A map showing the location of Harry's - West Palm Beach - 360 South Rosemary Avenue View gallery

Harry's - West Palm Beach - 360 South Rosemary Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

360 South Rosemary Avenue

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD (WPB)

APPETIZERS

Baked Clams

$19.00

8 littleneck clams opened and stuffed with scampi butter, fresh breadcrumbs, thyme, parsley, oregano, & parmesan cheese. Served with white wine lemon sauce (lemon broth, white wine, shallots, garlic, butter, parsley) and a wedge of lemon.

Buffalo Mozzarella

$19.00

5 halves of bocconcini buffalo mozzarella and 5 pieces of kumato tomato that are drizzled with olive oil, basil, salt & pepper and topped with micro arugula.

Canadian Bacon

$24.00

Loin pork chops are brined for 7 days, then smoked with hickory. The chop is then grilled and served sliced with house made applesauce (granny smith apples, sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, lemon, apple juice and serrano peppers).

Crab Cake

$25.00

Crab cake is made from jumbo lump crab meat, mayo, celery, onion, old bay, chives, parsley, breadcrumbs, salt & pepper. Served with a remoulade sauce, (cornichon, capers, mayo, parsley, chive & lemon juice) and celery root slaw (pineapple, shaved celery root, cornichon, lemon, mayo, cream, salt & pepper).

Lobster Deviled Eggs

$18.00

4 deviled eggs topped with lobster salad that is tossed with crème fraiche, chives, parsley, lemon juice and salt & pepper. The deviled egg filling contains yellow egg yolk, mayo, mustard, capers, olives.

Shrimp Cocktail

$27.00

3 tiger shrimp (6-8 count) per order, served over shaved ice with cocktail sauce, old bay mayonnaise and a lemon wedge.

Onion Soup

$16.00

A rich beef stock with a sherry and red wine reduction, heavily garnished with caramelized onions, a crisp crouton, melted gruyere and parmesan cheese and chives.

Lobster Bisque

$18.00

Lobster bisque (lobster shells & claws, shrimp shells, carrots, fennel, celery, leeks, onion, thyme, bay leaf, peppercorns, chicken stock, saffron, tomato paste) which is puréed in a blender then finished with a little cream. Served with diced lobster meat, leeks, and chopped chives.

Tomato Soup

$12.00

Soup consists of carrots, onions, celery, garlic, basil, parsley, tomato, water, salt and pepper. Puréed in a blender then finished with a little cream and served with basil oil and fried basil leaves.

Greek Salad

$17.00

Romaine, red onion, black olives, tomato, cucumber and feta cheese tossed with oregano & lemon vinaigrette.

Iceberg Wedge

$18.00

A ¼ head of iceberg served one wedge with one piece of beefsteak tomato, blue cheese dressing (blue cheese, sour cream, milk, Worcestershire) crumbled blue cheese and bacon lardons.

Caesar Single

$15.00

½ of a heart of romaine garnished with Caesar dressing, confit of lemon peels, shaved asiago, parmesan cheese, and croutons. Caesar dressing is home-made: pasteurized egg yolks, canola oil, chopped anchovies, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, and chopped garlic.

Buffalo Wings

$17.00

10 wings to an order that are marinated in special blend of spices. Deep fried until crispy and tossed in a bowl with butter and franks hot sauce. Served with Ranch dressing and celery sticks

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

5 pieces to an order of Chicken tenders, served with a dipping sauce of ranch paprika Aioli.

Lobster Cocktail

$32.00

Wagyu Sliders

$22.00Out of stock

Polenta Caviar

$24.00

Onion Dip

$18.00

Steak on toast

$78.00

ENTREE

8oz Filet Mignon

$56.00

8oz. Filet mignon broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)

Bone-In Filet

$76.00

16oz. Filet mignon broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)

NY Strip

$68.00

Prime 18oz. Bone-in sirloin steak that is aged 28 days marinated in canola oil, colman’s mustard, roasted garlic, butcher cracked black pepper and sweet paprika and broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)

Rib Eye

$69.00

Prime 24oz. Bone-in ribeye steak that is aged 28 days marinated in canola oil, colman’s mustard, roasted garlic, butcher cracked black pepper and sweet paprika and broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)

NY Strip WPB

$72.00

Rib Eye WPB

$78.00

CAJUN Rib Eye

$60.00

Prime 16oz. Boneless rib eye that is dry aged for 21 days, marinated in canola oil, colman’s mustard, roasted garlic, butcher cracked black pepper and sweet paprika. Rubbed with Cajun Spice and broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)

Lamb Rack & Loin

$59.00

2 single-cut lamb chops and 1 loin chop of Colorado lamb, broiled to order and served with house-made mint jelly.

King Salmon

$39.00

8oz. Portion of king salmon that is cooked on a cedar plank and glazed with blood orange (blood orange juice, orange juice, honey and cornstarch).

Swordfish

$38.00

8 oz. Portion of swordfish that is dusted with Cajun spice and seared on the flat-top. The swordfish is topped with lemon butter (zest & juice of lime, orange, lemon, shallots, herbs, butter, salt & pepper) and served with a half of lemon.

Branzino

$36.00

Branzino is served whole with all the bone taken out EXCEPT the middle spine & tail bones, head off. It's grilled then roasted in the oven and served with lemon thyme vinaigrette (lemon juice, shallots, lemon zest, thyme, dijon, olive oil, salt & pepper).

Scallops

$42.00

5 diver sea scallops (U10 count) are pan seared and served a white wine caper sauce (white wine, lemon broth, lemon juice, capers, parsley & butter).

Lamb Curry

$28.00Out of stock

A mild yellow curry made from braised leg of lamb, carrots, onion, lemon grass, garlic, cilantro, onion, chicken stock and served with basmati rice, baby carrots, pearl onion and house-made mango chutney.

Duck a L'Orange

$42.00

Cacio Pepe

$22.00

Fresh Chitarra Spaghetti pasta tossed with a sauce that consists of olive oil, butter, pecorino, grana Padano and black pepper.

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Fresh squid ink linguine comes with a sauce consisting of 7 (16-20) shrimp, garlic, pepper flake, white wine, lemon broth, and then finish with grated cheese & parsley.

Trofie Genovese

$24.00

Trofie pasta, that is tossed in pesto sauce (puree of basil, pine nuts, garlic, parmesan cheese, olive oil, pepper flake) and topped with grated Parmeggiano Reggiano cheese.

Harry Single Cheeseburger

$18.00

5 oz. of ground beef seasoned with salt and pepper and cooked too medium or well. Served on a potato roll and stack with shaved lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, Ulysses special burger sauce and comes

Fish & chips

$26.00

2 pieces of 3oz. cut codfish, that is dipped into a tempura batter (tempura flour, dark beer, and tabasco) then deep-fried to golden brown and served with potato wedges, char lemon and tartar sauce.

SIDES

Hash Browns

$14.00

Baked potatoes that are chopped and sautéed in clarified butter with onions, seasoned with garlic powder, onion powder, salt & pepper.

French Fries

$12.00

Idaho’s finest, cut and blanched in our kitchen (not frozen) in canola oil, seasoned with kosher salt & ground black pepper and serve with ketchup.

Polenta Fries

$15.00

6 polenta fries come to an order and are made from polenta (cornmeal), milk, chicken stock, roasted garlic, crème fraiche, parmesan cheese. It is cooked together and spread out on a flat sheet tray, then when it is set, we cut them into logs and deep fried like French fries and served with truffle aioli.

Wilted Spinach

$14.00

Baby spinach is sautéed with olive oil, salt & pepper

Creamed Spinach

$14.00

Chopped spinach and leeks are mixed with béchamel sauce, (flour, butter, and milk) and finish with nutmeg, salt & pepper.

Madeira Mushrooms

$15.00

Oyster, shiitake, portabella, and button mushrooms that are sautéed in butter with thyme, shallots, madeira wine and brown sauce.

Garlic Broccolini

$14.00

Broccolini sautéed with butter, shallots, garlic, lemon juice, chicken stock, salt & pepper.

Asparagus

$15.00

5 pieces of jumbo asparagus (6-8 if smaller) are roasted and served with béarnaise (tarragon vinegar, egg yolks, clarified butter, chopped tarragon, lemon juice & salt and pepper).

Peas & Bacon

$15.00

Steamed peas & bacon lardons tossed in béchamel and topped with crispy onions.

Bernaise Sauce

$4.00

Au Poivre Sauce

$5.00

----SIDES----

DESSERT

Coconut Cake

$15.00

Baba Au Rhum

$15.00

Fresh Berries

$14.00

A mix of Strawberries, blueberries & blackberries garnished with whipped cream & mint.

Chocolate Ganache

$16.00

Cheese Cake

$14.00

This graham cracker crust cheesecake is made with, cream cheese, eggs, vanilla, sour cream and lemon zest and served with fresh whipped cream & strawberries.

Moscato BTL 375ml

$45.00

Maculan: Dindarello Passito, 2020 - $15/$60 • Region: Veneto, IT • Grape: Muscat • Style: Rich and sweet • Note: Honeyed apricot coats the palate and lingers with a long finish. • Pairings: Creme Brulee, Cheese Cake, fruit dishes

Tokaj BTL 500ml

$70.00

Tokaj: Royal Tokaj Wine Company, Late Harvest, 2016 - $18/$85 • Region: Hungary • Grape: Furmint • Style: Sweet, richer and more concentrated than a Moscato • Note: For late harvest wines, grapes are left hanging on the vine through Autumn and they sugar levels continue to concentrate in the grape, Most noble wine from Hungary is Tokay/Tokaji • Pairings: Creme brulee, cookie skillet

Sauternes BTL

$85.00

Sauternes: Castelnau de Suduiraut 2016 - $20/$130 • Region: Bordeaux, France • Grape: Semillon, Sauvignon Blanc • Style: Richest and most concentrated of the dessert wines • Note: Sauternes wine is made when “Noble Rot” (aka Botrytis) affects the grapes by creating holes in the skins that water evaporates out of, leaving more concentrated juice • Pairings: Cheese plate, Cheese Cake, Rhubarb Crisp, Crème Brulee

Fonseca 10Yr BTL

$144.00

Tawny Port: Fonseca 10 Year - $18/$120 • Region: Porto, Portugal • Grapes: Touriga Nacional, other native Portuguese grapes • Style: Light color, less fruity, more nutty! • Note: Tawny ports are aged in large oak casks while being exposed to oxygen, giving them their lighter color and nutty flavor • Pairings: Chocolate, berries, cheese plate

Taylor Fladgate 20Yr BTL

$208.00

Tawny Port: Taylor Fladgate 20 Year - $26/$165 • Region: Porto, Portugal • Grapes: Touriga Nacional, other native Portuguese grapes • Style: More mellow and nuttier than the 10 Year - result of longer aging • Note: The year designation refers to the approximate average age of the ports blended together in the bottle - it is not a minimum age of the wine! • Pairings: Chocolate, berries, cheese plate

Vintage Port BTL

$280.00

Rare Vintage Port from Harry’s Vault - $30/$190 • Region: Porto, Portugal • Grapes: Touriga Nacional, other native Portuguese grapes • We will be featuring special & rare vintage ports from Mr. Harry personal Port Collection • Pairings: Chocolate Cake, Cookie Skillet, cheese plate

Madeira GL

$12.00

Madeira BTL

$60.00

Moscato BTL 375ml

$45.00

Maculan: Dindarello Passito, 2020 - $15/$60 • Region: Veneto, IT • Grape: Muscat • Style: Rich and sweet • Note: Honeyed apricot coats the palate and lingers with a long finish. • Pairings: Creme Brulee, Cheese Cake, fruit dishes

Tokaj BTL 500ml

$70.00

Tokaj: Royal Tokaj Wine Company, Late Harvest, 2016 - $18/$85 • Region: Hungary • Grape: Furmint • Style: Sweet, richer and more concentrated than a Moscato • Note: For late harvest wines, grapes are left hanging on the vine through Autumn and they sugar levels continue to concentrate in the grape, Most noble wine from Hungary is Tokay/Tokaji • Pairings: Creme brulee, cookie skillet

Sauternes BTL

$85.00

Sauternes: Castelnau de Suduiraut 2016 - $20/$130 • Region: Bordeaux, France • Grape: Semillon, Sauvignon Blanc • Style: Richest and most concentrated of the dessert wines • Note: Sauternes wine is made when “Noble Rot” (aka Botrytis) affects the grapes by creating holes in the skins that water evaporates out of, leaving more concentrated juice • Pairings: Cheese plate, Cheese Cake, Rhubarb Crisp, Crème Brulee

Noval Black Port BTL

$75.00

Ruby Port: Quinta de Noval “Noval Black” - $12/$75 • Region: Porto, Portugal • Grapes: Touriga Nacional, Touriga Franca, Tinta Roriz, Tinta Barroca, Tinta Cao • Style: Rich, dark, deep black fruit with chocolate notes • Note: Ruby ports are usually younger and not aged in oak so fresh fruit and color is preserved • Pairings: Chocolate cake!, berries

Fonseca 10Yr BTL

$144.00

Tawny Port: Fonseca 10 Year - $18/$120 • Region: Porto, Portugal • Grapes: Touriga Nacional, other native Portuguese grapes • Style: Light color, less fruity, more nutty! • Note: Tawny ports are aged in large oak casks while being exposed to oxygen, giving them their lighter color and nutty flavor • Pairings: Chocolate, berries, cheese plate

Taylor Fladgate 20Yr BTL

$208.00

Tawny Port: Taylor Fladgate 20 Year - $26/$165 • Region: Porto, Portugal • Grapes: Touriga Nacional, other native Portuguese grapes • Style: More mellow and nuttier than the 10 Year - result of longer aging • Note: The year designation refers to the approximate average age of the ports blended together in the bottle - it is not a minimum age of the wine! • Pairings: Chocolate, berries, cheese plate

Vintage Port BTL

$280.00

Rare Vintage Port from Harry’s Vault - $30/$190 • Region: Porto, Portugal • Grapes: Touriga Nacional, other native Portuguese grapes • We will be featuring special & rare vintage ports from Mr. Harry personal Port Collection • Pairings: Chocolate Cake, Cookie Skillet, cheese plate

Bugey-Cedron BTL

$60.00

Sparkling Rose – Patrick Bottex La Cueille Bugey Cerdon Rose - $16/60 • Region: Savoie France • Grapes: Gamay/Poulsard • Style: Fruit Forward rose Sparkling Notes: Color comes from skin contact with the red grapes: Fruity, easy drinking, smooth • Pairings: cheese, chocolate, shellfish

Spiked American Coffee

$14.00

Grasshopper

$13.00

50/50 Cocktail

$19.00

Brandy Alexander

$18.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Stoli Vanilla, Kahlua, Chocolate Bitters, Espresso In cocktail terms, the Espresso Martini has a relatively short history with the drink believed to have been first created in the early eighties by London bartender Dick Bradsel. According to Dick, a famous model entered the Soho Brasserie where he was working, and asked him to create a drink that would “wake me up”. FLAVOR PROFILE: Rich, indulgent and creamy, and the shot of espresso will make sure you keep up GOING… "

Cafecito

$18.00

LUNCH

Salmon Salad

$27.00

5oz. grilled salmon, served on baby spinach, frisée, cucumbers, grape tomato, black olives, red onion, chickpea puree, pita croutons, lemon vinaigrette & topped with tzatziki and harissa oil.

Scallop Salad

$29.00

3 pan seared scallops served with a salad of frisée, wild mushrooms, grilled asparagus that is all tossed in a truffle vinaigrette (truffle oil, olive oil, dijon, shallots, thyme, sherry vinegar).

Chicken Paillard

$24.00

Chicken cutlet that is pounded flat marinated with herbs and garlic oil. Then grilled and served with watercress, endive, radicchio, walnuts, dried cranberries, blue cheese & tossed in red wine vinaigrette (red wine vinegar, cranberry juice, roasted shallots, Dijon mustard & rosemary oil).

BLT

$19.00

Served on brioche baguette with smoked bacon, avocado, sliced tomato, mixed greens, chipotle mayo and homemade BBQ potato chips.

Steak Sandwich

$28.00

Thinly sliced filet mignon sautéed in garlic oil with caramelized onions, Worcestershire sauce and topped with gruyere cheese. Served on a French baguette with mayonnaise and homemade BBQ potato chips.

Caesar Single

$15.00

½ of a heart of romaine garnished with Caesar dressing, confit of lemon peels, shaved asiago, parmesan cheese, and croutons. Caesar dressing is home-made: pasteurized egg yolks, canola oil, chopped anchovies, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, and chopped garlic.

Greek Salad

$16.00

Romaine, red onion, black olives, tomato, cucumber and feta cheese tossed with oregano & lemon vinaigrette.

Iceberg Wedge

$16.00

A ¼ head of iceberg served one wedge with one piece of beefsteak tomato, blue cheese dressing (blue cheese, sour cream, milk, Worcestershire) crumbled blue cheese and bacon lardons.

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Fresh squid ink linguine comes with a sauce consisting of 7 (16-20) shrimp, garlic, pepper flake, white wine, lemon broth, and then finish with grated cheese & parsley.

Hanger Steak

$44.00

3 x 3oz. Pieces of hanger steak (total of 9oz) are grilled to order and served with confit of fingerling potatoes, roasted asparagus & béarnaise sauce (tarragon vinegar, egg yolks, clarified butter, chopped tarragon, lemon juice & salt and pepper).

Lamb Curry

$28.00

A mild yellow curry made from braised leg of lamb, carrots, onion, lemon grass, garlic, cilantro, onion, chicken stock and served with basmati rice, baby carrots, pearl onion and house-made mango chutney.

8oz Filet Mignon

$52.00

8oz. Filet mignon broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)

Bone-In Filet Mignon

$68.00

16oz. Filet mignon broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)

NY Strip

$68.00

Prime 18oz. Bone-in sirloin steak that is aged 28 days marinated in canola oil, colman’s mustard, roasted garlic, butcher cracked black pepper and sweet paprika and broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)

Rib Eye

$69.00

Prime 24oz. Bone-in ribeye steak that is aged 28 days marinated in canola oil, colman’s mustard, roasted garlic, butcher cracked black pepper and sweet paprika and broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)

CAJUN Rib Eye

$58.00

Prime 16oz. Boneless rib eye that is dry aged for 21 days, marinated in canola oil, colman’s mustard, roasted garlic, butcher cracked black pepper and sweet paprika. Rubbed with Cajun Spice and broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)

Lamb Rack & Loin

$59.00

2 single-cut lamb chops and 1 loin chop of Colorado lamb, broiled to order and served with house-made mint jelly.

TO-GO

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$3.00

BAR (WPB)

N/A Beverages

Soda Can To-Go

$2.00

Mineral Water To-Go

$3.00

Peach Nectar To-Go

$5.00

Orange Juice To-Go

$5.00

Pellegrino Large

$9.00

Pellegrino Small

$4.50

Acqua Panna Large

$9.00

Acqua Panna Small

$4.50

MARTINIS

Tito's Martini

$16.00

WINE (WPB)

GL/BTL

Bisol Prosecco

$13.00+

Serge Gallois

$27.00+

Moet- Brut Imperial

$31.00+

Moet- Brut Rose

$31.00

Pinot Grigio Corte

$12.00+

Sauvignon Blanc Baron-Fucher

$14.00+

Pecorino Umani Ronchi

$13.00+

Viognier Triennes Fleur

$14.00+

Vermentino Punica Samas

$16.00+

Chardonnay - Hendry UnOaked

$18.00+

ROSE - Grand Cros L'Esprit

$14.00+

ROSE - Ingrid Groiss

$16.00+

Pinot Noir - Duband Bourgogne

$23.00+

Lagrein - Hoffstatter

$17.00+

Pinot Noir H.R.W

$16.00+

Barbera D'Alba - Veglio

$14.00+

Grenache/Syrah - Fontbanou

$18.00+

Cab Blend - Ch Trocard Bordeaux

$15.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon - RouteStock

$17.00+

Syrah - Qupe

$16.00+

***Dom Perignon 2013

$75.00+

***Chardonnay Faiveley Mercury

$26.00+

***Chardonnay Ridge Estate

$26.00+

***Marsanne/Rousanne Jaboulet Hermitage

$37.00+

***Pinot Noir R. Belland Chass-Pitois

$26.00+

***Malbec - Terrazas Grand Malbec

$25.00+

*** Cabernet - Rsv de la Comtesse

$36.00+Out of stock

*** GSM - Beaurenard CDP

$31.00+

***Barolo - Veglio 'Gattera'

$31.00+

*** Grenache Blend - Abstract

$23.00+

DESSERT BTG

Moscato Massolino

$11.00+

Tokaji Royal Tokaji

$15.00+

Sauternes de Rieussec

$21.00+

Madeira Gordon 5yr

$12.00+

Tawny Port 10yr

$18.00+

Tawny Port 20yr

$26.00+

Vintage Port 2000

$35.00+

WINES LIST***

1028* Dom Perignon 02

$1,695.00

2000* Leflaive Bourgogne Blanc

$225.00

2007* C. Lafon Meursault

$990.00

2008* C. Lafon Meursault MAG

$1,750.00

2016* Leflaive Puligny Montrachet 12

$395.00

2017* Leflaive Puligny Montrachet 17

$455.00

2018* E. Sauzet. Puligny Montrachet 13

$230.00

2020* Maltroye Chassagne-Montrachet 13

$185.00

2021* Maltroye Chassagne-Montrachet 14

$195.00

2022* Ramonet Chassagne-Montrachet 10

$325.00

2033* Roulout Meur Boucheres 11

$525.00

2034* Leflaive Meur Sous Dos d'Ane 19

$495.00

2035* Lafon Meur Porusots 11

$625.00

2036* Angerville Meur-Santenot 10

$365.00

2037* Coche-Dury Meursault 15

$1,100.00

2038* E. Sauzet Puligny 'Garenne' 13

$350.00

2039* Leflaive Puligny Pucelles 18

$795.00

2040* Leflaive Puligny Clavoillon 11

$575.00

2041* O. Leflaive Puligny Folatieres 11

$420.00

2042* Ramonet Chassagne Boudriotte 11

$425.00

2043* Maltroye 1er Chassagne Clos Chateau 16

$265.00

2050* V. Girardin Corton Charlemagne 10

$395.00

2051* D.Fontaine Corton Charlemagne 96

$375.00

2052* M. Blanc Corton Charlemagne 10

$340.00

2053* J. Prieur Montrachet 09

$1,500.00

2054* M. Colin Montrachet 02

$995.00

2055* P. Colin Chevalier-Montrachet 05

$585.00

2056* Leflaive Batard-Montrachet 09

$1,375.00

2057* Leflaive BBM 09

$1,480.00

2058* G. Delagrange Batard-Montrachet 05

$395.00

2506* Trimbach St Hune 08

$625.00

2509* La Clarte Haut Brion BL 12

$420.00

2511* Ganevat 'En Barby' 09

$150.00

2512*Grillet 09

$605.00

2513* Grillet 18

$595.00

2514* Chave Hermitage BL 06

$625.00

2515* Chave Hermitage BL 09

$595.00

2516* Chave Selection Hermitage BL 18

$200.00

2517* M. Sorrel Herm BL Rocoules MAG 16

$950.00

2518* Beaucastel BL CDP 12

$285.00

3008* Marcassin Marcassin Vyd 09

$765.00

3009* Marcassin 3 Sister 10

$455.00

3502* J. Fery Clos du Magny 20

$135.00

3505* Meo Bourg Rouge 14

$105.00

3507* Perrot Minot Bourg Rouge 12

$115.00

3508* H. Freres Fixin 14

$170.00

3509* Rousseau GC 09

$850.00

3510* Rousseau GC 99

$950.00

3511* Roussea GC du Chateau 13

$1,200.00

3512* Dugat-Py GC Coeur de Roy 20

$285.00

3513* D. Duband GC 11

$195.00

3514* Bachelet GC 12

$235.00

3515* Dujac Fils MSD 13

$215.00

3516* M. Magnien MSD 15

$135.00

3518* Dujac Chambolle 05

$425.00

3519* G. Roumier Chambolle 05

$1,250.00

3520* G. Roumier Chambolle 1996

$1,450.00

3521* A. Gros Chambolle Combe d'Orveau 12

$335.00

3522* P.Minot Chambolle 04

$225.00

3523* Mugnier Chambolle 15

$595.00

3524* Mugnier Chambolle 03

$475.00

3525* M. Gros Chambolle 12

$195.00

3526* D. Laurent Chambolle VV 04

$175.00

3527* E. Rouget VR 17

$110.00

3528* G. Noellat VR 13

$245.00

3529* S. Cathiard 11

$550.00

3530* D'Eugenie VR 10

$255.00

3532*M. Lafarge Volnay VS 17

$195.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

360 South Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Adrienne's - West Palm Beach - 360 South Rosemary Avenue -
orange starNo Reviews
360 South Rosemary Avenue West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
The Salty Donut (West Palm Beach)
orange starNo Reviews
460 S Rosemary Avenue #170 West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Subculture Coffee WPB - Subculture Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
509 clematis street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Kapow! Noodle Bar - Kapow WPB
orange starNo Reviews
519 Clematis Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Field of Greens - Clematis
orange star4.4 • 801
412 Clematis St West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Sloan's Ice Cream
orange starNo Reviews
700 S. Rosemary Avenue West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo - Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 Clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant - Howleys
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Hook Fish & Chicken - Belvedere
orange star4.5 • 959
955 sansburys way West palm beach, FL 33411
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Palm Beach
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (39 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston