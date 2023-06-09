Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harry's Pizzeria

392 Pleasant St.

East Bridgewater, MA 02333

Popular Items

CHEESE PIZZA

$9.00+

BYO Pizza

$9.00+

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.00+

Menu

Specials!

Tray of Wings

$35.00

Apps

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$8.00

Bread Sticks

$9.00+

homemade cheesey bread sticks with garlic oil and side marina sauce

Tex Mex Eggrolls

$10.00Out of stock

shredded chicken, cheese, corn, beans with avocado ranch sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.00

crunchy deep fried pickle chips served with a zesty ranch sauce

Loaded Fries

$8.00

curly fries, cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream, scallion

Sheet Nachos

$12.00

layers of tortilla chips topped with our 3 cheese blend, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream. Add bacon, hamburger, grilled or fried chicken

Steak & Cheese Eggrolls

$10.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Sugar Dough Bites

$8.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.00+

mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots, onion, crutons, and dressing

Caesar Salad

$9.00+

romaine, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing

Kim's Greek Salad

$11.00+

traditional greek salad with tomato, cucumber, green pepper, purple onion, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, greek dressing. -no lettuce-

Maria's Fiesta Salad

$13.00+

romaine, shredded cheese, red onion, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, ranch dressing, with seasoned grilled chicken

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$12.00+

mixed greens, cucumber, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, crumbled goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette

Pizza

CHEESE PIZZA

$9.00+

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$12.00+

BYO Pizza

$9.00+

Margherita

$12.00+

tomato, basil, mozzarella, balsamic glaze

Greene

$14.00+

pesto, mozzarella, feta, artichoke, broccoli

Fig & Procuitto

$15.00+

caramelized onion, fig jam, burrata, prosciutto, arugula, balsamic glaze

Wild Mushroom

$12.00+

roasted mushroom, blistered tomatoes, roasted garlic white sauce, mozzarella

Specialty Sausage

$13.00+

italian sausage, bell peppers, caramelized onion, ricotta

Pickles

$13.00+

white garlic ranch sauce, mozzarella, pickles, bacon bits

Buffalo Bomb

$14.00+

fried buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, scallions, blue cheese drizzle

B.L.T

$12.00+

bacon, leak, tomato

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00+

house made ranch, fried chicken, chrispy chopped bacon

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00+

homemade alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli

BBQ Chicken

$14.00+

fried bbq chicken, roasted corn, raw onion, scallions, bbq drizzle

Subs

B.L.T

$10.00+

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Bombs

$17.00+

chicken, hamburger, or steak +$1 with provelone, swiss, mushrooms, peppers, onions on a toasted sub roll

Cali Standard

$13.00+

bacon, turkey, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00+

grilled chicken, crispy chopped bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch

Chicken Parmesan

$16.00+

breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, marinara on a toasted sub roll

Dave's Reuben Sub

$13.00+

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, 1000 Island on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.00+Out of stock

fried eggplant, mozzarella cheese, marinara on a toasted sub roll

Harry's Lunch Box

$13.00+

Harry's Roast Beef: sauce, cheese, onion roll

Italian

$11.00+

pastrami, prosciutto, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, on a sub roll

Kevin's Way

$16.00+

grilled chicken, sharp cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard on a toasted sub roll.

Mac Attack

$16.00+

hamburger, cheddar, pickles, lettuce, tomato, 1000 island

Meatball Sub

$12.00+

homemade meatballs & marinara

Pastrami & Swiss

$11.00+

pastrami, swiss, mayo

Steak & Cheese

$16.00+

steak, provolone cheese, mayo

Sammies

Smash Burger

$17.00

house seasoned beef & chorizo patty smashed and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. add cheese $1

Cubano

$17.00

slow cooked seasoned pork, freshly sliced ham, swiss cheese and pickles finished with honey mustard

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

fried buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, bleu cheese crumbles

Pesto Chicken

$16.00

grilled chicken, caramelized onions, swiss cheese and pesto on a pressed focaccia roll

Ham & Swiss

$14.00

freshly sliced ham and swiss cheese on ciabatta

The Pilgrim

$17.00

Thanksgiving Dinner packed on a warm cranberry ciabatta roll

Veggie Melt

$14.00

artichoke, broccoli, mushrooms peppers, onions on a pressed ciabatta roll.

Caprese

$15.00

freshly sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil with a balsamic glaze on a pressed focaccia roll

Turkey Club

$17.00

thin sliced turkey lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo stacked tall on three layers of sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Sides & More

French Fries

$5.00+

Curly Fries

$5.00+

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00+

Truffle Fries

$6.00+

Onions Rings

$6.00+

Drinks

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

MUG Root Beer

$3.00

MUG Cream Soda

$3.00

Schwepps Gingerale

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Poland Spring

$1.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Gatorade

Red Gatorade

$3.50

Orange Gatorade

$3.50

Yellow Gatorade

$3.50

Light Blue Gatorade

$3.50

Dark Blue Gatorade

$3.50

Purple Gatorade

$3.50

White Gatorade

$3.50

Celcius

Peach Vibe

$3.50

Tropical Vibe

$3.50

Kiwi Guava

$3.50

Watermelon

$3.50

Peach/Mango Green Tea

$3.50

2L

Pepsi

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$5.00

Starry

$5.00

Mt. Dew

$5.00

Orange Crush

$5.00

Mug Rootbeer

$5.00

Schwepp's Gingerale

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Best, BELIEVE THAT!

Website

Location

392 Pleasant St., East Bridgewater, MA 02333

Directions

