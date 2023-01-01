Harry's - West Palm Beach - 360 South Rosemary Avenue

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Stoli Vanilla, Kahlua, Chocolate Bitters, Espresso In cocktail terms, the Espresso Martini has a relatively short history with the drink believed to have been first created in the early eighties by London bartender Dick Bradsel. According to Dick, a famous model entered the Soho Brasserie where he was working, and asked him to create a drink that would “wake me up”. FLAVOR PROFILE: Rich, indulgent and creamy, and the shot of espresso will make sure you keep up GOING… "