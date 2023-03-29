Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hart + Soul Cafe

1722 Del Prado Blvd South

Cape Coral Centr, FL 33914

Popular Items

Crispy Bacon
EAT YOUR VEGGIES
MAKE YOUR OWN

Food

BOWLS & SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

fresh romaine lettuce, crispy croutons, topped with your choice of chicken breast, salmon or mahi mahi

HARVEST BOWL

$15.00

quinoa, kale, roasted brussel sprouts, apples, grilled chicken, balsamic vinaigrette, pecans, cranberry

TWISTED SPROUT BOWL

$14.00

quinoa, kale, roasted brussel sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes, avocado, red cabbage, herb dressing, roasted almonds

WHOLESOME BOWL

$16.00

quinoa, carrots, mushrooms, sautéed onions, egg over easy, mahi mahi or salmon

CLASSICS

AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

bacon, smashed avocado, an egg any style, drizzled olive oil, crushed pistachios and honey

BLAST SANDWICH

$13.00

a fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, smashed avocado and mayo on rye with a side of potatoes

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$14.00

eggs and diced sausage, cheddar cheese in a tomato basil tortilla with a side of salsa and potatoes

CLASSIC

$10.00

two eggs any style, potatoes, toast add bacon, sausage

CRAB AVOCADO TOAST

$18.00

crab, bacon, smashed avocado, an egg any style, drizzled olive oil, crushed pistachios and honey

LOX BAGEL

$15.00

NOAHS ARK

$14.00

two eggs any style, two pancakes, and your choice of sausage, bacon

COUNTRY STYLE

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$10.00

biscuits covered in fresh kitchen made gravy

CORNED BEEF HASH

$14.00

freshly made corned beef hash served with two eggs any style, toast with a side of potatoes

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$14.00

country fried steak served with 2 eggs any style, toast, fresh kitchen made gravy with a side of potatoes

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$15.00

grits, poached egg, blackened shrimp, fried green tomatoes, parsley with melted cheddar

1/2 BISCUITS & GRAVY

$6.00

DESSERT

MUFFIN

$3.00

AFFAGOTTO

$10.00

EGGS BENEDICT

B & G BENNY

$14.00

two poached eggs on sausage patties over a biscuit topped with fresh kitchen made gravy

CALI BENNY

$15.00

two poached eggs over bacon and a grilled tomato on a toasted english muffin, smashed avocado with hollandaise

CRAB CAKE BENNY

$18.00

two poached eggs over house made crab cakes, grilled tomatoes on an english muffin with hollandaise

GREEN MATER BENNY

$14.00

two poached eggs over fried green tomatoes, sausage patties on a biscuit with hollandaise

SMOKED SALMON BENNY

$18.00

two poached eggs on thinly sliced smoked salmon over a toasted bagel with herbed cream cheese, capers, smashed avocado, with hollandaise and pickled red onions

TRADITIONAL BENNY

$13.00

two poached eggs over ham on a toasted english muffin with hollandaise

KIDS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

chicken tenders with a side of french fries

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

grilled cheese sandwich with a side of french fries

KIDS BREAKFAST

$8.00

one pancake or half french toast served with one egg and choice of one bacon or one sausage

MILLI CAKES

$8.00

3 mini pancakes with chocolate chips, whip cream and sprinkles

LAND

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing on grilled rye

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$15.00

chicken, sauteed onions and peppers, melted cheddar cheese with a side of guacamole and sour cream

LAMB GYRO WRAP

$15.00

lamb gyro, onion, tomato, lettuce, feta cheese and tzatziki

REUBEN SANDWICH

$15.00

OMELETS

corned beef hash, diced tomatoes, sauteed onions and cheddar cheese

CALIFORNIA

$14.00

bacon, diced tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, avocado, and cheddar cheese

COUNTRY

$13.00

sausage, peppers, onions, cheddar, and shredded potatoes topped with fresh kitchen made gravy

EAT YOUR VEGGIES

$12.00

tomatoes, bell peppers, spinach, onions, mushrooms and feta cheese

HART & SOUL

$16.00

MAKE YOUR OWN

$10.00

$2 per (bacon, sausage, ham) $1 per (onions, mushrooms, peppers, potatoes, spinach, tomatoes, cheddar, provolone, swiss, feta)

MEAT LOVERS

$15.00

bacon, sausage, ham, sauteed onions and cheddar cheese

PANCAKES/WAFFLES

the perfect waffle with butter and syrup

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$9.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$15.00

belgian waffle with two pieces of chicken tenderloins, drizzled with honey and powdered sugar

FRENCH TOAST

$10.00

four pieces, made to perfection, with butter, syrup, and powdered sugar

PANCAKES ( Full )

$10.00

three fluffy buttermilk pancakes with butter and syrup

PANINI'S

prosciutto, caramelized onions, brie, fig jam, balsamic drizzle

BISTRO

$15.00

fried egg, bacon, provolone, avocado, tomato, chipotle mayo

HARTLAND

$14.00

bacon, ham, softened sliced thin apple slices, caramelized onions, aged white cheddar, honey mustard

POSTIANO

$16.00

TUSCAN

$16.00

prosciutto, capicola, provolone, roasted red pepper, arugula, olive oil and balsamic drizzle

SEA

CRAB AVOCADO TOAST

$18.00

crab, bacon, smashed avocado, an egg any style, drizzled olive oil, crushed pistachios and honey

CRABCAKE SANDWICH

$18.00

house made crab cake, lettuce, tomato, remoulade on a toasted onion roll

MAHI MAHI TACOS

$18.00

3 blackened, grilled or fried mahi mahi tacos served with soul slaw and topped with pineapple salsa

SIDES

1 Egg ( any style)

$2.50

2 Eggs ( any style)

$5.00

Avocado

$4.00

Avocado Bread

$7.00

Bacon

$5.00

Blackened Shrimp (4)

$9.00

Corn Beef Hash

$6.00

Crab Cake

$8.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Crispy Bacon

$5.00

Extra Cheese:

$1.00

French Toast 1/2

$5.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

Fries

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp (4)

$9.00

Grits

$3.00

Grits with Cheese

$4.00

Ham

$5.00

Herb Cream Cheese

$1.00

Hollandaise Sauce

$3.00

Kitchen Made Gravy

$4.00

Mixed Green

$4.00

One Pancake

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Potatoes

$3.00

Quinoa

$3.00

4 oz Tri color quinoa

Red Pepper Tomato

$8.00

Sausage Links

$5.00

Sausage Patties

$5.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

Smoked Salmon 3oz

$6.00

Smoked Salmon 5 oz

$8.50

Soup

$8.00

Toast

$1.50

Turkey Patties

$5.00

STORE

COFFEE

Light Hearted

$10.99

Dark Soul

$10.99

Esspressoul

$10.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cape Coral locally owned cafe serving fresh breakfast and lunch in a modern yet comfortable setting. Our customers come first.

Website

Location

1722 Del Prado Blvd South, Cape Coral Centr, FL 33914

Directions

