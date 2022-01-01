Harry's Pizzeria Coconut Grove

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Roasted Chicken Wings

Roasted Chicken Wings

$16.00

sweet & spicy with rosemary ranch

Crispy Polenta Fries

Crispy Polenta Fries

$12.00

spicy ketchup

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

zesty pomodoro sauce

Homemade Meatballs in Sauce

Homemade Meatballs in Sauce

$15.00

ricotta, toasted focaccia

Pepperoni Chips

Pepperoni Chips

$9.00

rosemary ranch

Warm Brussels Sprouts & Burrata

Warm Brussels Sprouts & Burrata

$14.00

sliced pears, pistachios, torn herbs, creamy parmigiano

Salads

Escarole Salad

Escarole Salad

$12.00

lemon, anchovy, parmesan, garlic breadcrumbs

Harry's Chopped Salad

Harry's Chopped Salad

$14.00

romaine, tomatoes, white beans, farro, red onions, fennel, carrot, kalamata olives, creamy lemon dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$13.00

baby heirloom tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil

Green Salad

Green Salad

$11.00

baby heirloom tomatoes, carrot, balsamic vinaigrette

Pizza

Yukon Gold Potato Pizza

Yukon Gold Potato Pizza

$17.00

garlic confit, rosemary crema, pecorino, mozzarella, thyme. November Special, limited time only!

Pumpkin Spice Pizza

Pumpkin Spice Pizza

$19.00

roasted pumpkin, roasted apple, bacon, gruyère, mozzarella, parmesan, sage

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00
Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

Spicy Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

pepperoni, tomato sauce, calabrian chili sauce, fontina, fresh mozzarella, arugula

Italian Sausage Pizza

Italian Sausage Pizza

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, sautéed greens, peppers & onions, tomato sauce

Four Cheese & Spinach Pizza

Four Cheese & Spinach Pizza

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, fontina, ricotta, parmesan

Mushroom Truffle Pizza

Mushroom Truffle Pizza

$19.00

cremini mushrooms, porcini cream, black turffle, fontina, parmesan

Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$16.00

ricotta, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, baby heirloom tomatoes

Short Rib Pizza

Short Rib Pizza

$19.00

slow roasted short rib, caramelized onion, fontina, gruyere, arugula

Rock Shrimp Pizza

Rock Shrimp Pizza

$19.00

manchego, grilled lemon, scallion & cilantro

Side Zesty Pomodoro

Side Zesty Pomodoro

$2.00

for crust dipping!

Side Rosemary Ranch

Side Rosemary Ranch

$2.00

for crust dipping!

Dessert

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$6.00

sea salt

Zeppoles

Zeppoles

$8.00

honey whipped ricotta

Takeout N/A Beverage

Coke Can

Coke Can

$4.00
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$4.00
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$4.00
Dr. Brown's Ginger Ale

Dr. Brown's Ginger Ale

$4.00
Pellegrino Sparkling 750 ML

Pellegrino Sparkling 750 ML

$7.00
Acqua Panna Still 750 ML

Acqua Panna Still 750 ML

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Michael Schwartz's neighborhood American pizzeria serving quick-fired pizza, snacks, fresh salads, entrées. Craft beer & wine too! YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT.

Website

Location

2996 McFarlane Rd, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Directions

