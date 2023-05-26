Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Hart Pizza

135 Reviews

$$

105 W. Main St

Hart, MI 49420

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Build Your Own Large Pizza

$13.00

Our large pizza is 14" and we cut it into 8 slices.

Build Your Own Medium Pizza

$11.00

14' pizza cut into 8 pieces

Lg Cheese Breadsticks

$11.50

Oceana County's favorite comfort food! Brushed with garlic butter, topped with our house blended cheese and served with our hart pizza marinara sauce.

Food

Appetizers

Sm Cheese Breadsticks

$6.50

Oceana County's favorite comfort food! Brushed with garlic butter, topped with our house blended cheese and served with our hart pizza marinara sauce.

Lg Cheese Breadsticks

$11.50

Oceana County's favorite comfort food! Brushed with garlic butter, topped with our house blended cheese and served with our hart pizza marinara sauce.

Gluten Free Breadsticks

$8.50

Deep Dish Breadsticks

$10.00

Spinach Dip

$9.00

Our own savory and creamy dip made with spinach and artichokes. Served with hand tossed flat bread.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Our own creamy chicken dip with a zesty kick. Served with hand tossed flat bread.

Garlic Cream Cheese

$0.50

Pita Chips

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Roll

$0.50

6 Meatballz

$4.00

Soup

$4.50Out of stock

$15 T Shirt

$15.00

$20 Shirt/hat

$20.00

Custom Side Of

$1.00

Asparagus Appetizer

$7.95

Pizza

Build Your Own Small Pizza

$9.00

10" pizza cut into 6 slices

Build Your Own Medium Pizza

$11.00

14' pizza cut into 8 pieces

Build Your Own Large Pizza

$13.00

Our large pizza is 14" and we cut it into 8 slices.

Build Your Own XL Pizza

$16.00

16" cut into 12 pieces

Small Pizza DELUXE

$15.25

Our Deluxe pizza comes with Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black olives and Green Olives. No substitutions.

Medium DELUXE

$19.75

Our Deluxe pizza comes with Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black olives and Green Olives No substitutions

Large DELUXE

$25.50

Our Deluxe pizza comes with Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black olives and Green Olives

XL DELUXE

$31.00

Our Deluxe pizza comes with Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black olives and Green Olives No substitutions

Detroit Style Deep Dish

$11.00

Baked in an 8" x 10" steel pan and cut into 6 pieces.

Gluten Free Crust

$11.00

For the wheat intolerant, a 10" pizza crust. Also available in a breadstick.

Pasta

Chicken Carbonara Pasta

$15.00

Alfredo, Pesto, Chicken Breast, Bacon and Fresh Mushrooms Baked over Fettucine Noodles. Served with a roll.

Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

$14.00

Chicken Breast and our Premium House Made Alfredo. Served with a roll.

Veggie Pasta

$13.00

Fettucine Noodles tossed with Olive Oil, Pesto, Spinach, Fresh Mushrooms, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke and Zucchini. Served with a Roll. Add Alfredo for $2.00

Kids Plain Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$14.00

Mini Meatballs and Fettuccini Noodles Smothered in Red Sauce, topped with our House Mozzarella Blend, Baked to perfection. Served with a Roll.

Oven Baked Subs

Classic HP Sub

$12.00

42 Years Strong! Your Choice of Ham, Turkey or Roast Beef. Your choice of American, Swiss or Mozzarella Blend. Canned Mushrooms, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Miracle Whip. Served with a Dill Pickle and Chips

H.P. French Dip.

$12.00

Buttered Bun, Roast Beef, Green Peppers, Onion, Fresh Mushrooms, Swiss and Mozzarella Cheese Blend. Served with a side of Au Jus. Also served with a Dill Pickle and Chips

Meatball Sub

$12.00

A generous portion of Meatballs, House Made Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese Blend.

Oceana Sub

$12.00

Oven Baked Sub with Genoa Salami, Capicola, Onion, Banana Pepper dressed with Lettuce, Tomato and Italian Dressing after it is removed from the oven. It's so good! Served with a Dill Pickle and Chips

State Street Special

$12.00

Sliced Chicken Breast, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Red Onion, We add Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and a Balsamic Reduction Drizzle after it is baked. The combination is delicious! Served with a Dill Pickle and Chips

Alonso Sub

$12.00

Turkey, Bacon, Jalapeno, and American Cheese Baked in the oven and lettuce, tomato and onion added after. Add mayo, mustard or Italian Dressing if you like. Served with a Dill Pickle and Chips

Pizza Sub

$12.00

House Made Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Add whatever pizza toppings you would like. Served with a Dill Pickle and Chips

Build Your Own Sub

$12.00

Salads

Fresh Garden Salad

$9.00

Washed and hand torn crisp Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, & our house cheese blend. Choose our house made ranch or Blu Cheese, or enjoy one of our several other salad dressings.

Side Salad

$4.50

Small garden salad with iceberg and romaine lettuce, green pepper, onion, tomato and our house cheese blend.

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Fresh bed of spinach, Goat Cheese, red onion, candied pecans and dried cherries served with Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing.

Caprese

$11.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil. Served with Balsamic reduction.

Tossed Wedge

$12.00

Hand torn crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce with Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, & Onion, served with our House Made Blue Cheese and French dressing.

Antipasto salad

$12.00

Hand torn Romaine, Genoa salami, ham, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, black & green olives, served with Italian dressing.

Build your own Salad.

$10.00

Build your salad!

Desserts

Brownie

$2.00

Cinnamon Breadsticks

$6.00

Small sized Breadstick dough brushed with butter and topped with cinnamon sugar. Served with our house made cream cheese icing.

Rice Krispy Treat

$3.00

Homemade Rice Krispy Treats Buttery and Marshmallow goodness!

PB BROWNIE

$3.00

Extra Icing

$1.00

Drinks

Brix Cola

$3.50

Brix Diet Soda

$3.50

Lemon Lime

$3.50

Brix Ginger Ale

$3.50

Brix Do It

$3.50

Rootbeer Fountain

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$3.50

Chocolate milk

$3.50

Kids Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Take Out Drink

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Italian Soda

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Water

Pitcher Of Soda

$10.50

T Shirt

$20.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Established in 1980, Hart Pizza, located one block west of State Street on East Main in Hart, Michigan, is Oceana County’s pizza & sub headquarters.

Website

Location

105 W. Main St, Hart, MI 49420

Directions

Gallery
Hart Pizza image
Hart Pizza image
Hart Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Seasons Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
9 S. Mechanic Fremont, MI 49412
View restaurantnext
The Northside Pub
orange star4.5 • 1,101
2353 Holton Rd Muskegon, MI 49445
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Hart
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Muskegon
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston