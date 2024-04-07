Harry's Alehouse
1,095 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Harry's - Voted Best Restaurant, Best Craft Beer Bar, Best Burger, and Best Wings 2018-2021!
Location
5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Agency Kitchen & Bar - Fredericksburg
3.0 • 14
51 Towne Centre Blvd Fredericksburg, VA 22407
View restaurant
LED Restaurant and Lounge - 1 Town Center Blvd Suite 2100
No Reviews
1 Town Center Blvd Suite 2100 Fredericksburg, VA 22407
View restaurant
Mangoes - 1075 Gateway Boulevard
No Reviews
1075 Gateway Boulevard Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fredericksburg
Capital Ale House - Fredericksburg
4.0 • 2,114
917 Caroline St Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurant
More near Fredericksburg