Harry's Taproom & Kitchen 5580 Indiana Hwy 62
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5580 Indiana 62, Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mazerella's Upper Crust Pizza & Pasta
4.6 • 419
949 S Indiana Ave Sellersburg, IN 47172
View restaurant
Harbor and Hops - Jeffersonville
4.2 • 581
3010 Gottbrath Parkway Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurant
Boombozz Pizza - Jeffersonville
No Reviews
1450 Veteran's Pkwy Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurant
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
4.5 • 1,167
5700 Captains Quarters Rd Prospect, KY 40059
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Jeffersonville
Harbor and Hops - Jeffersonville
4.2 • 581
3010 Gottbrath Parkway Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurant
More near Jeffersonville