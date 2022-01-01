Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Hartland Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

1836 North Old US 23

Howell, MI 48843

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Hot Pretzels & Dip

$8.00

Cheeese Bread

$13.50

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

1/2 Charcuterie Board

$14.00

Mediterranean Plate

$13.00

Chicken Nuggz

$11.00

Mac n Chez Bites

$10.00

Buffalo Chx Wontons

$11.00

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$12.00Out of stock

Loaded Burger Tots

$10.00Out of stock

Cheese filled Pretzel

$10.00

Southwest Egg Rolls

$11.00Out of stock

Cheese Curds

$10.00Out of stock

Wings

$12.00

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Garlic & Chives Beer Cheese

$2.25

Extra Parm Cheese

$0.75

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Extra Onion Jam

$1.50

Extra Beer Mustard

$1.50

Extra Italian

$1.00

Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Hop Dodger Buffalo

$1.00

Extra BBQ

$1.00

Extra Sweet Chili

$1.00

OUT FIRST

Ketchup

$1.00

Yellow Musturd

$1.00

Salads

Anitpasto

$13.00

Vegan Salad

$11.00

Sparta Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Italian Meat & Cheese

$13.00

Turkey Bacon Avocado & Cheddar

$13.00

Vegan Sandwich

$11.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Capicola Onion Jam

$13.00

Sausage Pizza Hoagie

$12.00

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Chicken Pepperoni GoJu

$12.00

Pizza

Pizza

$16.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

HBC BLT Pizza

$24.00

Motown Round

$25.00

Charcuterie Pizza

$26.00

Mojo Pizza

$24.00

Vincenzo

$25.00

Fresh Dill Pickle Pizza

$22.00

Cauliflower GF Pizza

$13.00

Cauliflower GF BLT

$15.00

Cauliflower GF BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Cauliflower GF Charcuterie

$16.50

Cauliflower GF Fresh Dill Pickle Pizza

$15.00

Carbonara Pizza

$22.00Out of stock

Cauliflower GF Vincenzo Pizza

$15.00

Califlower Reuben Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Coney Dog Pizza

$22.00Out of stock

Tuesday Pizza

$12.00

Tues BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Tues BLT Pizza

$20.00

Tues Motown Round

$21.00

Tues Charcuterie Pizza

$22.00

Tues Vincenzo Pizza

$21.00

Tues Fresh Dill Pizza

$18.00

Tues Tom's Fresh Jalapeno Pizza

$19.00

Chilli, Stews & Soups

Beer Chilli 14oz

$8.00

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo 14oz

$7.00

Loaded Potato Soup 14oz

$8.00

Broccoli Cheese Soup

$8.00

Potato, Bacon & Corned Beef 14oz

$8.00

German Plate

$13.00

Beer

Light Ale

$2.50+

Hop Dodger West Coast IPA

$3.75+

IIPA

$4.25+

Dark Czech Lager

$3.00+

Marzen

$2.75+

Peach Wheat

$2.75+

Stout

$3.75+

Red Rye IPA

$3.50+

Alt Amber

$3.00+

Kolsch

$2.75+

Hartland Hefe

$2.75+

Coco:Nuts

$3.75+

Blood Orange Cream Ale

$2.75+

Helles Lager

$3.00+

Porter w/ Peanut Butter

$2.75+Out of stock

Chuffed Brown Ale

$2.75+Out of stock

Brown Dog Pub Ale

$3.00+

Squints Sour

$3.75+

Judy Chop Lager

$2.50+Out of stock

Irish Ale

$2.75+Out of stock

NE IPA

$3.00+Out of stock

Coffee Porter

$2.75+

Lil Dodger IPA

$2.75+Out of stock

Blood Orange IPA

$4.00+Out of stock

Darkness on my Back

$7.50+

Darkness Peanut Butter

$4.00+

Pineapple IPA

$2.75+

Blonde Ale

$3.00+

Jamaican Jam Sour

$3.75+Out of stock

Pineapple Jamaica Jan

$3.50+

Raspberry Blonde Ale

$2.75+

Darkness Raspberry

$7.75+

Darkness Sea Salt Caramel

$4.25+

Rocket Amber Ale

$6.00+

Red IPA

$3.25+

$8 Growler

$8.00

$5 Prowler

$5.00

Green

Cider

Apple Cider

$3.00+

Halloween special cocktail

Reserve/ Nutmag N Cinnoman

$3.00+Out of stock

PB & Jelly

$3.00+Out of stock

Mango Tango

$2.75+

Wine

Cabernet

$7.25+

Muscato

$7.25+

Sangria

$7.25

Trebbino Dry White

$7.25+

Sangria Spritzer

$3.50+

Soft Drinks

Cola

$2.00

Diet Cola

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.00

Rock N Rye

$2.00

Peach

$2.00

Creme Soda

$2.00

60\40 - Grapefruit Lime

$2.00

Black Cherry

$2.00

Apple Juice

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Glass of Water

Bottle Water

$2.00Out of stock

Do Not Make

Do Not Make

Taga Brew

$2 Chain

$2.00

$6 Chain

$6.00

Sweatshirts

HBC Hockey Blue Hoody Small

$35.00

HBC Hockey Blue Hoody Medium

$35.00

HBC Hockey Blue Hoody Large

$35.00

HBC Hockey Blue Hoody XL

$35.00Out of stock

HBC Hockey Blue Hoody XXL

$40.00Out of stock

HBC Hockey Blue Hoody XXXL

$40.00Out of stock

HBC Original Hoody ( Thick) XL

$35.00Out of stock

HBC Original Hoody ( Thick) XXXL

$40.00Out of stock

Hats

HBC Trucker Hat

$15.00

HBC Sport Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Stickers

Sticker

$1.00

Memberships

1 Year New Membership

$100.00

1 Year Re Newal

$70.00

Lifetime Membership

$350.00

Lifetime Membership Renewal

$280.00

HBC Logo Glasses

Pint Glass

$5.00

20oz Mugs

$8.00

Unisex T-Shirts

Blue T-Shirt Small

$15.00

Blue T-Shirt Medium

$15.00

Blue T-Shirt Large

$15.00

Blue T-Shirt XL

$15.00

Blue T-Shirt XXL

$20.00Out of stock

Blue T-Shirt XXXL

$20.00

Anniversary T-Shirt

$15.00

Green T-Shirt

$20.00

Orange T-shirt

$20.00

Brown Dog Tshirt

$20.00

Women's Shirts

Women's Short Sleeve

$18.00

Women's Long Sleeve

$20.00Out of stock

15 oz Travel Mugs

Travel Mug

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1836 North Old US 23, Howell, MI 48843

Directions

Gallery
Hartland Brewing Company image
Hartland Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Witch's Hat Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 156
601 S Lafayette St South Lyon, MI 48178
View restaurantnext
North Center Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
410 N.Center St. Northville, MI 48167
View restaurantnext
Arbor Brewing Company - Plymouth Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
777 W Ann Arbor Trail Plymouth, MI 48170
View restaurantnext
HOMES Brewery
orange star4.7 • 1,431
2321 Jackson Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48103
View restaurantnext
Corner Brewery - Corner Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
720 Norris St Ypsilanti, MI 48198
View restaurantnext
Elite Market & Smoothie Bar - ESC
orange starNo Reviews
18600 Haggerty Rd Livonia, MI 48152
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Howell

Poké Fresh
orange star4.8 • 815
4230 E Grand River Ave Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Tomato Brothers
orange star4.3 • 620
3030 W Grand River Ave Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Cleary's Pub - Howell, MI
orange star4.8 • 488
117 E Grand River Ave Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Gus's Carryout Howell
orange star4.0 • 37
210 W Grand River Ave Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Coratti's Pizzeria
orange star4.0 • 25
316 E GRAND RIVER AVE Howell, MI 48843
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Howell
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
White Lake
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Walled Lake
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Novi
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston