Harry's - West Palm Beach - 360 South Rosemary Avenue
360 South Rosemary Avenue
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
FOOD (WPB)
APPETIZERS
Baked Clams
8 littleneck clams opened and stuffed with scampi butter, fresh breadcrumbs, thyme, parsley, oregano, & parmesan cheese. Served with white wine lemon sauce (lemon broth, white wine, shallots, garlic, butter, parsley) and a wedge of lemon.
Buffalo Mozzarella
5 halves of bocconcini buffalo mozzarella and 5 pieces of kumato tomato that are drizzled with olive oil, basil, salt & pepper and topped with micro arugula.
Canadian Bacon
Loin pork chops are brined for 7 days, then smoked with hickory. The chop is then grilled and served sliced with house made applesauce (granny smith apples, sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, lemon, apple juice and serrano peppers).
Crab Cake
Crab cake is made from jumbo lump crab meat, mayo, celery, onion, old bay, chives, parsley, breadcrumbs, salt & pepper. Served with a remoulade sauce, (cornichon, capers, mayo, parsley, chive & lemon juice) and celery root slaw (pineapple, shaved celery root, cornichon, lemon, mayo, cream, salt & pepper).
Lobster Deviled Eggs
4 deviled eggs topped with lobster salad that is tossed with crème fraiche, chives, parsley, lemon juice and salt & pepper. The deviled egg filling contains yellow egg yolk, mayo, mustard, capers, olives.
Shrimp Cocktail
3 tiger shrimp (6-8 count) per order, served over shaved ice with cocktail sauce, old bay mayonnaise and a lemon wedge.
Onion Soup
A rich beef stock with a sherry and red wine reduction, heavily garnished with caramelized onions, a crisp crouton, melted gruyere and parmesan cheese and chives.
Lobster Bisque
Lobster bisque (lobster shells & claws, shrimp shells, carrots, fennel, celery, leeks, onion, thyme, bay leaf, peppercorns, chicken stock, saffron, tomato paste) which is puréed in a blender then finished with a little cream. Served with diced lobster meat, leeks, and chopped chives.
Tomato Soup
Soup consists of carrots, onions, celery, garlic, basil, parsley, tomato, water, salt and pepper. Puréed in a blender then finished with a little cream and served with basil oil and fried basil leaves.
Greek Salad
Romaine, red onion, black olives, tomato, cucumber and feta cheese tossed with oregano & lemon vinaigrette.
Iceberg Wedge
A ¼ head of iceberg served one wedge with one piece of beefsteak tomato, blue cheese dressing (blue cheese, sour cream, milk, Worcestershire) crumbled blue cheese and bacon lardons.
Caesar Single
½ of a heart of romaine garnished with Caesar dressing, confit of lemon peels, shaved asiago, parmesan cheese, and croutons. Caesar dressing is home-made: pasteurized egg yolks, canola oil, chopped anchovies, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, and chopped garlic.
Buffalo Wings
10 wings to an order that are marinated in special blend of spices. Deep fried until crispy and tossed in a bowl with butter and franks hot sauce. Served with Ranch dressing and celery sticks
Chicken Tenders
5 pieces to an order of Chicken tenders, served with a dipping sauce of ranch paprika Aioli.
Lobster Cocktail
Wagyu Sliders
Polenta Caviar
Onion Dip
Steak on toast
ENTREE
8oz Filet Mignon
8oz. Filet mignon broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)
Bone-In Filet
16oz. Filet mignon broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)
NY Strip
Prime 18oz. Bone-in sirloin steak that is aged 28 days marinated in canola oil, colman’s mustard, roasted garlic, butcher cracked black pepper and sweet paprika and broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)
Rib Eye
Prime 24oz. Bone-in ribeye steak that is aged 28 days marinated in canola oil, colman’s mustard, roasted garlic, butcher cracked black pepper and sweet paprika and broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)
NY Strip WPB
Rib Eye WPB
CAJUN Rib Eye
Prime 16oz. Boneless rib eye that is dry aged for 21 days, marinated in canola oil, colman’s mustard, roasted garlic, butcher cracked black pepper and sweet paprika. Rubbed with Cajun Spice and broiled to order. Served with house-made steak sauce (Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic, Shallots, Tamarind Paste, Anchovies, Thyme, Clove, Star Anise, Orange, Horseradish)
Lamb Rack & Loin
2 single-cut lamb chops and 1 loin chop of Colorado lamb, broiled to order and served with house-made mint jelly.
King Salmon
8oz. Portion of king salmon that is cooked on a cedar plank and glazed with blood orange (blood orange juice, orange juice, honey and cornstarch).
Swordfish
8 oz. Portion of swordfish that is dusted with Cajun spice and seared on the flat-top. The swordfish is topped with lemon butter (zest & juice of lime, orange, lemon, shallots, herbs, butter, salt & pepper) and served with a half of lemon.
Branzino
Branzino is served whole with all the bone taken out EXCEPT the middle spine & tail bones, head off. It's grilled then roasted in the oven and served with lemon thyme vinaigrette (lemon juice, shallots, lemon zest, thyme, dijon, olive oil, salt & pepper).
Scallops
5 diver sea scallops (U10 count) are pan seared and served a white wine caper sauce (white wine, lemon broth, lemon juice, capers, parsley & butter).
Lamb Curry
A mild yellow curry made from braised leg of lamb, carrots, onion, lemon grass, garlic, cilantro, onion, chicken stock and served with basmati rice, baby carrots, pearl onion and house-made mango chutney.
Duck a L'Orange
Cacio Pepe
Fresh Chitarra Spaghetti pasta tossed with a sauce that consists of olive oil, butter, pecorino, grana Padano and black pepper.
Shrimp Scampi
Fresh squid ink linguine comes with a sauce consisting of 7 (16-20) shrimp, garlic, pepper flake, white wine, lemon broth, and then finish with grated cheese & parsley.
Trofie Genovese
Trofie pasta, that is tossed in pesto sauce (puree of basil, pine nuts, garlic, parmesan cheese, olive oil, pepper flake) and topped with grated Parmeggiano Reggiano cheese.
Harry Single Cheeseburger
5 oz. of ground beef seasoned with salt and pepper and cooked too medium or well. Served on a potato roll and stack with shaved lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, Ulysses special burger sauce and comes
Fish & chips
2 pieces of 3oz. cut codfish, that is dipped into a tempura batter (tempura flour, dark beer, and tabasco) then deep-fried to golden brown and served with potato wedges, char lemon and tartar sauce.
SIDES
Hash Browns
Baked potatoes that are chopped and sautéed in clarified butter with onions, seasoned with garlic powder, onion powder, salt & pepper.
French Fries
Idaho’s finest, cut and blanched in our kitchen (not frozen) in canola oil, seasoned with kosher salt & ground black pepper and serve with ketchup.
Polenta Fries
6 polenta fries come to an order and are made from polenta (cornmeal), milk, chicken stock, roasted garlic, crème fraiche, parmesan cheese. It is cooked together and spread out on a flat sheet tray, then when it is set, we cut them into logs and deep fried like French fries and served with truffle aioli.
Wilted Spinach
Baby spinach is sautéed with olive oil, salt & pepper
Creamed Spinach
Chopped spinach and leeks are mixed with béchamel sauce, (flour, butter, and milk) and finish with nutmeg, salt & pepper.
Madeira Mushrooms
Oyster, shiitake, portabella, and button mushrooms that are sautéed in butter with thyme, shallots, madeira wine and brown sauce.
Garlic Broccolini
Broccolini sautéed with butter, shallots, garlic, lemon juice, chicken stock, salt & pepper.
Asparagus
5 pieces of jumbo asparagus (6-8 if smaller) are roasted and served with béarnaise (tarragon vinegar, egg yolks, clarified butter, chopped tarragon, lemon juice & salt and pepper).
Peas & Bacon
Steamed peas & bacon lardons tossed in béchamel and topped with crispy onions.
Bernaise Sauce
Au Poivre Sauce
DESSERT
Coconut Cake
Baba Au Rhum
Fresh Berries
A mix of Strawberries, blueberries & blackberries garnished with whipped cream & mint.
Chocolate Ganache
Cheese Cake
This graham cracker crust cheesecake is made with, cream cheese, eggs, vanilla, sour cream and lemon zest and served with fresh whipped cream & strawberries.
Moscato BTL 375ml
Maculan: Dindarello Passito, 2020 - $15/$60 • Region: Veneto, IT • Grape: Muscat • Style: Rich and sweet • Note: Honeyed apricot coats the palate and lingers with a long finish. • Pairings: Creme Brulee, Cheese Cake, fruit dishes
Tokaj BTL 500ml
Tokaj: Royal Tokaj Wine Company, Late Harvest, 2016 - $18/$85 • Region: Hungary • Grape: Furmint • Style: Sweet, richer and more concentrated than a Moscato • Note: For late harvest wines, grapes are left hanging on the vine through Autumn and they sugar levels continue to concentrate in the grape, Most noble wine from Hungary is Tokay/Tokaji • Pairings: Creme brulee, cookie skillet
Sauternes BTL
Sauternes: Castelnau de Suduiraut 2016 - $20/$130 • Region: Bordeaux, France • Grape: Semillon, Sauvignon Blanc • Style: Richest and most concentrated of the dessert wines • Note: Sauternes wine is made when “Noble Rot” (aka Botrytis) affects the grapes by creating holes in the skins that water evaporates out of, leaving more concentrated juice • Pairings: Cheese plate, Cheese Cake, Rhubarb Crisp, Crème Brulee
Fonseca 10Yr BTL
Tawny Port: Fonseca 10 Year - $18/$120 • Region: Porto, Portugal • Grapes: Touriga Nacional, other native Portuguese grapes • Style: Light color, less fruity, more nutty! • Note: Tawny ports are aged in large oak casks while being exposed to oxygen, giving them their lighter color and nutty flavor • Pairings: Chocolate, berries, cheese plate
Taylor Fladgate 20Yr BTL
Tawny Port: Taylor Fladgate 20 Year - $26/$165 • Region: Porto, Portugal • Grapes: Touriga Nacional, other native Portuguese grapes • Style: More mellow and nuttier than the 10 Year - result of longer aging • Note: The year designation refers to the approximate average age of the ports blended together in the bottle - it is not a minimum age of the wine! • Pairings: Chocolate, berries, cheese plate
Vintage Port BTL
Rare Vintage Port from Harry’s Vault - $30/$190 • Region: Porto, Portugal • Grapes: Touriga Nacional, other native Portuguese grapes • We will be featuring special & rare vintage ports from Mr. Harry personal Port Collection • Pairings: Chocolate Cake, Cookie Skillet, cheese plate
Madeira GL
Madeira BTL
Bugey-Cedron BTL
Sparkling Rose – Patrick Bottex La Cueille Bugey Cerdon Rose - $16/60 • Region: Savoie France • Grapes: Gamay/Poulsard • Style: Fruit Forward rose Sparkling Notes: Color comes from skin contact with the red grapes: Fruity, easy drinking, smooth • Pairings: cheese, chocolate, shellfish
Spiked American Coffee
Grasshopper
50/50 Cocktail
Brandy Alexander
Espresso Martini
Stoli Vanilla, Kahlua, Chocolate Bitters, Espresso In cocktail terms, the Espresso Martini has a relatively short history with the drink believed to have been first created in the early eighties by London bartender Dick Bradsel. According to Dick, a famous model entered the Soho Brasserie where he was working, and asked him to create a drink that would “wake me up”. FLAVOR PROFILE: Rich, indulgent and creamy, and the shot of espresso will make sure you keep up GOING… "
Cafecito
LUNCH
Salmon Salad
5oz. grilled salmon, served on baby spinach, frisée, cucumbers, grape tomato, black olives, red onion, chickpea puree, pita croutons, lemon vinaigrette & topped with tzatziki and harissa oil.
Scallop Salad
3 pan seared scallops served with a salad of frisée, wild mushrooms, grilled asparagus that is all tossed in a truffle vinaigrette (truffle oil, olive oil, dijon, shallots, thyme, sherry vinegar).
Chicken Paillard
Chicken cutlet that is pounded flat marinated with herbs and garlic oil. Then grilled and served with watercress, endive, radicchio, walnuts, dried cranberries, blue cheese & tossed in red wine vinaigrette (red wine vinegar, cranberry juice, roasted shallots, Dijon mustard & rosemary oil).
BLT
Served on brioche baguette with smoked bacon, avocado, sliced tomato, mixed greens, chipotle mayo and homemade BBQ potato chips.
Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced filet mignon sautéed in garlic oil with caramelized onions, Worcestershire sauce and topped with gruyere cheese. Served on a French baguette with mayonnaise and homemade BBQ potato chips.
WINE (WPB)
GL/BTL
Bisol Prosecco
Serge Gallois
Moet- Brut Imperial
Moet- Brut Rose
Pinot Grigio Corte
Sauvignon Blanc Baron-Fucher
Pecorino Umani Ronchi
Viognier Triennes Fleur
Vermentino Punica Samas
Chardonnay - Hendry UnOaked
ROSE - Grand Cros L'Esprit
ROSE - Ingrid Groiss
Pinot Noir - Duband Bourgogne
Lagrein - Hoffstatter
Pinot Noir H.R.W
Barbera D'Alba - Veglio
Grenache/Syrah - Fontbanou
Cab Blend - Ch Trocard Bordeaux
Cabernet Sauvignon - RouteStock
Syrah - Qupe
***Dom Perignon 2013
***Chardonnay Faiveley Mercury
***Chardonnay Ridge Estate
***Marsanne/Rousanne Jaboulet Hermitage
***Pinot Noir R. Belland Chass-Pitois
***Malbec - Terrazas Grand Malbec
*** Cabernet - Rsv de la Comtesse
*** GSM - Beaurenard CDP
***Barolo - Veglio 'Gattera'
*** Grenache Blend - Abstract
DESSERT BTG
WINES LIST***
1028* Dom Perignon 02
2000* Leflaive Bourgogne Blanc
2007* C. Lafon Meursault
2008* C. Lafon Meursault MAG
2016* Leflaive Puligny Montrachet 12
2017* Leflaive Puligny Montrachet 17
2018* E. Sauzet. Puligny Montrachet 13
2020* Maltroye Chassagne-Montrachet 13
2021* Maltroye Chassagne-Montrachet 14
2022* Ramonet Chassagne-Montrachet 10
2033* Roulout Meur Boucheres 11
2034* Leflaive Meur Sous Dos d'Ane 19
2035* Lafon Meur Porusots 11
2036* Angerville Meur-Santenot 10
2037* Coche-Dury Meursault 15
2038* E. Sauzet Puligny 'Garenne' 13
2039* Leflaive Puligny Pucelles 18
2040* Leflaive Puligny Clavoillon 11
2041* O. Leflaive Puligny Folatieres 11
2042* Ramonet Chassagne Boudriotte 11
2043* Maltroye 1er Chassagne Clos Chateau 16
2050* V. Girardin Corton Charlemagne 10
2051* D.Fontaine Corton Charlemagne 96
2052* M. Blanc Corton Charlemagne 10
2053* J. Prieur Montrachet 09
2054* M. Colin Montrachet 02
2055* P. Colin Chevalier-Montrachet 05
2056* Leflaive Batard-Montrachet 09
2057* Leflaive BBM 09
2058* G. Delagrange Batard-Montrachet 05
2506* Trimbach St Hune 08
2509* La Clarte Haut Brion BL 12
2511* Ganevat 'En Barby' 09
2512*Grillet 09
2513* Grillet 18
2514* Chave Hermitage BL 06
2515* Chave Hermitage BL 09
2516* Chave Selection Hermitage BL 18
2517* M. Sorrel Herm BL Rocoules MAG 16
2518* Beaucastel BL CDP 12
3008* Marcassin Marcassin Vyd 09
3009* Marcassin 3 Sister 10
3502* J. Fery Clos du Magny 20
3505* Meo Bourg Rouge 14
3507* Perrot Minot Bourg Rouge 12
3508* H. Freres Fixin 14
3509* Rousseau GC 09
3510* Rousseau GC 99
3511* Roussea GC du Chateau 13
3512* Dugat-Py GC Coeur de Roy 20
3513* D. Duband GC 11
3514* Bachelet GC 12
3515* Dujac Fils MSD 13
3516* M. Magnien MSD 15
3518* Dujac Chambolle 05
3519* G. Roumier Chambolle 05
3520* G. Roumier Chambolle 1996
3521* A. Gros Chambolle Combe d'Orveau 12
3522* P.Minot Chambolle 04
3523* Mugnier Chambolle 15
3524* Mugnier Chambolle 03
3525* M. Gros Chambolle 12
3526* D. Laurent Chambolle VV 04
3527* E. Rouget VR 17
3528* G. Noellat VR 13
3529* S. Cathiard 11
3530* D'Eugenie VR 10
3532*M. Lafarge Volnay VS 17
360 South Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
