Main picView gallery

Harry's Taproom & Kitchen 5580 Indiana Hwy 62

review star

No reviews yet

5580 Indiana 62

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Summer 2023 Menu

STARTERS

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$12.00

crispy fried eggrolls filled with creamy buffalo chicken dip, served with ranch

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$11.00

thick slices of dill pickle chips, breaded and deep fried, served with smokey ranch

Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese

Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese

$11.00

fried klause pretzel served with house made beer cheese

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.00

one pound of crispy, golden fried wings tossed in house buffalo (mild or hot) or Cajun rub

Harry's Cheese Balls

Harry's Cheese Balls

$11.00

delicious blend of chedder, jack, cream cheese & jalapenos deep fried & served with jalapeno ranch

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

crispy battered cauliflower with a hint of aleppo and cayenne peppers, served with blue cheese dressing

SALADS

Very Berry Salad

$11.00

spring mix blend, craisins, feta, candied pecans & fresh strawberries

The Taphouse

$10.00

california blend, tomato, cucumber, shredded cheddar cheese, onion and cornbread croutons

Riverside Wedge

$11.00

crispy iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, chopped bacon, topped with house made dressing

Chicken Salad Plate

$13.00

house made chicken salad atop fresh lettuce, sliced tomatoes and club crackers

HANDHELDS

Smokehouse Burger

$17.00

half pound, hand pattied burger, bacon, smoked chedder, beer battered onion rings and BBQ sauce

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, black bean and corn salsa, tomato basil tortilla, homemade salsa ranch

BLT

$15.00

thick cut bacon, local tomatoes, and fresh lettuce and a side of smoked aioli

Big Boy Fish Sandwich

$16.00

atlantic whitefish, served blackened or beer battered, served with a side of house tarter sauce

Grilled Bologna Sandwich

Grilled Bologna Sandwich

$14.00

2 thick slices of bologna, Duke's Mayo, American, spicy Dijon Mustard, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, layered with potato chips on Texas Toast

Cali Chicken Club

$14.00

seasoned grilled chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pesto, served on a Hawaiian bun

Buff Chicken Sand

Buff Chicken Sand

$15.00

fried or grilled chicken breast, tossed in choice of house buffalo (mild or hot), topped with pepperjack

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.00

fresh shaved prime rib, topped with provolone cheese, onion and peppers

Chicken Salad Sandwhich

$14.00

freshly prepared chicken salad with cranberries and pecans served on a Hawaiian bun with lettuce and tomato

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$15.00

8 oz. hand pattied beef, choice of american, swiss, chedder or pepper-jack cheese (add bacon +1)

PLATES

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$21.00

12 grilled shrimp, brushed with roasted red pepper butter, served over seasoned rice with sweet Thai broccoli

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$26.00+

slow-cooked, tender ribs, brushed with house bourbon BBQ and served with homemade loaded potato salad

Mango Bourbon Salmon

Mango Bourbon Salmon

$23.00

fresh marinated chilean salmon topped with a mango salsa over seasoned citrus rice, served with sweet Thai broccoli

Harrys Bruschetta Chicken

$19.00

grilled chicken topped with a fresh tomato basil blend finished with a balsamic glaze served with sweet thai broccoli

SIDES

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Loaded Potato Salad

$6.00

Onion Rings Basket

$8.00

Seasoned Citrus Rice

$5.00

Seasoned French Fries

$5.00

Side House Salad

$4.50

Sweet Tai Broccoli

$6.00

Country Coleslaw

$6.00

ROTATING DESSERT

Cheesecake with your choice of chocolate or raspberry drizzle

Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Triple Layer Choc Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Choc Chip And Cookie Cake

$7.00

Lemon Italian Creme Cake

$7.00Out of stock

KIDS MENU

Kids Tenders

$6.00

hand breaded tenders served with fries

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.00

cheeseburger served with american cheese and a side of fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Fried Pickles

Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese

Chicken Wings

Harry's Cheese Balls

Merchandise

Shirts

Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$24.00

Hooded Sweatshirt

$28.00

Long Sleeve

$22.00

Private Party

$20.00

Short Sleeve

$18.00

Tank Top

$18.00

Hats

Hats

$14.00

Beanie

$14.00

Koozie

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5580 Indiana 62, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
