Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harry's Alehouse

1,095 Reviews

$$

5737 Plank Road

Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Harry's - Voted Best Restaurant, Best Craft Beer Bar, Best Burger, and Best Wings 2018-2021!

Website

Location

5737 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407

Directions

Gallery
Harry's Alehouse image
Harry's Alehouse image
Harry's Alehouse image
Harry's Alehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Primo Pizza
orange star3.9 • 85
7132 Salem Fields Blvd Fredericksburg, VA 22407
View restaurantnext
VA Famous Teriyaki
orange star4.7 • 24
11105 Leavells Rd Fredericksburg, VA 22407
View restaurantnext
The Agency Kitchen & Bar - Fredericksburg
orange star3.0 • 14
51 Towne Centre Blvd Fredericksburg, VA 22407
View restaurantnext
LED Restaurant and Lounge - 1 Town Center Blvd Suite 2100
orange starNo Reviews
1 Town Center Blvd Suite 2100 Fredericksburg, VA 22407
View restaurantnext
Mangoes - 1075 Gateway Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1075 Gateway Boulevard Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
Super Rico Fredericksburg
orange starNo Reviews
2386 plank road fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fredericksburg

Orofino
orange star4.7 • 2,503
1006 Caroline St Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
Capital Ale House - Fredericksburg
orange star4.0 • 2,114
917 Caroline St Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
Legends Grille
orange star4.4 • 2,111
10500 Spotsylvania Ave Fredericksburg, VA 22408
View restaurantnext
FOODE + Mercantile
orange star4.5 • 1,797
900 Princess Anne St Fredericksbrg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Patriot Highway
orange star4.2 • 1,476
Patriot Highway Fredericksburg, VA 22407
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Fredericksburg VA
orange star4.6 • 1,461
1618 Carl D Silver Pkwy Fredericksburg, VA 22401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fredericksburg
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Woodbridge
review star
Avg 3.7 (41 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Warrenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston