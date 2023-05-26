Hart Pizza
135 Reviews
$$
105 W. Main St
Hart, MI 49420
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Build Your Own Large Pizza
Our large pizza is 14" and we cut it into 8 slices.
Build Your Own Medium Pizza
14' pizza cut into 8 pieces
Lg Cheese Breadsticks
Oceana County's favorite comfort food! Brushed with garlic butter, topped with our house blended cheese and served with our hart pizza marinara sauce.
Food
Appetizers
Sm Cheese Breadsticks
Oceana County's favorite comfort food! Brushed with garlic butter, topped with our house blended cheese and served with our hart pizza marinara sauce.
Gluten Free Breadsticks
Deep Dish Breadsticks
Spinach Dip
Our own savory and creamy dip made with spinach and artichokes. Served with hand tossed flat bread.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Our own creamy chicken dip with a zesty kick. Served with hand tossed flat bread.
Garlic Cream Cheese
Pita Chips
Extra Sauce
Ranch
Garlic Butter
Roll
6 Meatballz
Soup
$15 T Shirt
$20 Shirt/hat
Custom Side Of
Asparagus Appetizer
Pizza
Build Your Own Small Pizza
10" pizza cut into 6 slices
Build Your Own XL Pizza
16" cut into 12 pieces
Small Pizza DELUXE
Our Deluxe pizza comes with Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black olives and Green Olives. No substitutions.
Medium DELUXE
Our Deluxe pizza comes with Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black olives and Green Olives No substitutions
Large DELUXE
Our Deluxe pizza comes with Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black olives and Green Olives
XL DELUXE
Our Deluxe pizza comes with Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Fresh Mushrooms, Black olives and Green Olives No substitutions
Detroit Style Deep Dish
Baked in an 8" x 10" steel pan and cut into 6 pieces.
Gluten Free Crust
For the wheat intolerant, a 10" pizza crust. Also available in a breadstick.
Pasta
Chicken Carbonara Pasta
Alfredo, Pesto, Chicken Breast, Bacon and Fresh Mushrooms Baked over Fettucine Noodles. Served with a roll.
Chicken Fettucine Alfredo
Chicken Breast and our Premium House Made Alfredo. Served with a roll.
Veggie Pasta
Fettucine Noodles tossed with Olive Oil, Pesto, Spinach, Fresh Mushrooms, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke and Zucchini. Served with a Roll. Add Alfredo for $2.00
Kids Plain Buttered Noodles
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Mini Meatballs and Fettuccini Noodles Smothered in Red Sauce, topped with our House Mozzarella Blend, Baked to perfection. Served with a Roll.
Oven Baked Subs
Classic HP Sub
42 Years Strong! Your Choice of Ham, Turkey or Roast Beef. Your choice of American, Swiss or Mozzarella Blend. Canned Mushrooms, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato and Miracle Whip. Served with a Dill Pickle and Chips
H.P. French Dip.
Buttered Bun, Roast Beef, Green Peppers, Onion, Fresh Mushrooms, Swiss and Mozzarella Cheese Blend. Served with a side of Au Jus. Also served with a Dill Pickle and Chips
Meatball Sub
A generous portion of Meatballs, House Made Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese Blend.
Oceana Sub
Oven Baked Sub with Genoa Salami, Capicola, Onion, Banana Pepper dressed with Lettuce, Tomato and Italian Dressing after it is removed from the oven. It's so good! Served with a Dill Pickle and Chips
State Street Special
Sliced Chicken Breast, Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic Cloves, Red Onion, We add Tomatoes, Fresh Basil and a Balsamic Reduction Drizzle after it is baked. The combination is delicious! Served with a Dill Pickle and Chips
Alonso Sub
Turkey, Bacon, Jalapeno, and American Cheese Baked in the oven and lettuce, tomato and onion added after. Add mayo, mustard or Italian Dressing if you like. Served with a Dill Pickle and Chips
Pizza Sub
House Made Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese. Add whatever pizza toppings you would like. Served with a Dill Pickle and Chips
Build Your Own Sub
Salads
Fresh Garden Salad
Washed and hand torn crisp Iceberg and Romaine Lettuce with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, & our house cheese blend. Choose our house made ranch or Blu Cheese, or enjoy one of our several other salad dressings.
Side Salad
Small garden salad with iceberg and romaine lettuce, green pepper, onion, tomato and our house cheese blend.
Spinach Salad
Fresh bed of spinach, Goat Cheese, red onion, candied pecans and dried cherries served with Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing.
Caprese
Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil. Served with Balsamic reduction.
Tossed Wedge
Hand torn crisp iceberg and romaine lettuce with Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, & Onion, served with our House Made Blue Cheese and French dressing.
Antipasto salad
Hand torn Romaine, Genoa salami, ham, feta cheese, roasted red peppers, banana peppers, black & green olives, served with Italian dressing.
Build your own Salad.
Build your salad!
Desserts
Drinks
Brix Cola
Brix Diet Soda
Lemon Lime
Brix Ginger Ale
Brix Do It
Rootbeer Fountain
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Coffee
Decaf
Cherry Coke
Flavored Lemonade
Chocolate milk
Kids Milk
Hot Chocolate
Take Out Drink
Tonic Water
Soda Water
Italian Soda
Arnold Palmer
Juice
Water
Pitcher Of Soda
T Shirt
Kiddie Cocktail
Ginger Beer
Call for Open Hours
Established in 1980, Hart Pizza, located one block west of State Street on East Main in Hart, Michigan, is Oceana County’s pizza & sub headquarters.
105 W. Main St, Hart, MI 49420